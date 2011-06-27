  1. Home
1996 Lexus ES 300 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Based on the hugely successful Toyota Camry, the ES 300 is the 'entry-level' Lexus. Priced at about the same level as larger, more plush premium American sedans, the smaller ES 300 is more nimble, solid and refined, and is as reliable rain in Seattle.

The only options available on this car are leather trim, a sunroof, heated front seats and a CD player. Everything else is standard. A 3.0-liter twin-cam V6 powers the front wheels, providing swift acceleration. Four-wheel antilock brakes haul the ES down from 60 mph in short order, and your choice of Goodyear, Dunlop or Firestone V-rated tires keep the ES 300 glued to the road.

The cabin is well insulated from the buzz of the outside world, and a premium Nakamichi sound system does a fair impression of the Boston Pops performing at the Hollywood Bowl. The optional leather seats are well bolstered and provide an excellent seating position. Ergonomics, in the Lexus tradition, are unbeatable.

For 1995, the ES has undergone a slight revision of the front and rear fascias, and chrome wheels are optional. The ES 300 is a remarkable car, but we have a difficult time justifying buying one. The Toyota Camry XLE V6, outfitted with leather and all the trimmings, is powered by the same drivetrain and rides on many of the same underpinnings for thousands less. If a Lexus badge really means that much to you, the ES 300 is a great car, but we'll opt for the less prestigious Camry and use the savings to go white water rafting or something.

1996 Highlights

Two new colors are available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Lexus ES 300.

5(90%)
4(10%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliability is out of this world
adam2009m,12/06/2013
Everyone thought I was stupid when I decided to drive this car from Chicago to Miami when it had 328K miles on it. I had 0 incidents during my round trip of over 3500 miles. Enough said, the best car ever built in my opinion.. I have more confidence in this car than driving a brand new car from any manufacturer. I change my oil every 5000 miles and it has a minor oil leak which I decided isn't worth fixing. I just top it off and it has been like that for couple years now. I bought this car used with 254k for 1700. I have already put 100k on it lol. I definitely got my money's worth.
Can't find anything wrong!
horstm3,05/29/2002
I have about 90000 miles and the only thing this car has needed is one battery and a set of tires, besides oil and filter changes. No brakes even!
My Second Car
Drew P.,08/09/2004
I've had this car for a little over a year now, and haven't had any major problems, but being a college student it's starting to become hard to keep up with the $100 repairs. I had to change the cv boots, o2 sensors, rear shocks, and the CD changer quit working. It is a great car though, but I'm going to try another Lexus model after this.
My daughter loved this car!!
slooper3,01/19/2013
We bought this car from a auction for my daughter and it has been a wonderful car for her. She loves this car and I told her recently to change the oil in it and she took it to get changed. It started to run bad ever since. Since we changed the oil more problems have developed. Now it is sitting in the yard :( Wonderful car!!
See all 40 reviews of the 1996 Lexus ES 300
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
