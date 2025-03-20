2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail: What’s It Like to Live With?

I bought an old Porsche Cayenne a couple years ago. How’d I land there? I wanted a comfortable, luxurious daily driver with legit off-road credibility via a low-range transfer case and all-terrain tires, and one that felt confident and controlled when I found myself traversing a winding road up into the mountains. I’ve enjoyed that car. And the 2024 Lexus GX 550 we just bought for our One-Year Road Test fleet does everything my car does — only better.

This year marks just the second time Lexus has fully redesigned its midsize body-on-frame SUV since it introduced the GX nameplate in 2002. The headlines? The exterior design is all-new, with more of the right angles and vertical surfaces that make our brains read "off-roader." Our staff voted it one of the best new designs of last year. Lexus also swapped the ancient (but proven) 4.6-liter V8 for the twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6 and eight-speed automatic transmission shared with the larger Lexus LX, as well as the Toyota Sequoia and Tundra. Of course, there’s also new tech and a big touchscreen inside.