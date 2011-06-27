  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 350
  4. Used 2014 Lexus ES 350
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(26)
Appraise this car

2014 Lexus ES 350 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Velvety-smooth V6 engine
  • comfortable ride and composed handling
  • luxurious and well-built interior
  • generous rear legroom
  • excellent crash test scores.
  • Mouse-based electronics interface can be cumbersome and distracting to use.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Lexus ES 350 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$16,000 - $23,990
Used ES 350 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Lexus ES 350 remains the standard-bearer for a relaxed, luxuriously insulated form of transportation. The competition has narrowed the gap over the years, though, so it's hardly your only option for an entry-level luxury sedan.

Vehicle overview

The ES 350 is something of a classic in the Lexus lineup. This nameplate dates back a quarter-century to the launch of the Lexus brand in the United States. And just like the original ES, the 2014 Lexus ES 350 is a spacious entry-level luxury sedan aimed at consumers who value comfort, serenity and premium amenities above all else.

The current-generation ES is especially roomy for rear passengers, since it shares its platform architecture and overall footprint with the Toyota Avalon full-size sedan. As such, it's an excellent option for buyers who plan to make regular use of the backseat. The elegant interior appointments that have always characterized the ES haven't gone anywhere, either: The quality of the materials and craftsmanship remains a strong point in the 2014 ES 350 and certainly a solid justification for spending more for the Lexus than a workaday Toyota.

Naturally, you can equip your ES 350 with all the usual luxury and tech features, too. This year's ES comes standard with xenon headlights, and going with some of the optional packages will get you top-end items such as ventilated front seats and adaptive cruise control. On the downside, though, just about every ES 350 is going to be equipped with the available infotainment system, and its computer mouse-inspired Remote Touch interface isn't especially slick in operation.

That's one of the few downsides on the 2014 Lexus ES 350, which should meet consumers' expectations in most other respects. It has never been one of the sportier models in the entry-level luxury sedan class, but between its smooth, refined V6 engine and quiet, composed ride, it's a pleasant car to drive nonetheless. Still, buyers looking for a more engaging driving experience should check out Lexus' own IS 350, though it's smaller and more expensive.

Meanwhile, the Acura TL, Buick LaCrosse, Chrysler 300 and Hyundai Genesis all pretty much match the ES 350's interior room and amenities. In addition, the 300 and Genesis typically cost less when comparably equipped. Although the 2014 Lexus ES 350 doesn't have any significant advantages over these rivals, it remains a fine choice for a comfort-oriented premium sedan.

2014 Lexus ES 350 models

The 2014 Lexus ES 350 is a midsize luxury sedan that seats five people.

Standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, xenon headlights, LED running lights, foglights, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, heated mirrors, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats (with two-way adjustable lumbar), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leatherette (vinyl) upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Safety Connect emergency communications, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and an eight-speaker sound system with CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

A Display Audio package adds a 7-inch central screen, the Remote Touch electronics interface, a rearview camera, Siri Eyes Free (enhanced hands-free iPhone functionality and integration) and an upgraded sound system with HD radio. The Navigation package includes all of the Display Audio items plus a navigation system, a larger 8-inch display screen, voice controls, surround-sound audio processing, enhanced Bluetooth connectivity and the Enform suite of smartphone-connected apps and concierge services. A 15-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system can be added to the Navigation package.

The Premium package builds on the Navigation package and adds a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver memory functions, leather upholstery, real wood trim and a wood-trimmed steering wheel. The Luxury package includes all the Premium items plus leather upholstery and heated and ventilated front seats. Finally, the Ultra Luxury package includes items from both the Premium and Luxury packages, plus a panoramic sunroof, premium leather upholstery, adjustable seat-bottom cushion length for the driver seat, a power rear sunshade, manual rear side sunshades and ambient interior lighting.

Stand-alone options include a power-closing trunk, adaptive cruise control (includes the pre-collision system), a blind-spot warning system, a lane-departure warning system, a power-closing trunk, parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, heated and ventilated front seats (with the standard vinyl upholstery), a heated steering wheel and a power rear sunshade.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Lexus ES 350 now comes standard with HID headlights, while the standard foglights now use LED bulbs. In addition, sedans with the NuLuxe leatherette upholstery can now be equipped with ventilated seats as an option, and bamboo wood interior trim is a new alternative to the customary maple trim. Finally, the Display Audio package picks up Siri Eyes Free compatibility for newer iPhone owners.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Lexus ES 350 is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 268 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission are standard. In Edmunds performance testing, the ES 350 went from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, which is on par with its competitors. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 24 mpg combined (21 mpg city/31 mpg highway).

Safety

Every 2014 Lexus ES 350 comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. Also included is Lexus Safety Connect with automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle location and an emergency assist button.

Optional equipment includes front and rear parking sensors, a lane-departure warning system and a blind-spot monitoring system that includes rear cross-traffic alert. The optional adaptive cruise control includes the pre-collision system, which primes the seatbelts and brakes when it senses an impending collision.

In Edmunds brake testing, the ES came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, which is average.

In government crash testing, the ES 350 earned a perfect five-star rating for its overall performance, with five stars for total frontal-crash protection and side-crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the ES the highest possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. Its seat/head restraint design also rates "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2014 Lexus ES 350 delivers a refined driving experience that's bolstered by a V6 engine that's smooth and responsive. At highway speeds, the cabin remains remarkably silent, mostly devoid of wind, road or engine noise. Bumps and ruts in the road are also nicely absorbed. However, don't expect complete isolation from road imperfections, as the current ES 350 is tuned to deliver more of a balance between out-and-out comfort and handling precision. Through turns, the steering is commendably accurate for a big sedan's, though the ES 350's Sport mode provides a welcome increase in steering effort as otherwise the steering feels a little too light in "Normal" mode.

Interior

The 2014 Lexus ES 350's cabin is modern and stylish. There's still wood trim on hand, but it's more subtly applied and looks more like the genuine article. The analog clock in the center of the dash is a classy touch that breaks up the otherwise high-tech environment. Of course, the richness of the materials varies depending on whether you opt for leather or stick with the standard NuLuxe vinyl, but either way, build quality is excellent in typical Lexus fashion.

The climate controls are simple to use, but the audio system is a little more complicated due to the sheer number of available media types. When you opt for the Display Audio or Navigation package, you get the Lexus Remote Touch system, which is essentially a mouselike device that controls a cursor on a large centrally located screen. Although interacting with this interface is very similar to using a computer mouse, the ultra-sensitive nature of the controller can make it clumsy and distracting to use while driving. If tech features are important to you, we recommend playing around with Remote Touch before taking an ES 350 home.

Space is ample all around, and 6-footers will be quite content in the comfy front seats. Rear-seat legroom, in particular, is very impressive, though taller occupants will find their heads touching the roof in ES 350s equipped with the optional panoramic sunroof. The trunk offers 15.2 cubic feet of space, which is average for this class. The rear seats do not fold down, however, and only a pass-through is offered.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Lexus ES 350.

5(58%)
4(19%)
3(11%)
2(12%)
1(0%)
4.2
26 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Rumble and grumble, never fixed and @Lexus never
drivesme,05/01/2014
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I bought my ES Feb 24 on the 26th it developed a shake/rumbling when in Drive or Reverse. The noise and shake are absolutely not what Lexus should be. The dealer tried and said nothing found on the first visit. The second try they had the Lexus rep/engineer from Atlanta look and he replaced one of the engine mounts. It was improved but still not right. Now at 4k miles the vibration and sound is getting worse. The service Mgr rode with me and called The Lexus rep in Atl who said it was normal. BEWARE test drive any ES and watch for the shake and noise. Do not buy the Lexus. I hate my Lexus and will be out of it as soon as I'm not upside down. Update- @Lexus never provided help or a solution. I traded the Lexus and am much happier.
Well-Rounded Comfort, Performance & Value
Dino,10/26/2016
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Traded my 2014 Camry SE for the 2014 ES 350 Base & couldn't be happier. Overall excellent purchase including price (value for $ spent) & dealer experience. Have been eyeing this model for some time & was very familiar with the platform via my Camry, which I also was very happy with (SE model only; didn't like other trim levels.) The seat comfort & adjustability is excellent while lumbar support is better than the Camry's. At 6 ft, 1 in, have no problems with ingress & egress. I have the base model car with dark grey / light grey colors. I love it. The NuLuxe (read: vinyl) material is perfect for me as I go to gym daily & play tennis 3-4 days per week & meticulously care for my vehicles; one less maintenance item to contend with servicing the leather several times each year as I do for my wife's Murano. Have HID headlights but no Nav or B/U camera. No worries for me as I have never had those in any car. Use my TomTom & iPhone for Nav. Paid $21k for 1-owner, no accident vehicle from Mercedes dealer in Pampano Beach, FL with 10k miles of warranty remaining. Like the push-button diagnostics that includes air pressure volume per tire to help maintain proper wear & safety. Can hardly purchase any super-nice vehicle at that price that even nears the luxury, comfort, reliability & performance of this car. As stated above, excellent experience with vehicle & dealer. Have only pressed the gas pedal hard twice & WOW this thing really accelerates but is smooth & quiet at the same time. Purchased a Lexus SUV for my daughter last year & that is how I caught the Lexus bug. At 52, cannot imagine owning anything else.
Not a car, badly integrated collection of features
mentin,11/08/2014
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
My wife moved from Infiniti G20 to Lexus ES 350. The new car is definitely an upgrade in most dimensions, and adds a lot of features. But G20 felt like a well designed car that does everything exactly as you want it to do, the ES 350 feels like a poorly integrated list of features - kind of the way (bad) software was done and advertised in nineties. We have feature A and checkbox B and support C - except trying to use A, B or C drives you mad. * E.g.: when the rest of the car moved from daylight saving time, the navigation is still on summer time. So it would show correct current time, but the estimated time of arrival is 1 hour off. * The navigation is horrible and voice command is exercise of despair. It is not even able to find its own nearest dealership. * The radio has satellite and everything, but feels intentionally designed to make listening to plain old FM stations as inconvenient as possible, forcing you to buy sattelite subscription. * The driver seat has memory, but if I get into car when the seat is still in my wife's settings and start car, ES 350 does the following: moves seat forward and makes the back more vertical, simultaneously trying to hit my head to the roof and press my chest against steering wheel. Only after doing this, it moves back-and-down simultaneously - away from the roof and steering wheel. But why did it have to almost kill me first? * The car constantly beeps whenever it finds something it does not like. Like leaving sunroof slightly raised (not open) on a sunny day. Or opening doors in wrong order. Or anything. If you have a sleeping baby in the car - it is impossible to leave the car without waking up the baby. * There is radar cruise control that keeps the distance to the car in front. Works perfect on the long stretch of straight highway. But when you are in the mountains and the road turns - (1) everybody slows down, (2) the radar loses the car in front due to road curve, and thinks it has clear road ahead, (3) car starts accelerating! Right when you are doing the sharp turn! Could they use the signal from the steering wheel to understand it is not a great time to accelerate? They could, but they probably just slapped a feature (radar) designed by third party, and did not integrate it with the other stuff. * This radar is also supposed to stop the car in case of potential frontal collision, but the government data shows it is not efficient at all there. Seems like a problem with many cars, but some (e.g. Honda) do much better. There is also active recall for radar causing breaking in some very rare scenario. * Finally, radar does not work in heavy rain - not due to rain of course, but due to wipers. Quickly swiping wipers block radar! There are tons of features in this car, but when you actually start using them, you find out they are garbage, done without real thought about the usability and comfort. On the other hand, the car drives OK. It is a reasonable compromise between comfort and drivability, great traction control. I think if they spent just a bit money on usability engineering and making sure their features actually work well, rather than spend all the money on stuffing as many features as possible - it could be a great car.
Lexus equals excellence
czimmaro,01/31/2015
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I owned Cadillacs for most of the last forty years. Six months ago we leased a 2014 Lexus ES 350 and find it every bit as luxurious as the Cadillac and exceedingly superior in other areas such as fuel economy, useable trunk space, interior legroom in back seat, and overall value. The dealer, Lexus of the Palm Beaches , added to the enjoyment by not wasting my time and offering a fair deal in the first place with no hidden costs. This continued when I purchased an extended warrantee for a different make of car from the finance dept. of Lexus and once again received a great value with no wasted time. I traded that Lexus in on a 2017 and Lexus of the Palm Beaches went out of their way to treat me right. We are equally happy with our new car!!!
See all 26 reviews of the 2014 Lexus ES 350
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Lexus ES 350

Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 Overview

The Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 is offered in the following submodels: ES 350 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Lexus ES 350?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 Base is priced between $16,000 and$23,990 with odometer readings between 19172 and109770 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Lexus ES 350s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Lexus ES 350 for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2014 ES 350s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,000 and mileage as low as 19172 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Lexus ES 350.

Can't find a used 2014 Lexus ES 350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus ES 350 for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,004.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $7,366.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus ES 350 for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,169.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $25,533.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Lexus ES 350?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus ES 350 lease specials

Related Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles