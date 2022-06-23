Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS 350
  4. 2023 Lexus IS 350

2023 Lexus IS 350

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $45,000
What to expect
  • No major changes expected for 2023
  • Part of the third Lexus IS generation introduced for 2014
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
Other years for sale
ad labelAd
Also Consider
  • 7 Colors
Build and PriceLexus.com
ad labelAd
Also Consider
4 Offers Near Ashburn, VA
Check out current offers on the Lexus IS 300
VIEW OFFERS
Lexus.com

Related 2023 Lexus IS 350 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Hot new vehicles

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates