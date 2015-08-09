Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 37,789 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$20,911$2,368 Below Market
Carter County Hyundai - Ardmore / Oklahoma
Carter County Hyundai is excited to offer this 2015 Lexus ES 350 . Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2015 Lexus ES 350. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Lexus ES 350 is the one! More information about the 2015 Lexus ES 350: The Lexus ES occupies a highly competitive luxury segment against cars such as the Acura TL and Cadillac CTS. With its attractive sheetmetal, long list of standard features, and incredible safety technologies, however, the ES 350 has much to recommend it. With the ES 300h Hybrid, Lexus has upped the sedan's appeal immensely, setting it apart from the rest of the crowd. Strengths of this model include hybrid efficiency, terrific interior room and comfort levels, Incredible chassis dynamics, and V6 power
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GGXF2198920
Stock: H3142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-30-2019
- 55,585 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$19,755
AutoNation Chevrolet West Amarillo - Amarillo / Texas
Hard Disk Drive Navigation System W/Backup Luxury Package High Intensity Discharge (Hid) Headlamps Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats 3 Spoke Leather & Wood Heated Steering Wheel Navigation System Power Rear Sunshade Rain Sensing Wipers W/Deicer Wheels: 17" X 7Jj Split 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Leather Seat Trim Silver Lining Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet Cadillac is pleased to be currently offering this 2015 Lexus ES 350 with 55,584mi. This 2015 Lexus ES 350 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Lexus ES 350 makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! More information about the 2015 Lexus ES 350: The Lexus ES occupies a highly competitive luxury segment against cars such as the Acura TL and Cadillac CTS. With its attractive sheetmetal, long list of standard features, and incredible safety technologies, however, the ES 350 has much to recommend it. With the ES 300h Hybrid, Lexus has upped the sedan's appeal immensely, setting it apart from the rest of the crowd. This model sets itself apart with hybrid efficiency, terrific interior room and comfort levels, Incredible chassis dynamics, and V6 power All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG5F2172113
Stock: F2172113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 59,142 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,900$2,993 Below Market
Bill DeFouw Chevrolet - Lafayette / Indiana
**LOCAL TRADE-IN**PREMIUM PACKAGE**NAVIGATION** **HEATED & COOLED SEATS**POWER MOONROOF** **HEATED STEERING WHEEL**EXTERIOR PARKING CAMERA**17' ALUMINUM WHEELS** Light Gray w/Perforated NuLuxe Seat Trim or Leather Seat Trim or Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, 10-Way Power Adjustable Front Seats, 17' x 7JJ Split 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Navigation System, Perforated NuLuxe Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Premium Package, Radio: Display Audio AM/FM/CD w/SiriusXM, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. 21/31 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG7F2196350
Stock: 08144A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 41,468 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$19,880
Signature Autos - Austin / Texas
* NAVIGATION.. * BACKUP CAMERA.. * SUNROOF.. * BLINDSPOT MONITOR.. * BLUETOOTH.. * HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS.. * LUX PKG..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG6F2197828
Stock: 12280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-07-2020
- 36,574 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$19,380
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Dallas / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG3F2151731
Stock: 10397265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-28-2019
- 45,082 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,600$2,512 Below Market
OC Auto Club - Midway City / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG0F2171824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,453 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,618$2,188 Below Market
Carco AutoWorld - South Plainfield / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG1F2188681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,348 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$19,820$1,436 Below Market
Land Rover Mt. Kisco 299 - Mount Kisco / New York
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Hard Disk Drive Navigation System W/Backup Luxury Package High Intensity Discharge (Hid) Headlamps Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats 3 Spoke Leather & Wood Heated Steering Wheel Navigation System Power Rear Sunshade Rain Sensing Wipers W/Deicer Wheels: 17" X 7Jj Split 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Obsidian Parchment; Leather Seat Trim Preferred Accessory Package This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG7F2203362
Stock: F2203362
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 56,368 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$21,500$1,501 Below Market
Napleton's Valley Hyundai - Aurora / Illinois
***2015 LEXUS ES 350*** (RARE F-SPORT PACKAGE) THIS LEXUS IS LIKE BRAND NEW, ABSOLUTELY STUNNING VEHICLE. FULLY SERVICED, FRONT LINE READY. CARFAX One-Owner. Navigation, Back Up Camera, Hands Free Calling, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Power Sunroof / Moon Roof, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Smart technology, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Seat, Dual Climate Control, Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, Service Records Available, Meticulously Detailed Inside and Out, Black w/Perforated NuLuxe Seat Trim or Leather Seat Trim or Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Ambient Lighting, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Climate Control Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Cushion Extender, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine Wood Trim, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Door Sunshades, Memory Driver Seat, Memory Exterior Mirrors, Memory Passenger Seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated NuLuxe Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt & Telescopic Wood Steering Whl w/Memory, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Display Audio AM/FM/CD w/SiriusXM, Rear Power Sunshade, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultra Luxury Package.Recent Arrival! KBB Fair Market Range High: $26,324 31/21 Highway/City MPGFor your peace of mind, we have included over 35+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Napleton River Oaks Honda offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and a market report on how we arrived at the price. Call 708-868-0100 or Stop by Napleton's River Oaks Honda conveniently located off 80-94 Torrence Ave North Exit. 17220 Torrence Ave Lansing, Ill 60438. Serving the Greater Chicago, Il Area. Out of town buyer's free pick-up at the airport. We can help arrange delivery right to your front door too! Plus tax, title, license, and Napleton certification fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG2F2174935
Stock: KBB14068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 75,316 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$17,790$1,287 Below Market
Exclusive Motor Cars - Randallstown / Maryland
2015 Lexus ES 350 NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER MOONROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, EXCLUSIVE ADVANTAGE CERTIFIED (125 POINTS INSPECTION), Parchment w/Perforated NuLuxe Seat Trim or Leather Seat Trim or Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Climate Control Seats, Genuine Wood Trim, Leather Seat Trim, Luxury Package, Memory Driver Seat, Memory Exterior Mirrors, Navigation System, Power Tilt & Telescopic Wood Steering Whl w/Memory.***EXCLUSIVE CERTIFICATION ON ALL VEHICLES*** Buy online ! -Email -Text WE WILL DELIVER YOUR EXCLUSIVE VEHICLE TO YOUR FRONT DOOR! Call us Today and Have your Vehicle Delivered Today!!!Most vehicles include a 10 year/100k powertrain warranty with purchase (Some exclusions may apply. See dealer for details. All prices exclude,tax, tags, $499 Dealer Processing Fee (not required by law) and certification. Some vehicles prices require financing through one of our lending institutions with approved credit. To receive this internet price, you must print and present this page to the sales team upon arrival. All vehicles subject to prior sale. If you have any questions, please contact us at (877)367-1977 or visit us on the web at www.exclusivemotorcarsmd.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG0F2158930
Stock: 158930
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 40,046 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$21,790$923 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
Hard Disk Drive Navigation System W/Backup Luxury Package High Intensity Discharge (Hid) Headlamps Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System 3 Spoke Leather & Wood Steering Wheel Power Rear Sunshade Rain Sensing Wipers W/Deicer Wheels: 17" X 7Jj Split 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Leather Seat Trim Nebula Gray Pearl Preferred Accessory Package (Z2) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Most vehicles are forgettable, but then there is the 2015 Lexus ES 350 . This high-performance vehicle provides a memorable experience each time you drive it. The engineers at Lexus, without question, designed a masterful automobile that provides all of the essential perks needed for someone like you. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Lexus ES 350 is in a league of its own All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG3F2203729
Stock: F2203729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 47,815 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$20,700$2,404 Below Market
Carmel Auto Gallery - Carmel / Indiana
This 2015 Lexus ES 4dr 350 features a 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Fire Agate Pearl with a Parchment interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, 10-Way Power Adjustable Front Seats, Perforated NuLuxe Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 8 Speakers, Compass, Display: analog, Exterior Parking Camera Rear Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 317-669-7000 or emil@carmelautogallery.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG0F2208550
Stock: KH8550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 64,051 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$19,995$1,403 Below Market
East Carolina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT - Greenville / North Carolina
Just in! Serviced and ready to go! Automatic, leather interior, navigation, sunroof, back up camera.100% CARFAX guaranteed! For questions, please text us at 252-220-9361. Dont hesitate to call East Carolina, this Lexus ES 350 wont be here long!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG2F2181240
Stock: P6619B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- certified
2015 Lexus ES 35066,855 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$22,000$1,894 Below Market
Lexus of Route 10 - Whippany / New Jersey
*Our Price Includes Certified Warranty*, **Car Fax 2019 Top-Rated Dealer**, *We Show 161 Point Certified Checklist, Vehicle Service History and Car Fax for All Cars*, Luxury Package, features:, Navigation, Back Up Camera, 2 Years or 20,000 Mile Maintenance Included, Lexus of Route 10 #1 Volume Lexus Dealer in the Eastern Region, Our Inventory Changes Daily Call Ahead for Availability or New Arriving Models.** Car Sold Cosmetically As-Is**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG4F2194555
Stock: LL1921A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 68,073 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$19,623$954 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Wayne - Fort Wayne / Indiana
This Lexus ES350 was a trade in at our facility. It is well equipped with Black/Garnet w/Perforated NuLuxe Seat Trim, 17" x 7JJ Split 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3 Spoke Leather & Bamboo Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control Seats, Genuine Wood Trim, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Intuitive Parking Assist, Leather Seat Trim, Luxury Package, Memory Driver Seat, Memory Exterior Mirrors, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Tilt & Telescopic Wood Steering Whl w/Memory. Please contact us with any questions, we are happy to help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG6F2196226
Stock: MU6120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 66,296 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$20,495
BMW of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
Hard Disk Drive Navigation System W/Backup Luxury Package High Intensity Discharge (Hid) Headlamps Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System 3 Spoke Leather & Wood Steering Wheel Power Rear Sunshade Rain Sensing Wipers W/Deicer Wheels: 17" X 7Jj Split 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Atomic Silver Light Gray; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG3F2161675
Stock: F2161675
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 161,705 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, TaxiFair Deal
$13,894$262 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2015 Lexus ES 350 IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG9F2184720
Stock: F2184720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 93,603 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,499
Cartina - Tampa / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG7F2178043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus ES 350 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus ES 350
- 5(69%)
- 4(25%)
- 3(6%)
Related Lexus ES 350 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus RX 350 Stockton CA
- Used Lexus NX 300h Reading PA
- Used Lexus NX 300 Bronx NY
- Used Lexus RX 450h Corona CA
- Used Lexus SC 430 Baltimore MD
- Used Lexus IS 350 Melbourne FL
- Used Lexus ES 300h Worcester MA
- Used Lexus ES 350 Melbourne FL
- Used Lexus NX 300h Lakeland FL
- Used Lexus RX 350 Edison NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2017 New Orleans LA
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2013 Pompano Beach FL
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2014 Plano TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020