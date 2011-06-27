  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(76)
Appraise this car

2008 Lexus ES 350 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong yet quiet performance, plenty of available high-end luxury features, very good crash test scores.
  • Pricey option packages, some rivals offer as much or more power and room for less money.
Lexus ES 350 for Sale
List Price Range
$7,895 - $13,338
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Lexus ES 350, with its plush ride, strong performance and beautiful interior, is a fine choice for an entry-level luxury sedan.

Vehicle overview

In spite of all the ads you see showing premium-badged sedans blazing down a deserted twisty road, not everyone in the upper-income brackets is a race driver wannabe looking to double his heart rate every time he gets behind the wheel. To the contrary, there are plenty of people who prefer something different when they're in the car -- a more soothing experience when dealing with traffic-clogged commutes, nerve-frazzling construction zones and fussy kids on the way to school. For this silent majority, there's the 2008 Lexus ES 350.

Serenity, not scintillation, best describes the car's personality. As Lexus has been doing with its ES series sedan since the early 1990s, the ES 350 provides exactly what most entry-level luxury customers want -- classy styling, superb build quality, plenty of luxury features and a reputation for safety and reliability -- and delivers it all in a refined, attractive package.

Although the ES 350's V6 is certainly strong and the handling precise, the ES 350 is still not well-suited for driving enthusiasts. If you're looking for an involved, not isolated drive, then luxury sport sedans such as Lexus' own IS series or competitors such as the Acura TL and Infiniti G35 would be more to your liking.

There's also the Chrysler 300C, which has more passenger room and the performance of an available 340-horsepower V8, though its drab, overly plastic interior is absolutely shamed by the beautifully finished ES 350's. We'd also suggest looking at the Hyundai Azera, as it offers a similar design to the ES 350's with a less expensive price as a trade-off for reduced prestige and premium-grade materials.

All of these cars are just alternatives, however. Overall, the 2008 Lexus ES 350 stands tall as just about the ideal entry-luxury sedan. If you're seeking a luxury car that gets just about everything right and provides a calm, quiet respite during commutes, errands and road trips, it doesn't get much better than the ES 350.

2008 Lexus ES 350 models

The 2008 Lexus ES 350 is an entry-level luxury sedan that comes in a single, well-equipped trim level. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, 10-way power front seats, real wood accents, keyless entry and starting, a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer, dual-zone automatic climate control, HomeLink, one-touch up/down windows all around and an eight-speaker audio system with a six-disc, in-dash CD changer and an auxiliary audio jack.

Via a number of available (and usually pricey) packages, Lexus offers most any luxury feature one may desire. Highlights include leather seating, park assist, heated/ventilated front seats, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, a front seat memory system, adaptive xenon HID headlights, a navigation system (with voice activation), a premium Mark Levinson surround-sound audio and video system, satellite radio, a power rear sunshade and chrome wheels. Summer tires are available to buyers seeking added dry-weather grip over the standard all-season set.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Lexus ES 350 sees just a couple of changes, including sleeker but smaller sideview mirrors and upgraded interior lighting.

Performance & mpg

The ES 350 has a 3.5-liter V6 that develops 272 hp and 254 pound-feet of torque. This power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift capability. In testing, we've found that this smooth and silent powertrain whisks the car to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds. EPA fuel economy estimates, at 19 mpg city and 27 mpg highway, are above average for a 2008 midsize luxury sedan.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control and a full array of airbags (including dual front knee, front-seat side and full-length side curtain) are all standard on the 2008 Lexus ES 350. Rear-seat side airbags and a pre-collision system are optional. The latter option comes into play when an impending collision is sensed (via the components used for the optional adaptive cruise control system) and automatically tightens up the seatbelts and applies full power braking when the driver presses the pedal.

In government crash tests, the ES 350 scored five stars (the highest possible) in the frontal-impact category for both driver and passenger. In side-impact tests, the Lexus scored five stars for front-occupant protection and four for the rear. In the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests, the ES 350 rated "Good" (the highest possible).

Driving

As expected, the 2008 Lexus ES 350 provides a soft, absorbent ride, yet provides better control than expected. Road, wind and engine noise are well muted -- this Lexus is one of the quietest cars we've ever tested at freeway cruising speeds. When pushed hard in the corners, there is noticeable body roll but the car remains composed. Most owners will probably never even notice that, as the ES 350 is a quiet, low-stress luxury sedan that makes no pretense of possessing sporting intentions. Those seeking back-road thrills should test-drive its more tautly sprung, though less comfortable and less roomy, IS series siblings.

Interior

With meticulous fit and finish and a warm, classy ambience, the cabin of the ES 350 is a strong example of why Lexus is so highly regarded. All the materials, be they plastic, leather, metal or wood, are of the finest quality, while the numerous luxury features are easy to use. The optional ventilated seats are among the best we've experienced, with plenty of cool air circulating throughout. The ES 350 also offers a roomy backseat and a 14.7-cubic-foot trunk with a pass-through.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Lexus ES 350.

5(72%)
4(20%)
3(7%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.6
76 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 76 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Delilah D'Lexus that's what I named her!
Teri,01/26/2016
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I would recommend this car to anyone especially those who drive a lot and enjoy travelling in comfort. Pros....pretty much everything. Steady. Smooth. Reliable.great looking interior.everything at your fingertips as far as controls go. Cons: sits a little too close to ground therefore it tends to bottom out on steeper inclines/declines. Can be a little hard exiting car at times if your taller than your average. I'm now looking to buy my 3rd Lexus, I'm hooked on and spoiled to a Lexus. I'll miss Delilah D'Lexus but I know her sibling is awaiting for me.
Love
Chuck,10/02/2016
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
we have over 140,000 now and have had typical maintenance like water pump alternator that is typical for that mileage. I can’t imagine owning anything but a Lexus for the rest of my life. Still in love!!!
my lexus saved my life
jfman sr,03/24/2010
This happened to me on Saturday March 20th in Laurel md at approximately 4pm while driving on rte 1 as I entered the intersection of rte 1 and cherry lane a black Ford or Mercury grand marquis or crown vic ran a red light and t-bone my es 350 totally destroying my car. Every air bag on the drivers side deployed thus saving my life the other driver was dui going approx. 70 miles per hr, I don't think that I would have survived had I not been in my Lexus. That car saved my life there's no doubt about it. I called my Lexus dealer today to get me into another es 350 asap. My family and I want to say thank for building such a great car its truly a life saver. Thanks Toyota keep up the great job. Jfman
Rolling Valium
RI Car Guy,10/04/2009
The Lexus ES350 pampers the driver and passengers in quiet isolation. The ride quality is best in class and fuel economy is excellent for a car this size. I averaged 27.5 mpg over 37K miles and typically get 31 mpg on highway (+75mph). I do a lot of highway driving and the New England winters are tough on any car, but the paint on the Lexus has more chips than my 6 year old Honda. Recommend getting dealer applied plastic film on hood to protect the new eco-friendly paint.
See all 76 reviews of the 2008 Lexus ES 350
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
272 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2008 Lexus ES 350

Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 Overview

The Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 is offered in the following submodels: ES 350 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Lexus ES 350?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 Base is priced between $7,895 and$13,338 with odometer readings between 38047 and119881 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Lexus ES 350s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Lexus ES 350 for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2008 ES 350s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,895 and mileage as low as 38047 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Lexus ES 350.

Can't find a used 2008 Lexus ES 350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus ES 350 for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,273.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,196.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus ES 350 for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,438.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,556.

