Used 2014 Lexus ES 300h for Sale Near Me

Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland

You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Lexus ES 300h. This car was well taken care of by its previous and only owner. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this ES 300h's mileage reads low at 100,273. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Global Auto Outlet will verify that this car has never been in a wreck of any kind. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Lexus ES 300h is equipped with a 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V HYBRID engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Lexus ES 300h will give you the luxury that everyone wants. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. Unless you plan on driving this one straight into a mud pit you won't have to worry about any exterior maintenance for quite some time. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. Leave your credit worries at the door and shop at ease with the knowledge that we offer true GUARANTEED FINANCING. We get you approved! With approved credit we can provide you a vehicle with low monthly payments and no hassle. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this car has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. With amazing deals at Global Auto Outlet, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Southern Md Facility.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

40 Combined MPG ( 40 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBW1GG2E2045533

Stock: 045533

Certified Pre-Owned: No

