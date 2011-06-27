  1. Home
2000 Toyota Camry Review

Pros & Cons

  • Toyota reliability, updated looks, optional V6 power.
  • Luxury options quickly jack up price, uncomfortable seats.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Comfort and a reputation for reliability make the 2000 Toyota Camry an American favorite. A home appliance on wheels.

Vehicle overview

The Toyota Camry is one of America's most-favored mid-size sedans. The reasons are simple. It boasts room for five adults, can be ordered with a powerful and smooth V6, and comes with the reputation of solid Toyota reliability.

The current-generation Camry debuted in 1997 and 2000 marks its first major facelift. The styling of the '97-'99 Camry was generally considered quite plain, so the new nose and tail this year are more than welcome.

The Camry can be equipped for rugged family life, or plush luxury touring. There are plenty of options to choose from, but you'll have to watch what you order if you are on a tight budget. There are three different trims: base-level CE, mid-level LE, and the top-level XLE. Some of the more notable options include side airbags, traction control, a premium sound system, leather interior trim, and a power moonroof. ABS is standard on XLEs and LEs equipped with a V6 engine.

The Camry's 3.0-liter V6 is a fine engine, and it produces 200 horsepower and 214 foot-pounds of torque. Acceleration is solid, and opposed to the Honda Accord or Mitsubishi Galant, the Camry's V6 can be ordered with a manual transmission. Braking is swift and sure with the antilock system, and Camry hangs on well in corners despite rather meek all-season radials.

Inside, controls and gauges are laid-out nicely in a flowing dashboard. The switches and stalks all have a solid and proper feel to them. Storage areas are abundant and feature a deep center console, door bins, and dashboard bins. Front cupholders, the feature by which all cars are truly measured these days, accommodate 20-ounce bottles of your favorite beverage. The only negative is that you might find the seats uncomfortable.

The Camry works exceptionally well as a family sedan. Fully optioned, the Camry is considerably more expensive than its domestic competitors, but given the Camry's sales success, it seems most Americans consider the Camry to be a worthwhile investment.

2000 Highlights

The 2000 Toyota Camry sedan receives minor updates. The exterior benefits from new front and rear styling. Camry LE models get 15-inch tires with new wheel covers while the XLE gets standard 16-inch tires. Four-cylinder models make three more horsepower than last year. Interior upgrades include an available JBL premium audio system, automatic climate control, larger buttons on the audio faceplate, imitation wood trim on XLE models, optional leather seats with driver-side power on LE models and new LE model seat fabric. The hood is now supported with struts and dampers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Toyota Camry.

5(72%)
4(22%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
152 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

347,000 Miles and still going strong
Paul,08/09/2015
LE V6 4dr Sedan
I bought this Toyota Camry new from the dealer. I have never had any issues with this Camry. I have only had to do the recommend maintenance, and now with over 347,000 miles on it it is still running as strong as the day I bought it no oil leaks it is the best investment I ever made I will keep this car until it no longer runs and at the rate it is going I will expire before it does, best car ever built.
Most reliable car ever!
Diego,09/28/2015
CE 4dr Sedan
I have a 2000 Toyota Camry ce automatic. It has been absolutely amazing, the acceleration is great and the speakers are really bass heavy and prime. It's also comfortable and easy to drive. This is one of the most reliable cars ever. You will almost never need any maintenance issues. It's also super practical because of it's big trunk. If you have an opportunity to get one you should do it, you will not be disappointed.
I know I'll never have a car made this good again.
Clay,07/10/2017
XLE V6 4dr Sedan
I bought this 2000 Camry XLE as a certified used car from Toyota with about 25k on it. I had just been diagnosed with prostate cancer and i wanted to buy my wife a reliable car to drive if I wasn't around. That was over 15 years ago. I'm still around and so is the Camry. The only parts I have replaced (other than routine maintenance items) are the rear struts. They went bad at about 230k miles. The car now has 250k miles and runs, drives, and looks as well as it ever did. I don't know how far it will go, but I think now it could well outlast me.
The Best Vehicle We've Ever Owned
Nick,10/22/2009
My grandfather purchased our 2000 Toyota Camry XLE V6 brand new in fall 1999 fully loaded with all the options and accessories: with only one option lacking: fog lights. I am happy to say no one has suffered as a result. It was effectively a Lexus ES. The 3.0L V6 engine in this car makes it the most responsive car I have ever driven. When I need to pass someone on the highway, it's a snap. I can't imagine having anything less under the hood. Yet it's so quiet at idle that I can barely hear it. This car can barrel down the highway at 80 miles per hour as smooth as silk. I will drive this car forever, or until it dies, which doesn't seem possible anytime soon. It's 100% reliable.
See all 152 reviews of the 2000 Toyota Camry
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
136 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
136 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
136 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
194 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2000 Toyota Camry features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2000 Toyota Camry

Used 2000 Toyota Camry Overview

The Used 2000 Toyota Camry is offered in the following submodels: Camry Sedan. Available styles include CE 4dr Sedan, LE 4dr Sedan, XLE 4dr Sedan, XLE V6 4dr Sedan, and LE V6 4dr Sedan.

