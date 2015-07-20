Used 2009 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me

2,019 listings
ES 350 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,019 listings
  • 2009 Lexus ES 350
    used

    2009 Lexus ES 350

    89,155 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    $3,388 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus ES 350
    used

    2009 Lexus ES 350

    53,724 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,000

    $4,461 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus ES 350
    used

    2009 Lexus ES 350

    189,002 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,990

    Details
  • 2009 Lexus ES 350
    used

    2009 Lexus ES 350

    77,582 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $9,981

    $3,322 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus ES 350
    used

    2009 Lexus ES 350

    57,745 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,995

    $3,670 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus ES 350
    used

    2009 Lexus ES 350

    110,660 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,491

    $1,730 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus ES 350
    used

    2009 Lexus ES 350

    97,915 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,994

    $872 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus ES 350
    certified

    2009 Lexus ES 350

    82,203 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,900

    $1,313 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus ES 350
    used

    2009 Lexus ES 350

    135,840 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,699

    $1,134 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus ES 350
    used

    2009 Lexus ES 350

    103,796 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,995

    $1,329 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus ES 350
    used

    2009 Lexus ES 350

    100,006 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,850

    $474 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus ES 350
    used

    2009 Lexus ES 350

    143,150 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,598

    Details
  • 2009 Lexus ES 350
    used

    2009 Lexus ES 350

    92,306 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,399

    $1,080 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus ES 350
    used

    2009 Lexus ES 350

    102,105 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,940

    $714 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus ES 350
    used

    2009 Lexus ES 350

    103,409 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Five Star Dealer
    Fair Deal

    $10,500

    Details
  • 2009 Lexus ES 350
    used

    2009 Lexus ES 350

    92,567 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2009 Lexus ES 350
    used

    2009 Lexus ES 350

    158,902 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2009 Lexus ES 350
    used

    2009 Lexus ES 350

    98,939 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,999

    $322 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus ES 350 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,019 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus ES 350

Read recent reviews for the Lexus ES 350
Overall Consumer Rating
4.532 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (9%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Lexus .....still the best car I've ever owned
Rich,07/20/2015
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I'm now into the seventh year since I purchased this car used. I stilll maintain it as my Best. Ride quality, gas economy, handling...all 5 Stars. I still maintain it through Lexus and take their advice on most of their suggested maintenance. I purchased another Lexus two years ago , an 09 , RX 350. I just want to warn Lexus buyers to thoroughly query the Lexus dealer for all recall information on the car you're purchasing. I was not informed that my RX had a recall for dashboard cracking and at time of purchase, I was eligible to participate in the recall. I ended up incurring a considerable expense to replace the dashboard. I appealed to the dealer and Lexus corporate both of whom refused to listen to any compromise. I wouldn't hold this one experience against the Lexus Brand, as I still maintain they make a wonderful, very reliable car but nonetheless, buyer beware!
Report abuse
