Used 2013 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me

MaxKar Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia

#Back-Up Camera #Blind Spot Monitor #Bluetooth Connection #CD Changer #Climate Control #Cooled Front Seat(s) #Cross-Traffic Alert #Fog Lamps #Heated Front Seat(s) #Heated Steering Wheel #HID headlights #Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors #Keyless Start #Navigation from Telematics #Navigation System #Power Driver Seat #Power Passenger Seat #Rain Sensing Wipers #Rear Parking Aid #Satellite Radio #Seat Memory #Smart Device Integration #Tire Pressure Monitor #Woodgrain Interior Trim This Sedan has a CLEAN TITLE plus this Sedan was driven only 7973 miles/year currently at 55811 miles. The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads plus this smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy. The front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice and unbelievable fuel mileage at 21 MPG around town and 31 MPG on the highway. The navigation system not only delivers accurate directions but increases this vehicles value in addition to the telematics navigation system provides additional safety and security hands-free communications and wireless access to a wide range of information and entertainment. The Lexus back-up camera gives you additional safety when backing up meanwhile it's easy to see why keyless start is a godsend for multitaskers on the go. You can let sun or moonlight in with the push of a button with the power roof furthermore the convenience of a CD-Changer is definitely a big plus. The HID headlights create a more natural form of light which results in higher visibility and increased safety at night whats more is listening to dozens of genres of static-free music with the built-in Satellite Radio makes any trip more comfortable. The installed Bluetooth adds to comfort convenience and safety whats more is listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting. The keyless entry system is a must have convenience option moreover the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads. The cruise control helps avoid speedy situations by maintaining a constant speed not to mention the woodgrain trim is easy on the eyes. The alarm system is an effective measure to safeguard the belongings in your car not to mention the heated front seats warm up before the air in the passenger compartment is fully warmed by the heater which is a big plus for cold days. The cooled seats are a must have for areas with hot summers not to mention the memory seat feature makes sure that your perfect seat position is never forgotten. The brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency it automatically initiates full braking faster than any driver can move their foot in addition to with this tire pressure monitoring systems monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary. The driver lumbar support makes long trips much more comfortable on the your back whats more is the passenger lumbar support allows the co-pilot to be as comfortable as the driver. The increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience additionally the rain sensing wipers are a great convenience to have. The power windows are definitely a must have option meanwhile the CD player is definitely a must have. The traction control system helps maintain vehicle control during emergency avoidance maneuvers while the steering wheel audio controls are a great safety feature which keep your hands and eyes on the road.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBK1GG4D2038545

Stock: 8545

Certified Pre-Owned: No

