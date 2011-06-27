2003 Lexus ES 300 Review
Pros & Cons
- Comprehensive array of luxury and convenience features, superb ride quality, smooth and silent V6, advanced safety technology, excellent reputation for reliability.
- Bland driving characteristics, less powerful than most competitors, many of the desired features and options are expensive, no split-folding rear seat.
Other years
List Price
$5,997
Edmunds' Expert Review
Packed with features and safety equipment, the ES 300 sets the standard for entry-level luxury sedans -- as long as "luxury" is the most important part of this segment for you.
2003 Highlights
Completely redesigned last year, the 2003 ES 300's only change is the addition of power-adjustable pedals.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Lexus ES 300.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Akent,09/27/2006
I bought this Lexus online with 51,000 miles as a lease turn-in for my wife. It is even better than expected. The interior was nearly flawless with the most supple leather seats I have ever sat in. I read numerous reviews saying it lacked power, but I have not found that to be true. It was made to be a luxury vehicle, not a fast sports car. The ride is smooth and quiet. It is very different from her last 1993 ES 300 that had over 215,000 miles.
Mika,11/06/2006
This vehicle handles well on the highway it has a kick during take off. I'm happy with the space I tend to let others drive and ride in the back. It also does good under cold conditions the engine remains quiet and warms up quickly. Overall I'm happy with my decision. By the way it has a nice sound system. The navigation is pretty accurate for the most part.
n2doowop,07/26/2012
Bought the car new in 2003. Got a very good deal. Have put 150K miles on it. The last trip averaged 27-30 mpg. No major problems. The trans does still act funny every once in a while like most ES-300's. I noticed a lot of people had problems with the rear door window. I've replaced the switch twice. It still rides like new and looks it. The value is around $10K. I wouldn't sell it for $15K
jtg,11/10/2010
Bought this car for my wife. She loves it. Really well built. Quiet. Sound system is amazing. Smooth/classy. Very happy with this car
Features & Specs
Features & Specs
MPG
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
