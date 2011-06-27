2018 Lexus ES 350 Review
Pros & Cons
- Extremely forgiving ride smooths out even the roughest roads
- Quiet, luxurious and well-built interior
- Smooth V6 engine and transmission
- Advanced electronic safety systems come standard
- Navigation system controller is distracting to use
- Apple CarPlay or Android Auto aren't offered for smartphone integration
Which ES 350 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
While other manufacturers have branched out and built cars to satisfy the latest fads and trends, Lexus has not ignored shoppers simply searching for a roomy luxury sedan. The 2018 Lexus ES 350 is just that vehicle.
While the ES 350's pricing is similar to that of other entry-level luxury sedans, it offers more room and more features than the norm. Top-notch build quality, a smooth V6 and a plush ride continue to be ES hallmarks as well.
Having said that, the ES isn't a car to excite drivers. Handling is not on par with that of more nimble competitors. The ES also lags behind rivals in the infotainment category. But if you're mainly interested in getting a traditional luxury sedan experience that prioritizes interior space and a quiet cabin above all else, the 2018 ES 350 will be a great choice.
2018 Lexus ES 350 models
The 2018 Lexus ES 350 sedan comes in a single trim level. While there are a few stand-alone options, buyers need only pick colors and packages. A 3.5-liter V6 engine (268 horsepower, 248 pound-feet of torque) sends its power to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.
Standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, LED headlights (low-beam setting only), automatic wipers, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, simulated leather upholstery and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Also standard is the Display Audio interface (includes an 8-inch touchscreen and multipurpose control knob), Bluetooth, Scout GPS Link (smartphone navigation), a USB port, and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player and satellite radio. Standard safety features include a rearview camera, Safety Connect emergency communications, a forward collision warning and mitigation system, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, and a lane departure warning and intervention system.
Many options and packages are available, but there are certain package prerequisites, and availability can vary depending on where you live.
The Premier package adds driver-seat memory settings, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, wood trim, and heated and ventilated front seats. The Luxury package includes the above plus leather upholstery. The Ultra Luxury package adds the Premium and Luxury packages' equipment plus a panoramic sunroof, manual rear door sunshades, ambient interior lighting, a power driver-seat cushion extender and passenger-seat memory functions.
Other notable options include a navigation system, a 15-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, a power rear window sunshade, a wood steering wheel (with heating, if desired), bi-LED headlights, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and a power-opening trunk.
Trim tested
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
- Intuitive Park Assist
- Warns if you get to close to objects when moving slowly, such as when parking or navigating a narrow street.
- Lexus Enform Remote
- Lets owners start up the engine, open doors and find the vehicle from a compatible Android or Apple phone.
- Lexus Safety System +
- Helps prevent or minimize forward collisions and mitigates accidental lane departure.
