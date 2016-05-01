Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me

I have a 2016 ES ultra luxury, and have had a 2008 in the past. The ES is a terrific car for real world use, it will out-handle what most will ever throw at it. It's not a car for a track..but neither really is a C class or 3 or 5 series BMW that I've owned, and they were in no way as serene nor exciting (except when the warranty runs out, or you deal with condescending service departments). The Lexus ES is as luxurious and reliable as you can find anywhere close to it's price range, has a unique 'feel' of quality and thoughtfulness that can't be checked off on a checklist when shopping, you have to own it to notice it. Is it sporty? No. There's not much luxurious about 'feeling the road' unless you're on a track or rare weekend journey, and for that, you can get a real sports car. If you want a sportier 'edge' in a sedan, the GS is very nice and still solid. When shopping for the ES, know that with it being quiet, it's very noticeable which wheels and tires you get. They come with either Michelin or Bridgestone from factory, the particular Michelin they use is rated as top 3 by tirerack.com, the Bridgstone dead last. You can tell when you drive it, and from some reviews who say it's not the car they expected, they always photo Bridgestones on larger rims...which you also may want to avoid. The 17" wheels for 2016 look great, but if you get ultra luxury, you have to swap out the 18". I know..an inch less, but test drive for yourself, the 17", and on a Michelin (Not Bridgestone) tire is what you'd like. in 2016 they also updated suspension and added more sound deadening. It's noticeable if you drive it back to back with a prior year. It's 80% of the top of the line Lexus LS, for almost half the price. It's a hard model to ignore, unless you're trying to impress people who insist that luxury must be sporty and rough edged.

