Used 2013 Lexus ES 300h for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $14,895Great Deal | $5,784 below market
2013 Lexus ES 300h Base11,389 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mungenast St Louis Acura - Manchester / Missouri
Matador Red Mica 2013 Lexus ES 300h eCVTCARFAX One Owner!, Local Trade, Great Service History!, Navigation, Sunroof, Back up camera, Heated and Cooled Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, 17" x 7JJ Unique V-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Radio: AM/FM w/6-CD Changer w/MP3/WMA Capability, Remote keyless entry. 40/39 City/Highway MPG 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V VVT-iYour purchase includes a coupon booklet valued at over $2500 that includes offers on service, detailing and more on ALL New and Used vehicles. 28-time Precision Award winning Acura Dealership - MOST in the Country!!! Ask about the Mungenast Difference...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG2D2024602
Stock: 24649B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- Price Drop$12,991Great Deal | $3,078 below market
2013 Lexus ES 300h Base93,383 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona
A wise choice environmentally, socially, and fiscally, our 2013 Lexus ES 300h Sedan in Cerulean Blue Metallic is easily one of the most luxurious hybrids on the market today! Powered by two electric motors working in tandem with a proven 2.5 Liter Atkinson 4 Cylinder that produce a combined 200hp while paired with a seamless CVT for solid passing maneuvers. This Front Wheel Drive cruises to an outstanding near 39mpg on the open road. Craftsmanship at its finest, every detail of our ES 300h has been thought out to provide you with comfort and reliability. Step inside and you will see the ES 300h interior exudes timeless elegance inside and out. Cherish the quiet luxury of the cabin while enjoying the ambiance of the enormous sunroof and the comfort of highly-adjustable NuLuxe premium heated front seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. All of your favorite music comes along for the ride courtesy of the wonderful audio system including a CD changer, available satellite radio and Bluetooth technology. Full-Color Navigation and a rearview camera come to life on the touchscreen display. Rest assured, you'll be kept safe in your Lexus with anti-lock brakes, stability/traction control, and numerous airbags. You'll also have available Safety Connect with Automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle location, and an emergency assist button. Sit back and enjoy the experience only known to those who drive a Lexus - synonymous with luxury, sophistication and ultimate comfort! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG6D2011271
Stock: 011271
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-14-2020
- $15,368Great Deal | $1,654 below market
2013 Lexus ES 300h Base84,220 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Troncalli Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Cumming / Georgia
2013 Lexus ES 300h**LUXURY PACKAGE**NAVIGATION**POWER MOON ROOF**PREMIUM LEATHER SEATING SURFACES**DUAL POWER SEATS**HEATED SEATS**BLIND SPOT MONITORING**BACK UP CAMERA**PARK SENSORS**LED HEADLAMPS**17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS**JUST SERVICED BY OUR CERTIFIED TECHS AND IS IN LIKE NEW CONDITION**CALL OR COME IN TODAY, YOU'LL BE GLAD YOU DID**CALL US NOW**678-244-4100**FRIENDS AND FAMILY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE PLEDGE: We will ONLY offer pre-owned vehicles for sale that we would offer to a friend or family member. If it does not pass our 70 point or 125 point certified inspection, it goes to auction. Quality is better than quantity and your complete satisfaction is our goal!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG1D2011601
Stock: R20862A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $13,000Great Deal | $2,053 below market
2013 Lexus ES 300h Base108,618 milesDelivery available*
Country Hill Motors of Merriam - Merriam / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG5D2015568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,499Great Deal | $2,023 below market
2013 Lexus ES 300h Base74,782 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarLux - Lennox / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG2D2028827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,200Great Deal
2013 Lexus ES 300h Base103,288 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Austin Auto Brokers - Austin / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG0D2022007
Stock: 2039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,966Good Deal | $706 below market
2013 Lexus ES 300h Base102,380 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
This Lexus ES 300h is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. The title records confirm that this car has had only one previous owner. Want a car with low miles? This Lexus ES 300h has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 102,380. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. Like all the vehicles that we sell, this one has been through a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION by our skilled technicians to be certain that it is of the highest quality. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Global Auto Outlet will verify that this car has never been in a wreck of any kind. The powerful 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V HYBRID engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted Lexus ES 300h. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Lexus ES 300h. The car is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. A real cream puff with a perfect exterior, you are going to have a hard time finding a nicer car than this. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. The interior is in sufficient condition for a used vehicle with no major damage like tears, rips, or stains. Don't be left in the dark with a purchase, we can shine some light by including our STANDARD WARRANTY on this car. For more information, stop by or give us a call. If you're interested in our extended warranty options please don't hesitate to call or stop in to speak with a sales associate. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG8D2019856
Stock: 019856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,499Good Deal | $529 below market
2013 Lexus ES 300h Base101,481 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Escondido Auto Super Center - Escondido / California
