  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 350
  4. Used 2010 Lexus ES 350
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(50)
Appraise this car

2010 Lexus ES 350 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful and velvety-smooth V6, plush ride, sumptuous interior, high-end luxury features available.
  • Price increases quickly with options, unimpressive handling and braking.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Lexus ES 350 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$9,753 - $12,495
Used ES 350 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Lexus ES 350 remains a top choice among entry-level luxury sedans, but a pair of upstart competitors should give you pause.

Vehicle overview

There is nothing exciting about the 2010 Lexus ES 350. It could be filled with fireworks, painted fuchsia and launched over 23 school buses by Robbie Knievel and still be less interesting than every other entry-level luxury sedan on the market. However, excitement isn't the be-all and end-all requirement in this segment, despite what marketers and car enthusiast media would advocate with such terms as "0-60," "steering feel" and "fun to drive." For every person interested in such a sport sedan, there are probably three luxury sedan buyers more interested in "wood trim," "comfortable ride" and "easy to drive." These are the buyers that the ES 350 has won over for years.

Though the ES 350 continues to be based on the Toyota Camry, you'd be hard-pressed to tell by looking at it or driving it. The cabin is stocked with high-quality materials that are screwed together to a degree befitting the reputation Lexus has achieved over the years (the Camry can't make the same claim). Ambient noise is quelled to a level that may make you question your hearing, while the isolated ride melts road imperfections away. The V6 engine is civilized and offers a pleasing mix of power and fuel economy. In short, the ES 350 is designed to comfortably whisk you away from that long day at the office while drawing as little attention to itself as possible.

For 2010, the ES 350 gets a mild exterior freshening and a significant bolstering of its features list. Now standard are rear side airbags, leather upholstery, driver memory functions, Bluetooth audio and a USB port. The optional navigation system was also given a welcome upgrade, while Lexus' new "Enform and Safety Connect" emergency telematics system (think OnStar) is added to the lengthy options list. Sadly for book-on-tape fans, the previously standard tape deck has been removed and sent back to 1987.

The most obvious downside to the 2010 Lexus ES 350 is its isolation and lack of excitement. If you want a car to be memorable or draw attention to itself, we suggest you head over to the sport sedan aisle. Another, perhaps more important factor, is that the ES gets pretty pricey when you start piling on the options. Many of those fancy options are also found on the top-of-the-line Lexus LS, but most can be had for less money in the recent slew of ES rivals.

Indeed, for the first time in years, the ES 350 has rivals that go after the same luxury sedan buyer. The Buick LaCrosse and Hyundai Genesis may not have the same brand prestige as Lexus, but if you can look past that, you'll find them just as refined, comfortable and well-equipped as the ES 350 while being notably cheaper. They're also a bit more responsive to drive, particularly in the area of braking. We'd highly recommend taking a look at those two models before signing on the dotted line for the ES 350.

2010 Lexus ES 350 models

The 2010 Lexus ES 350 is a midsize luxury sedan available in a single trim level. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, automatic wipers, cruise control, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, 10-way power front seats, driver memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, leather upholstery, auto-dimming mirror, Bluetooth phone and music streaming capability, and an eight-speaker stereo with in-dash six-CD changer, satellite radio, iPod interface, auxiliary audio jack and USB audio jack.

The ES 350 options list is extensive, with many features grouped into packages. These options include HID adaptive headlights, a self-parking system, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control with a pre-collision system, heated and ventilated front seats, front passenger memory functions, upgraded leather upholstery, a power rear sunshade and a wood-and-leather steering wheel. The optional hard-drive-based navigation system includes a back-up camera, voice commands, real-time traffic and weather (plus XM sports and stock information) and the Lexus Enform telematics system. A 14-speaker Mark Levinson premium stereo can be added to the navigation system.

2010 Highlights

The Lexus ES 350 gets a slight exterior revision for 2010, but the addition of standard rear side airbags and the optional "Lexus Enform and Safety Connect" telematics system are more noteworthy changes. A number of other features have been made standard.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Lexus ES 350 is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that doles out a silky smooth 272 horsepower and 254 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission are standard. In performance testing, the ES 350 went from zero to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds, which is average acceleration for this segment. EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 19 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined.

Safety

Every 2010 Lexus ES 350 comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock brakes, front and rear side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. Optional features include a radar-based pre-collision system and the "Lexus Enform and Safety Connect" emergency telematics system.

In Edmunds brake testing, the ES 350 came to a stop in a longish 133 feet from 60 mph -- that's 6 feet longer than a Toyota Corolla took in the same test.

In government crash testing, the ES 350 earned the maximum five stars for frontal crash protection and front seat side crash protection. It got four stars for rear side protection.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the ES 350 was awarded the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset and side crash tests. The IIHS notes, however, that its ratings were based on results from the Toyota Camry, which shares a platform with the Lexus.

Driving

The 2010 Lexus ES 350 provides an isolated, pillow-soft ride, and most buyers won't drive the ES aggressively enough to be disappointed with its wallowy handling. Road, wind and engine noise are negligible, as the ES is one of the quietest cars we've ever tested at freeway cruising speeds. The latter is all the more impressive given that it's one of Lexus' most affordable offerings.

Interior

Since sportiness wasn't part of the equation, the ES 350's designers had plenty of time to devote to making the cabin as luxurious as possible. For the most part, they've succeeded in grand style, as the ES has one of the most comfortable and inviting interiors south of $40,000. Materials quality is absolutely top-shelf and the available features list is more like what you would find in something costing $60,000. Moreover, the optional ventilated seats are among the best we've experienced. The ES 350 also offers a roomy backseat and a 14.7-cubic-foot trunk with a cargo pass-through.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Lexus ES 350.

5(78%)
4(16%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
50 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 50 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

ES 350 - Best car, Best value
CapSac,09/05/2010
We've had this car for two months and 1500 miles. The seats are very comfortable (I'm 6'1" 250). The ride is silky smooth and very quite. We love the navigation system, and contrary to what "CarMan" wrote, it does give turn by turn voice directions, voice and visual traffic info, and even severe weather info. The only issue with the navi is that you cannot adjust some of its functions while moving. Other than this very minor navi inconvenience the car is perfect for us. It gives great gas mileage even though it is powerful and quick. The fit and finish both inside and out is exceptionally luxurious. We love this car! If you're considering buying one, you won't be disappointed.
Just what we were looking for!
PrAl10,11/21/2010
We had been shopping around for our new family sedan for a long time. Eventually, no other options came close to the ES350 in terms of style, build quality, luxury, comfort, value, and fuel economy. I actually disagree with comments about this not being a "sporty" car: I have driven many "sporty" sedans, and I find the ES350 to be perfectly adequate and entertaining at legal speeds on a typical US public road: it is safe, predictable and agile enough to please its driver. And 30 m.p.g. are very easy to get in normal driving, very impressive! We have seen 31 mpg. tank average (real) during its first road trip (less than 1,000 miles on the odometer).
The seats are soooo comfortable! Goodbye Rav4.
Ryan Scot,04/16/2017
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I just traded my 2013 Rav4 XLE for this 2010 Lexus ES 350. The comfort of the Lexus is night and day. The Rav4 had rock hard seats (tilted at an odd forward angle) and a punishing, rough ride. My back could not take it any more. But the Lexus ES350 seats are soft like a recliner and I like the cold air hitting my back side in this TN heat. Also it drives so very smooth and quiet. I don't regret it for a second!!
very nice car
JerseyJoe,02/06/2017
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
great ride, quite, comfortable, very reliable. 65,000 no problems at all
See all 50 reviews of the 2010 Lexus ES 350
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
272 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 Lexus ES 350

Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 Overview

The Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 is offered in the following submodels: ES 350 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Lexus ES 350?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 Base is priced between $9,753 and$12,495 with odometer readings between 110889 and143365 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Lexus ES 350s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Lexus ES 350 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2010 ES 350s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,753 and mileage as low as 110889 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Lexus ES 350.

Can't find a used 2010 Lexus ES 350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus ES 350 for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $18,198.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,115.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus ES 350 for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,694.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,331.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Lexus ES 350?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus ES 350 lease specials

Related Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles