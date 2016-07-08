Used 2013 Toyota Camry for Sale Near Me
- 192,479 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,400$1,776 Below Market
- 89,273 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,984$2,127 Below Market
- 80,893 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,950$2,664 Below Market
- certified
2013 Toyota Camry SE80,474 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,000$1,732 Below Market
- 58,598 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,895$2,136 Below Market
- 89,499 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,002$1,945 Below Market
- 134,730 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,980$1,322 Below Market
- 47,499 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,638$1,966 Below Market
- 115,642 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999
- 73,035 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,992
- 123,324 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,500$860 Below Market
- certified
2013 Toyota Camry XLE62,559 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,930$1,916 Below Market
- 110,734 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,996$1,658 Below Market
- 134,304 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,795$1,198 Below Market
- 92,139 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,950$1,828 Below Market
- 65,316 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,488$1,569 Below Market
- 79,244 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,995$919 Below Market
- 123,768 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,952
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Camry
Deep Value,08/07/2016
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I traded in a 2011 Mini Cooper S Clubman with a manual transmission for this car, as I wanted something more comfortable, with rear doors, that shifted its own gears and didn't break as much. I'm into cars, and painfully picky, so I drove the 2013 Lexus ES 350 (a little cramped and a lot expensive), the 2016 Honda Accord V6 (uncomfortable seats), a 2013 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring (excellent car, but couldn't justify the premium vs. the Camry) a 2015 Ford Fusion SE with the 2.0 turbo (a little sluggish, wild variation in noise, vibration and harshness from car to car). I ended up buying a 2013 XLE V6, certified used with 16,700 miles, for $20k. It's a luxury car in terms of performance and comfort: It's electric car-quiet around town, the V6 is ridiculously powerful and fast, and the seats are EXCELLENT, with lots of adjustments and terrific lumbar support. I can get into a great driving position in about 10 seconds after someone else has driven the car. The tires I got were Bridgestone Turanza EL400s and they're just awful - get the Michelins if you can. The Bridgestones are bumpy for the first few miles after sitting overnight (I think because they develop flat spots), they don't have much grip, and they're noisy. That said, the car's handling isn't bad... it's not the Mini, but it's predictable and the steering has good feedback, with no numb spot on center - it's easy to drive quickly. It understeers into sharp corners, and you can hear the tires complain, but it works. I knew that going in and don't mind; I'm middle-aged and I don't race around corners anymore (plus, that's not why you buy a Camry)... but I do like to go from 0-speed limit in a hurry and this V6 engine is one of the greats for that. On a related note that nobody talks about, you can shift the auto transmission manually, and it works really well. Put it in 2 on an entrance ramp, get the revs up to 3,000 and stomp on it, and you'd better be holding on tightly. Seriously. Other "useful in the real world" stuff: The back seat is huge and comfortable, there's lots of storage and plenty of 12-volt power outlets, the keyless entry and ignition is one of those things you can't give up once you have it (if you have the car for 5 years, you'll get to skip pulling your keys out of your purse or pocket at least 3,600+ times), and the backup camera has those alignment lines that help you hit a parking space dead center. I'll get less than the 25 MPG combined, and I don't care. The rush of the V6 is well worth it. My plan is to replace the terrible tires with Michelin Primacy's, drive this thing until it's tired, then give it to my kid so she can drive it another 150,000 miles. I think the car's just an amazing value. In short, the Camry is the best-selling car in the world, and the V6 XLE is the best Camry. Update: I asked the dealer, Acton Toyota of Acton, MA, to swap the Bridgestones for Michelin Premier A/S and they did! They didn't charge me for the tires, just the labor for mounting and balancing... this dealer is truly excellent. The tires make an enormous difference in the ride: they're quiet, smooth, and handle much better.
