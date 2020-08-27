Used 2007 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me
2,019 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 108,581 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,744$1,708 Below Market
- 151,454 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995$2,036 Below Market
- 142,454 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500$2,168 Below Market
- 155,391 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,197$1,719 Below Market
- 95,702 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,988$1,629 Below Market
- 111,265 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,125$1,741 Below Market
- 113,434 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,977
- 150,522 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,903
- 155,839 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,995$908 Below Market
- 80,599 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,999$1,739 Below Market
- 91,532 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,200$873 Below Market
- 136,541 miles
$6,923$1,096 Below Market
- 148,776 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,295$877 Below Market
- 136,588 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,998$1,020 Below Market
- 185,646 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,331$773 Below Market
- 189,280 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,987$762 Below Market
- 125,878 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,595$386 Below Market
- 132,868 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$532 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus ES 350 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus ES 350
Read recent reviews for the Lexus ES 350
Write a reviewSee all 215 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.7215 Reviews
Report abuse
Ray,11/17/2006
I labored over spending over 40K for transportation but got over it as soon as I hit the road. Did a 2600 mile road trip to Taos, NM within days and averaged 30.3 MPG doing between 70 and 80 MPH. Not too shabby for a vehicle with all this power. Ran midgrade fuel and never had a hiccup. Vehicle is super comfortable, quiet, smooth and powerful. The Navigation is a must have although a bit intimidating at first to use. The ventilated seats and swiveling headlamps are great innovations and extremely practical to boot. I have had to do some serious reading in the manual to unlock the mysteries of all the new technology but am doing nicely.
Related Lexus ES 350 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Sequoia 2016
- Used Cadillac CT6 2018
- Used Ford Focus ST 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI 2013
- Used Kia Sorento 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris 2018
- Used Ford Taurus 2012
- Used GMC Canyon 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2017
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage 2017
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2017
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2011
- Used Toyota Sienna 2014
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2017
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt
- Used Hyundai Accent
- Used Pontiac G8
- Used Mazda 2
- Used Nissan NV200
- Used Audi S6
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon
- Used Honda CR-Z
- Used Ford Thunderbird
- Used Ford E-Series Van
- Used Genesis G90
- Used Buick Regal Sportback
- Used Dodge Nitro
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus RX 450h Hayward CA
- Used Lexus RX 350 Durham NC
- Used Lexus IS 350 Hialeah FL
- Used Lexus RC 350 Silver Spring MD
- Used Lexus RX 350 Oakland CA
- Used Lexus IS 250 C Fontana CA
- Used Lexus LX 570 Miami Beach FL
- Used Lexus SC 430 San Francisco CA
- Used Lexus IS 300 Santa Rosa CA
- Used Lexus GX 460 Evansville IN
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus ES 300h 2016 Chicago IL
- Used Lexus RX 350 2010 Santa Ana CA
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2015 Columbus OH
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 4C
- 2020 Palisade
- Toyota Yaris 2020
- 2019 G80
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe 2019
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe News
- 2019 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback