My vehicle was assembled in December, 1994, making it 21 years old as I write this. The car is fantastic. My grandmother owns a 2014 Toyota Camry, and although they have improved the size of the car, the older Camry and Lexus feel more solid and better built. I got my car for $2500 and I have put money into it to get it into good driving condition with tires, struts, alignments, etc. Nothing major was done on the car. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9YnKbt7MCdM This video has me speaking with some slightly colorful language, but this video will show how well the engine is controlling vibration and noise today. It's a great car, and I am happy with it. With over 111K miles, it still feels like a new car most of the time. Sometimes it shifts a tiny bit firm when it first starts up, but in 5 miles of driving the fluid heats up and it is shifting like it was when it was new. My step father used to own the exact same year make and model car. It was great then, and great now.

