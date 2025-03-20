- The 2024 Lexus GX is the first major redesign the model has seen since 2009.
- This model ditches the old-school V8 in favor of a twin-turbo V6.
- Sticker price? $72,124 as tested.
- The Overtrail trim is the first Lexus model to ship from the factory with all-terrain tires.
2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail: What’s It Like to Live With?
The luxurious off-roader joins our One-Year Road Test fleet
I bought an old Porsche Cayenne a couple years ago. How’d I land there? I wanted a comfortable, luxurious daily driver with legit off-road credibility via a low-range transfer case and all-terrain tires, and one that felt confident and controlled when I found myself traversing a winding road up into the mountains. I’ve enjoyed that car. And the 2024 Lexus GX 550 we just bought for our One-Year Road Test fleet does everything my car does — only better.
This year marks just the second time Lexus has fully redesigned its midsize body-on-frame SUV since it introduced the GX nameplate in 2002. The headlines? The exterior design is all-new, with more of the right angles and vertical surfaces that make our brains read "off-roader." Our staff voted it one of the best new designs of last year. Lexus also swapped the ancient (but proven) 4.6-liter V8 for the twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6 and eight-speed automatic transmission shared with the larger Lexus LX, as well as the Toyota Sequoia and Tundra. Of course, there’s also new tech and a big touchscreen inside.
What did we buy?
Maybe the biggest news with the redesigned GX is the Overtrail trim — that’s the one we bought. It has the newest version of a clever Lexus suspension tech that provides big wheel articulation without the typical accompanying body roll, plus an off-road cruise control setup, additional cameras that give you a better view of the trail, and 18-inch wheels wearing 33-inch all-terrain tires.
That last bit is important. This marks the first time a Lexus has shipped with all-terrain rubber in the automaker’s 36-year history. Signaling that kind of adventurous ethos is a noteworthy experiment for a company so focused on luxury, and it opens the door for the Overtrail treatment to be applied to other models, namely the full-size LX.
Our 2024 Lexus GX Overtrail is adorned in Incognito gray, a glossy non-metallic hue similar to the Arabian Grey popular on the Mercedes G-Class. We wanted Nori Green Pearl or Earth, but alas, dealers were demanding huge markups.
Our example is optioned with a head-up display ($900), stop-and-go adaptive cruise control with lane centering ($840), and a refrigerated center console that recently kept my chocolate bar from melting in the desert ($170). Our window sticker also includes a wireless charging pad ($75), tonneau cover ($170) and a cargo net ($75). Aesthetic options include a black roof ($350) and blacked-out badges ($199), and we also have door edge guards that add $155.
The total purchase price with destination comes to $72,124. That lines up well with GX’s most direct competition. A comparable Land Rover Defender 110 will set you back around $80,000, and the cheapest G-wagen will set you back $150K. Even the Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro now starts at $68,350, and that has a lot of the same hardware as this car but with a turbocharged four-cylinder. Honestly, the GX is kind of a steal.
Why did we get it?
The GX has potential to be the most versatile offering in the Lexus lineup. It should have luxury car cred — a quiet cabin, cushy ride, quality materials — and seems ready for the trail. Combined with the terrific new design and reasonable price point, we anticipate this one will be very popular during our yearlong test.
We also see the GX as an opportunity to bolster our existing understanding of Toyota’s body-on-frame lineup. We’re soon wrapping up a year with the new Tacoma and we've spent plenty of time with the 2024 Land Cruiser in all its configurations. I’ve even heard whispers around the office that we may pick up a new 4Runner in the next few months.
Based on a couple short-term loans with the GX, we’ve also named it our top-rated midsize three-row SUV. Our GX is a five-seater — the Overtrail omits the third row — but we look forward to verifying its place at the top over the next year or two of ownership.
We have big plans for this SUV too. It’ll participate in comparison tests, slog through daily commutes, tackle gnarly terrain, and accompany us on many road trips. The fun has already started.
What do we think so far?
In its first month in our garage, the GX has traveled to the skyscraping softwoods of Sequoia National Park, the ski slopes at Big Bear Lake, and the uncharacteristically cold and rainy deserts of Phoenix. A few commonalities show through.
Everyone has commented on how quiet and comfortable the new truck is. Even with all-terrain tires, the cabin stays hushed on the highway over long miles. Cushy seats and a decent audio system — even without the Mark Levinson premium system included with the Overtrail+ — make this a great road tripper.
The problem with those long miles? Fuel economy. Lexus may have swapped in an engine with two fewer cylinders, but the truck is barely more efficient than last year’s model. The Lexus struggles to match its 21 mpg city rating or its pitiful 15 mpg city rating. That’s on pricey premium fuel, too. We’ll continue to monitor fuel consumption over the course of our ownership.
The GX Overtrail represents Lexus' first real attempt to combine luxury with off-road capability, and we’ll find out over the next year if the company can actually pull it off.
Photos by Ryan Greger