Used 2005 Lexus ES 330 for Sale Near Me

79 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
ES 330 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 79 listings
  • 2005 Lexus ES 330 in White
    used

    2005 Lexus ES 330

    188,722 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,900

    $1,440 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus ES 330 in Black
    used

    2005 Lexus ES 330

    126,361 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,500

    $2,307 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus ES 330 in White
    used

    2005 Lexus ES 330

    256,328 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $2,644

    $1,468 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus ES 330 in Dark Green
    used

    2005 Lexus ES 330

    128,007 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,595

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus ES 330 in Dark Green
    used

    2005 Lexus ES 330

    161,048 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,575

    $1,416 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus ES 330 in Black
    used

    2005 Lexus ES 330

    127,091 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,995

    $1,158 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus ES 330 in White
    used

    2005 Lexus ES 330

    162,558 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,187

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus ES 330 in Dark Green
    used

    2005 Lexus ES 330

    170,708 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,995

    $769 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus ES 330 in Silver
    used

    2005 Lexus ES 330

    110,364 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,800

    $746 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus ES 330
    used

    2005 Lexus ES 330

    125,573 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,500

    $1,326 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus ES 330 in Gold
    used

    2005 Lexus ES 330

    62,243 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,499

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus ES 330 in Gray
    used

    2005 Lexus ES 330

    74,628 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus ES 330 in Light Blue
    used

    2005 Lexus ES 330

    92,290 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,495

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus ES 330 in Dark Green
    used

    2005 Lexus ES 330

    41,285 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,995

    $714 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus ES 330 in Silver
    used

    2005 Lexus ES 330

    115,420 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus ES 330 in White
    used

    2005 Lexus ES 330

    138,211 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,500

    $1,029 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus ES 330 in Dark Green
    used

    2005 Lexus ES 330

    45,876 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,488

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus ES 330 in White
    used

    2005 Lexus ES 330

    192,076 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $5,985

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus ES 330 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 79 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 330
  4. Used 2005 Lexus ES 330

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus ES 330

Read recent reviews for the Lexus ES 330
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7167 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 167 reviews
  • 5
    (77%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (1%)
Can't get rid of it
Roberto Fabricio,09/10/2015
4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
Like many I got the new car urge a couple of weeks ago. Wanted a new Lexus, the ES350. I went out to a couple of the dealerships nearby and nearly got one. But the fact is that my ten year old ES330 has me hooked. I like the traditional layout of the dash and the console, the abundant use of genuine leather and wood and the classic and classy style of the car in and out. As fantastic as the new ES350 is, there is no leather in the base car and no wood, just plastic appliqués. So I stayed with the ES330. Let's say that I looked, drove and nearly signed the papers, but when it came down to it I could not justify spending nearly $40,000 (finance included) for a new car when my 10 year old has 53,000 miles and looks and drives like a new car. I bought the car three years ago when it was 8 years old and had 33,000 miles. It had been used so sparingly that the gas door needed oil so it could open smoothly. I felt that I actually broke the car in. Since then I have put 20,000 on the car and for all practical purposes it has been like buying a new car off the showroom. There hasn't been a single problem with this ten year old car. It rides smoothly, handles nimbly and accelerates very well when I need to ease into traffic at the turnpike. The only problem I have with the car is that the headlights have dulled and clouded and I need to replace them. The factory light assembly runs $305 each. Aftermarket quality light assemblies run about $220 each. You can find them in Ebay for as little as $160 a pair. But the quality is uncertain and I am told by my body shop guy that the cheap Chinese lights leak. I plan to drive the car to the 100,000 mark - another 5 years. I believe that at that point I should still be able to get around $4,000 for car that cost me $15,000 eight years earlier. Anticipating about $2,500 in maintenance, tires and repairs in the next five years that would be $1,680 a year to operate this car - not counting insurance and gasoline. And all that comfort, luxury and style. Best car ever, as far as I'm concerned.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
ES 330
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus ES 330 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings