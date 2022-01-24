What is the RX 350?

The Lexus RX is a comfortable midsize luxury SUV. It's available in a number of configurations, with a few different engines to choose from too. The RX can be had with two or three rows of seating — the long-wheelbase, three-row RX is designated as the 350L model. So there's the standard RX 350 and the 350L. Then there's a RX hybrid, available in the same two- and three-row configurations, called the RX 450h and the RX 450hL. Still with us? Good. The Lexus RX was last fully redesigned in 2016 and that eight-year distance between redesigns is quite some time in the luxury SUV segment. After seven or eight years, it's typical to see a completely redesigned version of most vehicles, and that's why we wouldn't be surprised to see an overhauled 2023 Lexus RX 350.

Under the hood, the current RX 350 uses a 3.5-liter V6 that provides adequate acceleration, but many rivals use more powerful and more fuel-efficient turbocharged four-cylinder engines. While we don't expect a fully electric version of the RX to arrive in 2023, there could be an updated RX 450h hybrid model to go along with a redesigned RX 350. An updated powertrain would be a big step forward for the RX, as well as new looks and new interior tech that come with such a redesign.

While we generally enjoy Lexus' infotainment interfaces, things could be a bit easier to use. For instance, Mercedes' MBUX system far outclasses the Lexus infotainment interface when it comes to ease of use, especially in regards to voice controls. Rivals also offer better driver aids. The RX's adaptive cruise control, for example, is a bit slow to respond to road changes, while the lane keeping assist sometimes seems to lose track of highway lane markings. The Lexus RX 350 is a competent luxury SUV, no doubt, but with a few key changes it could become significantly more competitive in a class led by the Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupe, Porsche Cayenne and BMW X5.