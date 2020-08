Used 2009 Toyota Camry for Sale Near Me

Napleton Northlake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lake Park / Florida

Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2009 Toyota Camry LE Desert Sand Mica FWD 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHC 4D Sedan Odometer is 31226 miles below market average! 21/31 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BE46K99U385182

Stock: ATTE385182

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020