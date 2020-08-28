Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me

Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland

This Lexus ES 350 is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! It is a super clean one-owner car, one of the best that we have ever seen. With only 25,049 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. No need to stress over if this Lexus ES 350 has been maintained over the years. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY and are happy to provide you with it. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked car? Not this Lexus ES 350 and we can guarantee it! This car can hold its own with its powerful 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine. Two things essential to every king was his castle and royal carriage. While getting your own castle may be a bit of a challenge, you can still travel like a royalty. Be your own king behind the wheel of this Lexus ES 350. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. The interior of this car has been perfectly maintained. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. Appearance can mean a lot. This exterior is free of rust, dents, and dings but does have some minor blemishes barely noticeable to the naked eye. You will not find any tears, rips, or stains on the interior, and it is unusually clean for a used vehicle. Everyone has credit problems but at Global Auto Outlet we don't feel this should prevent you from affording transportation. Our GUARANTEED FINANCING will do the heavy lifting, get you approved, and have you back on the road in no time. Get great financing and low monthly payments on this ES 350 with approved credit. Call us today at (301) 702-7214 for more information. We set this car's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! !

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBK1GG1E2108729

Stock: 108729

Certified Pre-Owned: No

