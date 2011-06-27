  1. Home
1999 Lexus ES 300 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Even though it's an entry-level Lexus, the ES300 offers plenty of comfort, convenience, and safety.
  • Though more distinctive than in previous years, it still looks a little too Camry-like.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

More than just a fancy Toyota Camry, the ES300 is an entry-level Lexus worthy of its nameplate. The most prominent feature of the ES300 is its aggressive snout, which juts forward with a large lower air dam and prominent fog lamps. The ES300's deep character lines along the hood and door panels work well, giving this car a distinguished appearance which is backed up by a Lexus claim that 75 percent of its major components, including engine, transmission and interior components, are unique to the ES300 or other Lexus Division models.

The engine was first introduced in the 1999 RX300 and makes 210 horsepower and 220 pound-feet of torque this year. Even more impressive is the effect that VVTi has on this 3.0-liter V6, making 80 percent of peak torque available at 1,600 rpm. A newly developed transmission uses computer control to adjust upshift and downshift patterns for improved responsiveness when climbing hills and enhanced engine braking when traveling down steep inclines.

These changes come with a reduction in weight for an overall improvement in performance as well as impressive fuel economy (19 mpg city/26 mpg highway).

Safety is also addressed by front and side airbags, standard electronic traction control, daytime running lights, and three point safety belts in all seating locations.

Let's not forget, however, that luxury is a key component of any Lexus and the ES300 has its fair share of convenience features. For example, a twist of the key fob will lower both front windows and open the power moonroof. A seven-speaker audio system with 195 watts of amplification is standard and a 215-watt Nakamichi sound system is optional. Then there's the usual array of heated mirrors, automatic climate control, 10-way power adjustable driver's seat, and California walnut wood throughout the interior.

It's nice to see the people at Lexus taking their entry-level car seriously. If luxury with a touch of performance is what you are looking for, consider the ES300.

1999 Highlights

A new 3.0-liter V6 engine with VVT-i (Variable Valve Timing with intelligence) gives the 1999 ES 300 more horsepower, lower emissions and improved fuel economy. Optional Vehicle Skid Control (VSC) is available on the new ES as are one-touch open and close front windows and a one-touch operated moonroof.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Lexus ES 300.

5(72%)
4(16%)
3(9%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
32 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1999 Lexus ES 300 4 Dr Std Sedan
Steve,01/26/2010
I bought the car used about a year ago because I had great luck with my 1994 Toyota Camry, 350,000 Miles before the engine quit. Unfortunately the engine is not even close to reliable as the Camry. I have spent over $2500 on repairs. Oxgen Sensors, 1 Coil, 1 Mass Air Flow Sensor, 2 VVT Actuators,2 Knock Sensors, Cam Seals. I consider myself a good mechanic and was not as concerned when I purchased the car. Edmunds dead correct when they say this engine is a problem and the parts are very costly. I read that Coils, VVT Actuators, MAF, including the transmisson are an issue and should have listened. Also the LCD displays go out. If you must go to the dealer it is $200.00 diagnostic and $$
1999 Lexus ES 300
Don Sherman,04/04/2009
Car is in excellent condition save a slight mar on the driver's seat and a few parking lot dings. Everything works as new except for one digit on the LCD multi-CD disply. Excellent handling. Amenities are numerous and dependability is excellent. Quality control is evident throughout. Good acceleration and stopping. Great car for being a decade old.
Real nice car
Steve Gaylor,06/17/2005
My 1999 Lexus ES 300 is a real nice ride that has given me no problems in six years. It's very comfortable to drive, performes well, has a great sound system, and is still like brand new after six years. It has 46,500 miles on it, and I have only just now had to replace one tail light and one front blinker light. The original battery lasted 5 years, as did the wiper blades. The car has traveled around the country some, and has performed flawlessly, it's very dependable and enjoyable to drive. I'd like to trade up, but find it hard to part with such an exceptional car. I highly recommend the 99 Lexus ES 300 for. I see the car remaining in the family for many years to come, it's barely
Transmission problem with 1999 ES300
spcinca,12/12/2009
My 1999 ES 300 has 67000 miles on it and I am told I need a new transmission and knock sensors. ABS off and check engine light pop on. It sporadically will not downshift at higher speed. At 60mph rpm's will be close to 4000. I have done trans fluid exchanges, replaced valves, seals and air intake hoses. Lexus says they will not cover any repair because it falls out of their warranty. Every mechanic that has looked at it claims it is ridiculous for me to need a new trans with this low of miles and the great condition the car is in.
See all 32 reviews of the 1999 Lexus ES 300
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1999 Lexus ES 300 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Lexus ES 300

Used 1999 Lexus ES 300 Overview

The Used 1999 Lexus ES 300 is offered in the following submodels: ES 300 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Lexus ES 300?

Price comparisons for Used 1999 Lexus ES 300 trim styles:

  • The Used 1999 Lexus ES 300 Base is priced between $1,500 and$1,500 with odometer readings between 189707 and189707 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Lexus ES 300s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Lexus ES 300 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 1999 ES 300s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $1,500 and mileage as low as 189707 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Lexus ES 300.

Can't find a used 1999 Lexus ES 300s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus ES 300 for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,872.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $15,345.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus ES 300 for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,577.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,306.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Lexus ES 300?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

