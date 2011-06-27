  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(121)
2003 Lexus ES 300 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comprehensive array of luxury and convenience features, superb ride quality, smooth and silent V6, advanced safety technology, excellent reputation for reliability.
  • Bland driving characteristics, less powerful than most competitors, many of the desired features and options are expensive, no split-folding rear seat.
List Price
$5,997
Edmunds' Expert Review

Packed with features and safety equipment, the ES 300 sets the standard for entry-level luxury sedans -- as long as "luxury" is the most important part of this segment for you.

2003 Highlights

Completely redesigned last year, the 2003 ES 300's only change is the addition of power-adjustable pedals.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Lexus ES 300.

5(76%)
4(17%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
121 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Typical Lexus Quality
Akent,09/27/2006
I bought this Lexus online with 51,000 miles as a lease turn-in for my wife. It is even better than expected. The interior was nearly flawless with the most supple leather seats I have ever sat in. I read numerous reviews saying it lacked power, but I have not found that to be true. It was made to be a luxury vehicle, not a fast sports car. The ride is smooth and quiet. It is very different from her last 1993 ES 300 that had over 215,000 miles.
Satisfied Customer
Mika,11/06/2006
This vehicle handles well on the highway it has a kick during take off. I'm happy with the space I tend to let others drive and ride in the back. It also does good under cold conditions the engine remains quiet and warms up quickly. Overall I'm happy with my decision. By the way it has a nice sound system. The navigation is pretty accurate for the most part.
A top quality car
n2doowop,07/26/2012
Bought the car new in 2003. Got a very good deal. Have put 150K miles on it. The last trip averaged 27-30 mpg. No major problems. The trans does still act funny every once in a while like most ES-300's. I noticed a lot of people had problems with the rear door window. I've replaced the switch twice. It still rides like new and looks it. The value is around $10K. I wouldn't sell it for $15K
Great car
jtg,11/10/2010
Bought this car for my wife. She loves it. Really well built. Quiet. Sound system is amazing. Smooth/classy. Very happy with this car
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2003 Lexus ES 300

Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 Overview

The Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 is offered in the following submodels: ES 300 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Lexus ES 300?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 Base is priced between $5,997 and$5,997 with odometer readings between 128952 and128952 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Lexus ES 300s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Lexus ES 300 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2003 ES 300s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,997 and mileage as low as 128952 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Lexus ES 300.

