Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Lexus ES 350 in White
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 350

    25,049 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,966

    $5,883 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 350 in Red
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 350

    54,480 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,495

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 350

    114,037 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,550

    $2,733 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    certified

    2014 Lexus ES 350

    56,440 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,988

    $3,234 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 350

    79,826 miles

    $17,699

    $2,377 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 350

    56,571 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,995

    $2,306 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 350

    31,000 miles

    $17,500

    $4,452 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 350

    70,379 miles

    $15,998

    $2,738 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 350

    35,456 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,988

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 350

    108,360 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,499

    $2,201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 350

    71,854 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,879

    $2,752 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 350 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 350

    13,122 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,133

    $892 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 350

    47,421 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,998

    $2,454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 350

    96,038 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,995

    $2,563 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 350 in Red
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 350

    108,594 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,500

    $1,005 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 350

    43,818 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,206

    $824 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 350

    69,173 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,982

    $1,104 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 350

    64,960 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,991

    Details

Rumble and grumble, never fixed and @Lexus never
drivesme,05/01/2014
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I bought my ES Feb 24 on the 26th it developed a shake/rumbling when in Drive or Reverse. The noise and shake are absolutely not what Lexus should be. The dealer tried and said nothing found on the first visit. The second try they had the Lexus rep/engineer from Atlanta look and he replaced one of the engine mounts. It was improved but still not right. Now at 4k miles the vibration and sound is getting worse. The service Mgr rode with me and called The Lexus rep in Atl who said it was normal. BEWARE test drive any ES and watch for the shake and noise. Do not buy the Lexus. I hate my Lexus and will be out of it as soon as I'm not upside down. Update- @Lexus never provided help or a solution. I traded the Lexus and am much happier.
