Consumer Rating
(16)
2015 Lexus ES 350 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Velvety-smooth V6 engine
  • comfortable ride and composed handling
  • luxurious and well-built interior
  • generous rear legroom
  • excellent crash test scores.
  • Mouselike electronics interface can be complicated and distracting to use.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Lexus ES 350 remains the standard-bearer for relaxed, luxuriously insulated transportation. The competition has narrowed the gap over the years, though, so it's hardly your only option for an entry-level luxury sedan.

Vehicle overview

The entry-level luxury segment is filled with cars that have their respective marketing departments hyping up racetrack prowess or tire-scorching performance credentials. Yet a great many shoppers in that very segment are simply searching for the opulence and high-end gadgetry of a traditional luxury vehicle. Ideally, it would come at a somewhat reasonable price. Offering exactly that, and without the sporting pretenses, the 2015 Lexus ES 350 is a compelling example of how choices in this gateway segment aren't all the same.

This talented Lexus is a master at cosseting everyone within its doors. Its V6 engine is the epitome of refinement, delivering smooth acceleration unmarred by coarseness. Ride quality is similarly well-mannered and passengers are nestled in a bubble of comfort. This comfort is tempered with reasonably keen handling. Although it isn't one of those sport sedans, its reflexes are actually sharp enough to facilitate a certain measure of driver engagement, which can't be said of Lexus ES models of the past. There's ample interior room, especially for those in the rear, which isn't surprising given that this Lexus shares a platform with a full-size sedan, the Toyota Avalon. Topping things off is a cabin that hits all the right notes when it comes to deluxe elegance, with high-quality materials and exceptional craftsmanship.

Though gifted, the ES 350 isn't the only entry-level luxury sedan that puts a priority on comfort over sport. The redesigned Hyundai Genesis delivers credible luxury that can go head to head with premium German models, while the Acura TLX is a tech-filled, value-rich sedan that matches the reputation for superior reliability that's also associated with Lexus. The Buick LaCrosse and Chrysler 300 are also excellent picks, and come with lower starting prices than the ES. In many ways, though, the ES 350 has served as a yardstick for them all over the years, and for those seeking more lux and less sport, this would be a pretty good place to start.

2015 Lexus ES 350 models

The 2015 Lexus ES 350 is a midsize luxury sedan that seats five people. It comes in two trim levels: base and Crafted Line.

Standard equipment for the base ES 350 includes 17-inch alloy wheels, three-mode adjustable drive settings, xenon headlights, LED running lights, LED foglights, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, heated mirrors, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats (with two-way adjustable lumbar), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, perforated "NuLuxe" (premium vinyl) upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera and Safety Connect emergency communications. Also standard is the Display Audio interface (includes a touchscreen and multipurpose control knob), Bluetooth phone and audio, Siri Eyes Free (iPhone voice control integration), and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack, and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The Crafted Line is a limited-edition trim level that comes with all the base equipment plus 18-inch wheels, specialized paint, automatic wipers, a two-tone black and red interior, a two-piece set of Tumi luggage, heated and ventilated front seats, a blind-spot and cross-traffic warning system and front and rear parking sensors. 

Otherwise, there are many options and packages available for the base trim, but availability can vary depending on where you live.

The Navigation package includes a larger 8-inch display screen, the Remote Touch mouselike electronics interface, a navigation system, voice controls, enhanced Bluetooth connectivity, text-to-speech functionality and the Enform suite of smartphone-connected apps and concierge services (including Lexus Enform Remote). A 15-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system can be added to the Navigation package.

The Premium package adds driver memory settings, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and wood trim. The Luxury package adds that equipment plus parking sensors, heated and ventilated front seats, leather upholstery and a power rear window sunshade. The Ultra Luxury package adds gets the Premium and Luxury package equipment plus automatic wipers, a power-operated trunk lid, a panoramic sunroof, manual rear door sunshades, ambient interior lighting, a heated steering wheel, a power driver-seat cushion extender and passenger seat memory functions.

Stand-alone options include 18-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control (includes the pre-collision system), parking sensors, a blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning system, a lane-departure warning system and many of the Ultra Luxury package's extra items.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Lexus ES 350 gets upgraded upholstery and a standard touchscreen "Display Audio" tech interface. The optional Mark Levinson sound system now features technology that enhances the sound quality of digital music files. Furthermore, Lexus Enform Remote (which allows owners to remotely view and control certain features via an app) is now available and the optional Lexus Enform App Suite adds Slacker and upgrades to iHeartRadio 4.0. Finally, a limited-edition ES 350 called the Crafted Line has also been added to the lineup.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Lexus ES 350 is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 268 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission are standard. In Edmunds performance testing, the ES 350 went from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, which is on par with its competitors. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 24 mpg combined (21 city/31 highway).

During Edmunds testing, a Lexus ES 350 went from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, which is an average time for the class.

Safety

Every 2015 Lexus ES 350 comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear side and side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. Also included is a rearview camera and Lexus Safety Connect (automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle location and an emergency assist button).

Optional equipment includes front and rear parking sensors, a lane-departure warning system and a blind-spot monitoring system that includes rear cross-traffic alert. The optional adaptive cruise control includes the pre-collision system, which primes the seatbelts and brakes when it senses an impending collision.

In Edmunds brake testing, the ES came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, which is around average.

In government crash testing, the ES 350 earned a perfect five-star rating for its overall performance, with five stars for total frontal-crash protection and side-crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the ES the highest possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. Its seat/head restraint design also rates "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2015 Lexus ES 350 delivers a refined driving experience that's bolstered by a V6 engine that's smooth and responsive. At highway speeds, the cabin remains remarkably silent, mostly devoid of wind, road or engine noise. Bumps and ruts in the road are also nicely absorbed. However, don't expect complete isolation from road imperfections, as the current ES 350 is tuned to deliver more of a balance between out-and-out comfort and handling precision. Through turns, the steering is commendably accurate for a big sedan's. Still, the ES 350's Sport mode provides a welcome increase in steering effort, since the steering feels a little too light in "Normal" mode.

Interior

The 2015 Lexus ES 350's cabin is modern and stylish. The analog clock in the center of the dash is a classy touch that breaks up the otherwise high-tech environment. Of course, the richness of the materials varies depending on whether you opt for leather or stick with the standard perforated NuLuxe vinyl, but either way, build quality is excellent in typical Lexus fashion.

The climate controls are simple to use, but the audio system is a little more complicated due to the sheer number of available media types. This is true whether you get the standard Display Audio touchscreen/multipurpose knob controller, or the upgrade Lexus Remote Touch system included with the Navigation package. The latter is essentially a mouselike device that controls a cursor on a large centrally located screen. Although interacting with this interface is very similar to using a computer mouse, the ultra-sensitive nature of the controller can make it clumsy and distracting to use while driving. If tech features are important to you, we recommend playing around with Remote Touch before taking an ES 350 home.

Space is ample all around, and 6-footers will be quite content in the comfy front seats. Rear-seat legroom, in particular, is very impressive, though taller occupants will find their heads touching the roof in ES 350s equipped with the optional panoramic sunroof. The trunk offers 15.2 cubic feet of space, which is average for this class. The rear seats do not fold down, however, and only a pass-through is offered.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Lexus ES 350.

5(69%)
4(25%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Luxurious feeling ride.
Chris,09/08/2015
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
This is my second Lexus. I kept my 2004 es330 11 years and never had any repair issues. It still drove beautifully. I recently got my new es350 which I just love. The navigation is so much easier to use. I am getting used to the new mouse pad. We looked at other cars but nothing drives as softly and quietly as a Lexus. In the end this is the only car I wanted. It's beautiful inside and I can adjust the seat perfectly. I love the memory mirrors and seats. The stereo sounds wonderful. I can't find anything to complain about. I will always be a Lexus owner. Thanks Lexus I love my car.
2015 Lexus ES350
qwkcut,03/05/2015
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I picked up a 2015 Lexus ES350 for my wife on Valentines Day to replace our 2003 Lexus ES300. We couldn't be more happy with all the changes/ upgrades that this new model brings to the table. I rent cars several times a month and have always told my wife that our 2003 Lexus drove better, interior quieter and functionality of gauges better suited than any rental car foreign or domestic that I have ever had. This holds true for the 2015 model as well. BMW and Mercedes only wish they had the repair history of the Lexus ES350. Lexus voice command navigation and Microsoft mouse type entry keeps your fingers off the screen and eyes on the road.
Not Your Child's Car
DrV1968,07/19/2015
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
First of all, I didn't even consider Lexus when my husband and I test drove cars recently. In fact, I wasn't going to purchase ANY car because I was perfectly happy with the one I had, but my husband wanted to look, so well, let's be honest, much easier to give them what they want! We drove several luxury sedans that day, and my husband wanted to look specifically at Acura to replace my loaded Honda Accord, which was a car that I loved. We visited dealerships up and down "motormile" including Audi, Acura, BMW, Honda, and so on. At the end of the day, I was happy to have proven to my husband that my Honda was, even after a few years, unbeatable. THEN, at the end of the day, he asked me would I like to visit Lexus, which I really didn't, but like any good wife, my response was Why not? Oh. My. Goodness. I've friends who own Lexus, BMWs, Mercedes, etc. but I'm not one to be persuaded to buy for the "label" unless it's truly a better product and an exceptional value. That said, I should have stopped while I was ahead that day... Because I'm now officially a Lexus addict. There are three things that I demand of any vehicle I own: comfort, reliability, and power! When I press the accelerator, I want that car to move; however, I'm not a twenty-something looking for a sports car, (or a mid-life crisis hot rod) and if that's what you want, look elsewhere. Try their slightly more affordable IS version for a stiff sports ride if you need that speedster experience. There is no go-kart, stiff, bumpy, hardcore ride to the ES 350 at all --- it is pure comfort and smooth luxury. After test driving cars all day, including a few for $60K and 80K, this one actually made me realize that I did in fact want a new car- THIS car!! Let me be blunt, if I shell out over $40K from my pocket - not the bank's money, but cold hard cash - it must be an amazing bang-for-the-buck because, personally, it hurts to turn loose of that much hard-earned money in one fell swoop (Note to cash buyers: If you pay the dealership $9900 in cash and write a check for the balance, they are still required to report that to the IRS. Checks count as cash, go figure.) All this to say, I'm not a Lexus fan, or a gadget junkie, or a new car aficionado, but that ES 350 literally sold itself. Period. If you haven't driven it, what are you waiting for? No review is going to convince you like the car itself! There is a reason that the ES 350 is Lexus' best selling model - it's just that good! Yes, even if it means I have to admit my husband was right! Three things you should know: Most surprisingly, Lexus of Knoxville mailed us a refund check for $100 because we overpaid (after we had dickered over price for an hour) which tells me the associates working for that dealership have integrity! It would have been extremely easy for someone to stick that cash in his or her pocket. They were honest during the entire process, even when it came to telling me what they were going to do with the Accord I traded in. (I loved that car! And FYI they auctioned it. For less than they gave us in trade in value.) If you have the ability to deal in Knoxville, definitely buy from them! Next, the accessories and safety features definitely stand head-and-shoulders above the rest. A back-up cam is nice, sure, but features like the park assist and blind spot monitoring are fab-u-lous. The dealership tech expert sat in the car with me and taught me all the nifty tricks and short-cuts. For example, If you activate the voice command system and say, "I'm cold," the car increases the temp by four degrees, without ever taking your eyes off the road. Same with "I'm hot" and "I'm hungry" is a simple way to get nav to display local dining options. Take advantage of your tech expert because he or she knows how to make it easy and fun to drive this car and will answer all your questions no matter how long it takes --- then gives you his number in case you have questions after delivery. Lastly, when you do purchase the ES 350, and if you drive it, you will buy one, make sure you get all the accessories you think you might want; having them added at a later date (like a spoiler or body-side molding) is actually more expensive than the price on Lexus' website "due to the added labor costs." Unfortunately, we bought ours on a Sunday night and I regret not getting those items added in at a set price, thinking when I drove back to Knoxville to have the car officially delivered, I could add accessories at their stated price. Luckily, I found a spoiler and body-side molding online for less than $100 each (original equipment branded In a Toyota box when delivered) and our local body shop installed both in under an hour... So, we spent $200 on options that would have been a grand had we had them done in Lexus' service dept; however, these parts aren't covered under warrantee. If the car is already equipped from the factory, according to the dealership, you don't pay labor.
Road warrior
Mr T,01/01/2018
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
MPG while on the road was surprising. We got well over the 30 MPG it is said to get. This vehicle is listed as a 2017 when in fact it is a 2015, this was our first Lexus vehicle we ever had. We’ve had and have several more since our first one. Why? Because of the quality and dependability of the make. We presently have a 2020 RX350 and a 2018 RC350 black edition. Both are like all of our previous Lexus vehicles. Will we buy another Lexus? Nothing but from now on. The 2015 was sold to a friend. Would they buy another from us? Most certainly they say. The first RX350 and the second were both sold to another friend. He’s waiting until we get ready to sell our 2020 RX350 to buy that one. We usually now put 10,000miles/yr on our vehicles and then after 2 years sell them to buy another. The same buyer gets first dibs on our used cars and SUV’s. When you don’t ever have a negative thing to say about a make of vehicle, why change brands? We love the brand.
See all 16 reviews of the 2015 Lexus ES 350
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 Overview

The Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 is offered in the following submodels: ES 350 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and Crafted Line 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

