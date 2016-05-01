Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me

2,019 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
ES 350 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,019 listings
  • 2016 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 350

    12,794 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $25,249

    $3,135 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 350

    44,834 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,977

    $6,015 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 350

    26,171 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $26,369

    $3,309 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 350 in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2016 Lexus ES 350

    25,419 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,449

    $3,088 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 350

    25,815 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $26,795

    $3,746 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 350

    36,064 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $24,989

    $2,816 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 350

    60,616 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,995

    $2,268 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 350 in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 350

    70,256 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $19,990

    $4,044 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 350 in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2016 Lexus ES 350

    56,985 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $22,350

    $3,638 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    certified

    2016 Lexus ES 350

    26,231 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $26,995

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 350 in Red
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 350

    38,769 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $24,477

    $2,686 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 350 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 350

    47,635 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,995

    $3,441 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 350 in Red
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 350

    35,966 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $23,990

    $3,665 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 350

    71,193 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,537

    $3,355 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 350 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 350

    11,043 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,800

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 350

    23,892 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 350
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 350

    21,392 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,900

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 350

    12,387 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $27,500

    $2,609 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus ES 350 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,019 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 350
  4. Used 2016 Lexus ES 350

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus ES 350

Read recent reviews for the Lexus ES 350
Overall Consumer Rating
4.549 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 49 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Important read if shopping or analyzing reviews...
Brandon,01/05/2016
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I have a 2016 ES ultra luxury, and have had a 2008 in the past. The ES is a terrific car for real world use, it will out-handle what most will ever throw at it. It's not a car for a track..but neither really is a C class or 3 or 5 series BMW that I've owned, and they were in no way as serene nor exciting (except when the warranty runs out, or you deal with condescending service departments). The Lexus ES is as luxurious and reliable as you can find anywhere close to it's price range, has a unique 'feel' of quality and thoughtfulness that can't be checked off on a checklist when shopping, you have to own it to notice it. Is it sporty? No. There's not much luxurious about 'feeling the road' unless you're on a track or rare weekend journey, and for that, you can get a real sports car. If you want a sportier 'edge' in a sedan, the GS is very nice and still solid. When shopping for the ES, know that with it being quiet, it's very noticeable which wheels and tires you get. They come with either Michelin or Bridgestone from factory, the particular Michelin they use is rated as top 3 by tirerack.com, the Bridgstone dead last. You can tell when you drive it, and from some reviews who say it's not the car they expected, they always photo Bridgestones on larger rims...which you also may want to avoid. The 17" wheels for 2016 look great, but if you get ultra luxury, you have to swap out the 18". I know..an inch less, but test drive for yourself, the 17", and on a Michelin (Not Bridgestone) tire is what you'd like. in 2016 they also updated suspension and added more sound deadening. It's noticeable if you drive it back to back with a prior year. It's 80% of the top of the line Lexus LS, for almost half the price. It's a hard model to ignore, unless you're trying to impress people who insist that luxury must be sporty and rough edged.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
ES 350
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus ES 350 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings