Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me
- 10,574 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,995$4,047 Below Market
Lexus of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires and new battery! Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Wood & Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel Pwr Rear Sunshade Full-Size Spare Tire W/17" Alloy Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Cerulean Blue Metallic Light Gray; Perforated Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of Lexus of Tampa Bay's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2010 Lexus ES 350 with 10,574mi. This Lexus includes: FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE Conventional Spare Tire PREFERRED ACCESSORY PACKAGE Wheel Locks WOOD & LEATHER-TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL Leather Steering Wheel LIGHT GRAY, PERFORATED SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats CERULEAN BLUE METALLIC HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) BODY SIDE MOLDING (PPO) PWR REAR SUNSHADE INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This well-maintained Lexus ES 350 comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus ES 350 . This Lexus ES 350 is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. More information about the 2010 Lexus ES 350: The 2010 ES 350 shares its genes with the popular Toyota Camry, but it has been massaged by Lexus engineers into something much more than just the sum of its parts. The ES 350 is the quintessential entry-level luxury car with a host of standard amenities, innovative technology and a smooth 3.5L V6. It boasts all this and more for less than $35,000, which makes it a bargain as well. This model sets itself apart with Excellent fit and finish, strong, economical powertrain, luxurious interior, and quiet ride and smooth road manners All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG3A2410410
Stock: A2410410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 34,656 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,498$2,583 Below Market
Lexus of Northborough - Northborough / Massachusetts
2010 Lexus ES 350 In Satin Cashmere with Parchment- One owner, clean carFax report, super clean car- Navigation, backup camera.- Leather trimmed seats, Intuitive parking assist.- Heated and ventilated front seats.- Full size 17" spare with Alloy wheel.- HID dual-swivel adaptive front lighting system.- Tilt and slide power moonroof.- Odometer is 63334 miles below market average.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EGXA2378295
Stock: P2054
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 133,576 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,300$1,246 Below Market
Onyx Motors LTD - Glenview / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG9A2344946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,134 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,995$1,475 Below Market
Max Motors - Honolulu / Hawaii
REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Lexus purchase. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, MP3. This Lexus ES 350 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Satellite Radio, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Rear-Side Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input, Voice Control. This Lexus is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Office at 808-845-1111 or maxmotorshawaii@gmail.com for more information. - Check out our reviews on Yelp and Facebook. Buy with confidence from a trusted dealer. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG7A2361079
Stock: MM1664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 142,948 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,995$910 Below Market
Next Ride Auto Sales - Tampa / Florida
REAL NICE 2 OWNER NO ACCIDENT NO SMOKER 2010 LEXUS ES350 DUAL SUNROOF NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA AND SENSORS MARK LEVINSON STEREO METALLIC BLUE WITH HEATED / COOLED TAN LEATHER 3.5L V6 WITH 142948 MILES. 2 KEY REMOTES OWNERS MANUALS FOLLOWING MAINTENANCE RECENTLY DONE.... USE FULL SYNTHETIC OIL NEW EVAPORATOR AND EXPANSION VALVE ALL NEW STRUTS/SHOCKS AND ALIGNMENT NEW BRAKE PADS AND RESURFACE ROTORS NEW ALTERNATOR MARK LEVINSON DOLBY DTS CD XM IPOD/AUX CLOCK OUTSIDE TEMP COMPASS DUAL DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEAT MEMORY DIGITAL INFO CENTER POWER SUNROOF SUNSHADE TRUNK SEATS HEATED MIRRORS WITH TURN SIGNALS AUTO WINDOWS LOCKS KEYLESS ENTRY AND START GRAY LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS POWER TILT/TRIM/TELESCOPIC BLUETOOTH DUAL CHROME EXHAUST TINTED WINDOWS REAR DEFROST NEW SPARE WITH JACK AND TOOLS FLOOR MATS CARGO MAT SOS HOMELINK FOLDING REAR ARMREST/DRINK HOLDER 215/55/17 TOYO TIRES ON FACTORY SPOKE ALUMINUM WHEELS. REALLY NICE FULLY LOADED UP LEXUS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG0A2396384
Stock: 072420
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,331 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$12,250$1,645 Below Market
Phat's Auto Group - Covina / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG6A2356830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,652 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,998$641 Below Market
Price Pro - Maumee / Ohio
Super Nice Car!!! Heated+Cooled Leather, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Great on Gas. Why pay Retail!! When you can buy slightly above wholesale every day? At Price Pro, we pride ourselves on our ability to sell quality vehicles at prices no other dealerships can beat. We maintain a very low profit margin on our entire inventory. Our no hassle, no haggle buying experience makes purchasing your vehicle easy, with our unbeatable prices that are clearly posted! We will gladly show you our state of the art pricing process and the price at which competitors are selling the same vehicle. All of our vehicles are priced consistently lower than traditional dealerships. While other dealerships may occasionally have lower prices, those vehicles are aged, not serviced, and unsalable and cannot be compared to our high quality vehicles. Buy with complete confidence with our FREE complementary Experian Autocheck Vehicle History Report, available on our website. All of our vehicles are carefully inspected, serviced, and reconditioned offsite at our massive 30,000 sq ft, 17-acre facility. We take reconditioning to the next level and meet or exceed expectations used at traditional dealerships. In addition to providing the highest quality vehicle at the lowest price around, we also offer instant financing with the ability to match the best rates in town. We also want and accept any and all trades or we will even buy your vehicle outright. Save thousands shopping at Price Pro! Call Today (419) 794-5060
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG1A2349266
Stock: 14571PH
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 80,412 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,550$529 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of San Jose - San Jose / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Navigation System Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Wood & Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel Pwr Rear Sunshade Full-Size Spare Tire W/17" Alloy Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black Sapphire Pearl Parchment; Perforated Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG1A2405626
Stock: A2405626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 63,618 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,885
North Park Lexus of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, Very Nice, ONLY 63,646 Miles! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Lexus ES 350 with Obsidian exterior and Parchment interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 272 HP at 6200 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESWOOD & LEATHER-TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL wood & leather-trimmed shift knob, FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/17 ALLOY WHEEL. Maintenance Up To Date, CARFAX Certified One Owner, LOW MILES! Clean CarFax!EXPERTS REPORT5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control newCarTestDrive.com's review says Lexus has been the highest-ranking brand in the J.D. Power and Associates dependability study for more than a decade..WHY BUY FROM USOur passion is providing you with a world-class Lexus ownership experience. Lexus has awarded us with the Elite of Lexus award every year since 1995. We set the bar in provided an elevated level of service to our clients. Lexus shoppers and owners enjoy personal delivery of their vehicle of interest to their local doorstep, loaner cars available in our service department with an appointment, full cafe equipped with wireless Internet and a massage room with waterfall.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG5A2401806
Stock: U2401806
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 114,592 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,998
Herb Chambers Lexus - Sharon / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Lexus ES 350 includes: Total Value: $1,800. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Synthetic Oil and Filter Change, Battery Voltage Test, Windshield Wiper Inserts Replaced, Tires Inspected, 2 Tires Replaced, Brake Inspection, Front Brakes Pads Replaced, Front Brake Rotors Replaced, Engine Air Filter Replaced, Cabin Air Filter Replaced, 4 Wheel Alignment, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, 2 Keys with Programmed Key Fobs, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here, Navigation System BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES Navigation System Hard Disk Drive Navigation System with Backup Camera and Voice Command. Full Size Spare Tire with 17-inch Alloy Wheel. Heated and Ventilated Front Seats. High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Dual-swivel Adaptive Front Lighting System (AFS). Intuitive Parking Assist. Wood Leather Steering Wheel Shift Knob. Preferred Accessory Package. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Sunroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. CARFAX 1-Owner 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG2A2353410
Stock: P9290A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 145,594 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$8,987$343 Below Market
Audi South Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Wood & Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel Pwr Rear Sunshade Full-Size Spare Tire W/17" Alloy Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Light Gray; Perforated Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim Tungsten Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: Audi South Orlando is pleased to be currently offering this 2010 Lexus ES 350 with 145,594mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The 2010 Lexus exterior is finished in a breathtaking Tungsten Pearl, while being complemented by such a gorgeous Light Gray interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful! You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. More information about the 2010 Lexus ES 350: The 2010 ES 350 shares its genes with the popular Toyota Camry, but it has been massaged by Lexus engineers into something much more than just the sum of its parts. The ES 350 is the quintessential entry-level luxury car with a host of standard amenities, innovative technology and a smooth 3.5L V6. It boasts all this and more for less than $35,000, which makes it a bargain as well. Strengths of this model include Excellent fit and finish, strong, economical powertrain, luxurious interior, and quiet ride and smooth road manners All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG1A2374359
Stock: A2374359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 173,788 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$7,995$1,120 Below Market
Steve Hahn's Volkswagen - Yakima / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG1A2408042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$11,500$705 Below Market
Wallingford Auto Park - Wallingford / Connecticut
Clean CARFAX. ** HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, ** SUNROOF, ** LEATHER, ** BLUETOOTH, ** POWER SEAT, ** ALLOY WHEELS, ** PUSH BUTTON START.Certified by our 108-point safety inspection!We do the service work up front, not after you have seen the vehicle! Buy this Lexus 350 with full confidence and ask for the service records that we have. Give us a call at 203-294-4610 or visit www.WallingfordAutoPark.com to see our full inventory! Trade Ins are welcome. We finance for all credit types!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG9A2412145
Stock: 15787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 121,213 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$9,471$517 Below Market
Willis Cadillac - Clive / Iowa
CLEAN CARFAX, LOCAL TRADE, ES 350, FWD -HDD Navigation System -Heated and Ventilated Front Seats -Intuitive Parking Assist -Lexus Premium Audio System -Power Moonroof / Sunroof WILLIS AS IS Vehicles in this category are sold AS IS, and are for those looking for vehicles at an extreme value. These vehicles are generally over 100,000 miles -Willis Multi-Point Safety Inspection -Willis Complete Auto Detail -Qualifies for extended service contract -Vehicle receives oil change and filter. *Prices do not include tax, title, license, dealer fees or dealer installed options. The prices shown above, may vary as will incentives, and are subject to change. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Vehicle availability subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG6A2382313
Stock: W0617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 170,784 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,988
Select Motor Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
DON'T LET THE MILES FOOL YOU ON THIS ONE FOLKS,,,,SUPER CLEAN ES350* ....TOP OF THE LINE WITH ALL THE BELLS & WHISTLES ..... MOON-ROOF & HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR, INCREDIBLE -GPS- CD SOUND STEREO - & FULL POWER & A WHOLE LOT MORE ....FOLKS...THIS VEHICLE LOOKS NOTHING LIKE A 2010... IN FACT IT RUNS & DRIVES NICER THAN MOST VEHICLES OUT THERE THAT ARE HALF ITS AGE... TRULY A SHOWROOM CLEAN , VERY WELL CARED FOR...THIS VEHICLE DRIVES WONDERFUL & IT IS AS CLEAN AS CAN BE AS YOU CAN SEE IN THE PHOTOS … NOT MUCH ELSE TO SAY...IF YOU WANT A REAL NICE ONE THAT DRIVES WONDERFUL THAN YOU JUST FOUND IT... SMOOTH RIDE...PRICED TO SELL … MUST SEE YOU WONT BE DISAPPOINTED, EZ FINANCING CALL US (425)745-8500 See us only when quality and price matter
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG6A2409817
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,278 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,790$1,261 Below Market
OT Auto Sales - Chicago Heights / Illinois
Certified and backed by our 30 day/1000 mile limited warranty - additional coverage is available! Serviced and Ready for a new owner! Quality is not an act. It is a habit. That is why standard procedure at O.T. Auto Sales is to put each of our vehicles through our quality 100 plus point inspection process and regular maintenance to ensure our vehicles are in excellent running condition. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to give us a call at 708-748-3130 or email us at sales@otautosales.com. Need financing? We work closely with over 20 different lenders to meet your very specific financial needs. With rates as low as 3.99% APR for qualified buyers, there is no need to look anywhere other than O.T. Auto Sales. To learn more about your financing options, call us at 708-748-3130 or e-mail us at sales@otautosales.com .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG2A2372376
Stock: 372376
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,795 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$11,499$232 Below Market
Motor Market - Phoenix / Arizona
Motor Market AZ has hand selected this vehicle for you. One look at this beautiful 2010 Lexus ES 350 Luxury Sedan and you will know it is the one for you! Powered by a proven 3.5 Liter V6 generating 210hp while connected to the responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This glorious Front Wheel Drive sedan will have you zipping through city streets while earning up to 27mpg on the highway. Sweeping curves, a distinct front end, polished wheels, and an air of sophistication surrounds this Lexus making you feel like you're on top of the world every time you drive. Slip inside this ES 350 and you will be greeted by a wealth of amenities. Enjoy heated and ventilated leather seats that wrap you in comfort no matter the weather outside. Push the button to start your new car and admire the view from the power sunroof that adds to the ambiance. Turn up the tunes on the quality sound system that offers AM/FM/Satellite radio, a 6-disc CD changer, MP3 player, an auxiliary audio input jack, and Bluetooth connectivity. The designers at Lexus care about your safety. Crafted with you and your precious cargo in mind, you can breathe easier behind the wheel knowing ABS, brake assist, traction control, daytime running lights, a tire pressure monitor, and a fleet of airbags are all on your team to keep you out of harm's way. Take a moment and experience one of the best automotive values on the planet--our Lexus ES 350. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! CARFAX Guaranteed. Motor Market stands out from other dealers by offering a FREE 2-year maintenance plan on every vehicle, a 3-Month Sirius XM Trial included on factory-equipped pre-owned vehicles (2008 or newer) with SiriusXM satellite capability, exceptional customer service, and we work with all credit types, bad credit, good credit, first-time buyers, self-employed, past repossessions, or a past bankruptcy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG2A2387296
Stock: 387296
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,763 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$10,900
Chevrolet Center - Winter Haven / Florida
REDUCED FROM $11,750! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Multi-CD Changer, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/17' ALLOY WHEE. WHY BUY FROM CHEVROLET CENTER? Carrying on the family tradition, Sam and Frank Portlock have dedicated themselves to creating an environment where customers are welcomed like family. We have achieved top customer satisfaction from the beginning, and we continue today. Same Name. Same Ownership. Same Great Service. Your Center for Chevrolet Since 1958. OPTION PACKAGES INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST, WOOD & LEATHER-TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL wood & leather-trimmed shift knob, BLACK, PERFORATED SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER SEAT TRIM. EXPERTS ARE SAYING 'Lexus has been the highest-ranking brand in the J.D. Power and Associates dependability study for more than a decade.' -newCarTestDrive.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EGXA2400327
Stock: 306551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
