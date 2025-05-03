Off-Road Buyers Guide: Which Hardcore SUV Is Right for You?

Cheap, compact and capable: Ford Bronco Sport Sasquatch

For shoppers looking for a rugged compact SUV with genuine off-road capability and everyday usability, the Ford Bronco Sport Sasquatch is a better choice than rivals like the Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness and Honda Passport TrailSport. The Bronco Sport has a boxier design that improves visibility and cargo space.

It also has an advanced four-wheel-drive system with G.O.A.T. (for "goes over any type of terrain") modes, a twin-clutch rear differential, and the Squatch gets Bilstein rear shocks with position-sensitive damping and piggyback reservoirs, providing up to 8.3 inches of front suspension travel and 8.7 inches of rear suspension travel. That’s a helluva lot of off-road kit for a stock crossover.

Compared to the Honda Passport TrailSport, which is slightly larger, the Bronco Sport has a shorter wheelbase, making it more agile and better suited for tight trails, such as those found in the Midwest and East Coast. Plus, it has 17-inch wheels on 235/65 tires, better suited for off-road travel than the TrailSport's perhaps-too-big 18-inch wheels. However, they both look equally cool for small crossovers.

The Bronco Sport’s compact dimensions, authentic off-road capabilities, and trail-oriented design provide an advantage for drivers who plan to actually venture off pavement and might get themselves into gnarlier terrain. The Bronco Sport Sasquatch is perfect for solo travelers, couples or small families who enjoy weekend camping, hiking, biking, skiing or kayaking trips but don’t need the extreme off-road capabilities or price tag of the full-size Bronco or Jeep Wrangler. If you don’t like the Bronco Sport, we suggest considering the Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness as an alternative to the Passport due to its superior ground clearance and approach angles.