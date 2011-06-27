During my ownership I have not had a single issue with the car despite purchase with 206,000 previous miles... I've driven 40-50k miles on it each year for the past 3 years. It has never been in the shop for anything other than oil changes every 3,000 miles, timing belts, brakes, fluids, etc. Engine pulls very strongly and the transmission is smooth. If you take care of these cars, they will take excellent care of you. Car is quiet and well composed. Sitting inside the car one cannot hear the engine unless you floor it, then a confident growl will emit from the hood under hard acceleration. What leaves my head spinning is the structural solidity and safety of this car. Thursday evening I was (HIT AND RUN) struck by a semi who switched lanes and failed to see me. The force of the impact slammed me off the highway and authorities estimate my car rolled a dozen times. My sunroof was open and my phone and wallet flew out during the rollover. The side curtain airbags deployed as expected and created a safety blanket that shielded me from glass and road debris. the EMT's arrived and found me with not a single scratch. They were absolutely shocked that I walked away unharmed. Of course the car was a total loss and my insurance company called me the next day and offered me just south of 7,000 towards another vehicle. I was crying as it was towed not only because my car fought so valiantly to protect me, but because of the bond I've formed with - a machine

