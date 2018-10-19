2019 Lexus ES 350
What’s new
- Fully redesigned for 2019
- More powerful V6 engine
- Upgraded technology and safety features
- All-new F Sport trim
- Part of the seventh ES generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable and mostly upscale interior
- Excellent ride quality
- F Sport's surprisingly capable handling
- Finicky infotainment interface
- Rear seats don't fold down
Which ES 350 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.1 / 10
The midsize luxury sedan category spans a broad price segment and encompasses cars from just about every continent with an automaker. That means there are tons of choices and a proverbial seat for every behind. One model that will likely stir up some interest is the 2019 Lexus ES 350.
As with prior ES versions, the redesigned 2019 ES 350 is an easy-driving, quiet, comfortable and well-built sedan. But this time, Lexus has attempted to infuse the car with a little more personality. This new generation is slightly wider and lower than its predecessor. Still, in spite of the more aggressive profile, a lower seating position results in nearly identical headroom. A 2-inch increase in wheelbase both adds to the looks and the interior space.
Picking an ES is still simple. The car comes with an excellent array of standard equipment, which you can bolster with a few choice options. The new interior features elements from Lexus' flagship LS and LC models, such as design details and a new infotainment system that uses a touchpad controller. This system is more intuitive to use than the previous joystick-based system, but it still involves a learning curve to understand the menu structure fully. Probably the best thing to happen to the 2019 ES 350 is its Apple CarPlay integration. Unfortunately, Android users still have to wait for Android Auto support.
For power, the ES 350 continues to use a 3.5-liter V6 engine. It now produces 302 horsepower (up 34 hp from last year) and 267 pound-feet of torque, and is connected to a new eight-speed automatic that replaces the previous six-speed. These changes should help the ES 350 be a little quicker than before. Lexus also engineered the suspension and dynamics to make the ES drive with greater agility and a quick turn-in. There's even an F Sport version for 2019, which is the first time for the ES.
Altogether, these updates increase the 2019 Lexus ES 350's luxury and functionality, which in turn helps it maintain its ability to satisfy as many people as possible. In just about every way, it's a better car than before. It should be a smart pick for a midsize luxury sedan this year.
2019 Lexus ES 350 models
The 2019 Lexus ES 350 is a midsize luxury sedan available in four trims. The base ES 350 features an extensive features list. As its name suggests, the Luxury trim adds more luxury items, while the Ultra Luxury model adds even more amenities. An F Sport trim, new for the ES series, comes with a sportier look and feel. A hybrid model, the ES 300h, is also available and reviewed separately.
Powering every ES 350 is a 3.5-liter V6 (302 hp, 267 lb-ft of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Note that some of the following options and configurations may be limited depending on where the car is purchased.
Thanks to its extensive standard features, the base ES 350 may be enough for some shoppers. Standard feature highlights include 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, keyless entry and ignition, a sunroof, simulated leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat and dual-zone automatic climate control. On the electronic front, you get an 8-inch central infotainment display, Bluetooth, navigation (Scout GPS Link), a Wi-Fi hotspot (Lexus Enform), three USB ports (one front, two rear) and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player and satellite radio.
Standard safety features include forward collision mitigation, dynamic cruise control, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, automatic high-beam assist and parking sensors.
An optional Premium package adds a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, heated and ventilated front seats, and automatic wipers.
The Luxury trim has those features plus heated mirrors, noise-reducing side windows, leather upholstery, ambient interior lighting and interior wood trim.
Additional luxury amenities come with the Ultra Luxury trim. It adds higher-quality leather seating, a power rear sunshade with manual rear door sunshades, a hands-free trunk release, and special chassis dampers that help absorb vibrations when cornering.
Building on a standard ES 350 with Premium package, the ES 350 F Sport comes with 19-inch wheels, the chassis dampers from the Ultra Luxury package, a special grille and rear spoiler, aluminum interior trim pieces, sport front seats, special gauges, a unique analog clock and active noise control.
While the ES 350 is well-equipped, there are still a few options buyers might want. A navigation system and premium Mark Levinson sound system can be optioned together or individually. Ordering the navigation system also gets you a 12.3-inch display and Apple CarPlay. Other options include a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display and a wireless phone charger pad. The F Sport can be upgraded with adaptive suspension dampers and a sport steering wheel.
