Close

Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland

This Lexus ES 300h is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. The title records confirm that this car has had only one previous owner. Want a car with low miles? This Lexus ES 300h has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 102,380. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. Like all the vehicles that we sell, this one has been through a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION by our skilled technicians to be certain that it is of the highest quality. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Global Auto Outlet will verify that this car has never been in a wreck of any kind. The powerful 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V HYBRID engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted Lexus ES 300h. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Lexus ES 300h. The car is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. A real cream puff with a perfect exterior, you are going to have a hard time finding a nicer car than this. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. The interior is in sufficient condition for a used vehicle with no major damage like tears, rips, or stains. Don't be left in the dark with a purchase, we can shine some light by including our STANDARD WARRANTY on this car. For more information, stop by or give us a call. If you're interested in our extended warranty options please don't hesitate to call or stop in to speak with a sales associate. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! !

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

40 Combined MPG ( 40 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBW1GG8D2019856

Stock: 019856

Certified Pre-Owned: No

