I have leased/ purchased 12 Lexus vehicles prior to the 2016 ES 350, including 4 ES's, 3 RX's, 3 IS's, and 2 GS's. I currently have a 2015 GS 350. My 2014 ES 350 was coming off lease and was traded for a 2016 ES 350 Luxury with 18 wheels. I looked at several other brands this time, but kept coming back to Lexus as the lease deals are hard to beat in this segment. I was very surprised how much better the '16 is verses the '14. The 2014 ES 350 was ok, but had several downfalls. The ride was just ok, bumps got through. I hated the wood steering wheel, among a few other things. That car was sort of a marsh mellow. Mushy steering, handling, seating etc. The 2016 has greatly improved these things. The seats are better, being slightly firmer with good support for long drives. The steering is more direct. There is definitely more sound deadening in this new one. The ride is much better, with much improved absorption of bumps. I'm not going to debate the spindle grill, thats personal taste. It does blend in well on this design, unlike some other Lexus vehicles where the spindle protrudes. I recently completed a 7 hour drive, and my hands didn't hurt with the new steering wheel design. It is much more padded than the old one. I thought I would never used radar cruise, but it worked flawlessly on a long trip. This is primarily my wife's car, and she really likes it. I feel its a big improvement over the previous ES. The dealership experience was great as well. Is it perfect? No, but neither is any car out there. What could be better? Start with Lexus Enform. Ridiculous amount of steps to remote start the car. Apps are useless, better just to have the passenger use their smart phone. There are still some hard plastics in the interior, such as on the door panels, and where the driver's right leg hit the center console. Is it a GS 350? No way, but that car is more expensive. The ES has a very large rear seat, uses regular fuel, and is priced very well in this segment. Overall, I am very satisfied with this car. I am very happy that there has been refinements over the previous one.

