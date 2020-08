Close

A wise choice environmentally, socially, and fiscally, our 2013 Lexus ES 300h Sedan in Cerulean Blue Metallic is easily one of the most luxurious hybrids on the market today! Powered by two electric motors working in tandem with a proven 2.5 Liter Atkinson 4 Cylinder that produce a combined 200hp while paired with a seamless CVT for solid passing maneuvers. This Front Wheel Drive cruises to an outstanding near 39mpg on the open road. Craftsmanship at its finest, every detail of our ES 300h has been thought out to provide you with comfort and reliability. Step inside and you will see the ES 300h interior exudes timeless elegance inside and out. Cherish the quiet luxury of the cabin while enjoying the ambiance of the enormous sunroof and the comfort of highly-adjustable NuLuxe premium heated front seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. All of your favorite music comes along for the ride courtesy of the wonderful audio system including a CD changer, available satellite radio and Bluetooth technology. Full-Color Navigation and a rearview camera come to life on the touchscreen display. Rest assured, you'll be kept safe in your Lexus with anti-lock brakes, stability/traction control, and numerous airbags. You'll also have available Safety Connect with Automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle location, and an emergency assist button. Sit back and enjoy the experience only known to those who drive a Lexus - synonymous with luxury, sophistication and ultimate comfort! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

40 Combined MPG ( 40 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBW1GG6D2011271

Stock: 011271

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-14-2020