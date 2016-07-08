Used 2013 Toyota Camry for Sale Near Me

10,970 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Camry Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 10,970 listings
  • 2013 Toyota Camry SE in Black
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry SE

    192,479 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,400

    $1,776 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry SE in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry SE

    89,273 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,984

    $2,127 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry SE in White
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry SE

    80,893 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,950

    $2,664 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry SE in White
    certified

    2013 Toyota Camry SE

    80,474 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,000

    $1,732 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry L in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry L

    58,598 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,895

    $2,136 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry XLE in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry XLE

    89,499 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,002

    $1,945 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry SE in White
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry SE

    134,730 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,980

    $1,322 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry LE in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry LE

    47,499 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,638

    $1,966 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry SE in Red
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry SE

    115,642 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry SE in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry SE

    73,035 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,992

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry XLE in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry XLE

    123,324 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,500

    $860 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry XLE in White
    certified

    2013 Toyota Camry XLE

    62,559 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,930

    $1,916 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry LE in Red
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry LE

    110,734 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,996

    $1,658 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry XLE in Dark Green
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry XLE

    134,304 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,795

    $1,198 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry SE in Black
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry SE

    92,139 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,950

    $1,828 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry LE in Black
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry LE

    65,316 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,488

    $1,569 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry LE in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry LE

    79,244 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    $919 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry L in Gold
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry L

    123,768 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,952

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Camry searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 10,970 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. Used 2013 Toyota Camry

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Camry

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Camry
Overall Consumer Rating
4.348 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 48 reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Fast, quiet, and very comfortable
Deep Value,08/07/2016
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I traded in a 2011 Mini Cooper S Clubman with a manual transmission for this car, as I wanted something more comfortable, with rear doors, that shifted its own gears and didn't break as much. I'm into cars, and painfully picky, so I drove the 2013 Lexus ES 350 (a little cramped and a lot expensive), the 2016 Honda Accord V6 (uncomfortable seats), a 2013 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring (excellent car, but couldn't justify the premium vs. the Camry) a 2015 Ford Fusion SE with the 2.0 turbo (a little sluggish, wild variation in noise, vibration and harshness from car to car). I ended up buying a 2013 XLE V6, certified used with 16,700 miles, for $20k. It's a luxury car in terms of performance and comfort: It's electric car-quiet around town, the V6 is ridiculously powerful and fast, and the seats are EXCELLENT, with lots of adjustments and terrific lumbar support. I can get into a great driving position in about 10 seconds after someone else has driven the car. The tires I got were Bridgestone Turanza EL400s and they're just awful - get the Michelins if you can. The Bridgestones are bumpy for the first few miles after sitting overnight (I think because they develop flat spots), they don't have much grip, and they're noisy. That said, the car's handling isn't bad... it's not the Mini, but it's predictable and the steering has good feedback, with no numb spot on center - it's easy to drive quickly. It understeers into sharp corners, and you can hear the tires complain, but it works. I knew that going in and don't mind; I'm middle-aged and I don't race around corners anymore (plus, that's not why you buy a Camry)... but I do like to go from 0-speed limit in a hurry and this V6 engine is one of the greats for that. On a related note that nobody talks about, you can shift the auto transmission manually, and it works really well. Put it in 2 on an entrance ramp, get the revs up to 3,000 and stomp on it, and you'd better be holding on tightly. Seriously. Other "useful in the real world" stuff: The back seat is huge and comfortable, there's lots of storage and plenty of 12-volt power outlets, the keyless entry and ignition is one of those things you can't give up once you have it (if you have the car for 5 years, you'll get to skip pulling your keys out of your purse or pocket at least 3,600+ times), and the backup camera has those alignment lines that help you hit a parking space dead center. I'll get less than the 25 MPG combined, and I don't care. The rush of the V6 is well worth it. My plan is to replace the terrible tires with Michelin Primacy's, drive this thing until it's tired, then give it to my kid so she can drive it another 150,000 miles. I think the car's just an amazing value. In short, the Camry is the best-selling car in the world, and the V6 XLE is the best Camry. Update: I asked the dealer, Acton Toyota of Acton, MA, to swap the Bridgestones for Michelin Premier A/S and they did! They didn't charge me for the tires, just the labor for mounting and balancing... this dealer is truly excellent. The tires make an enormous difference in the ride: they're quiet, smooth, and handle much better.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Camry
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota Camry info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings