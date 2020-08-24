Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires and new battery! Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Wood & Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel Pwr Rear Sunshade Full-Size Spare Tire W/17" Alloy Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Cerulean Blue Metallic Light Gray; Perforated Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of Lexus of Tampa Bay's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2010 Lexus ES 350 with 10,574mi. This Lexus includes: FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE Conventional Spare Tire PREFERRED ACCESSORY PACKAGE Wheel Locks WOOD & LEATHER-TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL Leather Steering Wheel LIGHT GRAY, PERFORATED SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats CERULEAN BLUE METALLIC HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) BODY SIDE MOLDING (PPO) PWR REAR SUNSHADE INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This well-maintained Lexus ES 350 comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus ES 350 . This Lexus ES 350 is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. More information about the 2010 Lexus ES 350: The 2010 ES 350 shares its genes with the popular Toyota Camry, but it has been massaged by Lexus engineers into something much more than just the sum of its parts. The ES 350 is the quintessential entry-level luxury car with a host of standard amenities, innovative technology and a smooth 3.5L V6. It boasts all this and more for less than $35,000, which makes it a bargain as well. This model sets itself apart with Excellent fit and finish, strong, economical powertrain, luxurious interior, and quiet ride and smooth road manners All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBK1EG3A2410410

Stock: A2410410

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020