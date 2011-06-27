1996 Lexus ES 300 Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Based on the hugely successful Toyota Camry, the ES 300 is the 'entry-level' Lexus. Priced at about the same level as larger, more plush premium American sedans, the smaller ES 300 is more nimble, solid and refined, and is as reliable rain in Seattle.
The only options available on this car are leather trim, a sunroof, heated front seats and a CD player. Everything else is standard. A 3.0-liter twin-cam V6 powers the front wheels, providing swift acceleration. Four-wheel antilock brakes haul the ES down from 60 mph in short order, and your choice of Goodyear, Dunlop or Firestone V-rated tires keep the ES 300 glued to the road.
The cabin is well insulated from the buzz of the outside world, and a premium Nakamichi sound system does a fair impression of the Boston Pops performing at the Hollywood Bowl. The optional leather seats are well bolstered and provide an excellent seating position. Ergonomics, in the Lexus tradition, are unbeatable.
For 1995, the ES has undergone a slight revision of the front and rear fascias, and chrome wheels are optional. The ES 300 is a remarkable car, but we have a difficult time justifying buying one. The Toyota Camry XLE V6, outfitted with leather and all the trimmings, is powered by the same drivetrain and rides on many of the same underpinnings for thousands less. If a Lexus badge really means that much to you, the ES 300 is a great car, but we'll opt for the less prestigious Camry and use the savings to go white water rafting or something.
1996 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1996 Lexus ES 300.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the ES 300
Related Used 1996 Lexus ES 300 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Lexus UX 250h
- 2019 IS 300
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 Lexus RC F
- 2019 RX 450hL
- 2020 RX 450hL
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 GS 300
- Lexus LC 500h 2019
- 2020 LC 500