Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me
- 12,794 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$25,249$3,135 Below Market
Carter County Hyundai - Ardmore / Oklahoma
Carter County Hyundai is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2016 Lexus ES 350 only has 12,794mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! The Lexus ES 350 is economically and environmentally smart. Lexus clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. One of the best things about this Lexus ES 350 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. The quintessential Lexus -- This Lexus ES 350 speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. More information about the 2016 Lexus ES 350: The Lexus ES occupies an important niche within the highly competitive entry-level luxury segment. With its attractive sheetmetal, long list of standard features, and incredible safety technologies the ES earns its high recommendations. While the Lexus is much more comfort-oriented than entries from Cadillac and Mercedes, it does so extremely well, and for a price that starts just under $40,000. The Lexus ES 300h hybrid version provides all the luxury but aims to save fuel with a gasoline/electric powertrain. Lexus and Toyota are credited with essentially inventing the modern hybrid and the ES utilizes that technology to its fullest, earning a combined EPA estimated 40 mpg. Interesting features of this model are terrific interior room and comfort levels, V6 power, hybrid efficiency, and Incredible chassis dynamics
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG8GU021679
Stock: H3159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-11-2019
- 44,834 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,977$6,015 Below Market
Reliable Auto Sales - Las Vegas / Nevada
Distinctive design and premium features are yours in our One Owner 2016 Lexus ES 350 Sedan presented in vibrant Silver Lining Metallic! Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 that produces 268hp while matched with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing passing authority. This Front Wheel Drive Sedan works harmoniously to offer you near 31mpg on the open road and a confidence-inspiring drive with incredible acceleration. The flowing and sculpted stance of our ES are accented by attractive alloy wheels, LED running lights and fog lamps. Inside this luxurious 350, comfort and smart functionality surround you with an artistically crafted cabin. Class-leading rear seat legroom, dual-zone climate control, premium heated and cooled seating, leather-wrapped w/wood accents heated steering wheel, and a fantastic sunroof are just part of what makes this sedan extraordinary. You'll also enjoy the Display Audio interface with a prominent touchscreen, full-color navigation, Bluetooth, and a premium sound system with available satellite radio and an iPod interface. Our Lexus has earned excellent safety ratings with innovative safety systems including a rearview camera, ABS brakes, stability and traction control, numerous airbags and available Lexus Safety Connect, which provides automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle location, and an emergency assist button. Elevate your arrival in the kind of style, sophistication, and reliability that only an ES can provide. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! CALL OR TEXT 702-737-6688 FOR QUICK INFO FOR ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS VEHICLE YOUR MESSAGE WILL BE ANSWERED BY A REAL HUMAN PERSON, NEVER AND AUTOMATED SYSTEM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG0G2212194
Stock: 212194
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-16-2020
- 26,171 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$26,369$3,309 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
Luxury Package W/Wood Trim Navigation System Package Lexus Safety System Plus W/Bi-Led Headlamps Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Front & Rear Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System One-Touch Power Trunk Accessory Package 2 3 Spoke Leather & Wood Steering Wheel Power Rear Sunshade Rain Sensing Intermittent Wipers W/Deicer Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection 17" X 7Jj Split 10-Spoke High Gloss Alum Alloy Atomic Silver Stratus Gray W/Linear; Embossed Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2016 Lexus ES 350 is proudly offered by Mercedes Benz of Marietta When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The 2016 Lexus offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this Lexus ES 350 's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. A Lexus with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This ES 350 was gently driven and it shows. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus ES 350 . You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. More information about the 2016 Lexus ES 350: The Lexus ES occupies an important niche within the highly competitive entry-level luxury segment. With its attractive sheetmetal, long list of standard features, and incredible safety technologies the ES earns its high recommendations. While the Lexus is much more comfort-oriented than entries from Cadillac and Mercedes, it does so extremely well, and for a price that starts just under $40,000. The Lexus ES 300h hybrid version provides all the luxury but aims to save fuel with a gasoline/electric powertrain. Lexus and Toyota are credited with essentially inventing the modern hybrid and the ES utilizes that technology to its fullest, earning a combined EPA estimated 40 mpg. Interesting features of this model are terrific interior room and comfort levels, V6 power, hybrid efficiency, and Incredible chassis dynamics We want to EARN your business today! Mercedes Benz of Marietta, 810 Cobb Pkwy South, Marietta GA 30060. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG4GU027656
Stock: GU027656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 25,419 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,449$3,088 Below Market
Hendrick Lexus - Charlotte / North Carolina
