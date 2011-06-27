It is a great car, I love the looks of it, the lines on the car are great. I have only had the car 8 months, but I absoultly love it, I have put 16000 miles on it already, including a trip from NJ to AZ, it now has 166,000 miles on it, and I couldn't be happier with it, I plan to dive it till it dies. As for performance, It is great, I was really suprised when I first drove it how peppy it real was. The car still handles like a dream, the only complant I have with the car is the engine compartment, it is too small, you have to go through too much work to do anything that should be simple.

