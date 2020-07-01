  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.0 / 10

2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Type:
#2 Super luxury SUV

What's new

  • G manufaktur program allows extended interior and exterior customization
  • New wheel designs
  • Part of the second G-Class generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive off-road abilities
  • Powerful V8 engines
  • Refined interior
  • Unmistakable exterior styling
  • Ponderous handling
  • Difficult to get in and out of
  • Limited cargo space
  • Previous-generation Mercedes infotainment system
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Review

Few vehicles make an impression like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Lovingly known as the G-wagen — short for the German Geländewagen — the G-Class is a brash SUV that places style over comfort and practicality. For an SUV this big, there is surprisingly little cargo space. Still, the G-Class is a dream vehicle for many. It excels off-road and offers up to 577 horsepower thanks to a turbocharged V8 engine. When it comes to design, capability and even price, the G-Class makes no apologies.

Edmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.0 / 10
The G-Class relies on style and emotion to justify its price rather than planning or execution. There's power and authority from behind the wheel, but this SUV is a mess when it comes to ergonomics and practicality. The technology is a letdown too.

How does it drive?

7.0
We tested the G 550. Its V8 engine sounds burly and muscular when you mash the gas and, in our testing, gets this SUV from 0 to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds. That's an average time for a V8-powered luxury SUV.

Beyond that, the G isn't much of a performer. The high center of gravity and noticeable body roll don't instill confidence around corners. The traction and stability control systems also aggressively activate to keep your wheels on the ground should you try to get enthusiastic with your driving, which is probably just as well. The steering is precise and weighted appropriately but entirely numb. A wide turning radius makes navigating tight spaces a chore.

When it's on, the auto engine stop-start system is jarring and intrusive. On the plus side, the transmission is smooth and responds quickly to driver demands.

How comfortable is it?

7.5
The G 550 is compromised in places by its design. The ride is a bit truckish, but it takes the edge off bumps and avoids feeling busy over rough pavement. The seats are nicely cushioned and supportive — perhaps overly so. The seats are rather narrow, especially for a vehicle in this class, and the adjustable side bolsters just don't open enough for even relatively svelte drivers.

Noise from the road and from other traffic is pleasantly muted, and the engine settles into a deep, unobtrusive rumble when cruising. But there's noticeable wind noise at freeway speeds, which is likely due to the G-Class' upright styling.

How’s the interior?

6.5
The G-Class' boxy shape results in some serious ergonomic limitations. The seats are rather high, and while there's some adjustability, the only seating position that really works is to sit tall and square. While the headroom is superb, the shorter door openings and high seat cushions mean passengers will have to duck while navigating the high step up. The step rail is too high to be very useful. While rear passenger space is reasonable, the rear doors' limited range of motion creates more difficulty in getting in and out than it should.  

You get a commanding view of the road ahead, but the front window roof pillars are thick and upright — enough to hide pedestrians waiting to cross at a stoplight. The rear view is partially obstructed by the rear-mounted spare tire, and the small side mirrors don't show you a whole lot either.

How’s the tech?

6.5
Sadly, the G-Class is stuck with the old Mercedes-Benz COMAND system rather than the newer MBUX. It's not a bad system, but it's comparatively limited in functionality. The navigation display and commands are less sophisticated, for example, and the voice commands are finicky and limited.

We also had some issues with the G-Class' advanced driver aids. Adaptive cruise works well enough, though it lacks the Traffic Jam Assist feature of other Mercedes products. Lane keeping, however, is shocking and abrupt in its intervention, engaging the brakes to drag the vehicle back into line. It's upsetting to experience, and it makes the G 550 unpredictable to other drivers. Worse, it only intervened occasionally, without any real way to tell whether it was primed to go off or not.

How’s the storage?

6.0
The G 550 is far from the most practical large SUV. The side-opening cargo door requires space to operate, but at least it's hinged properly for curbside use. The load floor is high and not that deep, and it is limited on the sides by bulky body intrusions. The second-row seat doesn't fold flat. Its resulting ledge makes it so long, and bulky items can't simply be slid back. Cabin storage for personal items is also rather limited for such a large SUV.

If you're planning on using your G-Class as a family taxi, installing child seats is helped by easily accessible car-seat anchor points. But lifting kids and seats up into the cabin can be hard. Bulkier rear-facing seats and infant convertibles might force front passengers to scoot forward more than they'd like.

How economical is it?

