Used 2013 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me

- 28,982 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,990$2,825 Below Market
Security Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Amityville / New York
With exhilarating performance and stunning style, our 2013 Lexus ES presented in Nebula Gray Pearl is a must-see, must-drive! Examine our photos and youll see the impeccable craftsmanship continues inside the cabin with touchscreen display with navigation, power sunroof, blind spot detection, Hard Disk Drive Navigation System, Intuitive Park Assist, Luxury Package, leather heated/cooled front seats, power driver and passenger seats, power rear sunshade, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, rear backup camera, HD radio, available SiriusXM radio, and so much more! Stop by or give us a call today before this one is gone!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GGXD2077382
Stock: 49651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 70,481 milesGreat Deal
$15,300$3,283 Below Market
Country Hill Motors of Merriam - Merriam / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG0D2073440
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 143,061 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$11,990$1,505 Below Market
ALM Kennesaw - Kennesaw / Georgia
*ES350..BACK UP CAMERA..PARKING AID..BLUETOOTH..FULLY LOADED OPTIONS HEAT REAR DEFROST PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-213-5700. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 400 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMKENNESAW.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG8D2061830
Stock: D2061830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 130,824 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,999$2,182 Below Market
Atlantic Auto Center - Cranston / Rhode Island
2013 Lexus ES350 AWD Navigation Clean carfax runs new all trades welcome we finance $11,999
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG2D2004670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,404 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,410$2,690 Below Market
Scanlon Lexus of Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG4D2047326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,525 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,949$2,565 Below Market
Boyle Auto Sales - Appleton / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GGXD2080525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,408 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,995$2,211 Below Market
Next Ride Motors - Nashville / Tennessee
This 2013 Lexus ES 350 4dr 2013 Lexus ES 350 Great Deal 615-730-9991 features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Obsidian with a Parchment Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 615-730-9991 or nextridemotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG4D2081329
Stock: 081329
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 87,442 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,800
Signature Autos - Austin / Texas
* LUXURY PKG.. * NAVIGATION.. * BACKUP CAMERA.. * SUNROOF.. * BLIND SPOT MONITOR.. * HEATED COOLED FRONT SEATS.. * HID HEADLIGHTS.. * RAIN SENSING WIPERS.. * BLUETOOTH..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG3D2001955
Stock: 12349
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 30,161 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,296
Northside Lexus - Spring / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG7D2068557
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,274 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,995$2,480 Below Market
Lee Js Auto Sales & Service - North Branford / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG9D2077583
Stock: 77583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,623 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,497
Hgreg West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG2D2060494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,421 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$13,995$1,570 Below Market
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2013 Lexus ES 350 -- 4 DOOR SEDAN --- NAVIGATION SYSTEM --- BACK UP CAMERA ---POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS --- PUSH BUTTON START --- POWER LOCKS -POWER SUNROOF --HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS --- CRUISE CONTROL --- AM/FM STEREO --- CD PLAYER --- AUX --- BLUETOOTH --- SIRIUS XM --- POWER ADJUSTABLE MIRRORS --- RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT -WE FINANCE --MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: dual front, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, Digital Sound Processing, In-Dash CD: 6 disc, Radio: AM/FM, Remote control: audio, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 8, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.6, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 11.0, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru, Door trim: wood, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Interior accents: leather, Shift knob trim: alloy, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Footwell lights, Memorized settings: side mirrors, Multi-function remote: illuminated entry, One-touch windows: 2, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: accessory hook, Tool kit, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Axle ratio: 3.45, Drive mode selector, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Window trim: chrome, Clock, External temperature display, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: lamp failure / low fuel / engine oil / coolant, Daytime running lights: LED, Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirrors: auto-dimming, Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Emergency interior trunk release, Energy absorbing steering column, First aid kit, Impact absorbing bumpers, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: driver, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat power adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments: height, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat type: bench, Upholstery: leather-trimmed, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer, Power door locks, Rolling code security, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 14.8, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear struts, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Phone: hands free, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows: remotely operated, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG4D2016464
Stock: 23617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,897 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,999
Big Brothers Auto - Phoenix / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG6D2042192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,811 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,698$1,608 Below Market
MaxKar Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
#Back-Up Camera #Blind Spot Monitor #Bluetooth Connection #CD Changer #Climate Control #Cooled Front Seat(s) #Cross-Traffic Alert #Fog Lamps #Heated Front Seat(s) #Heated Steering Wheel #HID headlights #Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors #Keyless Start #Navigation from Telematics #Navigation System #Power Driver Seat #Power Passenger Seat #Rain Sensing Wipers #Rear Parking Aid #Satellite Radio #Seat Memory #Smart Device Integration #Tire Pressure Monitor #Woodgrain Interior Trim This Sedan has a CLEAN TITLE plus this Sedan was driven only 7973 miles/year currently at 55811 miles. The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads plus this smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy. The front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice and unbelievable fuel mileage at 21 MPG around town and 31 MPG on the highway. The navigation system not only delivers accurate directions but increases this vehicles value in addition to the telematics navigation system provides additional safety and security hands-free communications and wireless access to a wide range of information and entertainment. The Lexus back-up camera gives you additional safety when backing up meanwhile it's easy to see why keyless start is a godsend for multitaskers on the go. You can let sun or moonlight in with the push of a button with the power roof furthermore the convenience of a CD-Changer is definitely a big plus. The HID headlights create a more natural form of light which results in higher visibility and increased safety at night whats more is listening to dozens of genres of static-free music with the built-in Satellite Radio makes any trip more comfortable. The installed Bluetooth adds to comfort convenience and safety whats more is listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting. The keyless entry system is a must have convenience option moreover the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads. The cruise control helps avoid speedy situations by maintaining a constant speed not to mention the woodgrain trim is easy on the eyes. The alarm system is an effective measure to safeguard the belongings in your car not to mention the heated front seats warm up before the air in the passenger compartment is fully warmed by the heater which is a big plus for cold days. The cooled seats are a must have for areas with hot summers not to mention the memory seat feature makes sure that your perfect seat position is never forgotten. The brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency it automatically initiates full braking faster than any driver can move their foot in addition to with this tire pressure monitoring systems monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary. The driver lumbar support makes long trips much more comfortable on the your back whats more is the passenger lumbar support allows the co-pilot to be as comfortable as the driver. The increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience additionally the rain sensing wipers are a great convenience to have. The power windows are definitely a must have option meanwhile the CD player is definitely a must have. The traction control system helps maintain vehicle control during emergency avoidance maneuvers while the steering wheel audio controls are a great safety feature which keep your hands and eyes on the road.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG4D2038545
Stock: 8545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,647 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,491
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring - Spring / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Display Audio Premium Pkg Sun/Moonroof Wood & Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Nuluxe Seat Trim Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 Lexus ES 350. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This 2013 Lexus ES 350 has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. More information about the 2013 Lexus ES 350: The Lexus ES occupies a highly competitive luxury segment against cars such as the Acura TL and Cadillac CTS. With its all-new sheetmetal, long list of standard features, and incredible safety features, however, the ES 350 has much to recommend it. And with the addition of the new ES 300h Hybrid, Lexus has upped the sedan's appeal immensely, setting it apart from the rest of the crowd. This model sets itself apart with terrific interior room and comfort levels, hybrid efficiency, V6 power, and Improved chassis dynamics Over 43 Million Happy Customers have trusted us when buying or servicing their cars and trucks. That''s more than any other automotive retailer. Since AutoNation is America''s Largest Automotive Retailer, we hold ourselves to higher standards. That''s why we offer processes and guarantees you won''t find anywhere else. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG3D2014592
Stock: D2014592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 113,554 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$13,466$1,015 Below Market
Shamrock Motors - East Windsor / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GGXD2060632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,763 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$20,998$1,272 Below Market
CarMax Brooklyn Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Brooklyn Park / Minnesota
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in MN, and excludes tax, title and tags and $75 CarMax documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG7D2079588
Stock: 18465267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,438 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$21,998
CarMax Garland - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Garland / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG5D2061428
Stock: 18618109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus ES 350
- 5(79%)
- 4(12%)
- 3(6%)
- 1(3%)
