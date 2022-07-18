What is the ES 350?

The Lexus ES is the luxury automaker's most popular sedan and, depending on the quarter, the second or third best-selling vehicle in the lineup. It's easy to see the appeal of this large four-door — the ES is comfortable and spacious and cabin materials have an appropriately high-quality feel. Its most notable attribute, however, is the incredible value it offers. On one hand, it doesn't cost much more than the Toyota Avalon on which it is based. That means Toyota buyers looking for a little more brand panache don't have to take a second mortgage on the house to upgrade. At the same time, the ES costs a lot less than other similarly sized rivals and it's much roomier than similarly priced luxury sedans. No matter how you consider it, the Lexus ES represents terrific bang for your buck.

After an extensive refresh last year, we believe the 2023 Lexus ES 350 will carry forward relatively unchanged. The future beyond this year also looks a little murky for the current ES 350. Toyota has already announced that 2022 would be the last year for the Avalon, and we do know that a replacement is on its way. Could a redesigned 2024 Lexus ES be based on this new Toyota? This seems the most likely scenario, as we doubt Toyota would produce two different large sedans given the public's preference for SUVs. It's possible that 2023 might be the final year for the current Lexus ES.