1991 Lexus ES 250 Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$663 - $1,599
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Lexus ES 250.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Mae Haynes,02/12/2003
For twelve years this car has has given me extraordinary service. Except for routine maintenance, there have been no mechanical problems whatsoever. It is, hands down, the best car I have ever owned and I intend to drive it forever. At such a time as it dies a natural death, I would definitely buy another Lexus. Hopefully, they will come out with a hybrid, as I would prefer a more environmentally friendly engine. That is not the fault of this car.
Sceretbeholder,04/11/2003
It is a great car, I love the looks of it, the lines on the car are great. I have only had the car 8 months, but I absoultly love it, I have put 16000 miles on it already, including a trip from NJ to AZ, it now has 166,000 miles on it, and I couldn't be happier with it, I plan to dive it till it dies. As for performance, It is great, I was really suprised when I first drove it how peppy it real was. The car still handles like a dream, the only complant I have with the car is the engine compartment, it is too small, you have to go through too much work to do anything that should be simple.
MICHAEL PITLUK,07/19/2002
I LOVE THIS CAR. I HAVE HAD IT FOREVER AND THE THING KEEPS GOING. THERE HAVE BEEN TO MECHANICAL PROBLEMS WITH MY CAR SINCE I HAVE BOUGHT IT. I LOVE THIS CAR.
EDC64,06/08/2002
This car is very poorly made,I have had nothing but trouble . Every fluid leaks badly,so many rattles I came to terms with "just turn up the radio" I have tried to fix these problems but can not fix all that is wrong with it ,@ apoint it is not worth it because of limited value of the car. I will not buy a lexus again !!!
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
156 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
