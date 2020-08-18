Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 21,157 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$25,929
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17" x 7JJ Split 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: 215/55R17 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor. This Lexus ES has a dependable Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Lexus ES ES 300h *Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Integration, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Safety Connect Emergency Sos, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Radio: AM/FM/CD Display Audio -inc: Scout GPS link, 7-inch screen, aux and USB/iPod audio input plugs, Bluetooth hands free phone and automatic phonebook download capabilities, Bluetooth streaming audio, eight-speakers, HD Radio w/iTunes tagging, integrated SiriusXM satellite radio receiver, remote touch controller w/back button, Siri Eyes Free mode (iPhone 4S, iPhone 5 and newer) and cache radio w/the ability to pause live AM/FM radio and HD Radio (10 minutes later), Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Pre-Collision System, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at DriversSelect, 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG0H2139091
Stock: PH2139091
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 22,347 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,710$3,384 Below Market
Lexus of Roseville - Roseville / California
FUEL EFFICIENT 39 MPG Hwy 40 MPG City! CARFAX 1 Owner GREAT MILES 22 273! NAV Heated Seats Sunroof Onboard Communications System CD Player Alloy Wheels Hybrid Back Up Camera LUXURY PACKAGE BI LED HEADLAMPS READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof Back Up Camera Hybrid CD Player Onboard Communications System. Lexus ES 300h with NEBULA GRAY PEARL exterior and STRATUS GRAY W LINEAR WOOD interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 200 HP at 5700 RPM . OPTION PACKAGES LUXURY PACKAGE wood trim on center console and cup holder Leather Trimmed Shift Knob Memory Exterior Mirrors Genuine Wood Trim Memory Driver Seat Power Tilt Telescoping Steering Wheel Memory Steering Wheel electric tilt and telescopic steering wheel Heated Ventilated Front Seats NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE EMVN advanced voice command casual language voice recognition system Bluetooth hands free phone and automatic phonebook download capabilities Bluetooth streaming audio HD Radio w iTunes tagging complimentary traffic and weather remote touch navigation controller w side enter buttons MP3 WMA dual USB iPod audio input plugs and Lexus Insider Lexus Enform App Suite Supscription free destination search Yelp iHeartRadio Facebook Places Movietickets.com OpenTable Pandora Slacker stocks fuel prices and sports Lexus Enform Destinations Destination Assist and eDestination BI LED HEADLAMPS LED DRLs foglamps and automatic high beams FRONT REAR INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST clearance and back sonar BLIND SPOT MONITOR W REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT lane change assist 3 SPOKE LEATHER WOOD HEATED STEERING WHEEL ACCESSORY PACKAGE Carpet Trunk Mat Key Gloves Alloy Wheel Locks Cargo Net. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.,,Prices plus government fees and taxes any finance charges any dealer document processing charge any electronic filing charge and any emissions testing charge. One at this price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG7H2151111
Stock: H2151111PL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 35,780 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,250$3,141 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 Lexus ES 4dr ES 300h Sedan features a 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Hybrid engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is White with a Other Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 10-Way Power Adjustable Front Seats, Perforated NuLuxe Seat Trim, Backup Monitor, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 8 Speakers, Lane Departure Warning System, Compass, Manual-shift auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG3H2142583
Stock: 142583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-25-2020
- 17,122 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$28,704$2,112 Below Market
Lexus of Roseville - Roseville / California
CARFAX 1 Owner LOW MILES 17 122! EPA 39 MPG Hwy 40 MPG City! Navigation Heated Seats Moonroof Onboard Communications System CD Player Aluminum Wheels Hybrid Back Up Camera LUXURY PACKAGE BI LED HEADLAMPS CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof Back Up Camera Hybrid CD Player Onboard Communications System Lexus ES 300h with MATADOR RED MICA exterior and PARCHMENT W MATTE BAMBOO interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 200 HP at 5700 RPM . OPTION PACKAGES LUXURY PACKAGE wood trim on center console and cup holder Leather Trimmed Shift Knob Memory Exterior Mirrors Genuine Wood Trim Memory Driver Seat Power Tilt Telescoping Steering Wheel Memory Steering Wheel electric tilt and telescopic steering wheel Heated Ventilated Front Seats NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE EMVN advanced voice command casual language voice recognition system Bluetooth hands free phone and automatic phonebook download capabilities Bluetooth streaming audio HD Radio w iTunes tagging complimentary traffic and weather remote touch navigation controller w side enter buttons MP3 WMA dual USB iPod audio input plugs and Lexus Insider Lexus Enform App Suite Supscription free destination search Yelp iHeartRadio Facebook Places Movietickets.com OpenTable Pandora Slacker stocks fuel prices and sports Lexus Enform Destinations Destination Assist and eDestination BI LED HEADLAMPS LED DRLs foglamps and automatic high beams FRONT REAR INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST clearance and back sonar BLIND SPOT MONITOR W REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT lane change assist 3 SPOKE LEATHER WOOD HEATED STEERING WHEEL ACCESSORY PACKAGE Carpet Trunk Mat Key Gloves Alloy Wheel Locks Cargo Net. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1 Owner Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.,FWD,Aluminum Wheels,Adaptive Cruise Control,Power Windows,Tires - Rear Performance,Fog Lamps,Head Curtain Air Bag,Tires - Front Performance,Intermittent Wipers,Driver Air Bag,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Cooled Driver Seat,MP3 Player,Power Seat,Auto-Off Headlights,CD Player,BLIND SPOT MONITOR,Cross-Traffic Alert,Electronic Stability,Rear Defrost,Bucket Seats,AM/FM stereo,Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel,Lane Keeping Assist,iPod/MP3 Input,Daytime Running Lights,Heated Driver Seat,Rain sensing wipers,Mirror Memory,Sunroof,Vehicle Anti-Theft System,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Power Steering,Passenger Air Bag,Keyless Entry,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,Remote Trunk Release,COMPACT SPARE TIRE,Satellite Radio,Onboard Communications System,Seat Memory,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power passenger seat,4 Cylinder Engine,Passenger Lumbar,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Heated Side Mirrors,Tire Pressure Monitoring,Driver Lumbar,Back-Up Camera,Continuously Variable Trans,4-Wheel ABS,Power Door Locks,Power Driver Mirror,Heated Steering Wheel,Dual Zone A/C,Front Floor Mats,Woodgrain Interior Trim,Cruise Control,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Passenger vanity mirror,Hybrid,Keyless Start,Electrochromic rearview mirror,Rear Body Air Bag,Rear Spoiler,Child Safety Locks,Navigation System,Brake assist,Universal Garage Door Opener,Smart Device Integration,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Steering Wheel Controls,A/C,Driver vanity mirror,Prices plus government fees and taxes any finance charges any dealer document processing charge any electronic filing charge and any emissions testing charge. One at this price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG1H2150858
Stock: H2150858P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 20,936 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,149$1,891 Below Market
Lexus of Roseville - Roseville / California
CARFAX 1 Owner GREAT MILES 20 936! FUEL EFFICIENT 39 MPG Hwy 40 MPG City! NAV Heated Seats Sunroof Alloy Wheels CD Player Onboard Communications System Hybrid Back Up Camera HEATED VENTILATED FRONT SEATS. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof Back Up Camera Hybrid CD Player Onboard Communications System. Lexus ES 300h with CAVIAR exterior and STRATUS GRAY W LINEAR WOOD interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 200 HP at 5700 RPM . OPTION PACKAGES NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE EMVN advanced voice command casual language voice recognition system Bluetooth hands free phone and automatic phonebook download capabilities Bluetooth streaming audio HD Radio w iTunes tagging complimentary traffic and weather remote touch navigation controller w side enter buttons MP3 WMA dual USB iPod audio input plugs and Lexus Insider Lexus Enform App Suite Supscription free destination search Yelp iHeartRadio Facebook Places Movietickets.com OpenTable Pandora Slacker stocks fuel prices and sports Lexus Enform Destinations Destination Assist and eDestination PREMIUM PACKAGE Leather Trimmed Shift Knob Memory Exterior Mirrors Genuine Wood Trim Memory Driver Seat Power Tilt Telescoping Steering Wheel Memory Steering Wheel electric tilt and telescopic steering wheel HEATED VENTILATED FRONT SEATS BI LED HEADLAMPS LED DRLs foglamps and automatic high beams FRONT REAR INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST clearance and back sonar BLIND SPOT MONITOR W REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT lane change assist 3 SPOKE LEATHER WOOD HEATED STEERING WHEEL. EXPERTS CONCLUDE If a serene ride and a quiet cabin are your idea of luxury BUY WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1 Owner Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.,FWD,Aluminum Wheels,Adaptive Cruise Control,Power Windows,Tires - Rear Performance,Fog Lamps,Head Curtain Air Bag,Tires - Front Performance,Intermittent Wipers,Driver Air Bag,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Cooled Driver Seat,MP3 Player,Power Seat,Auto-Off Headlights,CD Player,BLIND SPOT MONITOR,Cross-Traffic Alert,Electronic Stability,Rear Defrost,Bucket Seats,AM/FM stereo,Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel,Lane Keeping Assist,iPod/MP3 Input,Daytime Running Lights,Heated Driver Seat,Rain sensing wipers,Mirror Memory,Sunroof,Vehicle Anti-Theft System,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Power Steering,Passenger Air Bag,Keyless Entry,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,Remote Trunk Release,COMPACT SPARE TIRE,Satellite Radio,Onboard Communications System,Seat Memory,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power passenger seat,4 Cylinder Engine,Passenger Lumbar,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Heated Side Mirrors,Tire Pressure Monitoring,Driver Lumbar,Back-Up Camera,Continuously Variable Trans,4-Wheel ABS,Power Door Locks,Power Driver Mirror,Heated Steering Wheel,Dual Zone A/C,Front Floor Mats,Woodgrain Interior Trim,Cruise Control,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Passenger vanity mirror,Hybrid,Keyless Start,Electrochromic rearview mirror,Rear Body Air Bag,Rear Spoiler,Child Safety Locks,Navigation System,Brake assist,Universal Garage Door Opener,Smart Device Integration,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Steering Wheel Controls,A/C,Driver vanity mirror,Prices plus government fees and taxes any finance charges any dealer document processing charge any electronic filing charge and any emissions testing charge. One at this price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG7H2138357
Stock: H2138357PL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 27,462 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,948$2,743 Below Market
Audi Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 27,462! JUST REPRICED FROM $28,950, $3,200 below Kelley Blue Book! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Lane Keeping Assist. Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: LUXURY PACKAGE wood trim on center console and cup holder, Leather-Trimmed Shift Knob, Memory Exterior Mirrors, Genuine Wood Trim, Memory Driver Seat, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Memory Steering Wheel, electric tilt and telescopic steering wheel, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE EMVN, advanced voice command casual-language voice recognition system, Bluetooth hands free phone and automatic phonebook download capabilities, Bluetooth streaming audio, HD Radio w/iTunes tagging (complimentary traffic and weather), remote touch navigation controller w/side enter buttons, MP3/WMA, dual USB/iPod audio input plugs and Lexus Insider, Lexus Enform App Suite Supscription free, destination search, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, Slacker, stocks, fuel prices and sports, Lexus Enform Destinations, Destination Assist and eDestination, BI-LED HEADLAMPS LED DRLs, foglamps, and automatic high beams A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Reduced from $28,950. MORE ABOUT US: Audi Raleigh is the premier dealership location for the best deals on both new and used cars in the Raleigh, North Carolina area. We have a strong and committed sales team and factory-certified technicians with years of experience satisfying customer's needs. Pricing analysis performed on 8/18/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG1H2140430
Stock: D913681A2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 18,251 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,165$2,045 Below Market
Lexus of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
FUEL EFFICIENT 39 MPG Hwy/40 MPG City! L/ Certified, Extra Clean, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 18,251! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, HYBRID! Onboard Communications System, Lane Keeping AssistKEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, HYBRID! Keyless Start, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Lane Keeping Assist. Rear Spoiler, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESLUXURY PACKAGE wood trim on center console and cup holder, Leather-Trimmed Shift Knob, Memory Exterior Mirrors, Genuine Wood Trim, Memory Driver Seat, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Memory Steering Wheel, electric tilt and telescopic steering wheel, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE EMVN, advanced voice command casual-language voice recognition system, Bluetooth hands free phone and automatic phonebook download capabilities, Bluetooth streaming audio, HD Radio w/iTunes tagging (complimentary traffic and weather), remote touch navigation controller w/side enter buttons, MP3/WMA, dual USB/iPod audio input plugs and Lexus Insider, Lexus Enform App Suite Supscription free, destination search, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, Slacker, stocks, fuel prices and sports, Lexus Enform Destinations, Destination Assist and eDestination, BI-LED HEADLAMPS LED DRLs, foglamps, and automatic high beams, FRONT & REAR INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST clearance and back sonar, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT lane change assist, 3 SPOKE LEATHER & WOOD HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ACCESSORY PACKAGE Carpet Trunk Mat, Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks, Cargo Net.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG6H2155358
Stock: P10101
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 24,026 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,000$2,545 Below Market
Lexus of Route 10 - Whippany / New Jersey
*Our Price Includes Certified Warranty*, **Car Fax 2019 Top-Rated Dealer**, *We Show 161 Point Certified Checklist, Vehicle Service History and Car Fax for All Cars*, Luxury Package, features:, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Mark Levinson Audio, 2 Years or 20,000 Mile Maintenance Included, Lexus of Route 10 #1 Volume Lexus Dealer in the Eastern Region, Our Inventory Changes Daily Call Ahead for Availability or New Arriving Models.** Car Sold Cosmetically As-Is**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG1H2147894
Stock: LU2312
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 28,583 miles
$29,120$2,208 Below Market
Lexus of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
L/ Certified, Extra Clean, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 28,583! EPA 39 MPG Hwy/40 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Seats, NAV, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Lane Keeping Assist, HYBRID! Keyless StartKEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, HYBRID! Keyless Start, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Lane Keeping Assist Rear Spoiler, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESNAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE EMVN, advanced voice command casual-language voice recognition system, Bluetooth hands free phone and automatic phonebook download capabilities, Bluetooth streaming audio, HD Radio w/iTunes tagging (complimentary traffic and weather), remote touch navigation controller w/side enter buttons, MP3/WMA, dual USB/iPod audio input plugs and Lexus Insider, Lexus Enform App Suite Supscription free, destination search, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, Slacker, stocks, fuel prices and sports, Lexus Enform Destinations, Destination Assist and eDestination, PREMIUM PACKAGE Leather-Trimmed Shift Knob, Memory Exterior Mirrors, Genuine Wood Trim, Memory Driver Seat, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Memory Steering Wheel, electric tilt and telescopic steering wheel, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, BI-LED HEADLAMPS LED DRLs, foglamps, and automatic high beams, FRONT & REAR INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST clearance and back sonar, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT lane change assist, 3 SPOKE LEATHER & WOOD HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ACCESSORY PACKAGE 2 Carpet Trunk Mat, Rear Bumper Applique, Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks, Cargo Net. Serviced herePricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG8H2146712
Stock: P10299
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 21,302 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,439
EchoPark Automotive Houston - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG0H2150124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,672 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,395$2,430 Below Market
Mungenast St Louis Acura - Manchester / Missouri
CLEAN CARFAX One Owner!, Great Service History!, Luxury package! Mark Levinson Premium Audio Package w/Navi., Back up camera, Heated and Cooled Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Emergency communication system, Genuine Wood Trim, Lexus Enform App Suite, Lexus Enform Destinations, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Driver Seat, Memory Exterior Mirrors, Memory Steering Wheel, 40/39 City/Highway MPG 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V VVT-iYour purchase includes a coupon booklet valued at over $2500 that includes offers on service, detailing and more on ALL New and Used vehicles. 28-time Precision Award winning Acura Dealership - MOST in the Country!!! Ask about the Mungenast Difference...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG1H2163982
Stock: 8980P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 54,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,998$3,035 Below Market
Hi Auto Sales - Westminster / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG3H2145211
Stock: 145211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,423 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,998$2,452 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, 2017 Lexus ES 300h is presented in stunning Eminent White Pearl. Powered by a 2.5 Liter Atkinson-Cycle 4 Cylinder and an electric motor that together generate 200hp which are mated to a seamless CVT. This Front Wheel Drive luxury sedan provides brisk acceleration, a smooth, quiet ride, nearly 40mpg in the city and up to 39mpg on the highway, and eye-catching styling enhanced by a power sunroof, LED headlamps/daytime running lights, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.Our ES 300h's wood-trimmed cabin features heated and ventilated, power-adjustable front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, keyless entry/ignition, a power-deployable rear-window sunshade, and dual-zone automatic climate control for your comfort convenience. Additionally, you are sure to enjoy the full-color infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, AM/FM/available satellite radio, CD, and USB/Aux inputs.Our Lexus features adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, a back-up camera, rain-sensing windshield wipers, automatic high-beam assist, tire-pressure monitoring, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags act to help keep you safe and secure. Reward yourself with our ES 300h, a reliable daily driver that will make every drive feel special! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG3H2145838
Stock: 116120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 13,523 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,962$2,746 Below Market
Lexus of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG0H2145845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,623 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,497$3,275 Below Market
HGreg.com Orlando - Orlando / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG1H2137723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,987 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,999
Drive A Dream - Marietta / Georgia
