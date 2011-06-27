1998 Lexus ES 300 Review
Pros & Cons
- Attractive, roomy and powerful sedan is a bargain compared to comparable BMW and Mercedes-Benz models.
- The model we tested had some build quality problems.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Lexus makes some of the world's finest automobiles. The LS400 set the benchmark for luxury-sedan excellence when it was introduced, and the rest of the world is just now catching up. The SC300 and SC400 sport coupes have likewise set the automotive world on its ear by blowing the doors off of traditional luxury sport coupes like the Cadillac Eldorado and Mercury Mark VIII in terms of refinement and elegance. The Lexus ES300, on the other hand, was always considered a weak link in the mighty Lexus chain. Many automotive publications, including this one, have called the ES300 a Lexus for those who can't afford the GS300, or a very nice Toyota Camry.
All of that changed in 1997 when the Camry and ES300 underwent significant redesigns. Thankfully Toyota decided that the Camry and ES300 should take divergent paths as far as styling and orientation were concerned. The result means that Lexus is finally blessed with an entry-level vehicle that deserves to wear the Lexus badge.
The most prominent feature of the ES300 has to be its aggressive snout, which juts forward with a large lower air dam and prominent fog lamps. The ES300's deep character lines along the hood and door panels work well, giving this car a distinguished appearance that the former model was lacking.
The interior of the ES300 is a nice place to spend time thanks to a high level of refinement and an abundance of standard equipment. Fine luxury touches such as the optional Nakamichi stereo, fine leather upholstery, attractive walnut interior trim pieces and two-position memory seats will make BMW 3-Series owners wonder why they put up with cheap plastic and a tight fit.
Changes to the 1998 ES300 include the introduction of side-impact airbags and depowered side-impact airbags to the standard equipment roster. The ES300 also gets an engine immobilizer anti-theft system and the newly optional Nakamichi sound system that audiophiles have raved about in the LS400 for so long.
Driving the ES300 is fun because of the car's ample horsepower and torque. The heavy front weight bias and soft suspension make the ES300 feel unstable while driving aggressively, but in most situations the car does fine.
It's nice to see the people at Lexus taking their entry-level car seriously. If luxury with a touch of performance are what you are looking for, consider the ES300. It's a nice car that costs less than much of the competition in the near-luxury market.
1998 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1998 Lexus ES 300.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the ES 300
Related Used 1998 Lexus ES 300 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020
- 2020 Lexus LX 570