Used 2012 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me
- 60,758 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,880$2,420 Below Market
First National Auto - Seattle / Washington
Elegantly expressive, this 2012 Lexus ES 350 banished all limitations in creating every last detail. With a Gas V6 3.5L/210 engine powering this Automatic transmission, you will marvel at this ultimate collaboration between the forces of mother nature and the laws of physics. It is well equipped with the following options: Water-repellent front door glass, Warning lights -inc: battery, oil level, seat belt, brake, airbags, engine oil, low fuel, tire slippage (with TRAC), door open, TRAC off, high beam, headlight on, cruise control, scheduled maintenance, Vehicle theft-deterrent system w/engine immobilizer, Vehicle stability control (VSC) w/cutoff switch, Variable intermittent rain-sensing windshield wipers, Traction control, Tool kit, Temporary spare tire, Storage bin center console w/accessory pwr outlet, and SmartAccess keyless entry -inc: multi-function remote, lock, 2-stage unlock, trunk open, panic feature, adjustable volume, rolling code . Visit First National Fleet and Lease at 12800 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133 today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG3C2476801
Stock: 18533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 91,085 milesGreat Deal
$12,250
Classic Chevrolet Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
The ES 350 is one of the most dependable cars on the road today and this one is no exception. Equipped with leather interior, heated & cooled seats, dual zone digital climate control w rear vents, power sunroof / moonroof, dark wood accents, spoke aluminum wheels and a silky smooth 3.5 liter V6 that purrs at any speed. We offer the best selection of premium quality vehicles in Texas with over 400 units in stock. My commitment to you is this: Provide a great vehicle at a fair price in a relaxed atmosphere. Classic Chevrolet - Relax, Enjoy the Difference (817) 410-6160
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG7C2508620
Stock: C2508620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 28,251 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,500
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Black 2012 Lexus ES 350 branded title w/FINANCING AND SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE! +NAVIGATION +HEATED/COOLED SEATS +BACKUP CAMERA +SUNROOF +LEATHER INTERIOR +BLUETOOTH +USB/AUXILIARY INPUTS +VOICE CONTROL +STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership . Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG0C2482720
Stock: S482720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 123,187 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,991$1,245 Below Market
Lexus of Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
Navigation System High-Intensity Discharge (Hid) Headlamps Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Wood & Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel Pwr Rear Sunshade Full-Size Spare Tire W/17" Alloy Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Light Gray; Leather Seat Trim Nebula Gray Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Clearwater is currently offering this 2012 Lexus ES 350 with 123,187mi. This Lexus ES 350 has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. They say beauty is on the inside and once you experience the unbelievable options in this Lexus ES 350, you'll agree that this is one beautiful vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus ES 350 . Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. More information about the 2012 Lexus ES 350: The 2012 ES 350 shares its genes with the popular Toyota Camry, but it has been massaged by Lexus engineers into something much more than just the sum of its parts. The ES 350 is the quintessential entry-level luxury car with a host of standard amenities, innovative technology and a smooth 3.5L V6. It boasts all this and more for around $36,000, which makes it a bargain as well. Interesting features of this model are luxurious interior, strong, economical powertrain, quiet ride and smooth road manners, and Excellent fit and finish All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG8C2481783
Stock: C2481783
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 105,474 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$11,995$1,396 Below Market
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2012 Lexus ES 350 -- 4 DOOR SEDAN ---CLEAN CARFAX --POWER WINDOWS -POWER LOCKS -POWER SUNROOF --HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS -RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT -WE FINANCE --MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: dual front, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: USB, Digital Sound Processing, In-Dash CD: 6 disc, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 8, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.7, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake diameter: 11.0, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru, Center console trim: wood, Door trim: wood, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Interior accents: leather, Shift knob trim: alloy, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Dimming rearview mirror: auto, Footwell lights, Memorized settings: driver seat, Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic, Storage: accessory hook, Tool kit, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Axle ratio: 3.68, Body side moldings: chrome, Exhaust: dual tip, Mirror color: body-color, Infotainment: Enform, Clock, Compass, External temperature display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: auto-dimming, Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Emergency interior trunk release, Energy absorbing steering column, First aid kit, Safety brake pedal system, Auto height adjusting shoulder belts: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat power adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments: height, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat type: bench, Upholstery: leather-trimmed, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer, Power door locks, Rolling code security, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 16.0, Turns lock-to-lock: 3.2, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear struts, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Phone: hands free, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel spokes: 5, Wheels: alloy, Front wipers: rain sensing, Power windows: remotely operated, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EGXC2498777
Stock: 21019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,458 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,987
JT Automart - Sanford / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG8C2477264
Stock: 16541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,650 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$9,471$970 Below Market
Rountree Moore Toyota - Lake City / Florida
!!! Clean CARFAX !!! Leather! Power Seats! Alloy Wheels! Automatic! Power Windows and Locks! The Rountree Moore Advantage! First Oil Change Free! 3-Day Exchange Guarantee! No Dealer Mark Ups! This is a locally serviced non-smoker trade-in! The price has just been reduced!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG1C2475341
Stock: S508551A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 21,903 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,995$626 Below Market
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG4C2510566
Stock: 510566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,881 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,495
Mega Auto Outlet - Stafford / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG1C2475081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,633 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$15,487$595 Below Market
Lexus of Maplewood - Maplewood / Minnesota
Heated & Ventilated Seats, Parking Assist Sensors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Push Start, Memory Seats, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Sirius XM Radio, Auto Lights, Lexus Premium Audio, 17" Alloy Wheels, Maintenance Reminder, Lumbar Adjustment, 3.5 V6, Full Size Spare, and More!Buy with Confidence. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous inspection by Lexus Certified Technicians. See us for additional details!Odometer is 32561 miles below market average! 19/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG0C2491787
Stock: 17348L1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 34,572 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,998$1,083 Below Market
Salit Auto Sales - Edison / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG5C2483541
Stock: 2483541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,420 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,659$229 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
This vehicle is located at our Irondale Campus** Black w/Leather Trimmed Seating or Semi-Aniline Leather Trimmed Interior** Air Conditioning** AM/FM radio: SiriusXM** Heated & Ventilated Front Seats** Power moonroof** Remote keyless entry**Power Rear Sunshade To learn more about this vehicle or our specials, contact our Sales Department at 205-989-2802. **While we make every effort to verify options; occasionally human error may occur.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG8C2473425
Stock: U473425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 75,740 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,992$286 Below Market
Valley Lexus - Modesto / California
Navigation System, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Wireless, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats,10-Way Power Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Power moonroof, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Illuminated entry, Intuitive Parking Assist, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trimmed Seating, Outside temperature display, Power Rear Sunshade, Rain sensing wipers, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers. 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT-iCARFAX One-Owner.Don't miss your chance to get a great deal on New & Used vehicles at VALLEY LEXUS!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG3C2476961
Stock: 5952N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 68,425 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,559$1,335 Below Market
Car Store USA - Wichita / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG8C2504513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,115 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,991$214 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Arrowhead - Peoria / Arizona
Navigation System Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Wood & Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel Pwr Rear Sunshade Full-Size Spare Tire W/17" Alloy Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Matador Red Mica Parchment; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle is AutoNation Certified and includes the following: Thorough 125 pt. inspection 90 day, 4000 mile Powertrain Warranty what ever comes first. Example of covered items on the 90 day warranty include the following: Engine, Transmission, Transfer Case, Main Shaft, Axle Shafts, Tie Rods, Control Arms, Power Steering Motor, Brake Master Cylinder, Alternator, Starter, AC Compressor, Thermostat, ABS System, Power Seat Motor, Power Window Regulator, Door Lock Actuator, Knock Sensor, Oxygen Sensor, Heater and AC Blower Motor, Radiator, and more. See dealer for additional details. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG8C2480729
Stock: C2480729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 115,685 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,988
Johnson Lexus of Durham - Durham / North Carolina
NAVIGATION SYSTEM! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS! This very nice 2012 ES 350 was just traded in and has excellent service history! New rear brakes and new battery! Loaded with options including navigation, heated and ventilated seats, adaptive front lighting, intuitive parking assist, power rear sunshade and much more! Here at Johnson Lexus, we price our cars aggressively to the market to ensure a pleasant purchase experience for our customers. All of our cars have gone through a stringent 161 point inspection process so you can buy with confidence. Come see why so many customers have made Johnson Lexus their only destination to buy a car! Dealer Rater 2019 Dealer of The Year Award. Edmunds 5 Star Dealer. 2019 JD Power Dealer of Excellence for Sales
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG1C2482564
Stock: DP3984B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 106,156 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$13,998
AutoNation USA Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
Navigation System Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Wood & Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel Pwr Rear Sunshade Full-Size Spare Tire W/17" Alloy Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Parchment; Leather Seat Trim Satin Cashmere Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Buy with confidence, this vehicle is AutoNation Certified and comes with a 90 Day or 4,000 mile warranty at no additional charge. Every vehicle has a Worry Free Folder inside with a copy of a current CarFax, Kelley Blue Book Value Guide and a service inspection report. Our Certified technicians preform a 120 point safety inspection on every vehicle we offer. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are backed by a 5 day 250 mile money back guarantee. We specialize in all types of finance options for every type of credit history. All trade-ins accepted including motorcycles, no year or mile restrictions! Whether you buy a $3000 vehicle or a $30,000 one, we treat you like family. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG5C2511242
Stock: C2511242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 96,619 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$13,440
Sommer's Automotive - Mequon / Wisconsin
Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/17" ALLOY WHEE... WOOD & LEATHER-TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL... SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, WOOD & LEATHER-TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL wood & leather-trimmed shift knob, FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/17" ALLOY WHEEL. Lexus ES 350 with TUNGSTEN PEARL exterior and LIGHT GRAY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6200 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "Powerful, velvety-smooth V6; plush ride; sumptuous interior.". Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. OUR OFFERINGS: Sommer's has been serving Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the entire Midwest for 70 years. Our family owned company is actively involved in supporting the community that has helped us grow for all of those years. You can be assured that you will be taken care of throughout the entire purchase process. We are one of the highest volume dealers in the state because we offer some of the best prices and the best service. Join the other satisfied customers that choose Sommer's for their automotive needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG7C2497165
Stock: 202440A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
