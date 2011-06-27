2004 Lexus ES 330 Review
Pros & Cons
- Comprehensive array of luxury and convenience features, superb ride quality, smooth and silent V6, advanced safety technology, excellent reputation for reliability.
- Bland driving characteristics, many of the desired features and options are expensive, no split-folding rear seat.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,292 - $5,236
Edmunds' Expert Review
A supple ride and a gorgeous interior make this one entry-level luxury sedan that you'll never want to upgrade from.
2004 Highlights
A new engine has been fitted -- a 3.3-liter V6 -- and, consequently, the car formerly known as the ES 300 is now badged the ES 330. Besides the newfound power, Lexus' entry-level luxury sedan gains additional content upgrades for 2004, including a memory function for the adjustable pedals, improved navigation system features, power lumbar adjustment for the front-passenger seat, larger side airbags and a maintenance indicator light.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Lexus ES 330.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Rossen,12/19/2015
4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
During my ownership I have not had a single issue with the car despite purchase with 206,000 previous miles... I've driven 40-50k miles on it each year for the past 3 years. It has never been in the shop for anything other than oil changes every 3,000 miles, timing belts, brakes, fluids, etc. Engine pulls very strongly and the transmission is smooth. If you take care of these cars, they will take excellent care of you. Car is quiet and well composed. Sitting inside the car one cannot hear the engine unless you floor it, then a confident growl will emit from the hood under hard acceleration. What leaves my head spinning is the structural solidity and safety of this car. Thursday evening I was (HIT AND RUN) struck by a semi who switched lanes and failed to see me. The force of the impact slammed me off the highway and authorities estimate my car rolled a dozen times. My sunroof was open and my phone and wallet flew out during the rollover. The side curtain airbags deployed as expected and created a safety blanket that shielded me from glass and road debris. the EMT's arrived and found me with not a single scratch. They were absolutely shocked that I walked away unharmed. Of course the car was a total loss and my insurance company called me the next day and offered me just south of 7,000 towards another vehicle. I was crying as it was towed not only because my car fought so valiantly to protect me, but because of the bond I've formed with - a machine
David S.,12/28/2015
4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
We bought the ES330 used, with about 50,000mi. We have since put 321,000 MILES ON IT and it runs like a champ. Trans is just starting to pick up quirks, and we need new rear struts. We have replaced the A/C compressor and 2 alternators, as well as normal brake and oil changes- THAT'S IT. We live in the woods in Florida and our dirt road is punishing, but the car has held up staggeringly well. It's still VERY smooth, comfortable and quiet when cruising at 85mph. Will post again when we reach 400,000mi!
lexuslady329,09/04/2006
My ES 330 is the best car I've ever owned. It's incredibly spacious and comfortable, and stylish. The wood trim is the best I've ever seen, I can drive for 10 hours without getting at all uncomfortable, and there's plenty of room to stretch out on long trips. The engine has plenty of power and gets very, very good gas mileage. The ride is super smooth and quiet, even on the freeway. I do all the maintenance and I haven't had a single problem with it. I leased a 2002 ES 300 for 2 years and loved it so much that I traded it in and bought this new one. I would highly recommend ES 330s to anyone; Lexus has truly succeeded in its "passionate pursuit of perfection".
RICHARD KEYS,02/06/2006
I have had other luxury cars and I rate the ES330 better than all of them. The ride is smooth and quiet, power is very adequate for highway and city driving. The seats are very comfortable and sound system is excellent. I can drive five or six hundred miles and do not get overly tired. The only problem that I have had is the transmission hesitating a few times when accelerating. After 21000 miles the car still drives like new. I plan to purchase another one in the future.
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