Recent Arrival! Black 30 Day - 1000 Mile Comprehensive Warranty. 40/39 City/Highway MPGNO HAGGLE PRICING! OUR INVENTORY IS PRICED RIGHT FROM THE START, NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY! COMPREHENSIVE 151 POINT INSPECTION ON EVERY VEHICLE! WARRANTY INCLUDED! We can get you financed regardless of your credit score, so please dont hesitate to give us a call at (760)737-9400 to see how we can help you! Come see how easy and fun buying a car can be at Escondido Auto Super Center. Internet special pricing cannot be combined with any other offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG9D2017758
Stock: 20000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $16,494Fair Deal
2013 Lexus ES 300h Base78,736 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Plano - Plano / Texas
Navigation System Luxury Pkg Lane Departure Alert W/Auto High Beams Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Park Assist Remote Engine Start Navigation System Heated Bamboo & Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel One-Touch Pwr Trunk Preferred Accessory Pkg Pwr Rear Sunshade Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Leather Seat Trim Nebula Gray Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG9D2017694
Stock: D2017694
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $12,646Good Deal | $1,234 below market
2013 Lexus ES 300h Base126,697 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Haldeman Lexus of Princeton - Lawrenceville / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG5D2024223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,700Fair Deal
2013 Lexus ES 300h Base132,858 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GGXD2031796
Stock: 02771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $14,225Good Deal
2013 Lexus ES 300h Base112,063 milesDelivery available*
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2013 Lexus ES 300h. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2013 Lexus ES 300h. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Lexus ES 300h Hybrid. It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2013 Lexus ES 300h: The Lexus ES occupies a highly competitive luxury segment against cars such as the Acura TL and Cadillac CTS. With its all-new sheetmetal, long list of standard features, and incredible safety features, however, the ES 350 has much to recommend it. And with the addition of the new ES 300h Hybrid, Lexus has upped the sedan's appeal immensely, setting it apart from the rest of the crowd. This model sets itself apart with Improved chassis dynamics, V6 power, hybrid efficiency, and terrific interior room and comfort levels We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG7D2025471
Stock: D2025471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $17,462Good Deal
2013 Lexus ES 300h Base49,815 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sewell Lexus of Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG0D2011945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,786Good Deal | $1,187 below market
2013 Lexus ES 300h Base114,907 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bobby Rahal Toyota of Lewistown - Lewistown / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG4D2000950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,495
2013 Lexus ES 300h Base77,870 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jones Ford Wickenburg - Wickenburg / Arizona
EPA 39 MPG Hwy/40 MPG City! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Hybrid, Multi-CD Changer, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, LUXURY PKG, HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID) HEADLA... READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES NAVIGATION SYSTEM HDD navigation system, voice recognition, backup monitor, Bluetooth hands-free phone streaming audio, HD Radio w/iTunes tagging, Lexus Enform 2.0 w/Safety Connect, auto collision notification, stolen vehicle location, emergency assist button (SOS), enhanced roadside assistance, destination assist, eDestination Enform app suite, Lexus Insider, navigation remote control, SiriusXM NavTraffic/NavWeather/sports/stocks/gas prices, LUXURY PKG wood trim, pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel, memory for driver-side seat/steering wheel/mirrors, climate controlled seats, perforated leather seat trim, HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID) HEADLAMPS, PARK ASSIST, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, HEATED BAMBOO LEATHER-TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL bamboo leather shift knob. VEHICLE REVIEWS Great Gas Mileage: 40 MPG City. OUR OFFERINGS Whether you're looking for a new Ford, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, GMC, Buick or Pre-Owned vehicle, Jones Wickenburg has the right car for you. We have been serving the Phoenix area for over 40 years. Our low overhead, plus low city sales taxes, allow us to pass additional savings on to our customers. Jones Wickenburg is committed to our customers and are dedicated to earning their complete satisfaction. *Customer may not qualify for all applicable rebates. Pricing analysis performed on 3/24/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 300h with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG9D2013192
Stock: C3192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-24-2020
- Price Drop$13,995Fair Deal | $991 below market
2013 Lexus ES 300h Base103,962 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AUTOMAXX - Orem / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG0D2007247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,995Fair Deal
2013 Lexus ES 300h Base103,504 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2013 Lexus ES300h Key Features**Navigation System**Backup Camera**Dual Power Seats**Heated and Ventilated front seats**Premium Sound**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth**iPod/MP3.Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG3D2031610
Stock: AU00320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $14,995Fair Deal
2013 Lexus ES 300h Base97,160 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Display Audio Premium Pkg Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Park Assist Heated Seats Preferred Accessory Pkg Bamboo & Leather 3-Spoke Steering Wheel Variable Intermittent Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers W/De-Icer Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Parchment; Nuluxe Seat Trim Starfire Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 300h with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG7D2026295
Stock: D2026295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020