Consumer Rating
(245)
2009 Toyota Camry Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious cabin, powerful and fuel-efficient V6, plush ride quality, top crash test scores, high resale value.
  • Inconsistent fit and finish, a few low-grade interior plastics, minimal feedback from the chassis.
List Price Range
$3,999 - $11,895
Used Camry for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

As expected, the 2009 Toyota Camry is pleasant to drive and spacious enough to keep a family of four content on a long road trip. But newer competition has managed to better this segment titan in overall performance and cabin refinement.

Vehicle overview

Constants can be strangely comforting. Knowing, for example, that your Grandma's tasty lasagna or your tennis partner's solid serve are going to be as you expect may even cause warm and fuzzy feelings. Of course, in some cases constants can wane over time -- such as the Red Sox losing or Paul McCartney producing good music.

As one of the best-selling vehicles over the past 20 years, the Toyota Camry has been a comforting constant in its own right. Buyers are frequently working on their third or fourth Camry because of their prior positive experiences. The 2009 version of this Toyota stalwart continues to offer what most folks are looking for in a mainstream midsize family sedan: a roomy cabin, a comfortable ride, an easy-to-drive demeanor and a reputation for reliability and low maintenance costs. A strong resale value doesn't hurt either. However, like Sir Paul, this automotive constant has started to wane.

The current generation of the Camry is the largest version of the car yet. Although categorized as a midsize car, the Camry offers plenty of passenger room front and rear. This is also the most muscular Camry ever, with an available 268-horsepower V6 at the driver's beck and call. Matched to a smooth six-speed automatic transmission, that powerhouse can propel this family sedan to 60 mph in just 6.5 seconds -- as quick as some sport sedans and coupes. It also returns fuel economy that's impressively close to that of a four-cylinder Camry.

Likable as it is, the 2009 Toyota Camry has some significant caveats. One is that its historically excellent build and materials quality has slipped in the last few years, and reliability has slipped. Competitors who have trailed the Camry in the past have stepped up their game, surpassing the Toyota in many areas. One in particular is handling -- in spite of its quickness and speed, the Camry is not an athlete, placing light-effort driving over communicative steering that would lend a sense of confidence to the driver. For those who prefer greater feedback and a more involving driving experience, the Chevrolet Malibu, Honda Accord, Mazda 6 and Nissan Altima are worthy of close consideration.

And then there is pricing -- the ever-popular Camry commands a premium over value-packed rivals such as the Malibu, Ford Fusion and Hyundai Sonata. Of course, there is the Camry's chief competitor, the Honda Accord, which provides a more involving drive, though not as hushed a freeway ride as the Toyota. It also beats the Camry in terms of cabin materials and build quality.

With so many strong entrants in this segment, back-to-back test-drives are encouraged. Though the 2009 Toyota Camry may be as enticingly familiar as flannel pajamas on a cold winter's night, savvy consumers may find that trying on brand X yields an even more comfortable fit.

2009 Toyota Camry models

The 2009 Toyota Camry is a midsize four-door sedan that comes in four trim levels -- base, LE, SE and XLE. The base Camry comes only with a four-cylinder engine, while the other trims offer a choice between the four-cylinder and a V6.

The base Camry features 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, a six-speaker CD audio system with an auxiliary input jack, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, full power accessories and a 60/40-split-folding rear seat. The Camry LE adds keyless entry and an eight-way power driver seat.

The SE includes a sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels, and special interior and exterior styling details. The luxurious XLE reverts to the LE's softer suspension settings and 16-inch wheels while treating its occupants to a 440-watt JBL sound system (with an in-dash CD changer and satellite radio), Bluetooth connectivity, automatic dual-zone climate control (with a cabin air filter), reclining rear seats, a moonroof, wood-tone accents and, on the V6 model, leather seating. Note that neither the SE nor the XLE offers the folding rear seat, though each has a center pass-through.

Most buyers' needs should be satisfied by the assorted trim levels. However, a few key options are available, including a navigation system, a sunroof and heated seats. A keyless ignition system is available on XLE V6 models.

2009 Highlights

The Toyota Camry sees no major changes for 2009.

Performance & mpg

All Camrys are front-drive and the standard engine on all trim levels is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder rated for 158 hp and 161 pound-feet of torque. In most states, the four-cylinder carries Ultra Low Emissions Vehicle (ULEV) certification. It meets the more stringent Partial Zero Emissions Vehicle (PZEV) standard in California-emissions states, but has slightly lower output ratings -- 155 hp and 158 lb-ft.

With the four-cylinder engine, one may choose either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automatic transmission, except on the XLE, which is automatic only. Performance is relatively spirited, as we've timed a four-cylinder with the automatic at 8.9 seconds for the 0-60-mph drill. Regardless of which transmission is selected, fuel economy ratings are 21 mpg city and 31 mpg highway.

For those seeking a swifter Camry, there is the 3.5-liter V6 that pumps out 268 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic is the sole transmission choice. Outfitted as such, the Camry can sprint to 60 mph in just 6.5 seconds, while fuel economy is still impressive at 19 city/28 mpg highway.

