Used 2014 Lexus ES 300h for Sale Near Me

- 25,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,990$2,601 Below Market
MDK International - Burbank / California
by appointment only * fixed prices PLEASE NOTE: No test drives are offered on some of our cars without proof of funds or pre-approved financing! We do not take personal checks or credit cards! * Heavily optioned with only 25K miles * Navigation * Back up camera * Heated / Cooled seats * Blind spot monitoring system * Bamboo interior trim * Clear title * Carfax certified * Only 1 previous owner - carfax shows 2 due to title transfer * Please note, a rear end accident was reported to Carfax back in 2016 APPOINTMENT ONLY no-haggle pricing Financing / Warranties - Third party inspections are welcome - Trade-ins are welcome - We buy cars - Delivery options available - for more information please see our [FAQ] You can also schedule an appointment / apply for financing / check availability on out web site at: mdk-global.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG7E2053756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,273 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,966$2,181 Below Market
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Lexus ES 300h. This car was well taken care of by its previous and only owner. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this ES 300h's mileage reads low at 100,273. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Global Auto Outlet will verify that this car has never been in a wreck of any kind. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Lexus ES 300h is equipped with a 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V HYBRID engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Lexus ES 300h will give you the luxury that everyone wants. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. Unless you plan on driving this one straight into a mud pit you won't have to worry about any exterior maintenance for quite some time. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. Leave your credit worries at the door and shop at ease with the knowledge that we offer true GUARANTEED FINANCING. We get you approved! With approved credit we can provide you a vehicle with low monthly payments and no hassle. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this car has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. With amazing deals at Global Auto Outlet, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Southern Md Facility.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG2E2045533
Stock: 045533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,402 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$11,691$1,481 Below Market
GT Motor Cars - Bellmore / New York
** 40 MPG ** LOADED UP ES 300H WITH 118,000 MAINTAINED MILES. 2 OWNERS AND VERY NICLEY EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, RAER BACK UP CAMERA, COOLED AND HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER MOON ROOF AND MUCH MORE.. GIVE US A CALL OR E-MAIL FOR A CLOSER LOOK AND TEST DRIVE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG5E2044537
Stock: 044537
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,486 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,500$3,044 Below Market
Stellar Auto - Burbank / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG8E2053457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,704 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,987$1,600 Below Market
Springfield Acura - Springfield / New Jersey
Matador Red Mica exterior and Black interior, Hybrid trim. PRICED TO MOVE $3,500 below NADA Retail! Moonroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Hybrid.KEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks. Lexus Hybrid with Matador Red Mica exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 200 HP at 5700 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com's review says "The 2014 Lexus ES 300h delivers a refined and serene driving experience that is bolstered by its hybrid powertrain's quiet, all-electric operation at lower speeds.".EXCELLENT VALUEAutoCheck One Owner Reduced from $16,987. This ES 300h is priced $3,500 below NADA Retail.WHO WE AREOur reputation of excellence in both sales and service is what keeps us in business for over 30 years we always turn our customers into lifetime friends.Contact dealer to confirm vehicle availability, details, and pricing. Upon visit to dealer you should verify all of the features, equipment, and options on this vehicle. Must present a printout of this ad to receive this offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG8E2055791
Stock: 19137PBR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 40,310 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,999$1,399 Below Market
101Budget Auto Sales - Coos Bay / Oregon
Mid-sized cars are the perfect size. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Light weight alloy wheels on the ES 300h are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. Good News! This certified CARFAX 1-owner vehicle has only had one owner before you. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. This unit has a 2.5 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This mid-size car is front wheel drive. Bluetooth technology is built into this model, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. The ES 300h features a HomeLink System. Save gas and help the environment with the gas/electric hybrid drive system on the vehicle. With the adjustable lumbar support in this unit your back will love you. This vehicle looks aggressive with a streamlined rear spoiler. It gleams with an elegant silver clear coated finish. The ES 300h has an adjustable telescoping wheel that allows you to achieve a perfect fit for your driving comfort. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: dual front, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, In-Dash CD: 6 disc, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 8, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.6, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 11.0, Rear brake type: disc, Regenerative braking system, Armrests: rear center with cupholders, Door trim: wood, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Shift knob trim: alloy, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Footwell lights, Memorized settings: side mirrors, Multi-function remote: illuminated entry, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, St
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG4E2046540
Stock: BC429
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 65,616 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$15,977$1,499 Below Market
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2014 Lexus ES 300h 4dr ***NAVIGATION AND BACKUP CAMERA*** features a 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Obsidian with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Lexus is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts Android Auto, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 300h with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG2E2045158
Stock: 20693
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 34,744 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$19,610$1,377 Below Market
David Stanley Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
2.5L I4 DOHC 16V VVT-i, Black w/NuLuxe Interior or Leather Trimmed Interior or Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 51706 miles below market average! 2014 Lexus ES 300h 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V VVT-i FWD White Advertised Sale price may not reflect all added equipment. Please contact dealer for final sale price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG1E2075008
Stock: P28799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 89,410 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$16,000
World Car Nissan - San Antonio / Texas
NAVIGATION, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, DUAL POWER AND MEMORY SEATING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM SOUND, SIRIUS XM RADIO, REAR DECKLID SPOILER, FRONT FOG LIGHTS, SUNROOF/MOONROOF. Odometer is 3539 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. 2014 Lexus ES 300h Navigation, Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats FWD eCVT 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V VVT-i 40/39 City/Highway MPG Radio: Mark Levinson Premiuim Audio Package w/Navi, 10-Way Power Adjustable Front Seats, 17" x 7JJ Unique V-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, NuLuxe Interior, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/6-CD Changer w/MP3/WMA Capability, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG2E2073025
Stock: N073025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 64,388 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,498$520 Below Market
Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Hard Disk Drive Navigation System W/Backup Luxury Package W/Bamboo Trim Sun/Moonroof High Intensity Discharge (Hid) Headlamps Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System 3 Spoke Leather & Bamboo Heated Steering Wheel Power Rear Sunshade Rain Sensing Wipers W/Deicer Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Fire Agate Pearl Parchment; Leather Interior This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. DO NOT MISS THIS ONE! CLEAN AS THEY COME. PRICED TO SELL AND WILL NOT LAST!JAGUAR LAND ROVER BETHESDA OFFERS YOU A 90DAY / 4000 MILE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE...ALONG WITH A 125 POINT INSPECTION AND COMPETITIVE FINANCE TERMS! KBB IN A RECENT NATIONAL SURVEY REPORTED THAT AUTONATION CUSTOMERS PAID LESS!!! Did you know? Whether you buy from us or not, we will buy your car. Get a top-dollar offer and a check the same day. We will buy any year, make or model. No purchase necessary. Call us to set up an appraisal appointment today. Interested in the vehicle above? Shop with peace of mind, the price you see here is the price you will pay in store. Plus, we will show you all the specials available before you buy! This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Jaguar Land Rover Bethesda has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 300h with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG5E2045946
Stock: E2045946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 75,536 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$16,971$1,362 Below Market
Lux Cars Chicago - Buffalo Grove / Illinois
TWO OWNER SUPER CLEAN 2014 LEXUS ES300H HYBRID! LUXURY PACKAGE! NAVIGATION & BACK UP CAMERA! BLIND SPOT MONITOR! HEATED & VENTILATED BLACK LEATHER SEATS! HEATED WOOD & LEATHER STEERING WHEEL! INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST! POWER MOONROOF! BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING! REMOTE ENGINE START! REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY & START! HID HEADLAMPS! RAIN SENSING WIPERS! POWER REAR SUNSHADE! BAMBOO WOOD INTERIOR TRIM! REAR DECK LID SPOILER! 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS! ORIGINAL MSRP $47,721! NO ACCIDENTS! NO STORIES! CARFAX CERTIFIED! READY FOR THE ROAD! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE OUR QUALIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH 3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILES *LIMITED VEHICLE PROTECTION WARRANTY. SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY 847-947-2900 WWW.LUXCARSCHICAGO.COM *** Lux Cars Chicago is the ultimate source for all your automobile related needs: We offer many products beyond our great cars. We have one of the strongest finance departments in the region to assist you in getting your dream car today! We offer a full spectrum of the finest extended warranties on the market today! We have our own 3~bay ASE certified and AAA approved service facility to help our clients service and maintain their vehicles. We want you to not just drive away happy, but stay happy with your car as long as you own it!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG6E2050895
Stock: 5826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-01-2019
- 116,231 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$14,650
Eckert Hyundai - Denton / Texas
NAVIGATION.....MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO.....18 ALLOY WHEELS.....POWER SUNROOF.....LEATHER INTERIOR.....BLIND SPOT MANAGEMENT.....PARKING AID.....REAR VIEW CAMERA.....HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS.....HEATED STEERING WHEELS.....CRUISE CONTROL.....BLUETOOTH.....DRIVER SEAT MEMORY.....CARFAX 1 OWNER.....ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX.....AND MORE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG3E2041278