6.0
We averaged about 13 mpg in our testing of the G 550, which is slightly below the EPA's estimate of 14 mpg in combined city/highway driving. This Mercedes is a very thirsty vehicle — thirstier than an Escalade — and on par with a Lamborghini Urus.

Is it a good value?

6.5
You have to decide why you want to buy a G-Class. Mercedes offers interiors of this caliber, along with more and newer technology, on some of its less expensive vehicles. For what you get, the G-Class certainly is not up to the standards of other $100,000-plus Mercedes-Benz products.

Wildcard

9.0
The G-Class is almost a caricature of an idealized SUV experience. There's power and authority to spare, and the view over the hood is like nothing else on the market right now. It's a vehicle that gives you reasons to ignore its many, many shortcomings. Mercedes has mastered the art of emotional appeal across its range. And while the G-Class makes a terrible flagship for its technology and dynamics, it's an amazing flagship for the brand's pathos.

Which G-Class does Edmunds recommend?

The G 550 offers plenty of standard equipment to make its presence feel special every time. Its turbocharged V8 engine has plenty of power, so we see little reason to upgrade to the AMG version. We do recommend adding the optional Seat Comfort package for the ventilated front seats and massaging feature — a little welcome pizzazz in this throwback SUV.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class models

The G-Class comes in the base G 550, which is full of plush amenities, or the all-conquering G 63 AMG. Standard features include:

G 550
Starts you off with:

  • Turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine (416 horsepower, 450 lb-ft of torque)
  • Nine-speed automatic transmission
  • 19-inch wheels
  • All-wheel drive
  • Two-speed transfer case
  • Three locking differentials (help provide extra off-road traction)
  • Three-zone climate control
  • Heated front and rear leather seats
  • LED ambient interior lighting
  • Sunroof

Technology and safety features include:

  • Digital instrument display
  • 12.3-inch central touchscreen
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
  • Burmester surround-sound system
  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
  • Lane keeping assist (steers the car back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
  • Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
  • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the G-Class and the vehicle in front)

AMG G 63
Includes all G 550 equipment and adds:

  • Turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine (577 hp, 627 lb-ft)
  • 20-inch wheels
  • AMG body styling and unique grille
  • AMG performance brakes
  • Adaptive damping suspension
  • Upgraded leather upholstery
  • Faux suede headliner

Notable options for the G-Class include:

  • Seat Comfort package (upgraded front seating)
  • AMG Line (G 500 only, adds AMG-inspired exterior and interior style enhancements)
  • AMG Trail package (G 63 only, adds off-road optimized suspension, all-terrain tires)
  • Various interior customization packages
  • Rear-seat entertainment system

    Features & Specs

    AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD
    4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
    MSRP$156,450
    MPG 13 city / 15 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower577 hp @ 6000 rpm
    G 550 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    G 550 4dr SUV 4WD
    4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
    MSRP$130,900
    MPG 13 city / 17 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower416 hp @ 5250 rpm
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite G-Class safety features:

    Pre-Safe
    Tightens seat belts, closes windows, and adjusts head restraints to protect occupants when the system detects an imminent collision.
    Active Distance Assist Distronic
    Keeps a safe following distance from the car ahead even in traffic. Can bring the G-Class to a complete stop.
    Active Brake Assist
    Lets you know if an imminent front collision is detected and can automatically apply the brakes if you don't react in time.

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class vs. the competition

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class vs. Land Rover Defender

    Land Rover's iconic off-roader is back, and true to form it is available in a wide range of styles. You can choose two or four doors and up to three rows of seating — options the G-Class doesn't offer. The Defender also has a much lower starting price, and it can be optimized for adventure, luxury or both.

    Compare Mercedes-Benz G-Class & Land Rover Defender features

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class vs. Jeep Wrangler

    Sure, the G-Class thunders past the Wrangler in status and horsepower. But these two vehicles are otherwise similar in concept. If you can get iconic styling and supreme off-road ability at a third of the price, why not go with the Wrangler? You can take the Wrangler's top and doors off too.

    Compare Mercedes-Benz G-Class & Jeep Wrangler features

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class vs. Lexus GX 460

    If the G-Class is a touch ostentatious for your taste, the GX 460 makes a similar off-road statement while flying a little more under the radar. It has a luxurious interior, commanding presence and even some nifty off-road equipment. The GX can be rough around the edges, but it's a more sensible option than the Mercedes in many ways.

    Compare Mercedes-Benz G-Class & Lexus GX 460 features

