  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 350
  4. Used 2007 Lexus ES 350
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(215)
Appraise this car

2007 Lexus ES 350 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong yet quiet performance, more luxury than ever before, excellent crash test scores.
  • Pricey options packages, competitors offer as much or more power and room for less money.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Lexus ES 350 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$6,800 - $12,990
Used ES 350 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A supple ride, smooth yet potent performance and a gorgeous interior make the 2007 Lexus ES 350 the one entry-level luxury sedan that you'll never want to upgrade from.

Vehicle overview

Aimed squarely at folks who value a soft, quiet ride and coddling features above blazing performance and sports-car handling, Lexus' midsize ES luxury sedan series has done well for itself. Success has come by giving those buyers exactly what they want in a package boasting the company's trademark refinement.

The Lexus ES is reborn for 2007 and is now called the ES 350. As has been the case for past ES models, the new model has underlying mechanical similarity to the Toyota Camry. As with its redesigned-for-'07 sibling, the front-wheel-drive ES 350 has a larger engine, a 3.5-liter V6, paired to a new six-speed automatic transmission. The combination provides the car with considerably more power while still offering respectable fuel economy.

Lexus' engineers and designers have expended considerable effort on making sure their product is indeed perceived as an entry-luxury sedan. The car's new styling has sharp creases and squinting taillights that tie it in with other Lexus vehicles, and there are plenty of new luxury features. Items of note include keyless entry and starting, active headlights that swivel when cornering, active cruise control and a back-up camera (incorporated into the optional navigation system's display). An updated Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system that can play DVD-audio and video discs is also available this year.

With a cabin that doesn't give much away to the flagship LS 460, the 2007 Lexus ES 350 is one of the poshest luxury sedans in the sub-$35,000 segment. Everything that one sees and touches exudes quality, from the rich walnut accents to the movement of the radio's tuning knob.

Although the powerful V6 gives the ES 350 spirited performance, it's not a car meant for twisty road thrills. Handling is precise and pleasant, but performance enthusiasts will be better served by more firmly sprung and involving sport sedans such as Lexus' own IS series or rivals such as the Acura TL and the Infiniti G35. The Chrysler 300C offers more passenger room and the performance of a 340-horsepower V8, though its cabin doesn't approach the ES 350's in terms of style and refinement.

While all of these sedans are worth consideration, anyone seeking a soothing, quiet respite during commutes, errand runs and family trips would be hard-pressed to find a better choice than the polished-to-the-nth-degree 2007 Lexus ES 350.

2007 Lexus ES 350 models

The 2007 Lexus ES 350 entry-luxury sedan comes in a single, well-equipped trim level. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a moonroof, 10-way power front seats, real wood accents, keyless entry and starting, a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer, automatic dual-zone climate control, HomeLink, one-touch up/down windows on all doors and an upscale audio system with six-disc CD changer and MP3 input jack.

Through a variety of optional (and usually pricey) packages, Lexus offers a bevy of additional features. These include leather seating, park assist, heated/ventilated front seats, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, a driver-side power front seat cushion extender and a front seat memory system. Also available are adaptive xenon HID headlights, a navigation system with voice activation, a premium Mark Levinson surround-sound audio and video system, satellite radio, a power rear sunshade and chrome wheels.

2007 Highlights

The Lexus ES has been fully redesigned for 2007. Now called the ES 350, it has improvements in power, interior room and luxury features.

Performance & mpg

A 3.5-liter V6 with 272 hp and 254 pound-feet of torque sends its power to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift capability. A model of refinement, this smooth, silent powertrain whisks the Lexus ES 350 to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds. EPA fuel economy estimates, at 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway, are above average for an upscale sedan.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control, a tire-pressure monitor and a full array of airbags (including dual front knee, front-seat side and full-length side curtain) are all standard on the 2007 Lexus ES 350. Optional are rear-seat side airbags and a Pre-Collision System. The latter comes into play when an impending collision is sensed (via a frontal radar system) and automatically tightens up the seatbelts and applies full power braking when the driver presses the pedal.

In NHTSA crash tests, the ES 350 scored five stars (the highest possible) in the frontal-impact category for both driver and passenger. In side-impact tests, the Lexus scored five stars for front-occupant protection and four for the rear. In IIHS frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests, the ES 350 rated "Good" (the highest possible).

Driving

As expected, the 2007 Lexus ES 350 provides a soft, absorbent ride yet provides better control than expected. Road, wind and engine noise are well muted -- this Lexus is one of the quietest cars we've ever tested at freeway cruising speeds. When pushed hard in the corners, there is noticeable body roll but the car remains composed. Most owners will probably never even notice that, as the ES 350 is a quiet, low-stress luxury sedan and makes no pretense at sporting intentions. Those seeking back-road thrills should test-drive its more tautly sprung though less comfy stable mates, the IS series.

Interior

In keeping with Lexus tradition, the cabin of the Lexus ES 350 is warm and inviting. The various leather, vinyl, wood and metallic materials are all richly finished. Although the ES 350 is chock-full of luxury features, most controls are easy to find and use. The optional ventilated seats are among the best we've experienced, with plenty of cool air circulating throughout. This Lexus also boasts a roomy backseat and a large trunk with a pass-through.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Lexus ES 350.

5(76%)
4(18%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
215 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 215 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Worth the extra bucks
Ray,11/17/2006
I labored over spending over 40K for transportation but got over it as soon as I hit the road. Did a 2600 mile road trip to Taos, NM within days and averaged 30.3 MPG doing between 70 and 80 MPH. Not too shabby for a vehicle with all this power. Ran midgrade fuel and never had a hiccup. Vehicle is super comfortable, quiet, smooth and powerful. The Navigation is a must have although a bit intimidating at first to use. The ventilated seats and swiveling headlamps are great innovations and extremely practical to boot. I have had to do some serious reading in the manual to unlock the mysteries of all the new technology but am doing nicely.
The best value of any entry luxuary car
Steve in CT,12/29/2006
Owned for 1 month. I researched every so called entry luxury sedan out there. None of them had the smooth and quiet ride that I have experienced with the 2007 ES 350 Lexus. Before you purchase an entry luxury car do yourself a favor and sit in the back seats of the Infiniti and Acura. No comparison for comort. Only sedan that can comfortable fit 5 adults. Try that with the competition. When driving over 60 miles per hour in each car, You will notice some noise in every auto except the Lexus. Much smoother, cushier ride then the Infiniti and Acura. Fuel economy. I'm getting 23-24 mph in city. All hwy. was 28-29 mph. Using mid grade gas.
Pursuit of perfection? Please catch up.
dbllc,11/01/2006
I agree with a writer's assessment about noises, poor highway handling and the so-so radio. The important problem is the highway handling. At 60 to 65 mph and above, the car seems to have a wobble, and the steering wheel actually shakes. I am still working with a dealer to fix this. From day 3 of owning the car I have had noises, creaks, rattles, whatever inside. Most of the dashboard noise has been fixed now, but other noises are coming from pillars or doors. I drive a lot, so the problems are very disappointing.
1st time user! Why did I wait so long?
Boyd Higbee,12/27/2017
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
It might be a little early to make a report on this car, but when I picked it up, I was impressed.... Now I'm even more impressed. My wife & I had been looking for a few weeks for an upgrade to our existing mini-van with 200K plus on it. I kept telling my wife that I wanted a luxury car (with minimum road noise), something like an older Lincoln Town car! She kept saying that the Lincoln was an "old man's car", to which I replied "well I'm an old man"! We test drove a couple cars like a Subaru, Cadillac and a GMC Cross-over! Got tired of looking rather quickly, as they all look and feel the same after a while. Last week, we stopped at a used lot only a few blocks from our house to look at a couple of vehicles out close to the road that caught my wife's attention. I did not like either one and express to the salesman that they were all alike and that I wanted something to get excited about ~ like a 6 to 10 year old luxury car with low mileage..... He said he had one "right over here" that was a one-owner 10yr old with everything on it! He said they were asking more than I indicated I wanted to spend, but I should look anyway. I indicated that my checkbook was variable, in that it varied depending upon the degree of excitement!!! Anyway I drove it, got excited, went to the bank for a cashiers check and purchased a lovely 2007 Lexus ES with many add-ons/upgrades within the hour.... Only had it a week, but find something new I love about it every day. Took a trip Christmas to Portland, OR (usually 3 1/2 hrs) at Christmas on terrible ice-covered roads to see the kids. It took 7 hrs! I was so glad to have this car with all the traction control and safety features.... We got to know the advanced navigation system and a few more goodies during the trip. Continue to enjoy all this car has to offer and we got what we wanted - - - a luxury car with much of the depreciation on someone else!!! Everything works and we are still getting to know it.
See all 215 reviews of the 2007 Lexus ES 350
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
272 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2007 Lexus ES 350 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 Lexus ES 350
More About This Model

If being noticed is your thing, the 2007 Lexus ES 350 isn't the car for you. It disappears into Southern California's mass of suburbia like a Caprice in Detroit. It's not an image car. So Newport Ned, all blue chips, high horsepower and big ego, won't want one. But his mother, Newport Nancy, probably will. She's more concerned with comfort than visibility, more worried about the way the journey feels than being noticed at the destination. She's practical, enjoys a smooth ride, an agreeable seat, the perfect temperature and easy listening.

If you're anything like Newport Nancy, then Lexus' ES 350 is your car. This Camry-based sedan traditionally combines the practical attributes of its less-expensive sibling with luxury features that make a Lexus a Lexus. The new car continues that convention.

From the outside, the ES 350 is completely updated. Its body has a slicker shape with a longer hood and shorter rear deck. It's a mild departure from the relatively conservative lines we've become used to in the Lexus lineup. Dimensional changes designed to increase usability and performance accompany the new body. There's also a new engine, transmission and multiple safety features designed to keep Nancy as secure as she is comfortable.

Changes for the better
Lexus was smart about increasing the ES's usability without making the car unwieldy. The new car hasn't grown in overall length, but its wheelbase is up 2.2 inches (to 109.3 inches) over the previous ES.

The platform, which is tweaked in size rather than fully redesigned, has reduced overhangs and more space for the doors, which eases ingress and egress. Overall width is up only 0.39 inch while the track width increases by 1.2 inches, producing a proportionally larger footprint. These new dimensions put the ES securely in the realm of other midsize players like the Nissan Maxima, Saab 9-5 and Volvo S80.

Despite the longer wheelbase, Lexus wasn't able to defy physics with the ES. It might be easier to get in and out, but interior space is almost identical to that of the old car. In fact, front legroom is the same as the previous ES and rear legroom is increased only 0.3 inch. It's also heavy. At 3,580 pounds the ES bears no small burden on its powertrain.

New powertrain, better performance
Under the hood there's an updated 3.5-liter V6 good for 272 hp and 254 lb-ft of torque. The dual-overhead-cam design utilizes four valves per cylinder controlled by variable valve timing hardware. This latest version of VVT-i adjusts timing on both the intake and exhaust cams, which increases power and fuel economy while reducing emissions.

There's also a new six-speed automatic transmission which delivers the power to the front wheels and is smaller, using 20 percent fewer parts than the previous five-speed. Shifts can be manually controlled using the sequential-style sport shifter. The tranny also adjusts shifts to account for engine conditions, driving habits and component wear.

In measured testing, the ES's newfound power paid off. Mash the throttle and there's no denying that it has significant thrust for a luxury sedan. Despite its rather hefty curb weight, the ES hit 60 mph in 7.1 seconds and went on to record a quarter-mile time of 15.2 seconds at 94.6 mph. That's only 0.2 second slower than the Acura TL, a decidedly sportier car.

Even during maximum acceleration with the throttle pinned and the tranny fluidly linking gears, you're reminded this is a luxury car. It's exceptionally quiet, engine noise is barely perceptible and there's virtually no road discord. Drive like a normal human being, and you'll be in one of the quietest environments we've tested during a 70-mph cruise (67.5 decibels).

Chassis changes
Little has changed about the fundamental suspension design of the 350 — it still uses struts front and rear. The previous car's Adaptive Variable Suspension option is replaced by conventional dampers tuned to meet a specific comfort/performance trade-off.

It works. On the road, the ES has noticeably better ride control than we expected. Even over small rises at triple-digit speeds it maintains composure. There's a subtle but controlled frequency to its chassis pitch which strikes the precise balance a car in this class should have. It is exactly what it claims to be: a perfect compromise between the couchlike driving experience of an American luxury car and the well-damped ride of a Japanese sport sedan.

Seven-spoke 17-inch wheels come standard with the ES, but our test car was fitted with the optional graphite-finish 10-spokers which come with the ultraluxury package. Each wheel on our test car wore a 215/55-R17 Michelin Energy MXV4 S8 all-season tire. Summer tires are available on the standard wheels.

Through the slalom, the ES's weight was obvious, and body roll was abundant on its way to a 60.9-mph pass. That's slower than most cars its size, but faster than the last Toyota Avalon and Buick Lacrosse we tested.

The ES 350 is fitted with four-wheel disc brakes with ABS and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution. Featuring 11.7-inch front rotors and aluminum rear calipers, the ES brakes hauled the sedan down from 60 mph in 123 feet — a respectable number for a car in this class.

The Lexus cocoon
Inside the ES is a combination of indulgent shapes and textures that are as functional as they are pampering. There's real walnut trim in the center console and door panels, and optionally, on the steering wheel. Leather, which is added with the premium package, is available in three colors: Cashmere, Light Gray or Black.

The ES has perhaps the most functional ventilated seats we've experienced. If you're buying this car for its luxury features, go all the way and get these seats. Their leather is the most flowing, ductile material we've ever experienced in a car seat. Its perforations allow cooling air a direct shot at the target, making them as functional as they sound. Seat heaters were also great at quickly and evenly warming the goods on cool mornings.

Ten-way adjustability makes finding the right driving position easy. But in a car like the ES, it's the details that matter. Our test car was fitted with the power cushion extender which increases or decreases the length of the seat bottom cushion underneath the thighs, allowing support for both long- and short-legged drivers. As if that wasn't enough, the ES can link seat position to two different key fobs. Using this feature, position is automatically adjusted according to which key fob is used to access the car — another example of custom tailoring.

Even with the pamper factor in overdrive, Lexus hasn't lost sight of Camry-like usability and safety. There are eight standard airbags hidden in the cabin plus two optional side airbags for the rear seats. The shifter is a familiar Toyota job that's housed in walnut trim. Gauges are straightforward and easy to read, with an 8,000-rpm tachometer on the left and a 160-mph speedometer on the right. Still, the ES doesn't share a single dash panel or material with its less expensive Toyota sibling.

A new standard
If you ask Newport Ned he'll tell you that Lexus isn't the world's most exciting carmaker. He's right, because the new ES isn't going to blow you away with insane speed or outrageous curves. What it will do, however, is up the ante for other manufacturers competing in the segment. It offers more power, more convenience and more luxury than the car it replaces, and it should have an almost identical base price.

As of this writing Lexus hasn't announced official pricing for the ES 350 although the outgoing ES 330 starts at $32,300. "Expect little change in the base price," said John Hanson, Toyota's national manager of product communications. "There will be higher-priced option packages, however."

An ES 330 equipped similarly to our 2007 Lexus ES 350 test car will set you back $37,925. When the cars arrive in April, we predict you'll be able to get a car like our tester for less than $40,000. And that's about what Nancy wants to spend.

Stereo Evaluation

System Score: 9.0

Components: Our ES 350 came with the optional Mark Levinson audio system which delivers discreet 5.1 surround-sound playback in a 7.1 channel Surround Sound speaker arrangement. This is the newest-generation Levinson stereo and is very similar to that found in both the IS and GS sedans. It uses 14 speakers that consist of four 25mm tweeters, five 65mm midrange speakers including the dash-mounted center channel, two 16cm woofers mounted in the rear doors and one 20cm subwoofer mounted in the trunk. With all channels driven the amplifier produces 300 watts.

The stereo features an integrated dash-mounted controller that controls climate and navigation functions. The system is DVD-A compatible and can play DVD-video discs in addition to MP3/WMA files and CD-Rs. It also has the ability to connect to a handheld MP3 player like an iPod.

Performance: We've always liked the Mark Levinson systems but the new generation found in the IS, GS and now the ES is clearly a step up in terms of technology. The discreet 5.1 system sounds excellent, although we think the slightly more powerful Mark Levinson system in the GS sounds a little better. In the past we've noticed that when vehicles like the larger LS 430 are equipped with a Mark Levinson system they sound a little better, perhaps due to the much larger interior which may present a better sound stage.

Still, the ES 350's system sounds better than most factory-installed systems, including those in some more expensive cars. Its strong point is its ability to deliver clean, sharp and uncluttered bass. The midrange is excellent as well. The midrange and tweeters use metal cones to reproduce the sound more efficiently and they are mounted in the doors for optimum sound reproduction. In fact, this Mark Levinson system is specifically designed so that 5.1 playback is optimized for each seating position — in short, everyone in the car has a good seat as far as sound quality is concerned. Even at higher volumes the sound remains clear.

The interface for the stereo is simple and easy to use. A large "audio" button next to the dash-mounted screen allows access to the system's basic functions. Bass, midrange and treble as well as the fader control all live on the same screen. You can also turn the surround-sound feature on or off.

If we have a complaint about this stereo it's that there aren't that many customizable and flexible features. We'd like to see a progressive surround feature and/or an equalizer like on the Harman Kardon Logic 7 systems. The flipside of that complaint is that the Levinson system delivers stellar sound quality without any effort on the part of the driver. Just slide in a CD and it will sound great even if you never touch any of the sound controls. Our guess is that's exactly what the average Lexus buyer is looking for.

Best Feature: Clean, sharp bass and excellent sound quality overall.

Worst Feature: Lacks customizable settings.

Conclusion: An excellent stereo overall that delivers plenty of thumping bass and clean, clear sound. Listening to this stereo is an experience that truly enhances the joy of music. — Brian Moody

Second Opinions

Edmunds.com Editor in Chief Karl Brauer says:
When the first Lexus IS was introduced in 2001 it was supposed to remove any and all pressure from the ES line to deliver a "sporty" entry-luxury sedan. A good thing considering the ES was always just a gussied-up Camry (note: a bunch of Lexus PR people just winced). The ES was not a suitable A4/3 Series/TL competitor, but ironically, the new ES 350 (and Camry) makes a noteworthy step toward the sporty side of the spectrum. No, it still won't deter 3 Series intenders, but the bump in power, suspension tuning, and even steering feel make it an awfully fun car to drive…for a chrome-plated Camry.

One thing I can say without hesitation — at half the price of Lexus' own LS this sedan is not half the luxury car. More like about 74 percent. Using those numbers, the ES is a great value.

Chief Road Test Editor Chris Walton says:
It's easy to understand why the ES 350 is overlooked. With headline-grabbing Lexus sport sedans, sport/utilities and hybrid versions of both of those, the relatively lowly ES is often overshadowed — but it shouldn't be. Back in 1989, the ES 250, a Toyota Camry-based front-driver, was introduced alongside the brand's top-tier LS 400 V8 sedan. Since then, the stealth Lexus has been quietly winning the hearts of those who prefer quiet to quick, soft-spoken to brash, and saving a few dollars, to having the "it" car. What's not to like with the ES 350's whisper-quiet cabin, plush accommodations and now deceptively powerful V6? I can't think of anything.

Used 2007 Lexus ES 350 Overview

The Used 2007 Lexus ES 350 is offered in the following submodels: ES 350 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Lexus ES 350?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Lexus ES 350 trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Lexus ES 350 Base is priced between $6,800 and$12,990 with odometer readings between 54175 and162284 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Lexus ES 350s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Lexus ES 350 for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2007 ES 350s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,800 and mileage as low as 54175 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Lexus ES 350.

Can't find a used 2007 Lexus ES 350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus ES 350 for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,081.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,101.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus ES 350 for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,233.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,354.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Lexus ES 350?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus ES 350 lease specials

Related Used 2007 Lexus ES 350 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles