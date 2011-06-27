  1. Home
1997 Toyota Camry Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lower price than last year, contemporary design, Toyota dependability, future resale value, ultimate family sedan
  • Cheap-looking front fascia detracts from otherwise rich styling, still priced slightly higher than main competitors
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Camry is the new standard for midsized sedans. It has room inside for five adults, attractive yet conservative styling, exceptional pep from an available 24-valve 3.0-liter V6, and a price that doesn't break the bank so long as options are kept to a minimum.

Toyota is going after the number-one sales spot with vigor. The Camry is larger and more powerful than last year, but costs less money. Coupe and wagon models have been dropped from the lineup, and consumers can opt for the V6 engine on base CE models for the first time. Antilock brakes are standard on all but the most basic Camrys, and an integrated child-safety seat is optional across the board. Buyers of V6 models can order traction control for inclement weather.

The new Camry can be equipped for rugged family life, or plush luxury touring. Options on higher-grade LE and XLE models include a premium sound system, leather interior trim, and a power moonroof. With the V6 engine, the Camry accelerates strongly. Braking is swift and sure with the antilock system, and Camry hangs on well in corners despite rather meek all-season radials.

Inside, a two-inch increase in wheelbase has allowed designers to maximize space, creating a larger Camry than ever. Controls and gauges are laid-out nicely in a more flowing dashboard than the previous car boasted. Camry CE sticks with a fixed-mast stereo antenna, but LE and XLE get an in-glass antenna, which reduces wind noise. Storage areas have been increased also, and a tissue holder is built into the center console. Front cupholders accommodate 20-ounce bottles of your favorite beverage.

Is the Camry the perfect family conveyance? Not out of the box, but it's close. We'd opt for a lightly-loaded CE with the V6 engine, add some aftermarket aloy wheels, and do a bit of suspension and tire work to create the ultimate sleeper of staid bread-and-butter sedans.

1997 Highlights

Toyota plays the market conservatively with the all-new Camry, giving consumers exactly what they want; a roomy, attractive, feature-laden car with available V6 performance and the promise of excellent reliability as well as resale value. The 1997 Toyota Camry is the new standard for midsize sedans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Toyota Camry.

5(64%)
4(27%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.5
122 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Old Reliable!!!
D. Hill,03/06/2016
CE 4dr Sedan
I bought this car in 2003 and still have it today. It had 51,000 miles when I bought it and it now has 290,000 miles. It has been in a few accidents, the body it beat up but the engine is a diamond. No noise and run perfectly. Door handles broke off, inside and out. Old Reliable still has more life let in it. I'm keeping this car forever, until the wheels falls off. This car will give you your money's worth. Low maintenance costs in the 13 years I've had this car.
Way better than the 07 XLE V6
SJTim,03/21/2010
Bought new in 6/97 and have been extremely happy since. Been to the garage only twice for the steering leak and suspension. Still running strong at 155K as of 3/10. Got rear- ended in 07, legally totaled but mechanically perfect. Hoped a repeat experience and bought a top-of-the- line 07 XLE V6 w/Nev from the insurance money, but the 07 is no where close to this one in terms of build quality and had it traded in <3 yrs. Fortunately, I've kept this one. I'll keep it until it dies, if it ever happens. Too bad and sad, Toyota is not making Camry the same way any more. ATTENTION CURRENT OWNERS: Do yourself a favor, don't trade this 97 with a latest model of Camry. This one is unbeatable.
Pleased
Pleased,06/16/2009
Bought this LE with 63,000 miles on it and now have 173,200 and counting. Got nine years on original battery. I use synthetic oil and grease. Best MPG was 39.3 interstate out of Texas. Replaced timing belt @ 100,000 and all four struts @ 160,000. Ceramic disc pads and new rotors @ 150,000. Basic maintenance and this car just will not give up. My '90 Camry was @ 348,000 miles & was still running last year! Test drove a 2007 LXE & it isn't near the car my '97 is.
Teddy 1997 Toyota Camry LE
Sheila,11/16/2015
LE 4dr Sedan
Car was bought in 2001 had 64k miles at purchase, now has 171, 110 miles on it and so far still going strong. Car is now 20 years old and counting. I'm still driving it. Totally reliable and dependable strong. Will definitely buy another Toyota whenever this one stops working. That's my Teddy he is strong and smooth runs like a champ. STILL RUNNING STRONG NO MAJOR PROBLEMS LOVE IT. Would love a new Camry if I could afford it. But I will keep this one. Still looks great.Teddy still going STRONG NO MAJOR ISSUES😍😍😍😍. No longer own it was sold
See all 122 reviews of the 1997 Toyota Camry
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
133 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
133 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
194 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
194 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1997 Toyota Camry features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 1997 Toyota Camry

Used 1997 Toyota Camry Overview

The Used 1997 Toyota Camry is offered in the following submodels: Camry Sedan. Available styles include CE 4dr Sedan, LE 4dr Sedan, CE V6 4dr Sedan, XLE V6 4dr Sedan, XLE 4dr Sedan, and LE V6 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Toyota Camry?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Toyota Camries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Toyota Camry for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Toyota Camry.

Can't find a used 1997 Toyota Camrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $7,727.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,402.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,113.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,707.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Toyota Camry?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Camry lease specials

