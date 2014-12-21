Used 2015 Nissan Altima for Sale Near Me

11,770 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Altima Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 11,770 listings
  • 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    4,927 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,059

    $2,809 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 in Red
    used

    2015 Nissan Altima 2.5

    74,413 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL in White
    used

    2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL

    92,553 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,990

    $2,288 Below Market
    Details
  • View OffersAd
    2019 Nissan Altima
    2019 Nissan Altima
    Special offers available
    View Offers
    Visit CPO.NissanUSA.com for details
    Disclaimer*
  • 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV in Gray
    certified

    2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV

    65,033 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,500

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Black
    used

    2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    112,561 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,595

    $2,204 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    90,928 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $7,999

    $2,101 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    129,081 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,961

    $2,624 Below Market
    Details
  • View OffersAd
    2019 Nissan Altima
    2019 Nissan Altima
    Special offers available
    View Offers
    Visit CPO.NissanUSA.com for details
    Disclaimer*
  • 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Black
    used

    2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    139,882 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $1,984 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan Altima 2.5

    83,922 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,894

    $2,555 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL

    38,782 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,850

    $2,457 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in White
    used

    2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    65,005 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,945

    $2,639 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV

    72,145 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,994

    $1,887 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL

    36,356 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,570

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Black
    used

    2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    92,116 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $3,693 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    86,137 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $8,850

    $1,697 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Gray
    certified

    2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    60,390 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,990

    $3,107 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Red
    certified

    2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    53,019 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,490

    $3,159 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Red
    certified

    2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    68,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Altima searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 11,770 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Altima
  4. Used 2015 Nissan Altima

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Altima

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Altima
Overall Consumer Rating
3.9118 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 118 reviews
  • 5
    (47%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (10%)
  • 1
    (8%)
On To My Next One...
caliguy1,12/21/2014
3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
I had a 2013 Altima 3.5 SL and it was a great car!! I never experienced a problem with it....perfect for over 24k miles. My lease was up and I turned it in for a 2015, black with beige and practically identical to my 2013. No other car in the Altima's category can compete with the Altima's driving experience. I drove an Accord (plastic feeling dash board), Passat (engine noise), Malibu and a Camry (both ho-hum). The Altima is at the top of the fun factor guage! I've gotten so used to the CVT that driving a standard transmission bugs me. And, no other car company can compete with Nissan's incentives, they make buying a Altima easy-breezy! The 12,000 mile update: My Altima has been terrific!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Altima
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan Altima info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings