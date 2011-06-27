Vehicle overview

In spite of all the ads you see showing premium-badged sedans blazing down a deserted twisty road, not everyone in the upper-income brackets is a race driver wannabe looking to double his heart rate every time he gets behind the wheel. To the contrary, there are plenty of people who prefer something different when they're in the car -- a more soothing experience when dealing with traffic-clogged commutes, nerve-frazzling construction zones and fussy kids on the way to school. For this silent majority, there's the 2008 Lexus ES 350.

Serenity, not scintillation, best describes the car's personality. As Lexus has been doing with its ES series sedan since the early 1990s, the ES 350 provides exactly what most entry-level luxury customers want -- classy styling, superb build quality, plenty of luxury features and a reputation for safety and reliability -- and delivers it all in a refined, attractive package.

Although the ES 350's V6 is certainly strong and the handling precise, the ES 350 is still not well-suited for driving enthusiasts. If you're looking for an involved, not isolated drive, then luxury sport sedans such as Lexus' own IS series or competitors such as the Acura TL and Infiniti G35 would be more to your liking.

There's also the Chrysler 300C, which has more passenger room and the performance of an available 340-horsepower V8, though its drab, overly plastic interior is absolutely shamed by the beautifully finished ES 350's. We'd also suggest looking at the Hyundai Azera, as it offers a similar design to the ES 350's with a less expensive price as a trade-off for reduced prestige and premium-grade materials.

All of these cars are just alternatives, however. Overall, the 2008 Lexus ES 350 stands tall as just about the ideal entry-luxury sedan. If you're seeking a luxury car that gets just about everything right and provides a calm, quiet respite during commutes, errands and road trips, it doesn't get much better than the ES 350.