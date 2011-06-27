  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 330
  4. Used 2005 Lexus ES 330
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(167)
Appraise this car

2005 Lexus ES 330 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comprehensive array of luxury and convenience features, superb ride quality, silent cabin, advanced safety technology, excellent reputation for reliability.
  • Bland driving characteristics, many of the most desirable options are expensive, no split-folding rear seat.
Other years
2006
2005
2004
Lexus ES 330 for Sale
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$2,664 - $5,810
Used ES 330 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A supple ride and a gorgeous interior make this one entry-level luxury sedan that you'll never want to upgrade from.

2005 Highlights

Lexus polished up some of the details on the ES 330 for 2005. Revised exterior styling includes a new front and rear appearance with updated lighting and trim. Inside, color revisions and new wood availability keep things fresh. New 17-inch wheels are available in either chrome or alloy finish. A memory function now applies to both the driver and front-passenger seats, and heated and ventilated front seats are a new option. A revised steering wheel with auxiliary audio controls debuts, as does voice activation technology for the optional navigation system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Lexus ES 330.

5(77%)
4(15%)
3(7%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
167 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 167 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Can't get rid of it
Roberto Fabricio,09/10/2015
4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
Like many I got the new car urge a couple of weeks ago. Wanted a new Lexus, the ES350. I went out to a couple of the dealerships nearby and nearly got one. But the fact is that my ten year old ES330 has me hooked. I like the traditional layout of the dash and the console, the abundant use of genuine leather and wood and the classic and classy style of the car in and out. As fantastic as the new ES350 is, there is no leather in the base car and no wood, just plastic appliqués. So I stayed with the ES330. Let's say that I looked, drove and nearly signed the papers, but when it came down to it I could not justify spending nearly $40,000 (finance included) for a new car when my 10 year old has 53,000 miles and looks and drives like a new car. I bought the car three years ago when it was 8 years old and had 33,000 miles. It had been used so sparingly that the gas door needed oil so it could open smoothly. I felt that I actually broke the car in. Since then I have put 20,000 on the car and for all practical purposes it has been like buying a new car off the showroom. There hasn't been a single problem with this ten year old car. It rides smoothly, handles nimbly and accelerates very well when I need to ease into traffic at the turnpike. The only problem I have with the car is that the headlights have dulled and clouded and I need to replace them. The factory light assembly runs $305 each. Aftermarket quality light assemblies run about $220 each. You can find them in Ebay for as little as $160 a pair. But the quality is uncertain and I am told by my body shop guy that the cheap Chinese lights leak. I plan to drive the car to the 100,000 mark - another 5 years. I believe that at that point I should still be able to get around $4,000 for car that cost me $15,000 eight years earlier. Anticipating about $2,500 in maintenance, tires and repairs in the next five years that would be $1,680 a year to operate this car - not counting insurance and gasoline. And all that comfort, luxury and style. Best car ever, as far as I'm concerned.
LEXUS OWNER FOR LIFE!
polarbear11,05/28/2015
4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
SIMPLY PUT THE CAR WAS BUILT TO LAST! I now have 171,000 miles and counting. M any of my passengers can't believe that my es 330 is 10 yrs old, they say it rides like a new car. I have owned 2 bimmers they are very well built and reliable cars but the cost of repairs is just crazy. I will only buy Lexus vehicles from now on.
Doesn't get much better
Julia,12/19/2015
4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
I got my ES330 with just under 100,000. I'm at almost 130,000 after 2.5 years. So far it's the best car I've ever owned. I've only had to do preventative maintenance on it, such as a timing belt, spark plugs and oil changes. I've gotten everything done at the Lexus dealership and at very fair prices. Thanks to this car, it will be hard to ever drive anything other than a Lexus.
Transmission hesitation is unforgivable
Lee Anders,02/02/2005
I've owned this vehicle for three months, and now have a little over 5000 miles on it. From day one, the transmission has been unacceptable! I brought this to the dealer's attention, the day I drove it home. The transmission is programmed not to gear down until the vehicle comes to a complete stop. So when one slows to make a right or left turn - or when one slows down as in traffic on a busy freeway, then you need to accelerate, the transmission will 'hesitate' for a couple of seconds - as though it doesn't quite know what to do - then it will slam into a lower gear and lurch forward. This is not only annoying, it is dangerous in traffic.
See all 167 reviews of the 2005 Lexus ES 330
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2005 Lexus ES 330 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2005 Lexus ES 330

Used 2005 Lexus ES 330 Overview

The Used 2005 Lexus ES 330 is offered in the following submodels: ES 330 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Lexus ES 330?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Lexus ES 330s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Lexus ES 330 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Lexus ES 330.

Can't find a used 2005 Lexus ES 330s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus ES 330 for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,184.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,512.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus ES 330 for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,881.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,380.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Lexus ES 330?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus ES 330 lease specials

Related Used 2005 Lexus ES 330 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles