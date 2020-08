Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h for Sale Near Me

driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas

Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17" x 7JJ Split 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: 215/55R17 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor. This Lexus ES has a dependable Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Lexus ES ES 300h *Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Integration, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Safety Connect Emergency Sos, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Radio: AM/FM/CD Display Audio -inc: Scout GPS link, 7-inch screen, aux and USB/iPod audio input plugs, Bluetooth hands free phone and automatic phonebook download capabilities, Bluetooth streaming audio, eight-speakers, HD Radio w/iTunes tagging, integrated SiriusXM satellite radio receiver, remote touch controller w/back button, Siri Eyes Free mode (iPhone 4S, iPhone 5 and newer) and cache radio w/the ability to pause live AM/FM radio and HD Radio (10 minutes later), Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Pre-Collision System, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

40 Combined MPG ( 40 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBW1GG0H2139091

Stock: PH2139091

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-19-2020