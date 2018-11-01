2020 Kia Forte Review

Redesigned just last year, the Kia Forte is one of the most compelling small sedans around. Much of that appeal stems from the car's value. Even the base 2020 Forte is equipped with plenty of the latest advanced driver safety features, for instance, and the midpriced GT-Line comes with far more equipment than similarly priced sedans. At the top of the ladder is the new Forte GT, which ups the performance quotient at a lower price than other sporty small sedans. Under the hood of the 2020 Forte GT is a capable turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine making 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. This little power unit can be found in quite a few other Kia and Hyundai products, and in every application we appreciate its punchy output. In the Forte, it will provide a welcome bump up from the standard 147-hp engine. The Honda Civic is one of the Forte's chief competitors. While the Forte offers some features the Civic doesn't, you will find it comes up a little short on refinement. The ride quality isn't as smooth as the Civic's, and it's a little less fun to drive. It's a similar story when cross-shopping the Mazda 3. But we're talking small degrees of difference, and the Forte's value easily makes up for it. Overall, we think the 2020 Forte is an excellent small sedan and recommend it to anyone who desires a tech-heavy small car without a sky-high price tag. Notably, the 2020 Kia Forte is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.9 / 10

The Forte is a grown-up small sedan that's a fantastic value for the money with above-average utility. Other highlights include a comfortable, quiet interior and an extensive list of available features. However, it lags well behind top competitors in driving dynamics, ride quality and rear legroom.

How does it drive? 7.0

In routine driving, the Forte feels adequately punchy. At Edmunds' test track, our test Forte covered 0-60 mph in 8.7 seconds, which is an average time for the class. The CVT automatic generally works well but at times feels unpolished. It delivers power promptly when commanded, but it's too eager to drop revs when you ease off the throttle slightly. This characteristic can make for surging power delivery.



We're also not overly impressed with the Forte's handling. The steering weight is fine but offers little feedback, and the on-center feel is vague. While the Forte corners relatively flat, it can get unsettled by midcorner bumps.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

The Forte is more comfortable than most cars in the class. The seats are nicely contoured for long-distance comfort, and the headrests are soft and unobtrusive. Road noise is ably quelled, and only a mild amount of wind and ambient noise seeps through. The dual-zone automatic climate control works well, and we like that Kia offers ventilated front seats. The cooling effect, however, isn't especially powerful.



The biggest knock against the Forte here is its stiff suspension. It's OK on rough paving or shallow imperfections, but it struggles to smooth out larger bumps. The rear suspension, in particular, is especially troubled by uneven bumps.

How’s the interior? 8.0

Kia has done an excellent job designing the Forte's interior. A mix of textures makes the well-built interior look grown-up and refined. The controls are logical and easy to find, and the infotainment is easy to navigate, with physical buttons for important features. The seating position and steering wheel both offer a wide range of adjustability.



The front seat is roomy with plenty of knee and shoulder room. Taller drivers have sufficient headroom too. Rear-seat knee room falls short compared to class leaders (and the hard plastic seatbacks don't help), but headroom will only run out for passengers over 6 feet tall.

How’s the tech? 8.0

Overall, the Forte offers a lot of well-integrated features. The touchscreen interface is easy to use, and the upgraded audio system sounds sharp as long as you don't turn it up too loud. Our test car didn't have the optional navigation system, but standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto help compensate a lot. The native voice system recognizes basic controls with little confusion, though you have to follow a structured set of commands.



Every Forte comes with forward collision mitigation, and a blind-spot monitor is available on midtier trims and above. It's a little disappointing that adaptive cruise is only available as an option on the highest trim level. It's standard on many competitors. All systems tested worked well and avoided false alerts.

How’s the storage? 8.5

For a small sedan, the Forte offers excellent utility. The trunk has a wide, flat load floor and a generous opening. At 15.3 cubic feet, it's also among the biggest in the class. The cabin offers several small-item storage options to help you organize your things. These include a decently sized center console box, miscellaneous storage trays and accommodating door pockets.



The car-seat anchor points for child safety seats are clearly marked, and the anchors sit close to the surface of the cushions, making them easy to access. The somewhat limited rear seat room means bulky rear-facing seats might interfere with front seat movement.

How economical is it? 9.0

Fuel economy is excellent, and the EPA estimates the Forte will get 33 mpg combined (29 city/40 highway). We fell a bit short in our real-world driving tests but saw better returns in the Forte than most competitors.

Is it a good value? 9.0

The Forte makes an undeniably strong value statement. It has a slightly different equipment balance than competitors, but you'll pay less for lots of features. The quality of the interior design also belies the below-average price. Cost-cutting is not all that apparent until you really start looking.



Kia and its corporate cousin, Hyundai, offer the best warranty in the business right now, with six years/60,000 miles of basic coverage and 10 years/100,000 miles for the powertrain. Roadside assistance, offered for five years/60,000 miles, is also good for the class, though Hyundai edges it out slightly with unlimited mileage over the same period.

Wildcard 7.0

The Forte is a small car that you can show off because it doesn't give the impression of being an economy bargain pick. The strength of this car is that it's an affordable vehicle that doesn't make you feel as if you've compromised. But it also doesn't exhibit the same fun-to-drive dynamics that make the Civic and the Mazda 3 so rewarding to pilot.

Which Forte does Edmunds recommend?

The LXS is a reasonably priced upgrade from the FE, but for us, the GT-Line is the real meat of the lineup. It has numerous features that you might expect in a modern car, from keyless entry to a blind-spot monitor. A better sound system and a sportier exterior are also on the menu. For buyers who want additional goodies, you can equip it with the Premium package, which is not available on lower models.

Kia Forte models

The 2020 Kia Forte is a compact sedan available in five trim levels: FE, LXS, GT-Line, EX and GT. All models except the GT are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (147 horsepower, 132 lb-ft of torque). A six-speed manual transmission comes with the FE. A continuously variable automatic transmission is optional for the FE and standard issue on other trim levels with this engine. The GT is driven by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder (201 hp, 195 lb-ft) and your choice between a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.