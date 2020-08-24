Used 2014 Lexus ES 300h for Sale Near Me

288 listings
  • 2014 Lexus ES 300h in Silver
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 300h

    25,365 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,990

    $2,601 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 300h in Silver
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 300h

    100,273 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,966

    $2,181 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 300h in Gray
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 300h

    118,402 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,691

    $1,481 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 300h in White
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 300h

    38,486 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,500

    $3,044 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 300h in Red
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 300h

    69,704 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,987

    $1,600 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 300h in Silver
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 300h

    40,310 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,999

    $1,399 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 300h in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 300h

    65,616 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,977

    $1,499 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 300h in White
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 300h

    34,744 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $19,610

    $1,377 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 300h in Red
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 300h

    89,410 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $16,000

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 300h in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 300h

    64,388 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,498

    $520 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 300h in Silver
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 300h

    75,536 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $16,971

    $1,362 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 300h in Red
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 300h

    116,231 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,650

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 300h in Red
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 300h

    19,239 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,995

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 300h in Gray
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 300h

    86,789 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,488

    $346 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 300h
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 300h

    29,882 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,998

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 300h in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 300h

    93,682 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,195

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 300h in Silver
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 300h

    93,576 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 300h in Red
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 300h

    37,869 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $20,990

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus ES 300h

Overall Consumer Rating
4.116 Reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (19%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (6%)
Excellent luxury hybrid!
oreoelsa,03/03/2014
We just bought this car in late January, so we havent put in as many miles as some other folks. Having said that, I have a daily commute averaging 100 miles, so I think I am qualified to write a review on this car by now :) To put it simply, if your objective is to purchase a nice, luxurious family car that is beautiful inside and out and gives excellent gas mileage, then you simply just cant go wrong with this car. For context, we purchased the Ultra Premium Luxury package with the Mark Levinson audio system. While this car may not be the fastest luxury car out there (spend another $50,000 in change and get a Tesla Model S then), it is a phenomenal grand touring car, no question.
Report abuse
