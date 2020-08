Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel - Laurel / Maryland

Luxury Package W/Wood Trim Navigation System Package Lexus Safety System Plus W/Bi-Led Headlamps Dual Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Front & Rear Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Panoramic Roof Navigation System 3 Spoke Leather & Wood Heated Steering Wheel Accessory Package 2 Power Rear Sunshade Rain Sensing Intermittent Wipers W/Deicer Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection 17" X 7Jj Split 10-Spoke High Gloss Alum Alloy Atomic Silver Stratus Gray W/Linear; Embossed Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2016 Lexus ES 350, PANO SR, BLIND SPOT, 36K MILES . OWN THE #1 SELLING LUXURY CAR SOLD IN THE USA Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Lexus ES 350, PANO SR, BLIND SPOT, 36K MILES . 1 owner The ES 350, PANO SR, BLIND SPOT, 36K MILES is well maintained and has just 36,058mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. The easiest choice in purchasing your next vehicle is choosing one with a detailed history like this gently driven pre-owned vehicle. Although this 2016 Lexus ES 350, PANO SR, BLIND SPOT, 36K MILES is technically a pre-owned vehicle, the clean and spotless interior could fool even the toughest critic. Well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacter's factory warranty. Treat yourself to a Lexus ES 350, PANO SR, BLIND SPOT, 36K MILES that's got it all. Nearly every option is packed into this beautiful ride. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus ES 350, PANO SR, BLIND SPOT, 36K MILES . Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. This vehicle's tires have been thoroughly inspected and are classified as like new. The paint on this Lexus ES 350, PANO SR, BLIND SPOT, 36K MILES is flawless; no scratches, no blemishes, no need to spend extra money on touch ups. Stand out from the crowd as a 2016 Lexus ES 350, PANO SR, BLIND SPOT, 36K MILES is a rare find and just may attract paparazzi. More information about the 2016 Lexus ES 350, PANO SR, BLIND SPOT, 36K MILES: The Lexus ES occupies an important niche within the highly competitive entry-level luxury segment. With its attractive sheetmetal, long list of standard features, and incredible safety technologies the ES earns its high recommendations. While the Lexus is much more comfort-oriented than entries from Cadillac and Mercedes, it does so extremely well, and for a price that starts just under $40,000. The Lexus ES 300h hybrid version provides all the luxury but aims to save fuel with a gasoline/electric powertrain. Lexus and Toyota are credited with essentially inventing the modern hybrid and the ES utilizes that technology to its fullest, earning a combined EPA estimated 40 mpg. This model sets itself apart with terrific interior room and comfort levels, V6 power, hybrid efficiency, and Incredible chassis dynamics All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 58ABK1GG7GU034827

Stock: GU034827

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-02-2020