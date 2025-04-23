If you thought the current Lexus ES was a quaint little throwback machine with its commonplace internal-combustion powertrains, subdued styling, and classic interior, you can throw all of that right out the window. What you're looking at is indeed a Lexus ES, but it's been thoroughly redone for the modern era. There's very new styling, a fresh interior, and a plethora of electrified powertrains coming. Here's everything we know so far.

This isn't some funky concept, but the car you will soon see on the road — this is the real deal. It looks like someone put an RZ in a panini press and said, "There it is; off you go." It is completely unrecognizable to the svelte classically proportioned car that it replaces. Whether or not its design is a success, we'll leave to you. But it's safe to say the new design is going to take at least a little getting used to.

The new ES is also a physically larger car than the one it replaces. Overall length now measures 203.3 inches, more than half a foot longer than before. Its wheelbase has also grown by 3 inches to 116.1 inches, which will hopefully benefit stability and passenger space.