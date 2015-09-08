Used 2000 Toyota Camry for Sale Near Me
- 194,155 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$2,495$1,104 Below Market
One-Up Automotive - Lebanon / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Camry CE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BG22K7YU685550
Stock: 357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,980 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,290$877 Below Market
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN TITLE * * SERVICE RECORDS * - BRAND NEW TIMING BELT! - ONE OF THE BEST CARS TOYOTA EVER MADE - SIDE AIRBAGS AND ABS BRAKES - VERY RARE FOR THIS AGE - THE CAR RUNS GREAT BUT HAS PAINT ISSUES - COLD AC - TIRES IN EXCELLENT SHAPE ON ALLOY WHEELS - FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER ENGINE - THIS WOULD MAKE AN EXCELLENT COMMUTER OR FIRST CAR - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A $1500-2000 PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT (660+). ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Camry CE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT2BG28K5Y0381015
Stock: DF5112561T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,455 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$2,000$833 Below Market
Willis Ford - Smyrna / Delaware
Super White 2000 Toyota Camry CE FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.2L I4 16VRecent Arrival!Wholesale to the public. This vehicle is sold AS IS, with no Warranty Implied or Promised. Not Reconditioned and at a Wholesale Price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Camry CE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BG22K8YU928315
Stock: 200060B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 139,730 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$3,900$399 Below Market
Woodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Blair / Nebraska
Only 139,730 Miles! Scores 32 Highway MPG and 23 City MPG! This Toyota Camry delivers a Gas 4-Cyl 2.2L/132 engine powering this Manual transmission. Warning lights-inc: airbag, seat belts, fuel level, door-ajar, battery, check engine, oil pressure, tail lamp failure, Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Tilt steering wheel.*This Toyota Camry Comes Equipped with These Options *Side-impact door beams, Remote releases-inc: trunk, hood, fuel-filler door, Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes, P195/70R14 all-season SBR BSW tires, Multi-adjustable front bucket seats w/adjustable headrests, MacPherson strut front suspension, Intermittent front windshield wipers, Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, digital odometer, dual tripmeters, temp/fuel gauges, Independent dual-link MacPherson strut rear suspension, High solar-energy absorbing (HSEA) glass.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Woodhouse Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM Blair, 2171 U.S. 30, Blair, NE 68008 to claim your Toyota Camry!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Camry CE.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BG22K7YU638325
Stock: D200558C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 173,388 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$2,775$242 Below Market
Prestigious Automotive - National City / California
Well-Maintained Southern California Luxury Economy Sedan w/Automatic Transmission w/Overdrive PS Cold AC Excellent Running Economical 2.2 Liter 4 Cylinder EFi Engine Right Mileage Luxury LE Model Tilt Wheel Cruise Control Power Windows Door Locks Drivers Seat & Mirrors Factory AM/FM Stereo Sound System w/CD Player Front Bucket Seats w/Center Console w/Cupholders & Console Floor-Mounted Transmission Shifter Fold-Forward Split 60/40 Rear Seat w/Retractable Center Console & Shoulder-Harness Seatbelts for 3 Rear Passengers Rear Retractable Floor-Mounted Cupholders Factory Alloy Wheels Recent Smog Certification & more; Nice Car - Looks and Runs Out Great!! Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report w/Documented Service & Maintenance Records; Priced to Sell - Just $2775/Best; Financing Available; Trades & Credit Cards Accepted; For more information please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527 (Cell) or (619) 765-2321 (Office); To view more pictures and/or to apply for financing on-line please visit our website at www.presautoinc.com ... For fastest response and best service please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527. Thanks. ... OUR DEALERSHIP REMAINS OPEN DURING THE TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN FOR YOUR AUTOMOTIVE NEEDS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Camry LE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT2BG22K8Y0492795
Stock: 492795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,718 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,493
Arlington Toyota Palatine - Palatine / Illinois
ONE-OWNER & BUY ONLINE. WE WILL DELIVER PLUS ZERO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS. Warning lights-inc: airbag, seat belts, fuel level, door-ajar, battery, check engine, oil pressure, tail lamp failure, Variable intermittent front windshield wipers, Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Tilt Steering Wheel, Side-impact door beams, Remote releases-inc: trunk, hood, fuel-filler door, Pwr windows w/driver side auto-down, retained pwr feature, Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes, Pwr door locks w/anti-lockout feature, P205/65R15 all-season SBR BSW tires. This Toyota Camry has a dependable Gas 4-Cyl 2.2L/132 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Toyota Camry LE *MacPherson strut front suspension, Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, digital odometer, dual tripmeters, temp/fuel gauges, Independent dual-link MacPherson strut rear suspension, High solar-energy absorbing (HSEA) glass, Full size spare tire, Front/rear stabilizer bars/gas-filled shock absorbers/vibration-dampening sub-frames, Front wheel drive, Front bucket seats w/adjustable headrests, Fabric seat trim, Fabric door trim w/integrated armrest, map pockets, Electronic distributorless direct ignition system, Electric rear window defogger, Dual front/rear cup holders, Dual color-keyed pwr outside mirrors, Driver seat cushion vertical height adjuster, Driver & front passenger airbag Supplemental Restraint System (SRS), Digital clock, Deluxe AM/FM stereo w/cassette/compact disc-inc: (6) speakers, Cut-pile carpeting w/driver-side footrest, Crumple zones.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Arlington Toyota, 2095 North Rand Rd, Palatine, IL 60074 to claim your Toyota Camry!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Camry LE.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT2BG22K8Y0403937
Stock: 55570A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 312,126 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$1,988
iDrive Motorsports - Orlando / Florida
-Down Payments starting at $500-Pronto Desde $500Financing available No matters your credit!*Credit Approval GUARANTEEDTry us without impacting your credit scoreBuy Here-Pay Here it's not an option; Not Anymore!-We now have many financing programs to get everybody approved and helps re-establish the credit score.-We work with lenders who work on every credit situation (Bad Credit, No Credit, First Time Buyers, Students, No Social, No License, etc.)If you have been denied before, give us a try.It's very easy, visit our website and apply online, once we got you approved, you can come and choose a car according to your budget.Click here to apply now:iDriveMotorsport.comWe accept your trade-in!-For more info and details about our great inventory,please call: 407-203-2630You can also visit us online @ idrivemotorsport.com(Hablamos Español)Financiamiento disponible No importa su crédito.¡Aprobación Garantizada!Buy Here-Pay Here ya No es una opciónSi no tiene seguro social, ni licencia: podemos trabajar su caso.Si le han denegado antes, llámenos ó escríbanos para ayudarle a conseguir su aprobaciónAceptamos su trade-in!Puede solicitar financiamiento aquí en el dealer ó en nuestro website:iDriveMotorsport.comSi no encuentras el auto que quieres te lo podemos conseguir al mejor precio.Danos la oportunidad de servirte.Para más información llame al: 407-203-2630#buyyoucaratwholesaleprice #idrivemotorsport#youreapproved #buyhere-payhere-nomore*The advertised price is the internet special price. We reserve the right to change our prices at any time without further notice. *Document Fees, Tax, Tag, Title, Stamps, Registration or Insurance are not included in the advertised price. *iDrive Motorsport is not responsible for any error or omission. Please verify all information with the dealer before purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Camry CE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BG22K8YU659247
Stock: 659247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 162,360 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$2,880
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - A GOOD RUNNER, NOT THE BEST LOOKER - MECHANICALLY ITS IN GOOD SHAPE, COSMETICALLY ITS POOR - WOULD MAKE AN EXCELLENT CAR FOR A NEW DRIVER TO LEARN ON - COLD AC - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER ENGINE - 2 BRAND NEW TIRES - TIMING BELT WAS DONE AT ~130K MILES, IT LOOKS GOOD ON VISUAL INSPECTION - SEE THE PICS, THE FRONT BUMPER IS BROKEN (BUT MOUNTED FINE), THE REAR END HAS MULTIPLE DENTS, THE PAINT IS FADED ON THE ROOF, ETC. - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$1500 DOWN! ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Camry CE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BG22K9YU977989
Stock: AL41025P9T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 203,898 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Capital Ford - Raleigh / North Carolina
Recent Arrival!All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, BOOKS INCLUDED, WON'T FIND ANOTHER THIS CLEAN!, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Carpeted Floor Mats, Dual Color-Keyed Power Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Power Package, Power Windows, Value Package #1 w/AC & PO, Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers. 2000 Toyota Camry CE Antique Sage Pearl 2.2L I4 16V FWDDon't miss your chance to save Big on quality Pre-Owned vehicles at Capital Ford in Raleigh.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Camry CE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BG22KXYU701773
Stock: 86375A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 182,260 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,500
Nalley Toyota of Union City - Union City / Georgia
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Camry .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BG22K4YU943880
Stock: YU943880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,988
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! 1-OWNER 4CYL AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Camry LE.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BG22K4YU938064
Stock: VIN8064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,623 milesFair Deal
$7,995
Auto Lenders of Toms River - Toms River / New Jersey
We now offer the choice of in-store sales, curbside pickup or free home delivery. Here's how that works: Find the perfect vehicle or vehicles, and When you're ready you can choose: IN-STORE SHOPPING (We strongly recommend booking an appointment before coming in - use any form on our site or call): The vehicle will be cleaned w/ all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. Documents can be prepared before you arrive or you can print & complete the paperwork at the dealership. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team and in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. CURBSIDE PICKUP: All documents will be prepared before you arrive. The vehicle will be cleaned with all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. If everything is to your satisfaction, all prepared documents will be signed at a pickup station which is cleaned & disinfected after each use. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team & in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. HOME DELIVERY: Our team will contact you to review details about where they should park the vehicle & where to deliver the paperwork in order to maintain social distancing practices. The vehicle will be cleaned with all surfaces disinfected prior to delivery. The delivery driver will be wearing a mask & gloves to deliver the vehicle to the agreed upon location. Any questions during a home delivery can be answered on the phone by our team or on-site while maintaining social distancing practices at the delivery location. Clean CARFAX. Tan 2000 Toyota Camry LE 2.2L I4 16V 4-Speed Automatic FWD Well Equipped with, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Cupholders, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers.Odometer is 93145 miles below market average!Please call to verify ability 888.305.5968 or email website@autolenders.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Camry LE.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BG28K5YU672514
Stock: YU672514
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 187,388 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,900
Tucker Chevrolet - Waldoboro / Maine
As is where is, come look at it in person and see if you are interested. Pre-auction priced, we have not looked at it mechanically.Look at this 2000 Toyota Camry . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.0L/183 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Camry comes equipped with these options: Warning lights-inc: airbag, ABS, seat belts, fuel level, door-ajar, battery, check engine, oil pressure, tail lamp failure, Variable intermittent front windshield wipers, Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Side-impact door beams, Remote releases-inc: trunk, hood, fuel-filler door, Pwr windows w/driver side auto-down, retained pwr feature, Pwr door locks w/anti-lockout feature, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes, MacPherson strut front suspension, and Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, digital odometer, dual tripmeters, temp/fuel gauges. See it for yourself at Tucker Chevrolet, 1340 Atlantic Highway, Waldoboro, ME 04572.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Camry XLE V6.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28K6YU097648
Stock: P570B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- Not Provided2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990
Car Land of Macon - Macon / Georgia
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Toyota Camry. This Toyota Camry has been smoke free since when it was new. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Toyota Camry's 2.2L L4 DOHC 16V gives you the gas mileage that you want. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. Appearance can mean a lot. This exterior is free of rust, dents, and dings but does have some minor blemishes barely noticeable to the naked eye. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. Want to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. Car Land of Macon is conveniently located near Clinchfield.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Camry LE.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BG22KXYU641865
Stock: A6120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,108 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,499
Volkswagen of Palm Springs - Cathedral City / California
2000 Toyota Camry LEClean CARFAX.2000 Toyota Camry LE 3.0L V6 24V.ASK US ABOUT HOME DELIVERY! Thank you for shopping at Volkswagen of Palm Springs. We've built a car buying process designed around you to save you time and money. If we don’t have exactly what you’re looking for, we'll help you find the right vehicle for your lifestyle. It’s that simple. Call us today at 760.770.1100. DISCLAIMER: Dealer shall in no way be held liable for any errors or omissions to be found on these web pages. All prices are plus any applicable state taxes and fees. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. We will do our best to keep all information current and accurate however, the dealership should be contacted by phone, e-mail or in person for final pricing and availability. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $80 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. Vehicle may have dealer installed accessories for display purposes only, and may not be reflected in Selling Price. All current incentives listed are purchase only. See dealer for lease incentives. Call 760.770.1100 for more info!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Camry LE V6.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF22K2YU953438
Stock: 953438T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 94,479 miles
$4,000
DCH Ford of Eatontown - Eatontown / New Jersey
ANTIQUE SAGE PEARL exterior and DARK SAGE interior, LE trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! CD Player, VALUE PKG 3, DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER SEAT-MOUNTED... 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player. Toyota LE with ANTIQUE SAGE PEARL exterior and DARK SAGE interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 136 HP at 5200 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: VALUE PKG 3 keyless entry, pwr cloth driver seat, 4-wheel anti-lock brakes, daytime running lights, carpeted floor mats, DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER SEAT-MOUNTED SIDE-IMPACT AIRBAGS. Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. EXPERTS REPORT: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: The main goal at DCH Ford of Eatontown is to ensure you have a successful and enjoyable car-buying experience. Whether you are searching for a new or used Ford vehicle, or maybe a quality pre-owned car, truck or SUV, DCH Ford of Eatontown is ready to assist. We are ready to exceed expectations while delivering customer happiness. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Camry LE.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BG28K8YU668926
Stock: YU668926T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 118,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,499
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2000 Toyota Camry 4dr 4dr Sedan LE V6 Automatic features a 3.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Tan with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Camry XLE V6.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF22K7YU093536
Stock: CYC-093536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 82,608 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,985
Peterson Toyota of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
Silver 2000 Toyota Camry FWD 2.2L I4 16VRecent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Camry CE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BG22K6YU618924
Stock: RYU618924
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
