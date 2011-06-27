  1. Home
2006 Toyota Camry Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy, comfortable, quiet, plenty of safety and luxury features, high resale value, strong reputation for reliability.
  • Costs more than most competitors, V6s aren't as powerful as others in the class.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It won't win any design awards or run circles around its competitors, but when it comes to practicality, value and refinement, few midsize sedans can top the 2006 Toyota Camry.

Vehicle overview

When it comes to midsize family sedans, there are few cars more well-known than the Toyota Camry. A huge success in the United States, the Camry appeals to buyers because of its comfort, safety and value. It has been, and still is, the "safe" choice in the family sedan class. Buy the Toyota Camry and you can rest assured that it will do little wrong and provide years of faithful service. The Camry was last redesigned in 2002. Compared to the previous-generation Toyota car, this Camry features bolder styling, larger interior packaging, better performance, reduced noise and more safety features. It's an excellent vehicle and fulfills its mission of providing an incredibly comfortable, easygoing ride.

A common complaint over the years is that the Toyota Camry lacks panache. Just compare it to some of the latest competing sedans, and you'll see that it does indeed impart a bit of a snooze response in regards to style and performance. But if these things don't matter much to you, well, you'll do just fine. As usual, the Camry's closest competitor is the Accord. Both are targeted toward the same type of buyer and both have similar levels of style, comfort and features. Pushed to making a decision, we'd probably suggest the Accord as it seems to be a better overall package for the money. But if you choose the 2006 Toyota Camry, you'll know you ended up with a great car that is well suited to today's modern American family.

2006 Toyota Camry models

The 2006 Toyota Camry sedan is available in Standard, LE, SE and XLE trims. The entry-level Standard offers basics such as power locks and windows, cruise control and a CD player, but has limited option availability. The LE adds upgrades like keyless entry, a power driver seat and color-keyed exterior mirrors. The sporty SE is similarly equipped, but features different interior trim and upholstery, a sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, foglamps and a unique grille. Step up to the XLE and you get automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, upgraded audio system and, on the XLE V6, leather seating. Various options include a sunroof, leather seating, heated front seats, a DVD-based navigation system and an in-dash CD changer

2006 Highlights

For the 2006 Toyota Camry, the navigation system is now available as a stand-alone option on the SE V6. The Camry's stated power ratings are also a bit lower this year due to Toyota's implementation of a new SAE engine testing procedure.

Performance & mpg

Three engines are available on this Toyota car. The first is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that makes 154 horsepower (145 with PZEV emission controls). It's mated to either a five-speed manual or five-speed automatic transmission, and should be powerful enough for the majority of buyers. A 3.0-liter V6 that generates 190 hp is also available on the LE and XLE, while a 210-hp, 3.3-liter V6 is available on the SE model only. Six-cylinder Camrys come with the automatic only.

Safety

Antilock brakes are standard on all 2006 Toyota Camry models. Optional on all models are front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Stability control is available on V6 models. In NHTSA crash tests, the Toyota Camry earned a perfect five stars for frontal-impact protection. Side-impact testing resulted in a four-star rating for front-occupant protection (without side airbags) and a three-star rating for the rear. In IIHS frontal-offset testing, the Camry earned a "Good" rating (the highest possible) and was named a "Best Pick." In IIHS side-impact tests, the Camry received a "Good" rating (the highest) when equipped with the optional side airbags (without the bags, it rated "Poor").

Driving

Toyota didn't design the Camry to be particularly sporty (for that, check out the Camry Solara). Instead, it focused on giving this car a smooth and quiet ride that makes daily commutes a painless chore. Power from the four-cylinder engine is average for this class, but it's delivered in such a refined fashion that only those who demand above-average acceleration are likely to complain. Same goes for the V6 engines, though the more powerful SE V6 has no trouble hanging with the competition.

Interior

The Camry's interior offers excellent build quality, high-quality materials and a straightforward design that won't leave you thumbing through the owner's manual to figure out where everything is located. Additionally, the 2006 Toyota Camry boasts competitive amounts of head-, leg- and shoulder room, including the roomiest backseat of any midsize family sedan. The optional navigation system is one of the best around with simple controls and a large, easy-to-read screen.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Toyota Camry.

5(75%)
4(20%)
3(4%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
114 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Amazing Vehicle!
Elliott Van Campen-Kushner,08/12/2017
LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
If the car is taken care of it will last. I purchased my 2006 Toyota Camry 2.4 liter for $1,100. At the time of purchase the vehicle had 279k miles. I was really unsure at first about purchasing this car because of the amount of miles it had BUT there were no major issues with the vehicle as it had been maintained well. The only parts that have gone out was the rear drivers side bearing, and the sway bar bushings which were both original. I also replaced the radiator hoses, spark plugs, and the battery. I drove this car from almost West Virginia to close to South Carolina and back. I couldn't have asked for a more reliable car.
Camry.com (not real website)
3rdcamry,03/02/2011
This is my 3rd 4 cylinder Camry 89, 98, and now 2006. The previous ones reached 200k miles with ease. The 2006 now has 144k miles. The real treat about this car is that the 4 cylinder 06 Camry's have a timing CHAIN, not a belt--which is a bargain for those of us Camry owners than run up the mileage. This is simply a reliable car. The spark plugs are platinum so you don't have to change them unless you are having a problem with performance. The 98 camry had the original plugs and wires when I traded them in (I have an honest mechanic) and the car ran smooth as ice. I need a reliable vehicle for commuting to work and this is it. Fun, safe and reliable, just keep fluids changed and fresh.
Best car for around 20k
charlie,08/14/2010
The best car I ever had its true what people say about toyotas they run forever well in my situation 300k and still running strong and smooth like the day I bought it recommend it to everyone
A Pretty Great Car
grooms,04/07/2012
We got this car in late 2006 just as the new 2007s were coming off and got about $3500-$4000 of the sticker price so I'd say it was a pretty good deal! The Performance is pretty good; however, it does occasionally take a second for the car to start accelerating after you push the gas causing the car to lurch but it doesn't really happen enough to be a real problem. I also did notice when I was driving the car through a turn and I pushed the gas the car downshifted when it really shouldn't have and the rpm's shot up like 1500-2000 but I probably just caught it in an awkward spot. The ride is pretty soft which I personally like (although it's not as soft as a Buick or something) and is very
See all 114 reviews of the 2006 Toyota Camry
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
154 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2006 Toyota Camry features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2006 Toyota Camry

Used 2006 Toyota Camry Overview

The Used 2006 Toyota Camry is offered in the following submodels: Camry Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), Standard 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), XLE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), XLE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Standard 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Toyota Camry?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Toyota Camry trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Toyota Camry LE is priced between $4,990 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 72492 and145640 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Toyota Camry XLE is priced between $5,795 and$5,795 with odometer readings between 89654 and89654 miles.

Which used 2006 Toyota Camries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Toyota Camry for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2006 Camries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,900 and mileage as low as 72492 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Toyota Camry.

Can't find a used 2006 Toyota Camrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,637.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $13,024.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $7,338.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,561.

