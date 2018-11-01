2020 Kia Forte
What’s new
- New GT and GT Line trim levels
- The S trim level is no longer offered
- Part of the third Forte generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Plenty of features for the money
- Strong fuel economy estimates
- Generous warranty coverage
- Easy-to-use technology interface
- Stiff ride quality
- Back seat lacks the room of some rivals
- Non-GT trims not much fun to drive on winding roads
2020 Kia Forte Review
Redesigned just last year, the Kia Forte is one of the most compelling small sedans around. Much of that appeal stems from the car's value. Even the base 2020 Forte is equipped with plenty of the latest advanced driver safety features, for instance, and the midpriced GT-Line comes with far more equipment than similarly priced sedans. At the top of the ladder is the new Forte GT, which ups the performance quotient at a lower price than other sporty small sedans.
Under the hood of the 2020 Forte GT is a capable turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine making 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. This little power unit can be found in quite a few other Kia and Hyundai products, and in every application we appreciate its punchy output. In the Forte, it will provide a welcome bump up from the standard 147-hp engine.
The Honda Civic is one of the Forte's chief competitors. While the Forte offers some features the Civic doesn't, you will find it comes up a little short on refinement. The ride quality isn't as smooth as the Civic's, and it's a little less fun to drive. It's a similar story when cross-shopping the Mazda 3. But we're talking small degrees of difference, and the Forte's value easily makes up for it. Overall, we think the 2020 Forte is an excellent small sedan and recommend it to anyone who desires a tech-heavy small car without a sky-high price tag.
Notably, the 2020 Kia Forte is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
We're also not overly impressed with the Forte's handling. The steering weight is fine but offers little feedback, and the on-center feel is vague. While the Forte corners relatively flat, it can get unsettled by midcorner bumps.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The biggest knock against the Forte here is its stiff suspension. It's OK on rough paving or shallow imperfections, but it struggles to smooth out larger bumps. The rear suspension, in particular, is especially troubled by uneven bumps.
How’s the interior?8.0
The front seat is roomy with plenty of knee and shoulder room. Taller drivers have sufficient headroom too. Rear-seat knee room falls short compared to class leaders (and the hard plastic seatbacks don't help), but headroom will only run out for passengers over 6 feet tall.
How’s the tech?8.0
Every Forte comes with forward collision mitigation, and a blind-spot monitor is available on midtier trims and above. It's a little disappointing that adaptive cruise is only available as an option on the highest trim level. It's standard on many competitors. All systems tested worked well and avoided false alerts.
How’s the storage?8.5
The car-seat anchor points for child safety seats are clearly marked, and the anchors sit close to the surface of the cushions, making them easy to access. The somewhat limited rear seat room means bulky rear-facing seats might interfere with front seat movement.
How economical is it?9.0
Is it a good value?9.0
Kia and its corporate cousin, Hyundai, offer the best warranty in the business right now, with six years/60,000 miles of basic coverage and 10 years/100,000 miles for the powertrain. Roadside assistance, offered for five years/60,000 miles, is also good for the class, though Hyundai edges it out slightly with unlimited mileage over the same period.
Wildcard7.0
Which Forte does Edmunds recommend?
Kia Forte models
The 2020 Kia Forte is a compact sedan available in five trim levels: FE, LXS, GT-Line, EX and GT. All models except the GT are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (147 horsepower, 132 lb-ft of torque). A six-speed manual transmission comes with the FE. A continuously variable automatic transmission is optional for the FE and standard issue on other trim levels with this engine. The GT is driven by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder (201 hp, 195 lb-ft) and your choice between a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.
Standard features on the FE include 15-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, height-adjustable front seats, an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a four-speaker audio system with a USB port. The FE also comes with a rearview camera, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist.
Moving up to the LXS adds 16-inch alloy wheels, selectable drive modes, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, and soft-touch dash and door surfaces.
The GT-Line dresses the exterior with black accents, 17-inch wheels and a rear spoiler, plus luxury upgrades that include heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rear armrest, a six-speaker audio system, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, and cloth upholstery with simulated-leather side bolsters.
The EX trim doesn't have the GT-Line's unique exterior trim but includes most of its convenience features. It also adds 17-inch wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated and ventilated front seats, simulated leather upholstery, two charge-only USB ports and satellite radio.
While it builds off the GT-Line's equipment, the GT does not come standard with the blind-spot monitor. However, it does include sporty upgrades such as the more powerful engine, 18-inch wheels, a fully independent rear suspension, larger front brakes and dual exhaust pipes. It also adds LED headlights, automatic high-beam control, ambient interior lighting, rear air vents, two USB charging ports and satellite radio. Models with the dual-clutch transmission also get shift paddles. Stickier Michelin Pilot Sport summer performance tires are optional.
The top three trims are available with an upgrade package that adds a sunroof, wireless charging pad and eight-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system. From there, the additional features differ. The GT-Line's Premium package also includes two USB chargers, voice recognition and satellite radio, while the EX's Special Edition package equips a rear spoiler and a navigation system. The GT's GT2 package tacks on the rest of the features from the GT-Line and EX models (minus dual-zone climate control, which is a stand-alone option for the GT-Line and the GT), alongside a sliding armrest and adaptive cruise control.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Kia Forte.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I recently switch back to a sedan and I wanted something that was daily driver, didn't break the bank, was safe, and fun to drive. KIA has out done themselves with the GT with GT2 package, the car sounds great for a 4 cylinder engine, the turbo really pulls when you get on the accelerator and it really sticks in the corners as well. Plus they loaded this trim and package with all the features that competitors have for a cheaper price! I find myself wanting to be the driver of the household again instead of the co-pilot.
I come from driving a 2015 Subaru Legacy. The car of the car and space is a bit smaller from the Subaru but it can fit 5 people in the car as my old Subaru. The car feels great, lightweight and the new CVT or IVT as Kia calls it, it feels better than Subaru's CVT. This car does not feel slow for carrying a CVT in their engine. Probably car without a CVT will be faster but for what it is, it does feel agile and good to drive. Technology wise, it has a lot of it, from Apple Car Play and Android Auto, to one of the best lane keep assist assistance. The car does not jerk the steering wheel for you like other LKA that I have driven and it is not annoying that keeps beeping all the time. The infotainment system is easy to read and understand, and so is the steering wheel where the location of the buttons and use of them are located just feels intuitive. The car also has three modes, Normal, Sport, Smart. Smart is the one that gives me the most gas mileage, and is not like other ECO modes that other cars have, the car will still accelerate quick if needed. With a mix of highway and city driving I am getting 37mpg, on my trip in Christmas to visit my family and it was all highway driving it gave me around 47mpg!! I am so happy with this car as also when I switch it to Sport mode when entering an intersection from a full stop it does deliver, and it doesn't make me worry if the car will not accelerate fast enough, because it does! The only downside for me is the stiffness of the car compared to the Subaru. I have gotten use it now but it was something that took me a bit to get used to. Love this car and I do highly recommended!! I do think if I should have gone for the GT because of the power but I am happy with my car and the gas mileage as a faster car will feel great but it would hurt my pocket more.
Lovely car.. Great specs for it's class and not too bad on the pricing at all !!! Unbeatable Kia warranty adds to the cake
Car is great on gas and fast.
Features & Specs
|LXS 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$19,290
|MPG
|29 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|GT-Line 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$20,490
|MPG
|29 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|FE 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$18,790
|MPG
|31 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|GT 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$22,490
|MPG
|27 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|201 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Forte safety features:
- Forward Collision Avoidance
- Applies the brakes automatically to avoid a collision with an obstacle in front of the vehicle.
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning
- Alerts the driver to the presence of other vehicles in the car's blind spots.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
- Monitors for moving traffic behind the vehicle when in reverse.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Kia Forte vs. the competition
Kia Forte vs. Hyundai Elantra
On the surface, the Forte and the Hyundai Elantra seem like they should be essentially the same. They share a platform and are driven by the same powertrains, and the price range and trim breakdown are virtually identical. The execution, however, reveals a vast gulf between the two in terms of quality. In short, the Forte is quicker, has more trunk space, and boasts seats that are far more comfortable. The Forte is clearly the superior vehicle.
Kia Forte vs. Honda Civic
The Honda Civic is an outstanding small sedan, with more room and better performance than any rival. The interior is so spacious the EPA classifies it as a midsize, and its 0-60 mph time of 6.8 seconds is closer to the times of rivals that are powered by upgraded engines. All around, the Civic is an excellent machine with very few faults.
Kia Forte vs. Kia Optima
As a midsize sedan, the Kia Optima is one size class larger than the Forte. So by choosing the Optima, you'd bypass one of the Forte's most significant flaws: the lack of rear legroom. The Optimat also offers a decent amount of headroom too. The powertrain selection is also more diverse, with three standard engines available, as well as a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid. As expected of a larger car, the Optima is more expensive than the Forte when matched feature to feature.
FAQ
Is the Kia Forte a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Kia Forte?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Kia Forte:
- New GT and GT Line trim levels
- The S trim level is no longer offered
- Part of the third Forte generation introduced for 2019
Is the Kia Forte reliable?
Is the 2020 Kia Forte a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Kia Forte?
The least-expensive 2020 Kia Forte is the 2020 Kia Forte FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $17,890.
Other versions include:
- LXS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,290
- GT-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,490
- FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $18,790
- GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $22,490
- EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,090
- GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $23,090
- FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $17,890
What are the different models of Kia Forte?
More about the 2020 Kia Forte
2020 Kia Forte Overview
The 2020 Kia Forte is offered in the following submodels: Forte Sedan. Available styles include LXS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), GT-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), GT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2020 Kia Forte?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Kia Forte and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Forte 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Forte.
