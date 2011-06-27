Overall rating

The 2017 Lexus ES 350 is a popular choice when it comes to entry-level luxury sedans for many reasons. Mostly it comes down to the ES 350's sharp-looking modern design, spacious cabin, long list of standard and available equipment, and positive track record for quality. The ES 350 is all about maximizing everyday comfort and makes no performance promises beyond a fairly robust and smooth-revving standard V6 engine.

Lexus refreshed the ES in 2016 with a restyled front end among other small details. For 2017 the ES 350 sees improvements mainly in its multimedia infotainment system, with improved graphics and voice recognition and added menu shortcuts for quicker navigation, as well as the ability to project turn-by-turn GPS navigation directions from your smartphone through an onboard app. The 2017 ES 350 also gains new standard equipment including rain-sensing wipers and the Lexus Safety System+, a suite of active safety technologies that help avoid various types of collisions.

If an entry-level midsize or full-size sedan is what you’re looking for, a few other options are worth considering before making your decision. One of the stronger offerings is the Genesis G80, formerly known as the Hyundai Genesis; it delivers an incredible amount of luxury amenities for the price and is available with a 420-horsepower V8 engine. Another solid option is the Acura TLX, which comes equipped with a fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine but is available with a more powerful V6 and a highly sophisticated all-wheel-drive system that enhances handling in either dry or low-grip driving situations. And lastly, though it doesn’t exactly fall under the “luxury” banner, a top-trim Nissan Maxima, with a competent V6 powertrain and a cabin reminiscent of the more upscale Infiniti brand, warrants a test drive. The Lexus ES 350, however, still stands as a benchmark for its class-leading rear legroom and a cabin that seems to tick all the boxes that shoppers seek for luxury transportation.

Every 2017 Lexus ES 350 comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear side and side curtain airbags, and front knee airbags. Also included are a rearview camera, Lexus Safety Connect (automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle location and an emergency assistance button) and, new for this year, Lexus Safety System+ package, which bundles the pre-collision system, lane departure warning (with steering assist to help keep the car centered in its lane), adaptive cruise control and automatic high-beam headlight control. The pre-collision system is a fairly basic forward collision warning system, though it does have the ability to apply the brakes automatically in a potential crash situation and it's able to detect pedestrians in addition to other vehicles.

Other optional equipment includes front and rear parking sensors and a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert.

In Edmunds brake testing, the ES 350 came to a stop from 60 mph in 130 feet, which is a longer distance than that of most of its direct competitors.

In government crash testing, the ES 350 earned a perfect five-star rating for its overall performance, with five stars for total front-crash protection and side-crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the ES the highest possible Top Safety Pick+ distinction with top Good ratings across the board in its moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact and roof strength tests. Its seat/head restraint design also was rated Good for whiplash protection in rear impacts, and its front-crash prevention merited a Superior rating.