This 2017 Lexus ES 4dr ES 300h with Luxury & Navigation Pkgs features a 2.5L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Hybrid engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Atomic Silver with a Black with Birds Eye Maple interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Digital Signal Processor, 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Body-Colored Door Handles, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Brakelights, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip, Metal-Look Grille with Chrome Surround, Chrome Side Windows Trim, Body-Colored Front Bumper, Lip Spoiler, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps with Delay-Off, Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Clearcoat Paint, Tires: 215/55R17 AS, Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, 1 12V DC Power Outlet, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Delayed Accessory Power, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Air Filtration, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, 8-Way Driver Seat, Engine Immobilizer, Delay Off Interior Lighting, Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins, Systems Monitor, Compass, Analog Display, Bucket Front Seats, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Smart Device Integration, Cargo Net, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bench Front Facing Rear Seat, Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim, Perforated NuLuxe Seat Trim, 8-Way Passenger Seat, Backup Monitor, Valet Function, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Cargo Space Lights, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts, Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest, Leatherette Door Trim Insert, Rear Cupholder, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet, Distance Pacing, Outside Temp Gauge, Front And Rear Map Lights, 10-Way Power Adjustable Front Seats -inc: power fore/aft slide recline front and rear vertical cushion height and lumbar, Front Cupholder, Power Rear Windows, Full Cloth Headliner, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Driver Foot Rest, Strut Front Suspension with Coil Springs, Strut Rear Suspension with Coil Springs, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Engine: 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V VVT-i, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Front-Wheel Drive, 17.2 Gal. Fuel Tank, Hybrid Electric Motor, Battery with Run Down Protection, 3.54 Axle Ratio, First Aid Kit, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Safety Connect Emergency Sos, Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist, Rear Child Safety Locks Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Bill Dangra at 770-835-5000 or driveadream1106@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GGXH2146713
Stock: H2146713-93
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 19,648 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,995
Signature Autos - Austin / Texas
* LUXURY PKG.. * NAVIGATION.. * BACKUP CAMERA.. * SUNROOF.. * BLIND SPOT MONITOR.. * HEATED COOLED FRONT SEATS.. * LANE DEPARTURE WARNING..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG4H2150322
Stock: 12359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 19,259 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,432$989 Below Market
Lexus of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
EPA 39 MPG Hwy/40 MPG City! Extra Clean, L/ Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 19,259! Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Lane Keeping Assist, CD Player, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Keyless StartKEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, HYBRID! Keyless Start, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Lane Keeping Assist. Rear Spoiler, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESNAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE EMVN, advanced voice command casual-language voice recognition system, Bluetooth hands free phone and automatic phonebook download capabilities, Bluetooth streaming audio, HD Radio w/iTunes tagging (complimentary traffic and weather), remote touch navigation controller w/side enter buttons, MP3/WMA, dual USB/iPod audio input plugs and Lexus Insider, Lexus Enform App Suite Supscription free, destination search, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, Slacker, stocks, fuel prices and sports, Lexus Enform Destinations, Destination Assist and eDestination, PREMIUM PACKAGE Leather-Trimmed Shift Knob, Memory Exterior Mirrors, Genuine Wood Trim, Memory Driver Seat, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Memory Steering Wheel, electric tilt and telescopic steering wheel, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, BI-LED HEADLAMPS LED DRLs, foglamps, and automatic high beams, FRONT & REAR INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST clearance and back sonar, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT lane change assist, 3 SPOKE LEATHER & WOOD HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ACCESSORY PACKAGE Carpet Trunk Mat, Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks, Cargo Net. Serviced herePricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GGXH2144069
Stock: P10200
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus ES 300h searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus ES 300h
- 5(100%)
Related Lexus ES 300h info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus LS 500 Long Beach CA
- Used Lexus IS 250 C Sarasota FL
- Used Lexus RC F Corona CA
- Used Lexus RC 350 Long Island City NY
- Used Lexus IS 300 Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Lexus ES 350 Manassas VA
- Used Lexus IS 350 Frisco TX
- Used Lexus GS 300 Stockton CA
- Used Lexus SC 430 Santa Monica CA
- Used Lexus SC 430 Allentown PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2012 Long Beach CA
- Used Lexus GS 350 2015 Arlington VA
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016 Dallas TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento