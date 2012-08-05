Used 2012 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me

2,019 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
ES 350 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,019 listings
  • 2012 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2012 Lexus ES 350

    60,758 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $13,880

    $2,420 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus ES 350
    used

    2012 Lexus ES 350

    91,085 miles
    Great Deal

    $12,250

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2012 Lexus ES 350

    28,251 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,500

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2012 Lexus ES 350

    123,187 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,991

    $1,245 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2012 Lexus ES 350

    105,474 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $11,995

    $1,396 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2012 Lexus ES 350

    44,458 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,987

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus ES 350 in White
    used

    2012 Lexus ES 350

    142,650 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $9,471

    $970 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus ES 350
    used

    2012 Lexus ES 350

    21,903 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,995

    $626 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2012 Lexus ES 350

    78,881 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,495

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2012 Lexus ES 350

    65,633 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $15,487

    $595 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2012 Lexus ES 350

    34,572 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,998

    $1,083 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2012 Lexus ES 350

    106,420 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,659

    $229 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus ES 350 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Lexus ES 350

    75,740 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,992

    $286 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus ES 350
    used

    2012 Lexus ES 350

    68,425 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,559

    $1,335 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus ES 350 in Red
    used

    2012 Lexus ES 350

    90,115 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,991

    $214 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus ES 350 in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Lexus ES 350

    115,685 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,988

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus ES 350 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Lexus ES 350

    106,156 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $13,998

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2012 Lexus ES 350

    96,619 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $13,440

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus ES 350 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,019 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 350
  4. Used 2012 Lexus ES 350

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus ES 350

Read recent reviews for the Lexus ES 350
Overall Consumer Rating
4.317 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
  • 5
    (59%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (12%)
Great highway mileage
cuongn,05/08/2012
Last weekend my 2012 ES 350 actually exceeded the advertised MPH (19 city, 28 hwy). I drove from New Orleans back to Houston, setting cruise at 70mph. After arriving at Houston I calculated the miles-per-gallon and 33 MPG is what I got out of my car !
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
ES 350
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus ES 350 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings