Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(14)
2019 Lexus ES 300h

What’s new

  • Fully redesigned for 2019
  • Improved fuel efficiency
  • Upgraded technology, safety features and driver aids
  • More passenger and cargo space
  • Part of the seventh ES generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent ride quality and quiet cabin
  • Good fuel economy for the size and power
  • Comfortable and mostly upscale interior
  • Finicky infotainment interface
  • Disappointing quality of a few interior plastics
  • Rear seats don't fold down
  • Acceleration is slow by luxury sedan standards
MSRP Starting at
$41,560
Save as much as $4,797
Select your model:
Save as much as $4,797 with Edmunds

2019 Lexus ES 300h pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 ES 300h
Luxury and Ultra Luxury

msrp 

$41,810
starting price
Search Inventory
Lexus.com
Build & price

Which ES 300h does Edmunds recommend?

The Lexus ES 300h comes well-equipped without needing anything else, and it's suitable if you're looking for luxury on a budget. But we recommend getting the Luxury trim, which adds leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, wood interior trim, and ambient interior lighting. We'd also check the box for the navigation system since it's the only way to get Apple CarPlay.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.9 / 10

Hybrids typically fall into two price categories. On the lower end are fuel-sipping eco-hatchbacks. Pay more and you'll open the doors to performance luxury vehicles, which use the electric motor's extra power to produce enviable acceleration. The 2019 Lexus ES 300h is one of the few cars that compete in between. Its large, roomy cabin is undeniably more upscale than a standard hybrid's, but its price is barely higher than that of the Toyota Avalon Hybrid upon which it is based. The Lexus can't beat its German rivals in terms of outright speed, but it undercuts the competition by thousands of dollars, and its modest four-cylinder engine is undeniably more fuel-efficient.

The ES 300h and the similar V6-powered ES 350 are redesigned for 2019. The sedan is longer, lower and wider than its predecessor, allowing for an increased wheelbase to give it more passenger legroom. The relocated battery pack, now residing under the rear seats, means the ES 300h has the same trunk space as the ES 350.

Inside, many of the touch points have been lifted from more expensive Lexuses, giving the ES an even more premium vibe than before. The technology interface continues to be a sore spot, though the availability of Apple CarPlay makes it less aggravating than in years past. Still, the touchpad controller is more finicky and less precise than the knob controller favored by rivals.

The 2019 Lexus ES 300h is a marked improvement over its predecessor, with a nicer interior and more passenger and cargo room. It doesn't have many direct competitors — the 2019 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is the only other like-minded luxury midsize in this price range — and we think buyers looking to step up from everyday hybrids will enjoy its enticing blend of luxury and value.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Lexus ES 300h as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year.

2019 Lexus ES 300h models

The 2019 Lexus ES 300h is a midsize luxury sedan sold in three main trim levels with numerous available features packages and stand-alone options. Note that some options and configurations may be limited depending on where the car is purchased.

The ES 300h features a hybrid powertrain (a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine paired to an electric motor) that produces 215 total system horsepower. Those who prefer a bit more oomph under the hood are encouraged to check out the similar V6-powered 2019 Lexus ES 350.

Standard features on the 2019 Lexus ES 300h include 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a digital instrument panel, dual-zone automatic climate control, selectable driving modes, power-adjustable front seats, simulated-leather upholstery, onboard Wi-Fi, an 8-inch central display, three USB ports, and a 10-speaker audio system with a CD player and satellite radio.

Every ES 300h also comes with a wealth of advanced safety features, including a rearview camera, automatic high-beam control, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and mitigation, and a pre-collision warning system with automatic emergency braking.

On the base ES, you can order the optional Premium package, which adds automatic wipers, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, and heated and ventilated front seats.

The Luxury trim includes those upgrades, plus heated mirrors, sound-reducing side windows, leather upholstery, ambient lighting and genuine wood trim. The Ultra Luxury package pulls out all the stops with hands-free trunk release, upgraded leather upholstery, a power rear sunshade, manual rear side sunshades, and special chassis dampers that help absorb vibrations when cornering.

Notable stand-alone options include 18-inch wheels, a heated steering wheel, adaptive suspension dampers, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, a 17-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system, blind-spot monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert, rear pedestrian alert with automatic braking, a 360-degree parking camera, and a wireless charging pad. An optional navigation system is paired with a larger 12.3-inch display screen and Apple CarPlay functionality.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2019 Lexus ES 300h (2.5L 4-cyl hybrid | CVT automatic | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.9 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort8.5
Interior8.5
Utility8.5
Technology6.5

Driving

7.0
We didn't expect much from this luxury hybrid in terms of performance, but the ES 300h handles surprisingly well. Acceleration is adequate overall, and it's downright impressive for a vehicle this efficient. Unfortunately, the transfer from regenerative to friction braking is harsh and un-Lexus-like.

Acceleration

7.0
The ES 300h isn't made for stoplight sprints, but it will leave the line with authority when asked to do so. Our Edmunds testing resulted in a 0-60 mph time of 8.3 seconds. That is slow by luxury standards, but it's quite good when you consider this is a big sedan capable of achieving more than 40 mpg.

Braking

6.0
The brakes are a mixed bag. On one hand, braking force builds gradually and the brakes don't feel grabby at the top of the pedal stroke. Unfortunately, the handoff between regenerative and friction brakes is less refined. Under braking, the transfer between the two types of brakes feels like a harsh downshift from a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Steering

6.5
Effort is light, and there's not much buildup as you move from center. There's no feedback, along with zero sense of road texture. These characteristics aren't uncommon for the class, however. Eco mode makes the steering effort feel syrupy, but Sport gives it a more natural firmness.

Handling

8.5
The ES 300h's handling abilities are surprisingly good, and the car feels much more planted than expected. There's little body roll, even when you push it further than a typical owner would. Passengers won't feel queasy if you take a set of sharp bends with gusto.

Drivability

8.0
Handoff from electric to engine power is imperceptible unless you slam the gas pedal from a stop, which forces the engine to kick on at about 5 mph. Otherwise, the gas motor activates naturally with no shock through the cabin. Eco mode dulls throttle response, but you won't notice while cruising around town. The reduced response is only noticeable at highway speeds.

Comfort

8.5
The ES 300h is eminently comfortable. It has a cushy yet well-controlled ride and supportive seats. We have a few minor gripes that include the strained exhaust note and seat heating elements that are merely warm.

Seat comfort

8.0
The front seats are quite comfortable and supportive on long hauls. Even so, four-way lumbar should be standard on a luxury sedan. The rear seatbacks are set at a nice angle, and headrest positioning is comfortable. Tall rear passengers sitting behind similar-size front occupants will likely find the bench a little flat.

Ride comfort

8.5
The ES drives like the large luxury cruiser it is. The ride is comfortable but composed, without the floaty sensation that some softly tuned sedans exhibit. It soaks up most bumps, but washboard-style roads remain a little rough.

Noise & vibration

8.5
The ES 300h accelerates from a stop under quiet electric power, and the transition to the gas engine as speed increases is shock-free. The engine is barely noticeable under light acceleration, but hitting the pedal for quicker response brings the telltale relentless groan of a four-cylinder mated to a CVT.

Climate control

7.5
Set to automatic control, the dual-zone climate system sometimes has a hard time figuring out optimal fan speed. For example, when we set the A/C to 73 degrees on a 76-degree day in our test car, the fans maxed out, blowing cold air. The heated seats only get warm on the highest setting, but seat ventilation is phenomenal.

Interior

8.5
The cabin of the ES is an inviting place to stay, with plenty of room all around. The interior materials look like they are borrowed from the ES' more expensive siblings.

Ease of use

8.5
Most controls are within reach, but a few are obscured. Though the seat heating and cooling controls are not located near the climate controls, we like that they are physical buttons (and not just buried in a display screen menu). The combination volume and tuning knob is thoughtful and well-executed.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The low-slung seats are a boon to shorter passengers, but tall people entering the car will have to scrunch up a bit. The low doorsills make it easy to step in or out. A driver easy entry/exit feature tilts the wheel up and moves the seat back. The ES is so roomy the rear passenger doesn't feel squished.

Driving position

8.0
The driver's seat offers a decent range of adjustability, though it could go lower to accommodate tall folks. The door and the center armrest are about the same height, so most drivers can place their elbows comfortably while gripping the wheel at the 9 and 3 o'-clock positions.

Roominess

8.0
The ES 300h feels light and airy inside, giving occupants an excellent sense of space. Legroom is abundant both front and rear. However, a standard sunroof and sloping rear roofline reduce front and rear headroom for tall passengers.

Visibility

9.0
The front roof pillars are a little thick, but the low hood and high roof make it easy to see out the front. The car's beltline is high but still affords good side visibility. The rear window is large, with a moderately sloping shelf and relatively narrow pillars.

Quality

9.0
You wouldn't confuse its interior for the top-line LS 500's, but the ES 300h shares design elements and some switchgear with its far more expensive sibling. High-quality materials and tight panel fitment are up to Lexus' typical high standards.

Utility

8.5
The redesigned ES has more interior storage pockets than last year's model, and the LATCH anchors are much more accessible. Cargo space is much improved, too: Moving the battery pack from the trunk to beneath the rear seats means the 300h has the same trunk space as the ES 350.

Small-item storage

8.5
The front cupholders are oddly located, but the idea is sound: Keep them offset so two large cups don't bump into each other. The one next to the driver even has a height-adjustable bottom. Space is abundant in the front console, and the rear cupholders are reasonably sized. The door pockets are narrow and short.

Cargo space

8.0
The battery pack resides beneath the rear seats, so there's no cargo-reducing hump in the trunk. Cargo space is 16.7 cubic feet, the same as the non-hybrid ES. Unlike the Lincoln MKZ Hybrid, you can't fold the rear seats to increase space; there's only a pass-through for long items.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.5
Four anchors are hidden beneath removable Isofix covers. Three tethers are located on the rear shelf, though curiously farther from the seatback than most. They require a bit of a stretch to reach, but the hooks are easy to latch onto.

Technology

6.5
Lexus finally offers Apple CarPlay on the ES, and high-quality music sounds fantastic on the Mark Levinson audio system. The high-tech display screen looks good, but a horrid user interface drags down the overall score.

Smartphone integration

7.0
The ES 300h comes with four USB ports (two in front and two behind the center console). If you still have devices to charge, there's a Qi wireless pad in the center console. Apple CarPlay is optional, and Android Auto is not offered.

Driver aids

8.5
The ES 300h comes standard with a number of driving aids, including lane keeping assist and forward collision warning. Parking sensors are a little sensitive but can be disabled temporarily, so they don't beep constantly if you stop a little close to the car in front.

Voice control

7.0
The voice control system recognizes some limited free speech. It will direct you to the nearest X as long as X is a well-known chain. It will take you to the nearest Starbucks, for instance, but not Jersey Mike's or a specific hotel. It's not nearly as good as some rivals' voice systems.
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
Ultra Luxury, Luxury, Base

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lexus ES 300h.

5 star reviews: 72%
4 star reviews: 7%
3 star reviews: 14%
2 star reviews: 7%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 14 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • road noise
  • ride quality
  • driving experience
  • comfort
  • fuel efficiency
  • value
  • interior
  • engine
  • technology
  • seats
  • dashboard
  • wheels & tires
  • maintenance & parts
  • handling & steering
  • doors
  • safety
  • acceleration
  • steering wheel

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, 2019 ES 300h Hybrid Luxury
J Daw,
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

This is a luxury, teriffic milage, car that is very quiet. The layout of tha interior is similar to the LS. The operation of the instrumentation leaves something to be desired-way too complicated to operate. Lexus seemed to go out of their way making everything instrumental way too hard to easily operate. My 2013 Lexus ES300h was much easier insofar as operation of the instrumental package. Otherwise, it is a great car. Smooth, quiet, firm easy driving. I would strongly suggest paying extra for the Luxury package in order to get the noise reducing wheels and window glass. They come standard as part of the Luxury package.

5 out of 5 stars, We love our 2019 ES 300h
Jerryd,
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

This has to be the most enjoyable car we have ever owned. It is a dream to drive. My wife and I fight over who gets to drive the car. The ride is smooth, the cabin is bank vault quiet , and the milage is outstanding. With mostly city driving, we have averaged 42 mpg since we bought the car. I would recommend paying extra and getting the luxury package. With that package you get the noise reducing wheels and noise reducing side windows. Our previous car was a 2013 Lexus ES 300h. We liked the car, but the cabin noise was loud, especially on the highway. That was the main reason we traded for the 2019 model.

5 out of 5 stars, BEST Hybrid 'Prius' made
Doug S.,
Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

This is my second ES300h. I now have 3,200 miles on this car. SUPERB Automobile.. SO safety conscious. Far superior to the 6th generation. I am a bit of an enomoly... I get 49 - 52.5 mpg about town, 46 on the highway. SO comfortable.. seats are wonderful to drive from.. This 'Mark Levinson' is infinitely better than previous versions. Driving, on the road, is surgical as to placement and position. I got the UL package with every option they offered... not inexpensive, but for what you get.. WELL worth waiting for a special Order. "Get your hands on a Toyota, you'll never let Go".. and the Lexus label is even better..

5 out of 5 stars, 2019 ES 300H
Happy Car Owner,
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

I love my new 2019 Lexus Hybrid! Mt. Kisco Lexus was great to negotiate with for the purchase, too!

Write a review

See all 14 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$41,560
MPG 44 city / 45 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower215 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all for sale
Luxury 4dr Sedan features & specs
Luxury 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$44,215
MPG 44 city / 45 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower215 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all for sale
Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan features & specs
Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$45,210
MPG 44 city / 45 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower215 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Lexus ES 300h features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite ES 300h safety features:

Lexus Safety System+ 2.0
Bundles a variety of standard safety features, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.
Panoramic View Monitor
Displays a 360-degree image of the area around the vehicle to aid in parking maneuvers.
Blind Spot Monitor
Warns the driver if a vehicle is in the ES 300h's blind spot.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.5%

Lexus ES 300h vs. the competition

Lexus ES 300h vs. Toyota Avalon Hybrid

The Lexus ES 300h is essentially a more luxury-oriented version of the already fairly upscale Toyota Avalon Hybrid. Both are new for 2019 and benefit from a ton of new technology and safety features. The Lexus has nicer interior appointments, while the Avalon's touchscreen infotainment system is much easier to use on a day-to-day basis.

Compare Lexus ES 300h & Toyota Avalon Hybrid features

Lexus ES 300h vs. Lexus ES 350

The main difference between these two cars is the engine. Instead of a hybrid powertrain, the ES 350 uses Lexus' tried and true 3.5-liter V6. The ES 350 is much less fuel-efficient — its city rating is half that of the ES 300h — but it's also quicker and the sticker price is lower.

Compare Lexus ES 300h & Lexus ES 350 features

Lexus ES 300h vs. BMW 5 Series

The ES 300h and the BMW 5 Series take vastly different approaches to midsize hybrid luxury sedans. The ES 300h has a fairly low starting price, a typical hybrid powertrain and remarkable fuel efficiency. The 5 Series is a more performance-oriented plug-in hybrid with an all-electric range of 15 miles before the gas engine kicks on. It also has a quick 0-60 mph time and a much higher price tag.

Compare Lexus ES 300h & BMW 5 Series features

FAQ

Is the Lexus ES 300h a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 ES 300h both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. You probably care about Lexus ES 300h fuel economy, so it's important to know that the ES 300h gets an EPA-estimated 44 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the ES 300h has 16.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus ES 300h. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Lexus ES 300h?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lexus ES 300h:

Learn more

Is the Lexus ES 300h reliable?

To determine whether the Lexus ES 300h is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the ES 300h. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the ES 300h's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Lexus ES 300h a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Lexus ES 300h is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 ES 300h and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 ES 300h is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Lexus ES 300h?

The least-expensive 2019 Lexus ES 300h is the 2019 Lexus ES 300h 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,560.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $41,560
  • Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $44,215
  • Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $45,210
Learn more

What are the different models of Lexus ES 300h?

If you're interested in the Lexus ES 300h, the next question is, which ES 300h model is right for you? ES 300h variants include 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of ES 300h models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Lexus ES 300h

It doesn't seem like that long ago when hybrid cars were novelties for early adopters. Now they are commonplace, aimed primarily at the midprice family market. Where hybrids are in short supply is the entry-level luxury class, and that makes the 2019 Lexus ES 300h stand out. The hybrid ES prioritizes fuel economy over dynamic performance but never forgets that it is a luxury sedan. And it offers up all the comforts and amenities found in the non-hybrid, V6-powered Lexus ES 350.

The ES 300h is roomy and relaxing, even compared to its competition. Interior trim fit and finish are impeccable, and the back seat is generously sized. We are less enamored by the Remote Touch interface. While the idea of a touchpad controller is unusual, it is not well-suited for operation in a moving car. It requires too much attention be taken away from the road. If cutting-edge infotainment technology is a priority, we recommend spending plenty of time with the system during your test drive.

Fuel economy is the ES 300h's raison d'être, and the powertrain is similar to the one found in its Toyota Camry Hybrid cousin. It uses a continuously variable automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. Beneath the hood is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder mated to Toyota's proven Hybrid Synergy Drive system. Total output is 215 horsepower. Rivals that use a plug-in hybrid powertrain are generally more performance-oriented and much more fleet-footed.

But we don't mind giving up a little power for the sort of fuel economy the ES 300h returns. The EPA rates the Lexus ES 300h at 44 mpg combined (43 city/45 highway), figures that are about 10 percent higher than the ratings for last year's model. All-electric operation at low speed enhances the trademark refinement of the ES, but the cabin is even library-quiet at highway speeds. Ride quality along those highways is much improved over last year.

Lexus offers the ES 300h in a single trim level that includes most of what we expect from a modern-day luxury sedan. That includes the high-quality simulated leather upholstery so prevalent in luxury cars on the market today. Additional options — including navigation, alternate interior trim choices and genuine cowhide — are bundled into packages. The content and availability of those packages can vary by region, however. If you're considering this fuel-efficient luxury sedan, Edmunds can help you find the perfect 2019 Lexus ES 300h.

2019 Lexus ES 300h Overview

The 2019 Lexus ES 300h is offered in the following submodels: ES 300h Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What do people think of the 2019 Lexus ES 300h?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus ES 300h and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 ES 300h 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 ES 300h.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lexus ES 300h and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 ES 300h featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Lexus ES 300h?

2019 Lexus ES 300h 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

The 2019 Lexus ES 300h 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $48,255. The average price paid for a new 2019 Lexus ES 300h 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $4,797 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,797 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,458.

The average savings for the 2019 Lexus ES 300h 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 9.9% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2019 Lexus ES 300h 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 Lexus ES 300hs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Lexus ES 300h for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2019 ES 300hs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $48,503 and mileage as low as 4 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lexus ES 300h. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,555 on a used or CPO 2019 ES 300h available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Lexus ES 300hs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Lexus ES 300h for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,599.

Find a new Lexus for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,244.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lexus ES 300h?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials

