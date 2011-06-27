  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(12)
1991 Lexus ES 250 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Lexus ES 250.

5(59%)
4(25%)
3(8%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.3
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Exemplary automobile
Mae Haynes,02/12/2003
For twelve years this car has has given me extraordinary service. Except for routine maintenance, there have been no mechanical problems whatsoever. It is, hands down, the best car I have ever owned and I intend to drive it forever. At such a time as it dies a natural death, I would definitely buy another Lexus. Hopefully, they will come out with a hybrid, as I would prefer a more environmentally friendly engine. That is not the fault of this car.
Great Car
Sceretbeholder,04/11/2003
It is a great car, I love the looks of it, the lines on the car are great. I have only had the car 8 months, but I absoultly love it, I have put 16000 miles on it already, including a trip from NJ to AZ, it now has 166,000 miles on it, and I couldn't be happier with it, I plan to dive it till it dies. As for performance, It is great, I was really suprised when I first drove it how peppy it real was. The car still handles like a dream, the only complant I have with the car is the engine compartment, it is too small, you have to go through too much work to do anything that should be simple.
GREAT CAR
MICHAEL PITLUK,07/19/2002
I LOVE THIS CAR. I HAVE HAD IT FOREVER AND THE THING KEEPS GOING. THERE HAVE BEEN TO MECHANICAL PROBLEMS WITH MY CAR SINCE I HAVE BOUGHT IT. I LOVE THIS CAR.
bad 250 es
EDC64,06/08/2002
This car is very poorly made,I have had nothing but trouble . Every fluid leaks badly,so many rattles I came to terms with "just turn up the radio" I have tried to fix these problems but can not fix all that is wrong with it ,@ apoint it is not worth it because of limited value of the car. I will not buy a lexus again !!!
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
156 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Lexus ES 250 Overview

The Used 1991 Lexus ES 250 is offered in the following submodels: ES 250 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

