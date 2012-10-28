Used 2013 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me

2,019 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
ES 350 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,019 listings
  • 2013 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2013 Lexus ES 350

    28,982 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,990

    $2,825 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus ES 350 in Red
    used

    2013 Lexus ES 350

    70,481 miles
    Great Deal

    $15,300

    $3,283 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2013 Lexus ES 350

    143,061 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,990

    $1,505 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus ES 350 in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Lexus ES 350

    130,824 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,999

    $2,182 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    used

    2013 Lexus ES 350

    84,404 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,410

    $2,690 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2013 Lexus ES 350

    71,525 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,949

    $2,565 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2013 Lexus ES 350

    96,408 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $13,995

    $2,211 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus ES 350 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Lexus ES 350

    87,442 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,800

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus ES 350
    used

    2013 Lexus ES 350

    30,161 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,296

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    used

    2013 Lexus ES 350

    98,274 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,995

    $2,480 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2013 Lexus ES 350

    44,623 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,497

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus ES 350 in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Lexus ES 350

    101,421 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $13,995

    $1,570 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus ES 350 in Red
    used

    2013 Lexus ES 350

    57,897 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,999

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus ES 350 in White
    used

    2013 Lexus ES 350

    55,811 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,698

    $1,608 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2013 Lexus ES 350

    155,647 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,491

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus ES 350 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Lexus ES 350

    113,554 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $13,466

    $1,015 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2013 Lexus ES 350

    40,763 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $20,998

    $1,272 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2013 Lexus ES 350

    25,438 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $21,998

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus ES 350 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,019 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 350
  4. Used 2013 Lexus ES 350

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus ES 350

Read recent reviews for the Lexus ES 350
Overall Consumer Rating
4.633 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Love this baby
happycustome20,10/28/2012
Nebula Gray Pearl. Love this car. Just completed a 1400 miles round trip and it was very enjoyable all the way. 31 mpg around 70 mph. Second Lexus for me. slight improvement over the 08. Did cut some corners but not a deal breaker. Overall a great car.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
ES 350
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus ES 350 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings