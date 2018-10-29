More about the 2019 Lexus ES 300h

It doesn't seem like that long ago when hybrid cars were novelties for early adopters. Now they are commonplace, aimed primarily at the midprice family market. Where hybrids are in short supply is the entry-level luxury class, and that makes the 2019 Lexus ES 300h stand out. The hybrid ES prioritizes fuel economy over dynamic performance but never forgets that it is a luxury sedan. And it offers up all the comforts and amenities found in the non-hybrid, V6-powered Lexus ES 350. The ES 300h is roomy and relaxing, even compared to its competition. Interior trim fit and finish are impeccable, and the back seat is generously sized. We are less enamored by the Remote Touch interface. While the idea of a touchpad controller is unusual, it is not well-suited for operation in a moving car. It requires too much attention be taken away from the road. If cutting-edge infotainment technology is a priority, we recommend spending plenty of time with the system during your test drive. Fuel economy is the ES 300h's raison d'être, and the powertrain is similar to the one found in its Toyota Camry Hybrid cousin. It uses a continuously variable automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. Beneath the hood is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder mated to Toyota's proven Hybrid Synergy Drive system. Total output is 215 horsepower. Rivals that use a plug-in hybrid powertrain are generally more performance-oriented and much more fleet-footed. But we don't mind giving up a little power for the sort of fuel economy the ES 300h returns. The EPA rates the Lexus ES 300h at 44 mpg combined (43 city/45 highway), figures that are about 10 percent higher than the ratings for last year's model. All-electric operation at low speed enhances the trademark refinement of the ES, but the cabin is even library-quiet at highway speeds. Ride quality along those highways is much improved over last year. Lexus offers the ES 300h in a single trim level that includes most of what we expect from a modern-day luxury sedan. That includes the high-quality simulated leather upholstery so prevalent in luxury cars on the market today. Additional options — including navigation, alternate interior trim choices and genuine cowhide — are bundled into packages. The content and availability of those packages can vary by region, however. If you're considering this fuel-efficient luxury sedan, Edmunds can help you find the perfect 2019 Lexus ES 300h.

2019 Lexus ES 300h Overview

The 2019 Lexus ES 300h is offered in the following submodels: ES 300h Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

