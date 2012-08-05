Used 2012 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida

Navigation System High-Intensity Discharge (Hid) Headlamps Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Wood & Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel Pwr Rear Sunshade Full-Size Spare Tire W/17" Alloy Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Light Gray; Leather Seat Trim Nebula Gray Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Clearwater is currently offering this 2012 Lexus ES 350 with 123,187mi. This Lexus ES 350 has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. They say beauty is on the inside and once you experience the unbelievable options in this Lexus ES 350, you'll agree that this is one beautiful vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus ES 350 . Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. More information about the 2012 Lexus ES 350: The 2012 ES 350 shares its genes with the popular Toyota Camry, but it has been massaged by Lexus engineers into something much more than just the sum of its parts. The ES 350 is the quintessential entry-level luxury car with a host of standard amenities, innovative technology and a smooth 3.5L V6. It boasts all this and more for around $36,000, which makes it a bargain as well. Interesting features of this model are luxurious interior, strong, economical powertrain, quiet ride and smooth road manners, and Excellent fit and finish All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBK1EG8C2481783

Stock: C2481783

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-09-2020