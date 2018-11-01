  1. Home
2020 Kia Forte

#2 Small sedan

What’s new

  • New GT and GT Line trim levels
  • The S trim level is no longer offered
  • Part of the third Forte generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of features for the money
  • Strong fuel economy estimates
  • Generous warranty coverage
  • Easy-to-use technology interface
  • Stiff ride quality
  • Back seat lacks the room of some rivals
  • Non-GT trims not much fun to drive on winding roads
2020 Kia Forte Review

Redesigned just last year, the Kia Forte is one of the most compelling small sedans around. Much of that appeal stems from the car's value. Even the base 2020 Forte is equipped with plenty of the latest advanced driver safety features, for instance, and the midpriced GT-Line comes with far more equipment than similarly priced sedans. At the top of the ladder is the new Forte GT, which ups the performance quotient at a lower price than other sporty small sedans.

Under the hood of the 2020 Forte GT is a capable turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine making 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. This little power unit can be found in quite a few other Kia and Hyundai products, and in every application we appreciate its punchy output. In the Forte, it will provide a welcome bump up from the standard 147-hp engine.

The Honda Civic is one of the Forte's chief competitors. While the Forte offers some features the Civic doesn't, you will find it comes up a little short on refinement. The ride quality isn't as smooth as the Civic's, and it's a little less fun to drive. It's a similar story when cross-shopping the Mazda 3. But we're talking small degrees of difference, and the Forte's value easily makes up for it. Overall, we think the 2020 Forte is an excellent small sedan and recommend it to anyone who desires a tech-heavy small car without a sky-high price tag.

Notably, the 2020 Kia Forte is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.9 / 10
The Forte is a grown-up small sedan that's a fantastic value for the money with above-average utility. Other highlights include a comfortable, quiet interior and an extensive list of available features. However, it lags well behind top competitors in driving dynamics, ride quality and rear legroom.

How does it drive?

7.0
In routine driving, the Forte feels adequately punchy. At Edmunds' test track, our test Forte covered 0-60 mph in 8.7 seconds, which is an average time for the class. The CVT automatic generally works well but at times feels unpolished. It delivers power promptly when commanded, but it's too eager to drop revs when you ease off the throttle slightly. This characteristic can make for surging power delivery.

We're also not overly impressed with the Forte's handling. The steering weight is fine but offers little feedback, and the on-center feel is vague. While the Forte corners relatively flat, it can get unsettled by midcorner bumps.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
The Forte is more comfortable than most cars in the class. The seats are nicely contoured for long-distance comfort, and the headrests are soft and unobtrusive. Road noise is ably quelled, and only a mild amount of wind and ambient noise seeps through. The dual-zone automatic climate control works well, and we like that Kia offers ventilated front seats. The cooling effect, however, isn't especially powerful.

The biggest knock against the Forte here is its stiff suspension. It's OK on rough paving or shallow imperfections, but it struggles to smooth out larger bumps. The rear suspension, in particular, is especially troubled by uneven bumps.

How’s the interior?

8.0
Kia has done an excellent job designing the Forte's interior. A mix of textures makes the well-built interior look grown-up and refined. The controls are logical and easy to find, and the infotainment is easy to navigate, with physical buttons for important features. The seating position and steering wheel both offer a wide range of adjustability.

The front seat is roomy with plenty of knee and shoulder room. Taller drivers have sufficient headroom too. Rear-seat knee room falls short compared to class leaders (and the hard plastic seatbacks don't help), but headroom will only run out for passengers over 6 feet tall.

How’s the tech?

8.0
Overall, the Forte offers a lot of well-integrated features. The touchscreen interface is easy to use, and the upgraded audio system sounds sharp as long as you don't turn it up too loud. Our test car didn't have the optional navigation system, but standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto help compensate a lot. The native voice system recognizes basic controls with little confusion, though you have to follow a structured set of commands.

Every Forte comes with forward collision mitigation, and a blind-spot monitor is available on midtier trims and above. It's a little disappointing that adaptive cruise is only available as an option on the highest trim level. It's standard on many competitors. All systems tested worked well and avoided false alerts.

How’s the storage?

