2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Review

Few vehicles make an impression like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Lovingly known as the G-wagen — short for the German Geländewagen — the G-Class is a brash SUV that places style over comfort and practicality. For an SUV this big, there is surprisingly little cargo space. Still, the G-Class is a dream vehicle for many. It excels off-road and offers up to 577 horsepower thanks to a turbocharged V8 engine. When it comes to design, capability and even price, the G-Class makes no apologies.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.0 / 10

The G-Class relies on style and emotion to justify its price rather than planning or execution. There's power and authority from behind the wheel, but this SUV is a mess when it comes to ergonomics and practicality. The technology is a letdown too.

How does it drive? 7.0

We tested the G 550. Its V8 engine sounds burly and muscular when you mash the gas and, in our testing, gets this SUV from 0 to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds. That's an average time for a V8-powered luxury SUV.



Beyond that, the G isn't much of a performer. The high center of gravity and noticeable body roll don't instill confidence around corners. The traction and stability control systems also aggressively activate to keep your wheels on the ground should you try to get enthusiastic with your driving, which is probably just as well. The steering is precise and weighted appropriately but entirely numb. A wide turning radius makes navigating tight spaces a chore.



When it's on, the auto engine stop-start system is jarring and intrusive. On the plus side, the transmission is smooth and responds quickly to driver demands.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

The G 550 is compromised in places by its design. The ride is a bit truckish, but it takes the edge off bumps and avoids feeling busy over rough pavement. The seats are nicely cushioned and supportive — perhaps overly so. The seats are rather narrow, especially for a vehicle in this class, and the adjustable side bolsters just don't open enough for even relatively svelte drivers.



Noise from the road and from other traffic is pleasantly muted, and the engine settles into a deep, unobtrusive rumble when cruising. But there's noticeable wind noise at freeway speeds, which is likely due to the G-Class' upright styling.

How’s the interior? 6.5

The G-Class' boxy shape results in some serious ergonomic limitations. The seats are rather high, and while there's some adjustability, the only seating position that really works is to sit tall and square. While the headroom is superb, the shorter door openings and high seat cushions mean passengers will have to duck while navigating the high step up. The step rail is too high to be very useful. While rear passenger space is reasonable, the rear doors' limited range of motion creates more difficulty in getting in and out than it should.



You get a commanding view of the road ahead, but the front window roof pillars are thick and upright — enough to hide pedestrians waiting to cross at a stoplight. The rear view is partially obstructed by the rear-mounted spare tire, and the small side mirrors don't show you a whole lot either.

How’s the tech? 6.5

Sadly, the G-Class is stuck with the old Mercedes-Benz COMAND system rather than the newer MBUX. It's not a bad system, but it's comparatively limited in functionality. The navigation display and commands are less sophisticated, for example, and the voice commands are finicky and limited.



We also had some issues with the G-Class' advanced driver aids. Adaptive cruise works well enough, though it lacks the Traffic Jam Assist feature of other Mercedes products. Lane keeping, however, is shocking and abrupt in its intervention, engaging the brakes to drag the vehicle back into line. It's upsetting to experience, and it makes the G 550 unpredictable to other drivers. Worse, it only intervened occasionally, without any real way to tell whether it was primed to go off or not.

How’s the storage? 6.0

The G 550 is far from the most practical large SUV. The side-opening cargo door requires space to operate, but at least it's hinged properly for curbside use. The load floor is high and not that deep, and it is limited on the sides by bulky body intrusions. The second-row seat doesn't fold flat. Its resulting ledge makes it so long, and bulky items can't simply be slid back. Cabin storage for personal items is also rather limited for such a large SUV.



If you're planning on using your G-Class as a family taxi, installing child seats is helped by easily accessible car-seat anchor points. But lifting kids and seats up into the cabin can be hard. Bulkier rear-facing seats and infant convertibles might force front passengers to scoot forward more than they'd like.

How economical is it? 6.0

We averaged about 13 mpg in our testing of the G 550, which is slightly below the EPA's estimate of 14 mpg in combined city/highway driving. This Mercedes is a very thirsty vehicle — thirstier than an Escalade — and on par with a Lamborghini Urus.

Is it a good value? 6.5

You have to decide why you want to buy a G-Class. Mercedes offers interiors of this caliber, along with more and newer technology, on some of its less expensive vehicles. For what you get, the G-Class certainly is not up to the standards of other $100,000-plus Mercedes-Benz products.

Wildcard 9.0

The G-Class is almost a caricature of an idealized SUV experience. There's power and authority to spare, and the view over the hood is like nothing else on the market right now. It's a vehicle that gives you reasons to ignore its many, many shortcomings. Mercedes has mastered the art of emotional appeal across its range. And while the G-Class makes a terrible flagship for its technology and dynamics, it's an amazing flagship for the brand's pathos.

Which G-Class does Edmunds recommend?

The G 550 offers plenty of standard equipment to make its presence feel special every time. Its turbocharged V8 engine has plenty of power, so we see little reason to upgrade to the AMG version. We do recommend adding the optional Seat Comfort package for the ventilated front seats and massaging feature — a little welcome pizzazz in this throwback SUV.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class models

The G-Class comes in the base G 550, which is full of plush amenities, or the all-conquering G 63 AMG. Standard features include: