Used 2007 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me

Auffenberg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - O'Fallon / Illinois

CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! ES 350, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, FWD, Black, Light Gray w/Perforated Leather Seat Trim or Perforated Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim. 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V Odometer is 33187 miles below market average! 21/30 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBJ46G772043314

Stock: 5134J

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-29-2020