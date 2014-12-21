Used 2015 Nissan Altima for Sale Near Me
- 4,927 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,059$2,809 Below Market
KB Auto Emporium - Glen Burnie / Maryland
<div style=color:#000000;text-transform:none;text-indent:0px;letter-spacing:normal;font-family:arial;font-size:small;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;word-spacing:0px;white-space:normal;orphans:2;widows:2;background-color:#ffffff;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-color:initial;> <div style=color:#000000;text-transform:none;text-indent:0px;letter-spacing:normal;font-family:arial;font-size:small;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;word-spacing:0px;white-space:normal;orphans:2;widows:2;background-color:#ffffff;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-color:initial;> <div style=font-family:arial;font-size:small;background-color:#ffffff;><span style=background-color:#fafafa;color:#616569;font-size:medium;><em>***2015 NISSAN ALTIMA***ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX***POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS***POWER MIRRORS***LOW MILES***LIKE NEW***</em>Altima 2.5 S,? 4D Sedan,? 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V,? CVT with Xtronic,? FWD,? Silver,? Charcoal interior w/Cloth Seat Trim,? ABS brakes,? Electronic Stability Control,? Illuminated entry,? Low tire pressure warning,? Remote keyless entry,? Traction control. Altima 2.5 S,? 4D Sedan,? 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V,? CVT with Xtronic,? FWD, 16 x 7.0 Steel w/Full Covers Wheels,? 4-Wheel Disc Brakes,? 6 Speakers,? Air Conditioning,? AM/FM radio,? AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System,? Brake assist,? Bumpers: body-color,? CD player,? Cloth Seat Trim,? Delay-off headlights,? Driver door bin,? Driver vanity mirror,? Dual front impact airbags,? Dual front side impact airbags,? Four wheel independent suspension,? Front anti-roll bar,? Front Bucket Seats,? Front Center Armrest w/Storage,? Front reading lights,? Fully automatic headlights,? Occupant sensing airbag,? Outside temperature display,? Overhead airbag,? Overhead console,? Panic alarm,? Passenger door bin,? Passenger vanity mirror,? Power door mirrors,? Power steering,? Power windows,? Radio data system,? Rear anti-roll bar,? Rear reading lights,? Rear seat center armrest,? Rear window defroster,? Security system,? Speed control,? Speed-sensing steering,? Speed-Sensitive Wipers,? Split folding rear seat,? Steering wheel mounted audio controls,? Tachometer,? Telescoping steering wheel,? Tilt steering wheel,? Trip computer,? and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with USB Inputs, Back-up camera, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3APXFC568830
Stock: 568830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-20-2019
- 74,413 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,995
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP3FN348501
Stock: T05875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,553 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,990$2,288 Below Market
Bourne's Auto Center Daytona Beach - Daytona Beach / Florida
We are a Better Business Bureau accredited dealership! Call Dealer to confirm availability, and schedule a hassle-free Test Drive. All of our vehicles are researched and priced regularly using LIVE MARKET PRICING TECHNOLOGY to ensure that you always receive the best overall market value. Bourne's Auto Center in Daytona received the DealerRater Customer Satisfaction Award for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.! Our family owned and operated business is bringing our 'No Hassle' pricing and customer service commitment to Florida. We only sell vehicles that are fully serviced, and we only sell vehicles that qualify for a 90 day/3,000 mile warranty. Visit Bourne's Auto Center of Daytona Beach to see why over 70,000 customers have chosen us for their pre-owned vehicle purchase. Call us today to reserve this vehicle with a fully refundable $300 deposit! www.bournesofdaytona.com **Price does not include standard dealer documentation fee**. **Vehicle comes with 1 key and 1 Remote, an additional key can be purchased by the customer for our dealer cost.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL with USB Inputs, Blind Spot Monitoring, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof, Lane Departure Warning.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP3FN351088
Stock: D5443WB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- certified
2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV65,033 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,500
Texas Nissan - Grapevine / Texas
2015 Nissan Altima *Dealer installed items will be added to the Internet Price 8/29/2020 8pm CST, for the Texas Nissan Private Sale Spectacular! Must Finance with Texas Nissan to receive NPSS Sale Price CVT with Xtronic.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV with USB Inputs, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP4FC470621
Stock: PC470621
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 112,561 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,595$2,204 Below Market
Car World - Hawthorne / California
Our 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S Sedan is displayed in gorgeous Super Black and is ready to serve you well! Powered by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 182hp on demand and is perfectly paired with a seamless CVT for easy passing. You'll love the composed ride of this Front Wheel Drive and attain near 38mpg on the open road as our sedan blends fuel economy, comfort, performance and safety in one stylish package. Charming down to every detail, the sleek profile of our Altima 2.5 S is accented by distinct wheels and convenient automatic headlights. Open the door to the 2.5 S cabin and find everything perfectly in place to help you command the road. Appreciate keyless entry/ignition, full power accessories, an LCD information display in the gauge cluster, and a 6-way power adjustable driver seat. You'll stay in touch thanks to Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity or crank up the sound system with a CD player, available satellite and an auxiliary input jack. Our Nissan Altima has been carefully designed with anti-lock brakes, stability and traction control, backup camera, front side airbags and side curtain airbags to keep you and your precious cargo safe from harm. Capable and comfortable, our Altima sedan will make a great traveling companion to get behind the wheel and reward yourself today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with USB Inputs, Back-up camera, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP4FN322084
Stock: N322084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2017
- 90,928 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$7,999$2,101 Below Market
Brown's Fairfax Nissan - Fairfax / Virginia
2015 NISSAN ALTIMA S ** LOCAL TRADE ** ZERO GRAVITY FRONT SEATS ** CRUISE CONTROL ** BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE PHONE SYSTEM ** STREAMING AUDIO VIA BLUETOOTH ** NISSAN INTELLIGENT KEY ** PUSH BUTTON START ** AUTO ON/OFF HEADLIGHTS ** THIS PRE-OWNED NISSAN HAS UNDERGONE A RIGOROUS 126 POINT INSPECTION TO MEET OUR HIGH STANDARDS OF INITIAL QUALITY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3APXFC227928
Stock: A45599
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 129,081 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,961$2,624 Below Market
Lighthouse Buick GMC - Morton / Illinois
Bargain row vehicle. Sold AS-IS.Look at this nice local trade. S package. Front wheel drive. 2.5L L4 engine. 16' Aluminum wheels. Cloth front bucket seats. 2nd row bench. Power driver seat. Push button start. Safety Technology: Rearview camera. Bluetooth for phone. Remote start. Customer traded on a 2017 Dodge Durango. Silver with charcoal cloth seats. Free Autocheck to view. Look at these verified options: Front bucket seats. 2nd row bench seat. Side air bags. Tilt steering wheel cruise control. Power locks, windows mirrors. Driver info center. Steering wheel controls. Compass. At Lighthouse, we believe that value is more important than just price. Our goal is to offer competitive prices with exceptional customer service. Check our prices versus the competition, and if you find a lower price but prefer to do business with us, please reach out and give us an opportunity to earn your business. We will not compromise our exceptional customer service. Check out our reviews online. Read the biographies of our employees. You are more than just a number to us. Experience the Lighthouse difference. Our vision Serving others and building relationships today and tomorrow.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with USB Inputs, Back-up camera, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP1FC154562
Stock: A1956A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 139,882 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,995$1,984 Below Market
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning|Front air conditioning zones - single|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - element|Auxiliary audio input - Bluetooth MP3 iPod/iPhone jack|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Radio - AM/FM|Radio data system|Total speakers - 6|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 11.7|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Front brake width - 1.02|Power brakes|Rear brake diameter - 11.5|Rear brake type - disc|Rear brake width - .35|Armrests - rear center folding with storage|Door trim - cloth|Floor material - carpet|Interior accents - chrome|Steering wheel trim - urethane|Assist handle - front rear|Cargo area light|Center console - front console with armrest and storage|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Multi-function remote - proximity entry system trunk release|One-touch windows - 1|Overhead console - front|Power outlet(s) - two 12V front|Power steering|Power windows - lockout button|Push-button start|Reading lights - front rear|Rearview mirror - manual day/night|Retained accessory power|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control phone|Storage - door pockets seatback sunglasses holder|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Alternator - 110 amps|Battery saver|Door handle color - chrome|Exhaust - dual tip|Exhaust tip color - chrome|Front bumper color - body-color|Grille color - black chrome surround|Mirror color - body-color|Rear bumper color - body-color|Window trim - chrome|Clock|Digital odometer|External temperature display|Fuel economy display - range|Gauge - tachometer|Multi-function display|Trip computer|Trip odometer|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level tire fill alert|Headlights - auto delay off auto on/off halogen|Taillights - LED rear center|Side mirror adjustments - power|Body side reinforcements - side impact door beams|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Crumple zones - front rear|Emergency interior trunk release|Energy absorbing steering column|Impact absorbing bumpers|Emergency locking retractors - front rear|Front seatbelts - 3-point|Rear seatbelts - 3-point|Seatbelt force limiters - front|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Driver seat manual adjustments - height 6|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat manual adjustments - 4|Rear headrests - fixed 3|Rear seat folding - split|Rear seat type - 60-40 split bench|Upholstery - cloth|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - alarm alarm with remote engine immobilizer|Power door locks - auto-locking|Stability control|Traction control|Steering ratio - 16.4|Turns lock-to-lock - 2.90|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar - diameter 22 mm|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar - diameter 22 mm|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Phone - pre-wired for phone voice operated|Wireless data link - Bluetooth|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheel covers - full|Wheels - steel|Front wipers - variable intermittent|Power windows - remotely operated safety reverse|Solar-tinted glass|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with USB Inputs, Back-up camera, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP1FN324715
Stock: FN324715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-22-2020
- 83,922 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,894$2,555 Below Market
Gatorland Toyota - Gainesville / Florida
PRICED BELOW MARKET! THIS ALTIMA WILL SELL FAST! -BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS START, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY, AND TIRE PRESSURE MONITORS- -GREAT GAS MILEAGE- This Altima looks great with a clean Charcoal interior and Brilliant Silver exterior! Save money at the pump knowing this Altima gets 38.0 MPG! Please call to confirm that this Altima is still available! Call us today to schedule a hassle-free test drive! We are located at: 2985 North Main St, Gainesville, FL 32609 FINAL PRICE INCLUDES: $500 Trade in Assistance Credit and $500 Finance Assistance Credit, ** LOW PAYMENTS ON GREAT CARS** Prices are PLUS tax, tag, and title fee, $999 Pre Delivery Service Fee and $285 Electronic Tag Reservation Service Fee, and does not include dealer installed options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3APXFC201717
Stock: 6942788B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 38,782 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,850$2,457 Below Market
Shift - San Diego - San Diego / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1735025 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL with USB Inputs, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BL3AP7FC578090
Stock: c169977
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 65,005 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,945$2,639 Below Market
Miles Chevrolet - Decatur / Illinois
Low miles, Bluetooth phone, Altima 2.5 S, 4D Sedan, 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V, CVT with Xtronic, FWD, Solid White, Beige w/Cloth Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Odometer is 14046 miles below market average! 27/38 City/Highway MPGMiles Chevrolet proudly serving the following communities Decatur, Springfield, Forsyth, Champaign, Bloomington, Lincoln, Taylorville, Pana, Shelbyville, Sullivan, Maroa, Warrensburg, Macon, Moweaqua, and Mt. Zion.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with USB Inputs, Back-up camera, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP2FC298072
Stock: FC298072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 72,145 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,994$1,887 Below Market
Automotive Connection - Fairfield / Ohio
UP FOR SALE A 2015 nissan altima drive great!!!! AM/FM/CD PLAYER !!!! PLEASE VISIT WWW.AUTOCONNECTIONOH.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION, PICTURES, AND A FREE CARFAX, OR CALL US TODAY AT 513-858-6555 WE SELL ALL OF OUR CARS AT ALMOST WHOLESALE PRICES, SO PLEASE CALL US AND CONFIRM THAT THE CAR IS STILL AVAILABLE. PRICES ONLINE ARE LISTED AS ''CASH ONLY'' PROMOTIONAL PRICES AND AUTOMOTIVE CONNECTION MAKES NO GUARANTEE NOR COMMITMENT TOWARDS THE PRICE OF THE VEHICLE WHEN FINANCING.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV with USB Inputs, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3APXFC219313
Stock: A190126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,356 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,570
Robbins Nissan - Humble / Texas
Contact Robbins Nissan today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL.This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Why spend more money than you have to? This Nissan Altima will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas.This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new.More information about the 2015 Nissan Altima:The 2015 Nissan Altima offers plenty of choices for buyers looking for a smart, affordable midsize sedan. With a focus on building premium attributes into every facet of the new Altima -- inside, outside and under the hood -- buyers will find a car that punches above its weight in this hotly contested segment.Strengths of this model include Handsome, flowing lines, two great engine choices, standard continuously variable transmission, available amenities to suit every taste, and excellent fuel economy from 2.5L
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL with USB Inputs, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP4FN899665
Stock: 0201662A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 92,116 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,995$3,693 Below Market
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Nissan purchase. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Bluetooth. This Nissan Altima also includes Clock, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Sliding Rear Window, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, Voice Control. Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP6FC485198
Stock: FC485198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- 86,137 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$8,850$1,697 Below Market
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE SHIP NATIONALLY AND WORLDWIDE--PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR LOW RATES***although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Although we try to remove SOLD units as quickly as possible, due to our high inventory turnover it is possible that some may remain online so please call in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, electronic processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service representative. This is easily done by calling us at 561-771-4343 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with USB Inputs, Back-up camera, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP2FC286889
Stock: 286889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,390 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,990$3,107 Below Market
Glendale Nissan - Glendale Heights / Illinois
OUR ADVERTISED PRICE IS REAL, AVOID ALL THE GAMES AND THE FAKE INTERNET PRICING !!! 3.60 % FINANCING AND A 7 YEAR 100,000 MILE NISSAN CERTIFIED WAR. AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS. THIS 2015 NISSAN ALTIMA 2. 5 SEDAN IS A 1 OWNER VEHICLE AND HAS ONLY 60,390 MILES. PEARL WHITE WITH A CHARCOAL GREY INTERIOR, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, TILT STEERING, CRUISE CONTROL,AM/FM STEREO CD, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH +++
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP5FC431259
Stock: S500883B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 53,019 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,490$3,159 Below Market
Glendale Nissan - Glendale Heights / Illinois
OUR ADVERTISED PRICE IS REAL AVOID ALL THE GAMES AND THE FAKE INTERNET PRICING !!! 3.60 % FINANCING AND A 7 YEAR 100,000 MILE NISSAN CERTIFIED WAR. AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS. THE IS 2015 NISSAN ALTIMA 2.5 S SEDAN IS MAROON WITH A CHARCOAL GREY INTERIOR AND HAS ONLY 53019 MILES. KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, TILT STEERING, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM STEREO CD, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH ++
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with USB Inputs, Back-up camera, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP2FN863666
Stock: P15097A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 68,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,999
South Houston Nissan - Houston / Texas
South Houston Nissan has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2015 Nissan Altima. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Nissan Altima 2.5 SL is economically and environmentally smart. Nissan clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. One of the best things about this Nissan Altima is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Nissan Altima 2.5 SL is the one!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with USB Inputs, Remote Start, Back-up camera, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP3FN407188
Stock: 9566A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
