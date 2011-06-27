2020 Audi A3
What’s new
- Minor changes to standard and optional equipment
- Titanium and Prestige trim levels are discontinued
- The A3 Cabriolet (convertible) is no longer available
- Part of the second A3 generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Good balance of a comfortable ride and sporty handling
- Strong acceleration from the turbocharged engine
- Refined and stylish cabin
- Small trunk, especially with all-wheel drive
- Limited backseat space
2020 Audi A3 Review
Though it's certainly near the end of its lifecycle, the current generation Audi A3 — it's been out since 2015 — remains a solid pick in the small luxury sedan class. Much of that comes down to its well-rounded nature. There's enough style, performance and comfort here to make you feel like you're getting your money's worth. And unlike some Audi sedans, it's available in both front- and all-wheel-drive configurations.
Audi didn't add anything new to the A3 for 2020. Rather, it's relying on a thorough reshuffling of the sedan's trims and features to keep buyers interested in what will likely be the A3's final year. The company has downsized the trim options from four to two for the 2020 A3. The A3's features, though, are essentially the same. Audi also discontinued the slow-selling A3 convertible.
We do suggest checking out the rival Mercedes-Benz A-Class; it surpasses the A3 in a lot of ways, especially in technology features. BMW has also come out with an all-new 2 Series Gran Coupe. Even the sporty Volkswagen Jetta GLI, which shares some corporate DNA with the A3, could be worth a look if you want to save some money. But overall we think the A3 should satisfy the needs of most shoppers in the market for a small luxury sedan.
What's it like to live with the A3?
Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with an Audi A3 2.0T Quattro sedan for a full year, logging 20,000 miles. It quickly became obvious that although the A3 is Audi's entry-level sedan, it's a proper luxury car. We love the strong engine, quiet cabin and front seat comfort, but we found the trunk space a bit limiting and out-of-warranty maintenance fairly expensive. Note that we tested a 2015 A3, but most of our observations still apply to the 2019 A3. To read about our entire experience, check out our long-term A3 test.
Which A3 does Edmunds recommend?
Audi A3 models
For 2020 Audi eliminated the A3's cabriolet (convertible) body style leaving only the sedan, which is offered in front-wheel drive (A3 Sport) or Quattro all-wheel drive (S line) configurations. Both drive configurations are available in two trims: Premium and Premium Plus.
All Audi A3s are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The front-wheel-drive A3 Sport is rated at 184 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque, while all-wheel-drive S line trims make more power and torque: 228 hp and 258 lb-ft. Both are fitted with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The elimination of last year's base trim (called Titanium) makes the Premium trim the base A3 in 2020. It is well equipped with 18-inch wheels, keyless start and entry and Audi Drive Select, the brand's name for its adjustable drive modes. Tech highlights in the base car include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. Leather seating and heated front seats are also included.
Stepping up to the Premium Plus trim adds a variety of extra tech and safety features. Highlights include blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert and parking sensors. Wireless device charging and a Bang & Olufsen audio system round out the interior upgrades.
The Driver Assistance package, which is optional on Premium Plus trims, adds active lane keeping, adaptive cruise control and parking assist, which controls steering during certain parking maneuvers. Also available only with the Premium Plus trim, the Navigation package adds navigation as well as Audi's configurable high-resolution Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster.
Sponsored cars related to the A3
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Audi A3.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Sport Premium 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$33,300
|MPG
|27 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|184 hp @ 4400 rpm
|S line Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$36,500
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 4500 rpm
|S line Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$39,500
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 4500 rpm
|Sport Premium Plus 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$36,300
|MPG
|27 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|184 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite A3 safety features:
- Active Lane Assist
- Available only with the Driver Assistance package, Active Lane Assist helps to keep you in your lane by monitoring lane markings and applying gentle steering corrections.
- Side Assist
- Side Assist monitors the car's blind spots and illuminates a light when a car in an adjacent lane is in your blind spot.
- Adaptive Cruise with Stop & Go
- Part of the Driver Assistance package, this feature adjusts your set speed when you approach traffic and maintains a predetermined gap.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Audi A3 vs. the competition
Audi A3 vs. Audi A4
The A4 is the next step up in the Audi lineup in terms of size, cost and features. Its larger back seat makes it a far more practical sedan. You also get a few more available luxury and technology features. You will pay for it, however, since an A4 costs thousands more than an A3.
Audi A3 vs. Audi S3
As it's based on the A3, the S3 is identical to the A3 in all its critical dimensions. But in every other way, it's more car. It offers more power, better handling, quicker acceleration, and of course, more cost. Every S3 is all-wheel-drive, and no manual transmission is offered.
Audi A3 vs. Mercedes-Benz A-Class
You owe it to yourself to give the A-Class a look. It's our top-ranked small luxury sedan. And it's newer than the A3 and it shows in its classy yet usable interior design. The A-Class strikes a perfect balance of sportiness and luxury and can be had with one of the best infotainment systems available anywhere. It's available in all-wheel drive at a starting price below that of the A3.
FAQ
Is the Audi A3 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Audi A3?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi A3:
- Minor changes to standard and optional equipment
- Titanium and Prestige trim levels are discontinued
- The A3 Cabriolet (convertible) is no longer available
- Part of the second A3 generation introduced for 2015
Is the Audi A3 reliable?
Is the 2020 Audi A3 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi A3?
The least-expensive 2020 Audi A3 is the 2020 Audi A3 Sport Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,300.
Other versions include:
- Sport Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $33,300
- S line Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $36,500
- S line Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $39,500
- Sport Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $36,300
What are the different models of Audi A3?
More about the 2020 Audi A3
2020 Audi A3 Overview
The 2020 Audi A3 is offered in the following submodels: A3 Sedan. Available styles include Sport Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), S line Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), S line Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and Sport Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Audi A3?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi A3 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 A3.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Audi A3 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 A3 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Audi A3?
2020 Audi A3 S line Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 Audi A3 S line Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,340. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi A3 S line Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $4,301 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,301 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,039.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi A3 S line Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 9.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Audi A3 S line Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Audi A3 S line Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 Audi A3 S line Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,045. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi A3 S line Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $3,938 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,938 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,107.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi A3 S line Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 10.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Audi A3 S line Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Audi A3 Sport Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 Audi A3 Sport Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,995. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi A3 Sport Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $5,802 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,802 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,193.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi A3 Sport Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 16.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Audi A3 Sport Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Audi A3s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Audi A3 for sale near. There are currently 28 new 2020 A3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $35,680 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Audi A3. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,368 on a used or CPO 2020 A3 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Audi A3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi A3 for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,384.
Find a new Audi for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,802.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Audi A3?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
Related 2020 Audi A3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2017
- Used Subaru Impreza
- Used Genesis G80 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2008
- Used Nissan Armada 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2012
- Used Toyota Celica
- Used Toyota RAV4 2014
- Used BMW 4 Series
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Acura MDX 2019
- Land Rover Range Rover 2019
- 2019 Rio
- 2019 3 Series
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2021 Audi e-tron GT News
- 2019 Kia Sportage
- 2019 Tesla Model 3
- 2019 Chevrolet Malibu
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Audi S5 2019
- 2019 A4
- 2019 Audi RS 5
- 2019 Audi Q7
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 Audi S4
- Audi A5 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Audi e-tron
- Audi A6 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Accent
- Subaru Legacy 2020
- Alfa Romeo Giulia 2020
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- 2019 CTS-V
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 G80
- 2020 Kia Rio
- 2020 ILX
- 2020 Ghibli