Used 2000 Lexus ES 300 for Sale Near Me

42 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
ES 300 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 42 listings
  • 2000 Lexus ES 300
    used

    2000 Lexus ES 300

    144,637 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,498

    Details
  • 2000 Lexus ES 300
    used

    2000 Lexus ES 300

    150,999 miles

    $2,145

    Details
  • 1999 Lexus ES 300
    used

    1999 Lexus ES 300

    189,707 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

    $1,143 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Lexus ES 300
    used

    1999 Lexus ES 300

    146,186 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,474

    $1,459 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Lexus ES 300 in Silver
    used

    2001 Lexus ES 300

    64,647 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2001 Lexus ES 300
    used

    2001 Lexus ES 300

    311,235 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,000

    Details
  • 1999 Lexus ES 300
    used

    1999 Lexus ES 300

    160,387 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 1999 Lexus ES 300
    used

    1999 Lexus ES 300

    234,301 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,595

    Details
  • 1999 Lexus ES 300
    used

    1999 Lexus ES 300

    234,212 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $1,650

    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in White
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    136,014 miles
    Title issue, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,895

    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Silver
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    198,521 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $984

    $4,357 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Silver
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    139,006 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,974

    $1,301 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Silver
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    159,755 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,499

    $628 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Gray
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    54,100 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

    $617 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    136,323 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,988

    $507 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Silver
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    80,175 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,731

    $467 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Silver
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    160,122 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 1998 Lexus ES 300
    used

    1998 Lexus ES 300

    135,782 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,138

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus ES 300 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 42 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 300
  4. Used 2000 Lexus ES 300

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus ES 300

Read recent reviews for the Lexus ES 300
Overall Consumer Rating
4.737 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 37 reviews
  • 5
    (81%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Lexi
Dave Adkins,10/16/2015
4dr Sedan
Just purchased this car with 180,000 miles and short of the clunky struts and wind noise above 60 it is like driving a marshmellow dream. Decent acceleration if you can wait for it. marginal handling on corners but dreamy smooth almost everywhere else. Did I mention how awful the cupholders are - talking awful ! If I can figure out how to install an audio input I will like it even more
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
ES 300
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus ES 300 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings