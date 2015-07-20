Used 2009 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me
- 89,155 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,995$3,388 Below Market
- 53,724 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,000$4,461 Below Market
- 189,002 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,990
- 77,582 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,981$3,322 Below Market
- 57,745 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995$3,670 Below Market
- 110,660 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,491$1,730 Below Market
- 97,915 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,994$872 Below Market
- certified
2009 Lexus ES 35082,203 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,900$1,313 Below Market
- 135,840 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,699$1,134 Below Market
- 103,796 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$1,329 Below Market
- 100,006 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,850$474 Below Market
- 143,150 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,598
- 92,306 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,399$1,080 Below Market
- 102,105 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,940$714 Below Market
- 103,409 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$10,500
- 92,567 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,995
- 158,902 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
- 98,939 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,999$322 Below Market
Rich,07/20/2015
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I'm now into the seventh year since I purchased this car used. I stilll maintain it as my Best. Ride quality, gas economy, handling...all 5 Stars. I still maintain it through Lexus and take their advice on most of their suggested maintenance. I purchased another Lexus two years ago , an 09 , RX 350. I just want to warn Lexus buyers to thoroughly query the Lexus dealer for all recall information on the car you're purchasing. I was not informed that my RX had a recall for dashboard cracking and at time of purchase, I was eligible to participate in the recall. I ended up incurring a considerable expense to replace the dashboard. I appealed to the dealer and Lexus corporate both of whom refused to listen to any compromise. I wouldn't hold this one experience against the Lexus Brand, as I still maintain they make a wonderful, very reliable car but nonetheless, buyer beware!