Additional safety options include a blind-spot monitoring system, parking sensors and a surround-view camera system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.1 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving8.0
Acceleration8.0
Braking7.0
Steering8.0
Handling8.0
Drivability8.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control7.5
Interior8.0
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess8.5
Visibility8.0
Quality9.0
Utility8.0
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space8.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.5
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids8.0
Voice control8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lexus ES 350.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- driving experience
- wheels & tires
- fuel efficiency
- ride quality
- engine
- safety
- warranty
- brakes
- steering wheel
- interior
- sound system
- value
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- appearance
- dashboard
- handling & steering
- spaciousness
- road noise
- seats
- technology
- maintenance & parts
- doors
- visibility
- transmission
- cup holders
- lights
- acceleration
- climate control
- electrical system
- infotainment system
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is my third lease of the ES350 and likely my last. I enjoyed the driving experience of my two previous cars but the sound system of the 2019 ES350 is a deal breaker. I also dislike the touch pad for using the information system; it is very squirrely and overly sensitive making it difficult to select what I want to select. Very frustrating! But back to the sound system...my son, a bit of a sound enthusiast, owned a Toyota Corolla and he tells me the speakers on his old Corolla were better than the speakers on my $50,000 Lexus ES350. In particular, he is referring to the back speakers which produce almost no sound at all on my Lexus. I have been in contact with the Lexus service department and I was told the speakers are working as designed. I was told the new "improved" sound system is intended to be a concert style sound with the majority of the sound concentrated in front rather than the rich, full surround sound experience. Huh? I do not like the "improved" sound at all and it makes me angry that the change was not pointed out to me during the test drive of the car.
This car has a terrible stereo. I have a Sequoia, Camry and Avalon and all have much better stereos. I have the F Sport and it can’t find the right gear to be in. The only time it drives, just okay is in sport mode. Sluggish and gas mileage is 21.5 MPG. Avalon gets 25 MPG! Just pass on this car.... Lexus fix the RADIO already and the hesitation on this ride. Update: Same exact problems as noted above. Took it in for its 5000 mile service and they told me it has more gears so it is going to shift all the time and there is no update to this. I told them that it was garbage and wish I wouldn’t have bought this lemon. I am going to update some of the stars above because I think I went too high on some of them.
As others have noted, there is no way to adjust the rear speakers to provide decent sound. The fade option is a joke. You essentially get the sound from the front speakers - just like I did on my 1960 Plymouth. Never dawned on me to "test drive" the speakers. Had I done so, I would never have bought this car. It would have been a deal breaker. I should also mention that the touchpad on the info system is a disaster waiting to happen. It is impossible to use the damned thing without taking your eyes off the road for far too long a period. I hope Lexus has adequate insurance so that when owners start causing accidents due to not paying attention to the road, it can pay off the inevitable claims. I am surprised that the US government allows this car to be sold with that system. Otherwise, the 2019 model is a huge improvement over my 2014 model. Quieter, more comfortable, sportier to drive, faster and just plain better in every way, other than the 2 major concerns I have mentioned. When I reported the radio issue to Lexus the week after I bought it, I was told that the system was designed to work exactly as mine does. How Lexus thought this was the way to go is a puzzlement. Update after owning car for 14 months - nothing has changed my initial evaluation. Car handles exactly like a Lexus would be expected to perform. Very quite, Very comfortable, but unexciting. However my issues with the sound from the entertainment system and the dangerously distracting touch pad not only remain, but have become even more infuriating the longer I drive this car. I detest (is that a strong enough word for you?) the speakers. I listen to music whenever I am in the car and the awful sound is a daily reminder how much I hate this car. I was seriously considering dumping it and taking a loss, but in light of the financial collapse due to Covid, that is no longer an option. And I continue to hope that others who own this model do as I do and simply stop using the built in distraction device called the touchpad, because I fear that someone in a similar model is going to cross a double line and kill my family. Most states have laws against “distracted driving”, but no one seems to address the fact that looking down to use the touchpad is not much different from texting while driving,
We purchased this car without having had an opportunity to listen to the stereo (long story). Unfortunately, even with the upgraded stereo it is absolutely un-listenable at low or normal conversational volume levels. There is no sound coming from the back speakers - everything sounds like it is coming from the center dash speaker only. Now you may be thinking: "you need to adjust the fader and balance". No go. Even adjusting the fader all the way to the back and the right, the sounds will still sound to the driver like it is coming directly from the front center speaker and is terribly disorienting. There are multiple threads online of people with similar problems. It isn't clear to me if this is a hit and miss issue on these cars, or if it impacts them all. But what is clear, is that our Lexus dealer was unwilling to do anything about it, despite having come back with the car within the first few business hours of driving it off the lot. Here is just one of the several forums where people are discussing the issue: https://lexusenthusiast.com/forums/threads/issues-with-2019-lexus-es-350-stock-audio-system.4819/
2019 Lexus ES 350 video2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport First Drive
2019 Lexus ES 350 F Sport First Drive
SPEAKER: With the new ES, Lexus has set themselves a pretty difficult task. They're trying to not only please the existing fans of this car, but to attract a whole new audience. And to that end, they haven't just redesigned it to make it look sleeker and more aggressive, they've added a whole new trim level-- the first ever Lexus ES 350 F Sport. Now, I know that the front end of this Lexus is creating some mixed opinions, but there's no denying this new car is a lot sleeker looking. The wheelbase has actually also grown about two inches. So we're going to hop inside and see how that's affected the interior space and check out the new design. This interior has been completely redesigned and it's a big improvement over the outgoing model. There are a lot of visual cues from Lexus's higher end cars-- means there's just a lot of high end visual touches in here. Also, just the materials have been handled well. Everything's textured. Everything feels good on your hands. There are some hard plastics around, but all these touch points are covered in quality materials, and it feels more upscale than the outgoing model. One of the big obvious changes in this car is the new infotainment system. Gone is a little joystick, and now you have this track pad. It's got its own drawbacks. There are things that I don't like about using this system. That said, it looks a lot better. This giant screen up here has some sharp graphics. It improves the look of the interior. The other upgrade you get here is Apple CarPlay. For the first time ever, a Lexus has Apple CarPlay. There's no Android Auto yet. Word is that it's coming and will be included as a software update. So you don't have to worry about buying one-- if it doesn't have it now, it should in the future. This is the F sport, so there are a few differences in here from the standard car. These seats are different. The new seats in the standard car are very comfortable. I like them a lot. There's four way adjustable lumbar, there's a good amount of padding, and they're nicely contoured. These seats are a scootch less comfortable, but I've still been in them for a couple of hours and I'm pretty happy. I'm way happier than I have been in most other sports buckets. The seats are also heated and ventilated. All of that is hooked into Lexus's climate concierge service, which will automatically adjust seat heating and cooling and steering wheel heating, along with the AC. And that's a good thing, because there are fewer buttons in here. I appreciated in the outgoing model just how many hard buttons there were to control everything so you didn't have to deal with the infotainment interface. Some of the adjustments here, you have to go through this interface to make them. So having a good automatic climate control system is pretty important. Here in the backseat, I can really see how that extra two inches of wheelbase has paid off. I have a ton of knee room here. The one issue I have is that if I sit up all the way, my head starts to brush the ceiling. I'm a little tall. I think that most passengers are not going to have an issue with that. I think most adults are going to be pretty happy sitting back here, even on longer drives. Speaking of which, why don't we find out how it drives? SUVs may be all the rage. We all have heard about Ford saying that they're not going to make any more sedans. And I think that's really sad. It's great that Lexus is still dedicated to making sedans, and this new ES is a good example of why. The ride and handling characteristics of this car are just really impressive. For this new ES, the V6 engine makes more power. It now makes 302 horsepower and gets from zero to 60 in an estimated 6.6 seconds. The old six speed automatic has been replaced with a new eight speed unit that also improves fuel economy. The new hybrid gets 15 extra horsepower for a 215 total system, now coming in at 44 miles per gallon combined. That is a really impressive number. Those standard cars-- the ES 350 and the ES 300H-- both also get redesigned suspension. There's some new mechanical trickery there that I'm sure Dan Edmunds would be thrilled to talk to you about at length. I will just cut to the chase and say that it improves both cornering stability and the ride. I always thought the ride in the old ES-- once you got onto choppy pavement on the freeway, it just started to feel kind of busy. The F sport gets adaptive suspension. It gets some sound boosting for the exhaust. So you get more of an aggressive exhaust note in the cabin. You get a unique gauge cluster here and a sport plus mode. The adaptive suspension has really impressed me. It just sort of blows me away. This car handles bumps spectacularly with the adaptive suspension setup. Also, the way that it turns in is really surprising to me. The engineers were talking about how they're trying to capture more of the feel of a rear drive car. And well, when you get on the accelerator, you can tell this is still a front-wheel drive car. The way that it pulls and the way it accelerates out of turns-- the way that the car loads up and the way that it rotates actually feels much more like a rear-wheel drive car. It's not all wine and roses, though. There is the issue of the eight speed gearbox. In normal driving, it is just fine. There is no problem with it. It's unobtrusive. It shifts smoothly. It downshifts quickly. But in the F sport-- when you're trying to drive aggressively, there's a little delay. It still wants to upshift. It's not keeping you in the power band the way that I'd like. And that means that when you try and get on it coming out of a corner, you've got to wait for it to downshift. And that just sort of spoils a little bit of the sporty feel. It's also-- shifting with the paddles doesn't really work. It's not direct shifting. What you're doing is selecting the highest gear that you want the car to be in. So the car can still shift underneath that. But when you're driving the F sport, the attitude of the shifter just doesn't match that really impressive handling. Lexus has also done a lot of work to make the ES quieter, on top of improving the ride. There is now sound deadening material absolutely everywhere in this car. There are even optional sound insulating wheels that have a little resonance chamber in the rims to absorb the noise of impact and vibration from the tires. And it all works. This car is also much quieter than the outgoing car. In keeping with Lexus putting more safety technology in everything, the new ES comes standard with the full suite. You get blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking, and lane keeping assist all standard. And the adaptive cruise control in this new generation can actually bring the car to a complete stop, instead of cutting out at about 25 miles an hour like the old generation did. Overall, this is a really successful update for the ES. I think the traditional buyer is going to be really happy with everything. As much as I still don't love this touchpad interface, it's an improvement over the old system. And Apple CarPlay and hopefully, Android Auto are really nice to have in this car, finally. It's quieter. It's more comfortable. The interior materials are nicer and the interior design looks more upscale. I also think the F sport-- it has some strengths that make it appealing. That adaptive suspension is great. I think that alone is probably worth the cost of entry. But, if you're looking for a sports sedan outside of that really surprising handling, it still leaves something to be desired. We don't have official pricing for the new ES, yet. It should be about the same price as the outgoing model. They're saying about $39,000 MSRP. So expect it to play in that same range of about 40 to the mid 50s. So this new Lexus ES is quieter. It's more comfortable. It's nicer on the inside. It's better to drive. The technology has improved, I mean, really in every way. This is a better car than the outgoing ES. The F Sport handles really well, but that gearbox just holds it back a little bit. We'll know more when we finally get the new Lexus ES to our test track and do a full rating and review. And then we can give you our final verdict. For more information, be sure to stay tuned to edmunds.com And if you like this video, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Associate Staff Writer Will Kaufman traveled to Nashville to get his hands on the newest generation of America's best-selling midsize luxury sedan, the 2019 Lexus ES. In this preliminary review, he'll talk about what sets the 2019 ES 350, the ES 300h hybrid and, of course, the ES 350 F Sport apart from the previous model. Lexus' extensive redesign has improved the ES in just about every way, and the new F Sport trim is meant to up the nameplate's sporting appeal. Has Lexus made the old standby into something worth getting excited about?
Sponsored cars related to the ES 350
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$39,750
|MPG
|22 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|302 hp @ 6600 rpm
|F SPORT 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$44,285
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|302 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Luxury 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$42,405
|MPG
|22 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|302 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$43,400
|MPG
|22 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|302 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite ES 350 safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Uses radar to detect when vehicles are alongside and alerts the driver to potential side collision due to a lane change maneuver.
- Lexus Enform Safety Connect
- Provides automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle location, an emergency button inside the cabin, and enhanced roadside assistance.
- Lexus Safety System+ 2.0
- Bundles a variety of standard safety features, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.5%
Lexus ES 350 vs. the competition
Lexus ES 350 vs. Acura TLX
While the TLX comes standard with a four-cylinder engine, it can also be equipped with a V6 engine that produces similar power to the ES 350's V6. You can also get the TLX with all-wheel drive. The Lexus' larger rear seat area and cargo space make it the better road-trip car. The infotainment system isn't all that great on either one, though Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on the TLX.
Lexus ES 350 vs. Audi A4
The Audi's suspension and lightweight chassis give it the handling edge over the ES 350, though the A4's turbocharged four-cylinder engine is down on power compared to the big V6 in the Lexus. But then again, the Lexus has much more car to move around — it's nearly 10 inches longer with correspondingly larger interior space. It comes down to nimble handling for the Audi versus over-the-road comfort for the Lexus.
Lexus ES 350 vs. Toyota Camry
The ES 350 and the Camry share similar powertrains and size. From a design standpoint, the main difference comes down to quality: The Camry has a simpler interior and fewer upscale features. In contrast, the ES 350 is much quieter, with higher-quality interior trim. Of course, the Camry is less expensive, especially if you opt for the four-cylinder engine.
FAQ
Is the Lexus ES 350 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Lexus ES 350?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lexus ES 350:
- Fully redesigned for 2019
- More powerful V6 engine
- Upgraded technology and safety features
- All-new F Sport trim
- Part of the seventh ES generation introduced for 2019
Is the Lexus ES 350 reliable?
Is the 2019 Lexus ES 350 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Lexus ES 350?
The least-expensive 2019 Lexus ES 350 is the 2019 Lexus ES 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,750.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,750
- F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $44,285
- Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,405
- Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $43,400
What are the different models of Lexus ES 350?
More about the 2019 Lexus ES 350
The 2019 Lexus ES 350 may not be the quickest or sportiest vehicle in its class, but it offers a winning combination of style, comfort, a long list of features, and a quiet ride. Add in the Lexus reputation for quality and reliability, and it's easy to see why the ES appeals to large numbers of buyers seeking an elegant yet practical five-passenger sedan.
The ES 350 is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces a healthy 302 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through an eight-speed transmission. Lexus estimates this combination is good enough to accelerate the midsize luxury sedan from 0 to 60 mph in 6.6 seconds, which is excellent considering the vehicle's forte is really in providing a smooth and quiet ride under virtually all road conditions.
The gentle, compliant suspension system is tuned more for comfort than handling. Although the ES acquits itself reasonably well in corners, it genuinely comes into its own on the highway, where driver and passengers can relax and enjoy the premium sound system while watching the miles roll by.
Inside, the 2019 ES 350 certainly won't disappoint entry-level luxury car shoppers. The roomy interior shines with a host of standard comfort and convenience features, such as high-quality materials, power-adjustable front seats and dual-zone automatic climate control.
There are three main option packages, or trims, available, including a new F Sport model. Each builds on the previous level's luxury equipment. A navigation package is also available, and it can be bundled with an upgraded sound system. There are also numerous individual options, including a panoramic sunroof and hands-free trunklid. But unlike other manufacturers that let owners pick and choose, Lexus typically requires the addition of one of the packages first.
While the ES 350's options configuration is different than most, this Lexus is designed to appeal to buyers looking for an easy purchasing experience. If ease of purchase, comfortable interior, smooth ride and quality build interest you, let Edmunds help you find the perfect 2019 Lexus ES 350.
2019 Lexus ES 350 Overview
The 2019 Lexus ES 350 is offered in the following submodels: ES 350 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Lexus ES 350?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus ES 350 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 ES 350 3.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 ES 350.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lexus ES 350 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 ES 350 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Lexus ES 350?
2019 Lexus ES 350 F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
The 2019 Lexus ES 350 F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $52,220. The average price paid for a new 2019 Lexus ES 350 F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is trending $6,312 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,312 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,908.
The average savings for the 2019 Lexus ES 350 F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is 12.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2019 Lexus ES 350 F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Lexus ES 350s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Lexus ES 350 for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2019 ES 350s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $52,662 and mileage as low as 16 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lexus ES 350. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,104 on a used or CPO 2019 ES 350 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Lexus ES 350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus ES 350 for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $17,033.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $16,468.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lexus ES 350?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
Related 2019 Lexus ES 350 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2018
- Used Mazda CX-5 2016
- Used Toyota Corolla 2016
- Used Audi Q7 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- Used BMW X3 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- 2019 CTS
- Chevrolet Cruze 2019
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 RX 350
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 Lexus GX 460
- Lexus NX 300 2020
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- Lexus RX 450h 2020
- 2020 Lexus UX 250h
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Sentra
- Kia K5 2021
- 2020 Nissan Maxima
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
- INFINITI Q50 2020
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2020 Nissan Versa