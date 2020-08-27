Used 2005 Lexus ES 330 for Sale Near Me
79 listings
- 188,722 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,900$1,440 Below Market
- 126,361 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500$2,307 Below Market
- 256,328 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,644$1,468 Below Market
- 128,007 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,595
- 161,048 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,575$1,416 Below Market
- 127,091 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995$1,158 Below Market
- 162,558 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,187
- 170,708 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995$769 Below Market
- 110,364 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,800$746 Below Market
- 125,573 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,500$1,326 Below Market
- 62,243 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,499
- 74,628 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 92,290 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495
- 41,285 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$714 Below Market
- 115,420 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 138,211 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,500$1,029 Below Market
- 45,876 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,488
- 192,076 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,985
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus ES 330 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus ES 330
Read recent reviews for the Lexus ES 330
Write a reviewSee all 167 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.7167 Reviews
Report abuse
Roberto Fabricio,09/10/2015
4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
Like many I got the new car urge a couple of weeks ago. Wanted a new Lexus, the ES350. I went out to a couple of the dealerships nearby and nearly got one. But the fact is that my ten year old ES330 has me hooked. I like the traditional layout of the dash and the console, the abundant use of genuine leather and wood and the classic and classy style of the car in and out. As fantastic as the new ES350 is, there is no leather in the base car and no wood, just plastic appliqués. So I stayed with the ES330. Let's say that I looked, drove and nearly signed the papers, but when it came down to it I could not justify spending nearly $40,000 (finance included) for a new car when my 10 year old has 53,000 miles and looks and drives like a new car. I bought the car three years ago when it was 8 years old and had 33,000 miles. It had been used so sparingly that the gas door needed oil so it could open smoothly. I felt that I actually broke the car in. Since then I have put 20,000 on the car and for all practical purposes it has been like buying a new car off the showroom. There hasn't been a single problem with this ten year old car. It rides smoothly, handles nimbly and accelerates very well when I need to ease into traffic at the turnpike. The only problem I have with the car is that the headlights have dulled and clouded and I need to replace them. The factory light assembly runs $305 each. Aftermarket quality light assemblies run about $220 each. You can find them in Ebay for as little as $160 a pair. But the quality is uncertain and I am told by my body shop guy that the cheap Chinese lights leak. I plan to drive the car to the 100,000 mark - another 5 years. I believe that at that point I should still be able to get around $4,000 for car that cost me $15,000 eight years earlier. Anticipating about $2,500 in maintenance, tires and repairs in the next five years that would be $1,680 a year to operate this car - not counting insurance and gasoline. And all that comfort, luxury and style. Best car ever, as far as I'm concerned.
