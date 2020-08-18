Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h for Sale Near Me

Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida

Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, 2017 Lexus ES 300h is presented in stunning Eminent White Pearl. Powered by a 2.5 Liter Atkinson-Cycle 4 Cylinder and an electric motor that together generate 200hp which are mated to a seamless CVT. This Front Wheel Drive luxury sedan provides brisk acceleration, a smooth, quiet ride, nearly 40mpg in the city and up to 39mpg on the highway, and eye-catching styling enhanced by a power sunroof, LED headlamps/daytime running lights, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.Our ES 300h's wood-trimmed cabin features heated and ventilated, power-adjustable front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, keyless entry/ignition, a power-deployable rear-window sunshade, and dual-zone automatic climate control for your comfort convenience. Additionally, you are sure to enjoy the full-color infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, AM/FM/available satellite radio, CD, and USB/Aux inputs.Our Lexus features adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, a back-up camera, rain-sensing windshield wipers, automatic high-beam assist, tire-pressure monitoring, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags act to help keep you safe and secure. Reward yourself with our ES 300h, a reliable daily driver that will make every drive feel special! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

40 Combined MPG ( 40 City/ 39 Highway)

