Used 2015 Nissan Altima for Sale Near Me

Car World - Hawthorne / California

Our 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S Sedan is displayed in gorgeous Super Black and is ready to serve you well! Powered by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 182hp on demand and is perfectly paired with a seamless CVT for easy passing. You'll love the composed ride of this Front Wheel Drive and attain near 38mpg on the open road as our sedan blends fuel economy, comfort, performance and safety in one stylish package. Charming down to every detail, the sleek profile of our Altima 2.5 S is accented by distinct wheels and convenient automatic headlights. Open the door to the 2.5 S cabin and find everything perfectly in place to help you command the road. Appreciate keyless entry/ignition, full power accessories, an LCD information display in the gauge cluster, and a 6-way power adjustable driver seat. You'll stay in touch thanks to Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity or crank up the sound system with a CD player, available satellite and an auxiliary input jack. Our Nissan Altima has been carefully designed with anti-lock brakes, stability and traction control, backup camera, front side airbags and side curtain airbags to keep you and your precious cargo safe from harm.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with USB Inputs, Back-up camera, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N4AL3AP4FN322084

Stock: N322084

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2017