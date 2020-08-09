What is the Ioniq 5?

You might be familiar with the Hyundai Ioniq, a small hatchback that comes in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and EV variants. Soon, Hyundai will use the Ioniq name as a springboard for several electric vehicles. The first of these is the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, a midsize SUV that draws design inspiration from the Ioniq 45 concept unveiled at the Frankfurt auto show last year. It will be followed by the Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan in the 2022 calendar year and the larger Ioniq 7 SUV in 2024.

Hyundai is tight-lipped about the Ioniq 5 at the moment, but we do know a few key things. It will be the first vehicle to use Hyundai's new Electric Global Modular Platform, or E-GMP, designed solely to underpin electric vehicles. Many current EVs — including the Hyundai Ioniq — are designed to support both engine and electric applications, which causes some packaging issues when converting for EV use. The Ioniq 5's EV-only platform means that these concerns can be ironed out from the get-go and help drive space efficiencies. We also expect the Ioniq 5 will be equipped to handle the blazing charging speeds afforded by the newest generation of high-speed chargers.