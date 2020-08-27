Used 2007 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me

  • 2007 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2007 Lexus ES 350

    108,581 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $7,744

    $1,708 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2007 Lexus ES 350

    151,454 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    $2,036 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Lexus ES 350 in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Lexus ES 350

    142,454 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,500

    $2,168 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2007 Lexus ES 350

    155,391 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,197

    $1,719 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Lexus ES 350 in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Lexus ES 350

    95,702 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,988

    $1,629 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2007 Lexus ES 350

    111,265 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,125

    $1,741 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2007 Lexus ES 350

    113,434 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,977

    Details
  • 2007 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2007 Lexus ES 350

    150,522 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,903

    Details
  • 2007 Lexus ES 350
    used

    2007 Lexus ES 350

    155,839 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $6,995

    $908 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    used

    2007 Lexus ES 350

    80,599 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $8,999

    $1,739 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    used

    2007 Lexus ES 350

    91,532 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,200

    $873 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2007 Lexus ES 350

    136,541 miles
    Good Deal

    $6,923

    $1,096 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2007 Lexus ES 350

    148,776 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $7,295

    $877 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2007 Lexus ES 350

    136,588 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $7,998

    $1,020 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2007 Lexus ES 350

    185,646 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,331

    $773 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2007 Lexus ES 350

    189,280 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,987

    $762 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Lexus ES 350 in White
    used

    2007 Lexus ES 350

    125,878 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,595

    $386 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Lexus ES 350 in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Lexus ES 350

    132,868 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,995

    $532 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus ES 350

Read recent reviews for the Lexus ES 350
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7215 Reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (1%)
Worth the extra bucks
Ray,11/17/2006
I labored over spending over 40K for transportation but got over it as soon as I hit the road. Did a 2600 mile road trip to Taos, NM within days and averaged 30.3 MPG doing between 70 and 80 MPH. Not too shabby for a vehicle with all this power. Ran midgrade fuel and never had a hiccup. Vehicle is super comfortable, quiet, smooth and powerful. The Navigation is a must have although a bit intimidating at first to use. The ventilated seats and swiveling headlamps are great innovations and extremely practical to boot. I have had to do some serious reading in the manual to unlock the mysteries of all the new technology but am doing nicely.
