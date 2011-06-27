Vehicle overview

There is nothing exciting about the 2010 Lexus ES 350. It could be filled with fireworks, painted fuchsia and launched over 23 school buses by Robbie Knievel and still be less interesting than every other entry-level luxury sedan on the market. However, excitement isn't the be-all and end-all requirement in this segment, despite what marketers and car enthusiast media would advocate with such terms as "0-60," "steering feel" and "fun to drive." For every person interested in such a sport sedan, there are probably three luxury sedan buyers more interested in "wood trim," "comfortable ride" and "easy to drive." These are the buyers that the ES 350 has won over for years.

Though the ES 350 continues to be based on the Toyota Camry, you'd be hard-pressed to tell by looking at it or driving it. The cabin is stocked with high-quality materials that are screwed together to a degree befitting the reputation Lexus has achieved over the years (the Camry can't make the same claim). Ambient noise is quelled to a level that may make you question your hearing, while the isolated ride melts road imperfections away. The V6 engine is civilized and offers a pleasing mix of power and fuel economy. In short, the ES 350 is designed to comfortably whisk you away from that long day at the office while drawing as little attention to itself as possible.

For 2010, the ES 350 gets a mild exterior freshening and a significant bolstering of its features list. Now standard are rear side airbags, leather upholstery, driver memory functions, Bluetooth audio and a USB port. The optional navigation system was also given a welcome upgrade, while Lexus' new "Enform and Safety Connect" emergency telematics system (think OnStar) is added to the lengthy options list. Sadly for book-on-tape fans, the previously standard tape deck has been removed and sent back to 1987.

The most obvious downside to the 2010 Lexus ES 350 is its isolation and lack of excitement. If you want a car to be memorable or draw attention to itself, we suggest you head over to the sport sedan aisle. Another, perhaps more important factor, is that the ES gets pretty pricey when you start piling on the options. Many of those fancy options are also found on the top-of-the-line Lexus LS, but most can be had for less money in the recent slew of ES rivals.

Indeed, for the first time in years, the ES 350 has rivals that go after the same luxury sedan buyer. The Buick LaCrosse and Hyundai Genesis may not have the same brand prestige as Lexus, but if you can look past that, you'll find them just as refined, comfortable and well-equipped as the ES 350 while being notably cheaper. They're also a bit more responsive to drive, particularly in the area of braking. We'd highly recommend taking a look at those two models before signing on the dotted line for the ES 350.