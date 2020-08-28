Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me
- 25,049 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,966$5,883 Below Market
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
This Lexus ES 350 is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! It is a super clean one-owner car, one of the best that we have ever seen. With only 25,049 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. No need to stress over if this Lexus ES 350 has been maintained over the years. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY and are happy to provide you with it. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked car? Not this Lexus ES 350 and we can guarantee it! This car can hold its own with its powerful 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine. Two things essential to every king was his castle and royal carriage. While getting your own castle may be a bit of a challenge, you can still travel like a royalty. Be your own king behind the wheel of this Lexus ES 350. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. The interior of this car has been perfectly maintained. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. Appearance can mean a lot. This exterior is free of rust, dents, and dings but does have some minor blemishes barely noticeable to the naked eye. You will not find any tears, rips, or stains on the interior, and it is unusually clean for a used vehicle. Everyone has credit problems but at Global Auto Outlet we don't feel this should prevent you from affording transportation. Our GUARANTEED FINANCING will do the heavy lifting, get you approved, and have you back on the road in no time. Get great financing and low monthly payments on this ES 350 with approved credit. Call us today at (301) 702-7214 for more information. We set this car's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG1E2108729
Stock: 108729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,480 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,495
BMW of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
Hard Disk Drive Navigation System W/Backup Luxury Package Wheels: 18" X 7.5Jj 5-Twin Spoke Aluminum Alloy High Intensity Discharge (Hid) Headlamps Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System 3 Spoke Leather & Wood Steering Wheel Power Rear Sunshade Rain Sensing Wipers W/Deicer Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Matador Red Mica Parchment; Leather Trimmed Interior This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG4E2133768
Stock: E2133768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 114,037 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,550$2,733 Below Market
Southern Auto Exchange - Smyrna / Tennessee
2014 LEXUS...ES350...BLACK ON BLACK WITH HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER...NAVIGATION...BACK UP CAMERA...SUNROOF...ALLOY WHEELS WITH NEW TIRES... CALL OR TEXT FOR MORE INFO...615.944.4695 MULTIPLE FINANCING SOURCES WITH GREAT RATES...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG6E2113344
Stock: 5076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-27-2020
- certified
2014 Lexus ES 35056,440 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,988$3,234 Below Market
Longo Lexus - El Monte / California
Brand New Tires + Brake Pads Installed!NavigationPremium packageBlind Spot MonitorsParking Assist4.31% APR long term financing based on approved tier 1+ (720+ FICO SCORE) credit and expires 08/31/20.L/Certified Details: CERTIFIED WARRANTY: Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year/50K Miles) plus 2 Year/Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty. SERVICE MAINTENANCE: Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 miles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GGXE2125335
Stock: 2T11180
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 79,826 miles
$17,699$2,377 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $44,785*** ***WARRANTY COVERAGE EXPIRED*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW Standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, xenon headlights, LED running lights, foglights, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, heated mirrors, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats (with two-way adjustable lumbar), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leatherette (vinyl) upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Safety Connect emergency communications, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and an eight-speaker sound system with CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. FEATURES FWD Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor CD Changer Climate Control Cooled Seats Cross-Traffic Alert Fog Lamps Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel HID headlights Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Power Seats Rain Sensing Wipers Parking Assist Satellite Radio Seat Memory Smart Device Integration Tire Pressure Monitor Woodgrain Interior Trim PACKAGES Luxury Package Memory Driver Seat Memory Steering Wheel Genuine Wood Trim Memory Exterior Mirrors Climate Control Seats Heater And Ventilation Remote Linked Memory
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG2E2091794
Stock: 091794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 56,571 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,995$2,306 Below Market
Potamkins Planet Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Miami / Florida
Planet Dodge Chrysler Jeep is proud to serve Miami with quality Dodge, Chrysler, and Jeep vehicles. With models like the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Ram, Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Liberty and Chrysler Town & Country, we have something for every taste and need. Come visit us at 9975 NW 12th St to see our vehicles and take one for a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG5E2104540
Stock: CLH119886A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,000 miles
$17,500$4,452 Below Market
1st Stop Auto Sales - Providence / Rhode Island
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG4E2145094
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,379 miles
$15,998$2,738 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our Accident-Free 2014 Lexus ES 350 Luxury Package comes to you in classy Obsidian. Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 that generates 268hp which is coupled to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive luxury sedan offers brisk acceleration, a smooth, quiet ride, nearly 30mpg on the open road, and eye-catching styling enhanced by a power sunroof, HID headlamps, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.Our ES 350's wood- and leather-trimmed cabin features a wide variety of amenities that will cosset and pamper you. Heated and ventilated, power-adjustable front seats with driver-side memory, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, keyless ignition, a power-deployable rear window sunshade, and dual-zone automatic climate control are just some of the many niceties on hand. Additionally, you are sure to enjoy the full-color infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, AM/FM/HD/available satellite radio, CD, USB/Aux inputs, and a fantastic audio system.Lexus includes blind-spot monitoring, rain-sensing windshield wipers, tire-pressure monitoring, traction/stability control, anti-lock brakes, and advanced airbags to help keep you secure. Reward yourself with our ES 350, a daily driver that will make every drive feel special! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GGXE2133273
Stock: 116093
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 35,456 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,988
Auto Class Direct - Plano / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG3E2124012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,360 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,499$2,201 Below Market
Town & Country Toyota - Charlotte / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG1E2095724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,854 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,879$2,752 Below Market
INFINITI of Englewood - Englewood / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG8E2127360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,122 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,133$892 Below Market
Rohrich Lexus - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
Barely-Driven Luxury Package - Exceptional Value & Certified!Features like Navigation, Moonroof, Heated & Ventilated Seats, HID Headlamps, Intuitive Parking Assist and Bird's Eye Maple Interior Accents!When you buy or lease a vehicle from Rohrich, you'll receive the Rohrich Advantage - Lifetime Complimentary Oil & Filter Changes - Lifetime Complimentary State Inspections - Complimentary Car Washes During Service Visits - Complimentary Loaner Provided to Service Customers - 72 Hours/300 Mile Return Policy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG3E2100602
Stock: L20556A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 47,421 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,998$2,454 Below Market
CarMax Norcross - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Norcross / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG6E2142763
Stock: 19157122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,038 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995$2,563 Below Market
Lithia Nissan of Fresno - Fresno / California
FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City!, $2,100 below Kelley Blue Book! ES 350 trim. Navigation, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Multi-CD Changer SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Sunroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: HARD DISK DRIVE NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/BACKUP advanced voice command casual-language voice recognition system, backup monitor, HDD navigation (Generation 7 system), Lexus Enform 2.0 w/Safety Connect : automatic collisions notification, stolen vehicle location, emergency assist button (SOS), enhanced roadside assistance, destination assist, eDestination and Enform app suite, Lexus insider, remote touch navigation controller and SiriusXM NavTraffic, NavWeather, Sports, Stocks and Gas Prices, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM (PCS) Lexus grille emblem w/millimeter-wave radar, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, LUXURY PACKAGE remote linked memory, Climate Control Seats, heater and ventilation, Memory Steering Wheel, Memory Exterior Mirrors, Genuine Wood Trim, Memory Driver Seat, WHEELS: 18" X 7.5JJ 5-TWIN SPOKE ALUMINUM ALLOY Liquid graphite finish, Tires: P225/45R18 AS, HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID) HEADLAMPS LED daytime running light headlamps, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT lane change assist, 3 SPOKE LEATHER & WOOD HEATED STEERING WHEEL leather and wood shift knob, ONE-TOUCH POWER TRUNK, REAR LIP SPOILER. WHO WE ARE: Lithia Nissan of Fresno sells new and used Nissan cars, Nissan trucks & Nissan SUVs in Fresno Pricing analysis performed on 8/28/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG5E2144178
Stock: E2144178NX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-15-2020
- 108,594 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,500$1,005 Below Market
Coughlin Ford of Pataskala - Pataskala / Ohio
At Coughlin Ford of Pataskala we offer all our pre-owned inventory at market based pricing to insure a no haggle experience and a fair price right up front.2014 Lexus ES CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.We carry all makes and models and have vehicles in all different colors. Our Pre-owned Vehicles could have some of the following features listed: Alloy wheels, aluminum wheels, backup camera, Bluetooth, cargo package, chrome wheels, convenience package, leather seats, navigation system, power package, remote start, se package, safety package, sunroof/moonroof, tow package, adaptive cruise control, comfort package, tow package, trailer package, appearance package, cargo package, power package, safety package, acoustical package, dvd entertainment system, preferred package, technology package, driver confidence package, audio package, heat package, memory package, off road package, premium package, premium sound package, remote vehicle starter prep package, skid plate package, solid smooth ride suspension package, sound package, sport package, steel wheels, suspension package, z71 package, 3rd row seat, Bluetooth, hands-free, cd player, cruise control, dvd player. Keyless entry, lift kit, multi-zone climate control, navigation, portable audio connection, power locks, power windows, premium audio, security system, steering wheel controls, sunroof, trailer hitch, apple carplay/android auto, brake assist, homelink, memory seat, stability control, android auto, apple carplay.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG0E2120354
Stock: J1642A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 43,818 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,206$824 Below Market
Lexus of Watertown - Watertown / Massachusetts
FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! ES 350 trim. LOW MILES - 43,818! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Onboard Communications System, Multi-CD Changer, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID) HEADLA... SERVICE WORK This vehicle meets Massachusetts Safety Guidelines. The service work performed on this 2014 Lexus ES 350 includes: KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System. OPTION PACKAGES HARD DISK DRIVE NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/BACKUP advanced voice command casual-language voice recognition system, backup monitor, HDD navigation (Generation 7 system), Lexus Enform 2.0 w/Safety Connect : automatic collisions notification, stolen vehicle location, emergency assist button (SOS), enhanced roadside assistance, destination assist, eDestination and Enform app suite , Lexus insider, remote touch navigation controller and SiriusXM NavTraffic, NavWeather, Sports, Stocks and Gas Prices, LUXURY PACKAGE remote linked memory, Climate Control Seats, heater and ventilation, Memory Steering Wheel, Memory Exterior Mirrors, Genuine Wood Trim, Memory Driver Seat, HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID) HEADLAMPS LED daytime running light headlamps EXPERTS ARE SAYING "Aggressive yet handsome MORE ABOUT US At Lexus of Watertown, we're located at the center of luxury, service and convenience. Boston Lexus drivers who choose our Watertown dealership are treated to a first-class experience from the moment they walk through our doors. Whether you're doing so with the intention of buying or leasing a new or L/Certified Lexus, or you're simply seeking service for the model you're already driving, we're thrilled to assist you. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GGXE2144242
Stock: 1101211A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 69,173 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,982$1,104 Below Market
BMW of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Hard Disk Drive Navigation System W/Backup Luxury Package Wheels: 18" X 7.5Jj 5-Twin Spoke Aluminum Alloy High Intensity Discharge (Hid) Headlamps Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System 3 Spoke Leather & Wood Steering Wheel Power Rear Sunshade Rain Sensing Wipers W/Deicer Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Leather Trimmed Interior Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG8E2086597
Stock: E2086597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 64,960 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,991
AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway - Houston / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Hard Disk Drive Navigation System W/Backup Luxury Package High Intensity Discharge (Hid) Headlamps Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System 3 Spoke Leather & Wood Steering Wheel Power Rear Sunshade Rain Sensing Wipers W/Deicer Wheels: 17" X 7Jj Split 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Leather Trimmed Interior Silver Lining Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 Lexus ES 350 only has 64,939mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Lexus ES 350 is economically and environmentally smart. Lexus clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. More information about the 2014 Lexus ES 350: The Lexus ES occupies a highly competitive luxury segment against cars such as the Acura TL and Cadillac CTS. With its all-new sheetmetal, long list of standard features, and incredible safety features, however, the ES 350 has much to recommend it. And with the addition of the new ES 300h Hybrid, Lexus has upped the sedan's appeal immensely, setting it apart from the rest of the crowd. Strengths of this model include hybrid efficiency, terrific interior room and comfort levels, V6 power, and Improved chassis dynamics Contact our pre-owned department at 281-481-6680 or click link to ask additional questions! Look forward to hearing from you! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG7E2096778
Stock: E2096778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
