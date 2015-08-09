Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet West Amarillo - Amarillo / Texas

Hard Disk Drive Navigation System W/Backup Luxury Package High Intensity Discharge (Hid) Headlamps Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats 3 Spoke Leather & Wood Heated Steering Wheel Navigation System Power Rear Sunshade Rain Sensing Wipers W/Deicer Wheels: 17" X 7Jj Split 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Leather Seat Trim Silver Lining Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet Cadillac is pleased to be currently offering this 2015 Lexus ES 350 with 55,584mi. This 2015 Lexus ES 350 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Lexus ES 350 makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! More information about the 2015 Lexus ES 350: The Lexus ES occupies a highly competitive luxury segment against cars such as the Acura TL and Cadillac CTS. With its attractive sheetmetal, long list of standard features, and incredible safety technologies, however, the ES 350 has much to recommend it. With the ES 300h Hybrid, Lexus has upped the sedan's appeal immensely, setting it apart from the rest of the crowd. This model sets itself apart with hybrid efficiency, terrific interior room and comfort levels, Incredible chassis dynamics, and V6 power All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBK1GG5F2172113

Stock: F2172113

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020