L/ Certified: 2-YEAR Unlimited Mileage WARRANTY INCLUDED. Complimentary Maintenance for 20,000 Miles! CARFAX 1-Owner, Superb Condition, L/ Certified, LOW MILES - 25,419! PREMIUM PKG, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PARKING ASSIST, HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS,BACKUP CAMERA. EPA 31 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City!Satellite Radio, Leather, Premium Sound SystemOPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE W/WOOD TRIM: Synthetic Leather Shift Lever, Memory Steering Wheel, electric tilt and telescopic steering wheel, Memory Exterior Mirrors, Wood Trim, Memory Driver Seat, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, FRONT & REAR INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST: clearance and back sonar, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT: lane change assist, ACCESSORY PACKAGE 2 Trunk Mat, Rear Bumper Applique, Wheel Locks (PPO), Cargo Net, 3 SPOKE LEATHER & WOOD STEERING WHEEL. OUR PRODUCT Back-Up Camera, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. 161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile WarrantyEXCELLENT VALUELexus ES 350 with SATIN CASHMERE METALLIC exterior and PARCHMENT W/BIRD'S-EYE MAPLE interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6200 RPM*.WE WILL BUY YOUR CURRENT VEHICLE TODAYOur team of certified appraisers will give the most for your vehicle based on current market conditions. CALL US NOW 704-532-4833! Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/hendricklexus or Follow us on Twitter: www.twiter.com/hendricklexus : @hendricklexusA Dealer Admin. Fee is charged by Hendrick Lexus Charlotte, 6025 East Independence, Charlotte, NC 28212. Please note that options may differ from what is shown. Please consult dealer for complete details.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG1GU031146
Stock: P2669
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 25,815 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$26,795$3,746 Below Market
Bob Howard Acura - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 2016 Lexus ES 350. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Lexus ES 350. You can tell this 2016 Lexus ES 350 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 25,816mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2016 Lexus ES 350: The Lexus ES occupies an important niche within the highly competitive entry-level luxury segment. With its attractive sheetmetal, long list of standard features, and incredible safety technologies the ES earns its high recommendations. While the Lexus is much more comfort-oriented than entries from Cadillac and Mercedes, it does so extremely well, and for a price that starts just under $40,000. The Lexus ES 300h hybrid version provides all the luxury but aims to save fuel with a gasoline/electric powertrain. Lexus and Toyota are credited with essentially inventing the modern hybrid and the ES utilizes that technology to its fullest, earning a combined EPA estimated 40 mpg. This model sets itself apart with terrific interior room and comfort levels, V6 power, hybrid efficiency, and Incredible chassis dynamics We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG5G2213311
Stock: G2213311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 36,064 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$24,989$2,816 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel - Laurel / Maryland
Luxury Package W/Wood Trim Navigation System Package Lexus Safety System Plus W/Bi-Led Headlamps Dual Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Front & Rear Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Panoramic Roof Navigation System 3 Spoke Leather & Wood Heated Steering Wheel Accessory Package 2 Power Rear Sunshade Rain Sensing Intermittent Wipers W/Deicer Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection 17" X 7Jj Split 10-Spoke High Gloss Alum Alloy Atomic Silver Stratus Gray W/Linear; Embossed Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2016 Lexus ES 350, PANO SR, BLIND SPOT, 36K MILES . OWN THE #1 SELLING LUXURY CAR SOLD IN THE USA Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Lexus ES 350, PANO SR, BLIND SPOT, 36K MILES . 1 owner The ES 350, PANO SR, BLIND SPOT, 36K MILES is well maintained and has just 36,058mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. The easiest choice in purchasing your next vehicle is choosing one with a detailed history like this gently driven pre-owned vehicle. Although this 2016 Lexus ES 350, PANO SR, BLIND SPOT, 36K MILES is technically a pre-owned vehicle, the clean and spotless interior could fool even the toughest critic. Well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacter's factory warranty. Treat yourself to a Lexus ES 350, PANO SR, BLIND SPOT, 36K MILES that's got it all. Nearly every option is packed into this beautiful ride. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus ES 350, PANO SR, BLIND SPOT, 36K MILES . Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. This vehicle's tires have been thoroughly inspected and are classified as like new. The paint on this Lexus ES 350, PANO SR, BLIND SPOT, 36K MILES is flawless; no scratches, no blemishes, no need to spend extra money on touch ups. Stand out from the crowd as a 2016 Lexus ES 350, PANO SR, BLIND SPOT, 36K MILES is a rare find and just may attract paparazzi. More information about the 2016 Lexus ES 350, PANO SR, BLIND SPOT, 36K MILES: The Lexus ES occupies an important niche within the highly competitive entry-level luxury segment. With its attractive sheetmetal, long list of standard features, and incredible safety technologies the ES earns its high recommendations. While the Lexus is much more comfort-oriented than entries from Cadillac and Mercedes, it does so extremely well, and for a price that starts just under $40,000. The Lexus ES 300h hybrid version provides all the luxury but aims to save fuel with a gasoline/electric powertrain. Lexus and Toyota are credited with essentially inventing the modern hybrid and the ES utilizes that technology to its fullest, earning a combined EPA estimated 40 mpg. This model sets itself apart with terrific interior room and comfort levels, V6 power, hybrid efficiency, and Incredible chassis dynamics All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG7GU034827
Stock: GU034827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 60,616 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,995$2,268 Below Market
Gunther Volvo of Daytona - Daytona Beach / Florida
NEW ARRIVAL, Call 386-523-0530. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Daytona Beach located at 1270 N. Tomoka Farms Rd at the AUTOMALL. We are your Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Daytona to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG6G2224527
Stock: U80256A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 70,256 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$19,990$4,044 Below Market
Bourne's Auto Center - South Easton / Massachusetts
New Arrival! NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AND SUNROOF / MOONROOF. VALUE PRICED BELOW THE MARKET! This 2016 Lexus ES 350 w/ Navigation,Leather,Dual Sunroof. has a sharp Deep Sea Mica exterior and a super clean Brown/Tan interior! The navigation system is best in class and very easy to use! Bourne's Auto Center was voted DealerRater Dealer of the year in 2020, 2018 and 2015, DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction awards in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015, Massachusetts Quality Dealer of the Year for 2010-2011 and Auto Dealer Monthly named Bourne's Auto Center the largest independent dealer in Massachusetts in Volume! It's all because here at Bourne's, we know we have the best cars at the best prices, and to prove it each vehicle qualifies for a 90 day or 3,750 mile powertrain warranty at no additional cost! You'll love our no haggle, no pressure buying experience at our family-owned and operated dealership in Easton, Massachusetts. Ask us about our First Time Buyer's Program!!! **Price Does Not Include Standard $479 Documentation Fee** . **Vehicle comes with 1 key and 1 Remote, an additional key can be purchased by the customer for our dealer cost.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG8GU007815
Stock: 64464TD
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 56,985 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$22,350$3,638 Below Market
Hendrick Lexus Kansas City North - Kansas City / Missouri
2 yr L/ Certified Warranty, UNLIMITED miles, Very well maintained, we have the records to prove it! Superb Condition, L/ Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 56,985 Miles! EPA 31 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Satin Cashmere Metallic exterior and Parchment w/Piano Black interior, ES 350 trim. Sunroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, ACCESSORY PACKAGE, Alloy Wheels.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEMP3 Player, Sunroof, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESACCESSORY PACKAGE Trunk Mat, SmartAccess Key Gloves, Wheel Locks (PPO), Cargo Net. Lexus ES 350 with Satin Cashmere Metallic exterior and Parchment w/Piano Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6200 RPM*.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile WarrantyWHO WE AREA recipient of the 2018 Elite of Lexus award for providing an exceptional sales and service experience. We invite you to stop by our Dealership and experience why Hendrick Lexus Kansas City North is one of the most highly recommended dealerships in the area! Call us to see the difference 888-236-1932Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG8GU032018
Stock: P6049
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 26,231 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$26,995
Sterling McCall Lexus Clear Lake - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2016 Lexus ES 350. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Save money at the pump with this fuel-sipping Lexus ES 350. A Lexus with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This ES 350 was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2016 Lexus ES 350: The Lexus ES occupies an important niche within the highly competitive entry-level luxury segment. With its attractive sheetmetal, long list of standard features, and incredible safety technologies the ES earns its high recommendations. While the Lexus is much more comfort-oriented than entries from Cadillac and Mercedes, it does so extremely well, and for a price that starts just under $40,000. The Lexus ES 300h hybrid version provides all the luxury but aims to save fuel with a gasoline/electric powertrain. Lexus and Toyota are credited with essentially inventing the modern hybrid and the ES utilizes that technology to its fullest, earning a combined EPA estimated 40 mpg. Strengths of this model include terrific interior room and comfort levels, V6 power, hybrid efficiency, and Incredible chassis dynamics We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG7GU031118
Stock: GU031118
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 38,769 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$24,477$2,686 Below Market
Mac Haik Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Jackson / Mississippi
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG8G2231575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,635 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,995$3,441 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2016 Lexus ES350 Key Features**Navigation System**Back-Up Hybrid**Mark Levinson**Blind Spot Monitor**Parking Assists**Sunroof**Keyless Go**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth**iPod/MP3.Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer, Orange County's home of the best selection of Pre-Owned vehicles.We typically have over 300 Pre-Owned vehicles on the lot at any given time! Our volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals.Let us help you find the right vehicle with the most affordable pricing that best suits your needs and lifestyle.We offer EASY FINANCINGand TRADE-INS are welcome.Please stop by and ask for the Sales Department or give us a call or text at:714.899.2769.We look forward to finding your next vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG4G2226941
Stock: SE05718
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-20-2018
- 35,966 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$23,990$3,665 Below Market
WhitsonMorganPreOwned - Russellville / Arkansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG1GU009390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,193 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,537$3,355 Below Market
INFINITI of Englewood - Englewood / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG4GU011523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,043 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,800
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
*2016 Lexus ES 350 Luxury Sedan,*Eminent White Pearl Exterior over Parchment Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $45,594.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Lexus Safety System + (Originally $1,015),*Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Bi-LED Headlamps,High Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist,*Luxury Package (Originally $1,670),*Remote Keyless Entry-Linked Memory,Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Embossed Stitch Perforated Leather Trimmed Interior,Lexus Memory System for Driver Seat and Exterior Mirror,Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column with Memory,*Navigation System (Originally $1,530),**Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (Originally $500),**Intuitive Parking Assist (Originally $500),** Wood/Leather Steering Wheel (Originally $300),**Power Rear Sunshade (Originally $210),**One Touch Power Trunk Release (Originally $400),**Rain Sensing Wipers with Deicer (Originally $155),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Smart Access Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Navigation System with Multimedia Color Monitor,Lexus Safety System +, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection,High Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist,Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Intuitive Parking Assist,Rear-View Camera with Parking Guidance Display, Brake Assist and Smart Stop Technology,AM/FM/Satellite Radio, USB Audio Plug,Lexus Premium Audio Sound System with Automatic Sound Levelizer,Bluetooth Steaming Audio and Hands-Free Wireless Phone Connectivity,Multi-Function Wood/Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column with Memory, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Heated/Ventilated Power Front Leather Seats with Lumbar Support,Driver Seat Memory, Rear Leather Bench Seats,Tinted Glass Power Tilt and Slide Sunroof with Sliding Sunshade,Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration,Embossed Stitch Perforated Leather Trimmed Interior Accents,Bird's Eye Maple Wood Interior Trim, One Touch Power Trunk Release,Day/Night Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Power Rear Sunshade,Automatic Bi/LED Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Fog Lamps,Power Heated Exterior Mirrors with Memory and Turn Signal Indicators,Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers with Deicer and Mist Cycle,3.5L Four Cam Dual VVT-i 268-HP 24-Valve 6-Cylinder Engine,6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Sequential Shift Control,ECO, Normal and Sport Drive Mode Select,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,17-Inch 10-Spoke Machined Finish Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with All Season Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG0G2233613
Stock: 13924
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 23,892 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,995
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2016 Lexus ES350 Key Features**Navigation System**Backup Camera**Dual Power Seats**Heated and Ventilated front seats**Premium Sound**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth**iPod/MP3.Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG2GU010578
Stock: MA00719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2019
- 21,392 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,900
Saw Mill Auto - Yonkers / New York
This 2016 Lexus ES 350 4dr 4dr Sedan features a 3.5 L V6 VVT-I 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Not Specified with a Not Specified interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Michael Maratto at 914-968-0066 or mikem@sawmillautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GGXG2228760
Stock: H6835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 12,387 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$27,500$2,609 Below Market
Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi - Fredericksburg / Virginia
CARFAX 1-Owner, Superb Condition, ONLY 12,386 Miles! EPA 31 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $1,300 below NADA Retail! Moonroof, Heated Seats, Nav System, RADIO: MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE W/NAVI, CD Player CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: RADIO: MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE W/NAVI: EMVN, 835 watts surround sound audio, DVD-audio/video, 15 speakers, 5.1-channel surround w/7.1 architecture, Clari-Fi technology, advanced voice command casual-language voice recognition system, Bluetooth hands free phone and automatic phonebook download capabilities, Bluetooth streaming audio, HD Radio w/iTunes tagging (complimentary traffic and weather), remote touch navigation controller w/side enter buttons, MP3/WMA, dual USB/iPod audio input plugs and Lexus Insider, Lexus Enform App Suite, destination search, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, Slacker, stocks, fuel prices and sports, Lexus Enform Destinations, Destination Assist and eDestination, LUXURY PACKAGE W/WOOD TRIM: wood console box, Synthetic Leather Shift Lever, Memory Exterior Mirrors, Wood Trim, Memory Driver Seat, Memory Steering Wheel, electric tilt and telescopic steering wheel, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, LEXUS SAFETY SYSTEM PLUS W/BI-LED HEADLAMPS: pre-collision system w/Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/steering assist, High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, LED Low & High Beam Headlamps, Automatic High Beams, Intelligent High Beam (IHB) Non-Smoker vehicle CARFAX 1-Owner Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us pri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG1GU034631
Stock: 76816H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