Safety

Every 2009 Toyota Camry comes with antilock brakes (with brake assist), front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. Stability control (which includes traction control) is optional across the line.

In crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Camry earned a perfect five stars in all frontal- and side-impact categories. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave it the top rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

Although the base four-cylinder engine should be adequate for most buyers, a more appealing choice for those who can spend more is the smooth and vigorous V6, which transforms the Camry into one of the fastest mid-priced sedans on the road, with barely any penalty in fuel efficiency.

However, all that power isn't quite in keeping with the Camry's lackadaisical driving dynamics. A soft, quiet ride characterizes the Camry's on-road demeanor, and unless you opt for the more firmly sprung SE model, this Toyota asks its driver to forgo all involvement in the motoring experience. The overriding impression is one of a serene and somewhat isolated feel from the road compared to more athletic competitors. Toyota knows that the majority of buyers in this market segment are more interested in comfortable, stress-free travel than tearing through corners, and the refined and very capable 2009 Toyota Camry should prove satisfactory with them.

Read our Toyota Camry Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

In base and LE models, the Camry's interior is more about function than flash. Large controls are logically placed, and the wide seats easily accommodate most body types. There are plenty of functional storage cubbies, too. One of the few exceptions to the hyper-practical design dictum is the stylish ice-blue backlighting for the audio and climate controls.

The upper trims step up the style and comfort level a bit -- the XLE features simulated bird's eye maple accents that are so convincing you might find yourself breaking out the furniture polish when detailing the car. The XLE also features a luxury not typically seen in this segment -- reclining rear seats. Trunk capacity measures around 15 cubic feet.

Sadly, build and materials quality aren't up to the high standard set by previous-generation Camrys. Specifically, we've noticed that some plastics are mediocre in quality and the panel fitments aren't uniformly precise. Many competitors are now better.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Toyota Camry.

5(56%)
4(22%)
3(13%)
2(6%)
1(3%)
4.2
245 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Refined motoring
phillipg2,08/01/2012
This is the third Camry I have owned, a 93 LE, 141,000; 02 XLE ,149,000 and now a 09 XLE. This is by far the smoothest riding and comfortable edition of these word class sedans. I see no drop off of the fit and finish, I get great gas mileage (4 cyc) and the engine is so quiet. A Lexsus without the additional $10,0000 cost and reg gas, to boot!
2009 Base Camry
balkania,05/02/2014
Bought the car brand new (3 miles on it). Currently I have 130,000 miles on it and I've had zero issues. I drive mostly highway, very little stop and go. Out of boredom I changed the spark plugs and the PCV Valve at around 80,000 miles. Been changing my own oil since the 50,000 mile mark. The only issue is the oil consumption. From the 50,000 mile mark to now the car would consume 2 quarts out of the 4.5 i put in over 5000 miles. On the most recent oil change I only got back 1.5 quarts of the 5 quarts I put in .(added 1/2 quart at around 3000 miles). Seems like the car has turned a corner
Oil today and gone tomorrow!
Tonya Stafford,05/01/2016
LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
I have had oil consumption issues since about year one. I have owned it 8 years and have complained continually about the oil consumption issues. It uses a quart by 1300 miles after an oil change and another quart at 1100 more. I have driven it until it wouldn't crank only to discover there was no visible oil on the dip stick. I had the oil consumption test and qualified, waited almost a year on a waiting list to find out by accident that it was not documented correctly. I recently qualified again and am now waiting for the necessary parts which could take some time to come in. Seriously, my engine might be shot by then. Not sure I'll buy another Toyota, after all, this is the same car that caused me to almost crash as my gas peddle got stuck and drove me through main street at about 65 mph! Toyota should be better than this. Other than those two major problems, the car has been pretty good. My husband's Toyota Tundra is 14 years old and has 200,000 miles with no problems yet and we bought it new. Toyota might have slipped on quality where it mattered during the years my car was made. I traded this car in September of 2016. Toyota had still not managed to get the parts to fix my car's oil consumption problems. It had a sticky dash that was on recall and I was just less than 200 down on the list to get it fixed. It had 123,000 miles on it. I just could not deal with the issues anymore. I did not replace it with a Toyota.
Dashboard Sticky and Melting in Sunlight
ses4747,05/29/2013
I bought this car used. In the 1st week my dashboard appeared overly shiny and sticky to touch. In the 3 weeks I've had it my dash as begun st melt literally with small to medium size holes in it. If anyone has the same problem I'd like to know. [HTML removed].
See all 245 reviews of the 2009 Toyota Camry
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2009 Toyota Camry features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2009 Toyota Camry

Used 2009 Toyota Camry Overview

The Used 2009 Toyota Camry is offered in the following submodels: Camry Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), LE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Toyota Camry?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Toyota Camry trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Toyota Camry LE is priced between $3,999 and$8,988 with odometer readings between 60639 and346942 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Toyota Camry Base is priced between $5,988 and$11,895 with odometer readings between 41502 and149831 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Toyota Camry SE is priced between $5,446 and$6,000 with odometer readings between 154663 and183427 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Toyota Camry XLE V6 is priced between $7,795 and$7,795 with odometer readings between 147340 and147340 miles.