Stock: 47876A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,239 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,995
North Park Lexus of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 19,231 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 39 MPG Hwy/40 MPG City! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Hybrid . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless EntryOPTION PACKAGESHARD DISK DRIVE NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/BACKUP advanced voice command casual-language voice recognition system, backup monitor, HDD navigation (Generation 7 system), Lexus Enform 2.0 w/Safety Connect : automatic collisions notification, stolen vehicle location, emergency assist button (SOS), enhanced roadside assistance, destination assist, eDestination and Enform app suite, Lexus insider, remote touch navigation controller and SiriusXM NavTraffic, NavWeather, Sports, Stocks and Gas Prices, LUXURY PACKAGE W/BAMBOO TRIM remote linked memory, Climate Control Seats, heater and ventilation, Memory Steering Wheel, Memory Exterior Mirrors, Genuine Bamboo Wood Trim, Memory Driver Seat, HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID) HEADLAMPS LED daytime running light headlamps, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT lane change assist, 3 SPOKE LEATHER & BAMBOO STEERING WHEEL leather and wood shift knob.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALEROur passion is providing you with a world-class Lexus ownership experience. Lexus has awarded us with the Elite of Lexus award every year since 1995. We set the bar in provided an elevated level of service to our clients. Lexus shoppers and owners enjoy personal delivery of their vehicle of interest to their local doorstep, loaner cars available in our service department with an appointment, full cafe equipped with wireless Internet and a massage room with waterfall.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG0E2056840
Stock: L2056840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 86,789 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,488$346 Below Market
Lexus of Madison - Middleton / Wisconsin
WAS $17,950, EPA 39 MPG Hwy/40 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $2,000 below NADA Retail! CARFAX 1-Owner. NAV, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Hybrid, Multi-CD Changer, Satellite Radio, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Alloy Wheels CLICK NOW!KEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGESHARD DISK DRIVE NAVIGATION SYSTEM with BACKUP advanced voice command casual-language voice recognition system, backup monitor, HDD navigation (Generation 7 system), Lexus Enform 2.0 with Safety Connect : automatic collisions notification, stolen vehicle location, emergency assist button (SOS), enhanced roadside assistance, destination assist, eDestination and Enform app suite, Lexus insider, remote touch navigation controller and SiriusXM NavTraffic, NavWeather, Sports, Stocks and Gas Prices, LUXURY PACKAGE with BAMBOO TRIM remote linked memory, Climate Control Seats, heater and ventilation, Memory Steering Wheel, Memory Exterior Mirrors, Genuine Bamboo Wood Trim, Memory Driver Seat, HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID) HEADLAMPS LED daytime running light headlamps, BLIND SPOT MONITOR with REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT lane change assist, REMOTE ENGINE START (RES), 3 SPOKE LEATHER & BAMBOO HEATED STEERING WHEEL leather and wood shift knob, ONE-TOUCH POWER TRUNK. A GREAT VALUEReduced from $17,950. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERAt Lexus of Madison, it's our goal to provide the drivers of Middleton WI and surrounding areas with prestigious Prices exclude dealer fees. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact one of our client advisors at 608-829-8900. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG9E2054844
Stock: 2054844
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 29,882 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,998
CarMax West Sahara - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Las Vegas / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG4E2049552
Stock: 19343034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,682 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,195
Dorschel Kia - Rochester / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 300h with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG1E2044504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,576 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,998
Herb Chambers Lexus - Sharon / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Lexus ES 300h includes: Total Value: $1,450. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Synthetic Oil and Filter Change, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, 4 Tires Replaced, Brake Inspection, Engine Air Filter Replaced, Cabin Air Filter Replaced, 4 Wheel Alignment, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, 2 Keys with Programmed Key Fobs, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Non-Smoker vehicle, Serviced at Dealer, Navigation System BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES Hard Disk Drive Navigation system with Backup Camera, 8' VGA Screen, and Voice Command. Luxury Package: Perforated leather-trimmed interior, Heated ventilated front seats, Bamboo interior trim, Power tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel, Lexus Memory System for driver's seat, outside mirrors, steering wheel, Remote Keyless entry-linked memory. Bamboo Leather Trimmed Heated Steering Wheel. Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert. High Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps. Intuitive Parking Assist. Power Rear Sunshade. Rain-Sensing Wipers with Deicer. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels CARFAX 1-Owner 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG5E2060592
Stock: 18385A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 37,869 milesDelivery Available*
$20,990
Carvana - Sacramento - Sacramento / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG7E2065809
Stock: 2000625145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
