Vehicle overview

When it comes to midsize family sedans, there are few cars more well-known than the Toyota Camry. A huge success in the United States, the Camry appeals to buyers because of its comfort, safety and value. It has been, and still is, the "safe" choice in the family sedan class. Buy the Toyota Camry and you can rest assured that it will do little wrong and provide years of faithful service. The Camry was last redesigned in 2002. Compared to the previous-generation Toyota car, this Camry features bolder styling, larger interior packaging, better performance, reduced noise and more safety features. It's an excellent vehicle and fulfills its mission of providing an incredibly comfortable, easygoing ride.

A common complaint over the years is that the Toyota Camry lacks panache. Just compare it to some of the latest competing sedans, and you'll see that it does indeed impart a bit of a snooze response in regards to style and performance. But if these things don't matter much to you, well, you'll do just fine. As usual, the Camry's closest competitor is the Accord. Both are targeted toward the same type of buyer and both have similar levels of style, comfort and features. Pushed to making a decision, we'd probably suggest the Accord as it seems to be a better overall package for the money. But if you choose the 2006 Toyota Camry, you'll know you ended up with a great car that is well suited to today's modern American family.