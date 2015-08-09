Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me

2,019 listings
ES 350 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,019 listings
  • 2015 Lexus ES 350 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 350

    37,789 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $20,911

    $2,368 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 350

    55,585 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $19,755

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 350

    59,142 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,900

    $2,993 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 350 in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 350

    41,468 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $19,880

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 350 in White
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 350

    36,574 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $19,380

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 350

    45,082 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,600

    $2,512 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 350

    43,453 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,618

    $2,188 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 350

    41,348 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,820

    $1,436 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 350 in White
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 350

    56,368 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $21,500

    $1,501 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 350 in Red
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 350

    75,316 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $17,790

    $1,287 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 350

    40,046 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $21,790

    $923 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 350 in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 350

    47,815 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $20,700

    $2,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 350

    64,051 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $19,995

    $1,403 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    certified

    2015 Lexus ES 350

    66,855 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $22,000

    $1,894 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 350

    68,073 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $19,623

    $954 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 350

    66,296 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $20,495

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 350

    161,705 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Taxi
    Fair Deal

    $13,894

    $262 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 350

    93,603 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,499

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,019 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 350
  4. Used 2015 Lexus ES 350

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus ES 350

Read recent reviews for the Lexus ES 350
Overall Consumer Rating
4.616 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (6%)
Luxurious feeling ride.
Chris,09/08/2015
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
This is my second Lexus. I kept my 2004 es330 11 years and never had any repair issues. It still drove beautifully. I recently got my new es350 which I just love. The navigation is so much easier to use. I am getting used to the new mouse pad. We looked at other cars but nothing drives as softly and quietly as a Lexus. In the end this is the only car I wanted. It's beautiful inside and I can adjust the seat perfectly. I love the memory mirrors and seats. The stereo sounds wonderful. I can't find anything to complain about. I will always be a Lexus owner. Thanks Lexus I love my car.
Report abuse