8.5
For a small sedan, the Forte offers excellent utility. The trunk has a wide, flat load floor and a generous opening. At 15.3 cubic feet, it's also among the biggest in the class. The cabin offers several small-item storage options to help you organize your things. These include a decently sized center console box, miscellaneous storage trays and accommodating door pockets.

The car-seat anchor points for child safety seats are clearly marked, and the anchors sit close to the surface of the cushions, making them easy to access. The somewhat limited rear seat room means bulky rear-facing seats might interfere with front seat movement.

How economical is it?

9.0
Fuel economy is excellent, and the EPA estimates the Forte will get 33 mpg combined (29 city/40 highway). We fell a bit short in our real-world driving tests but saw better returns in the Forte than most competitors.

Is it a good value?

9.0
The Forte makes an undeniably strong value statement. It has a slightly different equipment balance than competitors, but you'll pay less for lots of features. The quality of the interior design also belies the below-average price. Cost-cutting is not all that apparent until you really start looking.

Kia and its corporate cousin, Hyundai, offer the best warranty in the business right now, with six years/60,000 miles of basic coverage and 10 years/100,000 miles for the powertrain. Roadside assistance, offered for five years/60,000 miles, is also good for the class, though Hyundai edges it out slightly with unlimited mileage over the same period.

Wildcard

7.0
The Forte is a small car that you can show off because it doesn't give the impression of being an economy bargain pick. The strength of this car is that it's an affordable vehicle that doesn't make you feel as if you've compromised. But it also doesn't exhibit the same fun-to-drive dynamics that make the Civic and the Mazda 3 so rewarding to pilot.

Which Forte does Edmunds recommend?

The LXS is a reasonably priced upgrade from the FE, but for us, the GT-Line is the real meat of the lineup. It has numerous features that you might expect in a modern car, from keyless entry to a blind-spot monitor. A better sound system and a sportier exterior are also on the menu. For buyers who want additional goodies, you can equip it with the Premium package, which is not available on lower models.

Kia Forte models

The 2020 Kia Forte is a compact sedan available in five trim levels: FE, LXS, GT-Line, EX and GT. All models except the GT are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (147 horsepower, 132 lb-ft of torque). A six-speed manual transmission comes with the FE. A continuously variable automatic transmission is optional for the FE and standard issue on other trim levels with this engine. The GT is driven by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder (201 hp, 195 lb-ft) and your choice between a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Standard features on the FE include 15-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, height-adjustable front seats, an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a four-speaker audio system with a USB port. The FE also comes with a rearview camera, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist.

Moving up to the LXS adds 16-inch alloy wheels, selectable drive modes, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, and soft-touch dash and door surfaces.

The GT-Line dresses the exterior with black accents, 17-inch wheels and a rear spoiler, plus luxury upgrades that include heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rear armrest, a six-speaker audio system, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, and cloth upholstery with simulated-leather side bolsters.

The EX trim doesn't have the GT-Line's unique exterior trim but includes most of its convenience features. It also adds 17-inch wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated and ventilated front seats, simulated leather upholstery, two charge-only USB ports and satellite radio.

While it builds off the GT-Line's equipment, the GT does not come standard with the blind-spot monitor. However, it does include sporty upgrades such as the more powerful engine, 18-inch wheels, a fully independent rear suspension, larger front brakes and dual exhaust pipes. It also adds LED headlights, automatic high-beam control, ambient interior lighting, rear air vents, two USB charging ports and satellite radio. Models with the dual-clutch transmission also get shift paddles. Stickier Michelin Pilot Sport summer performance tires are optional.

The top three trims are available with an upgrade package that adds a sunroof, wireless charging pad and eight-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system. From there, the additional features differ. The GT-Line's Premium package also includes two USB chargers, voice recognition and satellite radio, while the EX's Special Edition package equips a rear spoiler and a navigation system. The GT's GT2 package tacks on the rest of the features from the GT-Line and EX models (minus dual-zone climate control, which is a stand-alone option for the GT-Line and the GT), alongside a sliding armrest and adaptive cruise control.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Kia Forte.

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Bringing an Affordable Driving Experience
Darren,
GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I recently switch back to a sedan and I wanted something that was daily driver, didn't break the bank, was safe, and fun to drive. KIA has out done themselves with the GT with GT2 package, the car sounds great for a 4 cylinder engine, the turbo really pulls when you get on the accelerator and it really sticks in the corners as well. Plus they loaded this trim and package with all the features that competitors have for a cheaper price! I find myself wanting to be the driver of the household again instead of the co-pilot.

5 out of 5 stars, Great hidden gem!
DanielO,
GT-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

I come from driving a 2015 Subaru Legacy. The car of the car and space is a bit smaller from the Subaru but it can fit 5 people in the car as my old Subaru. The car feels great, lightweight and the new CVT or IVT as Kia calls it, it feels better than Subaru's CVT. This car does not feel slow for carrying a CVT in their engine. Probably car without a CVT will be faster but for what it is, it does feel agile and good to drive. Technology wise, it has a lot of it, from Apple Car Play and Android Auto, to one of the best lane keep assist assistance. The car does not jerk the steering wheel for you like other LKA that I have driven and it is not annoying that keeps beeping all the time. The infotainment system is easy to read and understand, and so is the steering wheel where the location of the buttons and use of them are located just feels intuitive. The car also has three modes, Normal, Sport, Smart. Smart is the one that gives me the most gas mileage, and is not like other ECO modes that other cars have, the car will still accelerate quick if needed. With a mix of highway and city driving I am getting 37mpg, on my trip in Christmas to visit my family and it was all highway driving it gave me around 47mpg!! I am so happy with this car as also when I switch it to Sport mode when entering an intersection from a full stop it does deliver, and it doesn't make me worry if the car will not accelerate fast enough, because it does! The only downside for me is the stiffness of the car compared to the Subaru. I have gotten use it now but it was something that took me a bit to get used to. Love this car and I do highly recommended!! I do think if I should have gone for the GT because of the power but I am happy with my car and the gas mileage as a faster car will feel great but it would hurt my pocket more.

5 out of 5 stars, Best Bang for buck
Sanjay Patel,
LXS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Lovely car.. Great specs for it's class and not too bad on the pricing at all !!! Unbeatable Kia warranty adds to the cake

5 out of 5 stars, Amazed
Joel ,
LXS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Car is great on gas and fast.

Features & Specs

LXS 4dr Sedan features & specs
LXS 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$19,290
MPG 29 city / 40 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm
GT-Line 4dr Sedan features & specs
GT-Line 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$20,490
MPG 29 city / 40 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm
FE 4dr Sedan features & specs
FE 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$18,790
MPG 31 city / 41 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm
GT 4dr Sedan features & specs
GT 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$22,490
MPG 27 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower201 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all 2020 Kia Forte features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Forte safety features:

Forward Collision Avoidance
Applies the brakes automatically to avoid a collision with an obstacle in front of the vehicle.
Blind-Spot Collision Warning
Alerts the driver to the presence of other vehicles in the car's blind spots.
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Monitors for moving traffic behind the vehicle when in reverse.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Kia Forte vs. the competition

Kia Forte vs. Hyundai Elantra

On the surface, the Forte and the Hyundai Elantra seem like they should be essentially the same. They share a platform and are driven by the same powertrains, and the price range and trim breakdown are virtually identical. The execution, however, reveals a vast gulf between the two in terms of quality. In short, the Forte is quicker, has more trunk space, and boasts seats that are far more comfortable. The Forte is clearly the superior vehicle.

Compare Kia Forte & Hyundai Elantra features

Kia Forte vs. Honda Civic

The Honda Civic is an outstanding small sedan, with more room and better performance than any rival. The interior is so spacious the EPA classifies it as a midsize, and its 0-60 mph time of 6.8 seconds is closer to the times of rivals that are powered by upgraded engines. All around, the Civic is an excellent machine with very few faults.

Compare Kia Forte & Honda Civic features

Kia Forte vs. Kia Optima

As a midsize sedan, the Kia Optima is one size class larger than the Forte. So by choosing the Optima, you'd bypass one of the Forte's most significant flaws: the lack of rear legroom. The Optimat also offers a decent amount of headroom too. The powertrain selection is also more diverse, with three standard engines available, as well as a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid. As expected of a larger car, the Optima is more expensive than the Forte when matched feature to feature.

Compare Kia Forte & Kia Optima features

2020 Kia Forte GT First Look

The Sporty Small Sedan Has Been Forte-fied

Edmunds by Edmunds , EdmundsNovember 1st, 2018

At this year's SEMA tuner show in Las Vegas, corporate siblings Hyundai and Kia introduced — amid the usual raft of custom-built show cars — some real consumer-oriented products. Hyundai unveiled dealer-installed upgrades for the Veloster, including a Borla exhaust and sport shifter kit for the manual transmission. But the bigger news for fans of affordable fun cars came from Kia.

The 2020 Kia Forte GT is a new trim level aimed at driving enthusiasts who want a small and practical sedan. It receives numerous performance and aesthetic upgrades, along with a ton of technology features and equipment. Will the Forte GT set a new standard for sporty little sedans? We're eager to find out.

The Oily Bits

Under the hood of the 2020 Forte GT hides a capable turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder, making 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. This little power unit can be found in quite a few other Kia and Hyundai products, from the Kia Soul hatchback to the hefty Hyundai Tucson SUV, and in every application we appreciate its punchy output. In the Forte, it will provide a welcome bump up from the standard 147-hp engine.

The more powerful motor will pair with either a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic or a six-speed manual transmission. While the manual will come as a pleasant surprise to a small but passionate segment of shoppers, the automatic is a bit of a question mark for us here. We've had inconsistent experiences with its impact on drivability in different vehicles. In fact, this transmission's tendency to act out at low speeds is often a sore spot in otherwise desirable cars from Hyundai and Kia.

That said, we didn't have any notable issues with the seven-speed in the 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo, which has essentially the same powertrain as the Forte GT. We'll keep our fingers crossed that the kinks have been ironed out.

Other upgrades include a fully independent rear suspension, larger front disc brakes, thicker sway bars and stickier Michelin Pilot Sport summer tires. In his First Drive, our own Mark Takahashi said that the standard Forte delivered better-than-average driving dynamics for the class, so our hopes for the GT trim are sky-high.

The Dry Bits

The GT will be the Forte's top trim level, positioned above the EX. In addition to performance styling cues inside and out — including a unique grille and side sills, a flat-bottomed steering wheel and contrast stitching — the GT has quite a few practical niceties. You get LED interior lighting, a 320-watt Harman Kardon stereo, wireless charging and safety technologies such as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and a blind-spot monitor.

This features load has slightly fewer items than what the EX comes with, but fear not. There's also a GT2 package, which adds adaptive cruise control and heated and ventilated leatherette seats with 10-way power adjustment for the driver. That gives you every feature available on the Forte, not to mention more than some larger and pricier vehicles.

A lesser "GT Line" trim will also be available. It includes the GT's appearance and interior equipment but ditches all the performance upgrades in favor of the standard engine, transmission and suspension.

Pricing and Availability

There's no word yet on pricing for the 2020 Kia Forte GT, but we expect it to do battle with the stalwart Honda Civic Si somewhere in the mid-$20,000s. Kia is officially calling this a 2020 model, so don't expect to see it in showrooms until later in 2019.

FAQ

Is the Kia Forte a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Forte both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. You probably care about Kia Forte fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Forte gets an EPA-estimated 28 mpg to 35 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Forte has 15.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia Forte. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Kia Forte?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Kia Forte:

  • New GT and GT Line trim levels
  • The S trim level is no longer offered
  • Part of the third Forte generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the Kia Forte reliable?

To determine whether the Kia Forte is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Forte. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Forte's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Kia Forte a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Kia Forte is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Forte and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Forte is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Kia Forte?

The least-expensive 2020 Kia Forte is the 2020 Kia Forte FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $17,890.

Other versions include:

  • LXS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,290
  • GT-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,490
  • FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $18,790
  • GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $22,490
  • EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,090
  • GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $23,090
  • FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $17,890
Learn more

What are the different models of Kia Forte?

If you're interested in the Kia Forte, the next question is, which Forte model is right for you? Forte variants include LXS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), GT-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of Forte models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

