Used 2007 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas

Lexus Premium Audio W/Navigation Premium Plus Pkg High-Intensity Discharge (Hid) Headlamps Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Wood & Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel Rear Seat Side Airbags Pwr Rear Sunshade Full-Size Spare Tire W/Alloy Wheel Preferred Accessory Pkg Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of Autonation Toyota Corpus Christi's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2007 Lexus ES 350 with 150,305mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Lexus ES 350. A rare find these days. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Lexus ES 350 is the one! More information about the 2007 Lexus ES 350: Unlike the Lexus GS and IS models, which have a distinct performance focus, the front-wheel-drive 2007 ES has more in common with the brand's flagship LS in that it emphasizes top luxury and technology. The ES shares its platform and some of its components with the best-selling Toyota Camry but has different styling and much more luxury and high-tech equipment. The new ES 350 offers more standard equipment and expanded safety features than the ES 330 it replaces, while the base price has only risen modestly. Strengths of this model include acceleration and fuel economy., Quiet, comfortable interior, and luxury and technology features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBJ46G572043179

Stock: 72043179

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020