Vehicle overview

Surveying the scene in the entry-level luxury sedan segment, one could be forgiven for assuming that sportiness is the name of the game. There are sport-tuned suspensions, sport modes for transmissions and sport appearance packages providing eye candy such as fancier wheels and spoilers. But what about average luxury sedan buyers -- you know, people who value their cars mostly as respites from the daily grind? Are they being elbowed out in the rush to register faster slalom speeds and higher G-forces on the skid pad?

The truth is, while sportiness may be sexy these days, luxuriousness still brings home the bacon. A case in point is the 2009 Lexus ES 350. Here's a sedan that has no pretensions about being athletic, yet shoppers continually make it one of the best-selling luxury sedans around. It's the anti-sport sedan, and apparently that suits many well-heeled drivers just fine.

The ES 350's core virtues are readily apparent. A classy-looking cabin stocked with soft leather and high-quality materials greets every occupant, and road imperfections always seem a few layers of isolation away. As for ambient noise, this Lexus is quieter than thousands of pounds of moving metal have any right to be. The superb corporate six-cylinder -- pumping out 272 horsepower in this application -- never sounds taxed, yet it moves the ES out with impressive alacrity. In short, the ES 350 is all about coddling its guests, which is a pretty appealing proposition after a long day at the office.

As far as weaknesses go, the ES 350 wears them on its sleeve. Looking for a back roads dance partner? The softly sprung ES doesn't tango. Want to keep the price down? Better avoid those pricey option packages. And if you desire an exclusive luxury sedan that's not based on a plebian family hauler, the ES just won't do, as it's an extensively revised Toyota Camry at heart.

Otherwise, the 2009 Lexus ES 350 is hard to beat as an entry-level luxury offering. Still, there are rivals worth looking at -- the Hyundai Genesis sedan offers rear-wheel drive and a choice of V6 or V8 power plants for roughly ES money. And if you'd like some sporting flavor in your luxury sedan, there's Acura's redesigned TL as well as Infiniti's G35. Nonetheless, Lexus deserves credit for the ES 350's winning formula. It's an extremely comfortable, finely finished entry-level luxury sedan, and that should be enough to keep it near the top of numerous shopping lists.