2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
What’s new
- G manufaktur program allows extended interior and exterior customization
- New wheel designs
- Part of the second G-Class generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Impressive off-road abilities
- Powerful V8 engines
- Refined interior
- Unmistakable exterior styling
- Ponderous handling
- Difficult to get in and out of
- Limited cargo space
- Previous-generation Mercedes infotainment system
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Review
Few vehicles make an impression like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Lovingly known as the G-wagen — short for the German Geländewagen — the G-Class is a brash SUV that places style over comfort and practicality. For an SUV this big, there is surprisingly little cargo space. Still, the G-Class is a dream vehicle for many. It excels off-road and offers up to 577 horsepower thanks to a turbocharged V8 engine. When it comes to design, capability and even price, the G-Class makes no apologies.
Our verdict7.0 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
Beyond that, the G isn't much of a performer. The high center of gravity and noticeable body roll don't instill confidence around corners. The traction and stability control systems also aggressively activate to keep your wheels on the ground should you try to get enthusiastic with your driving, which is probably just as well. The steering is precise and weighted appropriately but entirely numb. A wide turning radius makes navigating tight spaces a chore.
When it's on, the auto engine stop-start system is jarring and intrusive. On the plus side, the transmission is smooth and responds quickly to driver demands.
How comfortable is it?7.5
Noise from the road and from other traffic is pleasantly muted, and the engine settles into a deep, unobtrusive rumble when cruising. But there's noticeable wind noise at freeway speeds, which is likely due to the G-Class' upright styling.
How’s the interior?6.5
You get a commanding view of the road ahead, but the front window roof pillars are thick and upright — enough to hide pedestrians waiting to cross at a stoplight. The rear view is partially obstructed by the rear-mounted spare tire, and the small side mirrors don't show you a whole lot either.
How’s the tech?6.5
We also had some issues with the G-Class' advanced driver aids. Adaptive cruise works well enough, though it lacks the Traffic Jam Assist feature of other Mercedes products. Lane keeping, however, is shocking and abrupt in its intervention, engaging the brakes to drag the vehicle back into line. It's upsetting to experience, and it makes the G 550 unpredictable to other drivers. Worse, it only intervened occasionally, without any real way to tell whether it was primed to go off or not.
How’s the storage?6.0
If you're planning on using your G-Class as a family taxi, installing child seats is helped by easily accessible car-seat anchor points. But lifting kids and seats up into the cabin can be hard. Bulkier rear-facing seats and infant convertibles might force front passengers to scoot forward more than they'd like.
How economical is it?6.0
Is it a good value?6.5
Wildcard9.0
Which G-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Mercedes-Benz G-Class models
The G-Class comes in the base G 550, which is full of plush amenities, or the all-conquering G 63 AMG. Standard features include:
G 550
Starts you off with:
- Turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine (416 horsepower, 450 lb-ft of torque)
- Nine-speed automatic transmission
- 19-inch wheels
- All-wheel drive
- Two-speed transfer case
- Three locking differentials (help provide extra off-road traction)
- Three-zone climate control
- Heated front and rear leather seats
- LED ambient interior lighting
- Sunroof
Technology and safety features include:
- Digital instrument display
- 12.3-inch central touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
- Burmester surround-sound system
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the car back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the G-Class and the vehicle in front)
AMG G 63
Includes all G 550 equipment and adds:
- Turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine (577 hp, 627 lb-ft)
- 20-inch wheels
- AMG body styling and unique grille
- AMG performance brakes
- Adaptive damping suspension
- Upgraded leather upholstery
- Faux suede headliner
Notable options for the G-Class include:
- Seat Comfort package (upgraded front seating)
- AMG Line (G 500 only, adds AMG-inspired exterior and interior style enhancements)
- AMG Trail package (G 63 only, adds off-road optimized suspension, all-terrain tires)
- Various interior customization packages
- Rear-seat entertainment system
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$156,450
|MPG
|13 city / 15 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|577 hp @ 6000 rpm
|G 550 4dr SUV 4WD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$130,900
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|416 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite G-Class safety features:
- Pre-Safe
- Tightens seat belts, closes windows, and adjusts head restraints to protect occupants when the system detects an imminent collision.
- Active Distance Assist Distronic
- Keeps a safe following distance from the car ahead even in traffic. Can bring the G-Class to a complete stop.
- Active Brake Assist
- Lets you know if an imminent front collision is detected and can automatically apply the brakes if you don't react in time.
Mercedes-Benz G-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz G-Class vs. Land Rover Defender
Land Rover's iconic off-roader is back, and true to form it is available in a wide range of styles. You can choose two or four doors and up to three rows of seating — options the G-Class doesn't offer. The Defender also has a much lower starting price, and it can be optimized for adventure, luxury or both.
Mercedes-Benz G-Class vs. Jeep Wrangler
Sure, the G-Class thunders past the Wrangler in status and horsepower. But these two vehicles are otherwise similar in concept. If you can get iconic styling and supreme off-road ability at a third of the price, why not go with the Wrangler? You can take the Wrangler's top and doors off too.
Mercedes-Benz G-Class vs. Lexus GX 460
If the G-Class is a touch ostentatious for your taste, the GX 460 makes a similar off-road statement while flying a little more under the radar. It has a luxurious interior, commanding presence and even some nifty off-road equipment. The GX can be rough around the edges, but it's a more sensible option than the Mercedes in many ways.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz G-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class?
Is the Mercedes-Benz G-Class reliable?
Is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class?
The least-expensive 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $130,900.
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz G-Class?
More about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Overview
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is offered in the following submodels: G-Class SUV, G-Class AMG G 63. Available styles include AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), and G 550 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A).
What do people think of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 G-Class.
Why trust Edmunds?
Related 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class info
